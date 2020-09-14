Fresh Hop Beers To Try in Seattle Before They're Gone: Fall 2020 Edition

The world may be on fire, but at least we can take consolation in the fact that it's the most wonderful time of the year for beer lovers: fresh hop season! Fresh hop beers are made from hops processed no more than 24 hours after being harvested, resulting in brews with a milder, more botanical profile and less bitterness. And Pacific Northwest craft beer drinkers are particularly blessed: Because of the bounty and proximity of the hops in Yakima Valley (which supplies 75% of the nation's hop crop), it's hard to beat the range of fresh hop beers available in our region. These beers are only here for an extremely limited time, so we've rounded up a list of places where they're available so you can make the most of the all-too-fleeting season, including Fremont Brewing, which produces more fresh hop beer than anywhere else, and The Growler Guys, who are hosting their fresh hop extravaganza "freshtival." For more food and drink inspiration, check out our full food and drink calendar, our full in-person dining directory, and our takeout & delivery directory.

7 Seas Brewing

7 Seas' Yakima Valley Fresh Hop IPA is made with Centennial and Simcoe hops picked at Yakima's Loza Farms the day it was brewed and includes "a perfect blend of hop character that is both bold and nuanced."

Gig Harbor, Tacoma

Pickup



Bellevue Brewing

Bellevue's original locally owned craft brewery offers the Goofy Boots Fresh Hops IPA, a fresh, floral beer hopped with fresh Centennial hops and bittered with Bravo hops, on tap.

Bellevue

In-person

Best of Hands Barrelhouse

Journey to a galaxy far, far away with Best of Hands' Cone Wars Strata Fresh Hop IPA, featuring notes of "juicy grapefruit" and "pungent hop dankness." The beer will be available for pickup in 16 oz cans, starting on September 23. In addition, the brewery's Cone Wars Amarillo Fresh Hop IPA, made with Amarillo hops, will be available on tap later that week.

West Seattle

Pickup and in-person

Cowiche Creek Brewing Company

100% of the proceeds from Cowiche Creek's Education Fresh Hop IPA, which comes out the last week of September, will be donated to the non-profit Yakima Schools Foundation, which aims to support teachers and students in the Yakima School District. Though it's only available for delivery for Yakima residents, you can also make a trip to Yakima Valley (the hub for fresh hops) to visit their taproom, which serves salsa made with farm-fresh ingredients and hearty fare like brats and nachos.

Cowiche

Pickup or delivery

Sponsored

Fremont Brewing

Perennial local favorites Fremont Brewing, who produce just about more fresh hop beer than anyone else in the game, will launch their Field to Ferment fresh hop pale ale on September 16, their Cowiche Canyon fresh hop ale on September 23, and their Head Full of Fresh Hops fresh hop hazy IPA on October 5 at their Urban Beer Garden. (Dates are approximate and subject to change due to the finicky nature of fresh hops.)

Fremont

Pickup and in-person

Fresh Hop Golf Tournament

Sadly, Yakima's yearly Fresh Hop Ale Festival is cancelled this year, but the organizers have responded by creating this golf event to raise funds for grants and operating expenses. Spend some quality time on the fairway and sip fresh hop beers in Yakima's Apple Tree Resort.

Yakima

In-person

Future Primitive Brewing

If you love blush pink and regularly shell out for overpriced avocado toast, Future Primitive's first wet hop beer of the season, "Centennials for Millennials," might be for you. It's available on tap only, so guests are welcomed to come in for a a half-liter or a growler fill.

White Center

In-person

Garden Path Fermentation

Chill out with this small-batch brewery project's Wet Hopped Ship, which is made with freshly picked Skagit-grown Cascade, Comet, and Crystal hops.

Burlington

Curbside pickup or delivery



The Growler Guys

"The hops don't stop" at the Growler Guys' "freshtival," which features 8-20 fresh hop beers on tap at all times. The shop claims to be pouring the largest selection of fresh hop IPAs, pale ales, lagers, pilsners, goldens, and even ciders, and will feature kegs and cans from dozens of breweries, including Breakside, Reuben's, Fort George, Ravenna, Silver City, Matchless, Stoup, Fremont, Lucky Envelope, Chainline, Hellbent, Aslan, and more.

Lake City

In-person and pickup

Hellbent Brewing

Hellbent's Fresh Hop Strata IPA was released in cans on September 14 and features freshly harvested Strata Hops from Goschie Farms in Willamette Valley.

Lake City

Pickup and in-person

Icicle Brewery

Leavenworth's Icicle Brewery teased on Instagram that their 2020 fresh hop brew featuring fresh Zappa hops from CLS Farms will be released in a couple weeks.

Leavenworth

Pickup

Machine House Brewing

This year, the English-style brewery has created both a pale bitter with "stonefruit-y" Simcoe hops and a light IPA with "tropical" Citrus hops. It will be available in both bottle and cask form.

Georgetown

Pickup and in-person



Matchless Brewing

Matchless Brewing's "C.S.A." (Community Supported Agriculture) fresh hop beer, which hit shelves in cans this week, captures farm-fresh taste in a can.

Tumwater

Pickup

Reuben's Brews

The respected, award-winning brewery is preparing to release its fresh hop brews, including Fresh Hop Crikey, Fresh Hop Double Crush imperial hazy IPA, and a new fresh hop offering that the brewery hinted at on Instagram.

Ballard

Pickup



RidgeWood Bottle and Tap

This "draft-focused bottle shop" in Phinney currently has a selection of fresh hop brews.

Phinney

Pickup and in-person

Seapine Brewing

SoDo's Seapine Brewing will soon roll out its fresh hop Citra IPA in cans.

SoDo

Pickup



Super Deli Mart

Grab some fresh hop beers, including Matchless Brewing's C.S.A. and Crux Fermentation Project's Pert Near Fresh Hop IPA, at this West Seattle convenience store.

West Seattle

Pickup

Teku Tavern

The Belltown tavern has introduced some new fresh hop options from local breweries like Matchless and Breakside.

Belltown

Pickup

Two Beers Brewing Co.

Two Beers has released their hyper-seasonal Fresh Hop IPA, available in cans and on tap.

Industrial District

Pickup and in-person