Let Us Make Personalized Recommendations for You!

If you're acquainted with EverOut Seattle, you may have already developed a system for keeping tabs on our city's events, restaurants, and businesses—maybe you scroll through our curated Monday roundup of streaming events, our Thursday roundup of movies to watch, or our Friday roundups of food news and in-person things to do, or maybe you search our calendar by category.

But nowhere in our twice-weekly newsletters do we routinely specify, for instance, exactly where to get last-minute flowers for your grandpa's latent Bar Mitzvah, or where to get a slice of lemon cake in close proximity to a solitary park bench, or how to throw your roommate a COVID-safe birthday party outside of your apartment. UNTIL NOW.

We're going live for half an hour on Twitter tomorrow, March 17 (another St. Patrick's Day treat!) at 3 pm to address your burning questions and quandaries related to local events and things to do during COVID.

For now, all you have to do is make sure you're following us. Then, at the appointed hour, we'll post a tweet to let you know it's time to start sending us your questions and recommendation requests. If you want to make sure not to miss out, turn on tweet notifications for our account. We'll get to as many of your questions as we can before time is up.

We're not robots, but we are humans who sort through Seattle's bounty of public entertainment every day, so we're confident we can help you out.

Talk to you then!