Local Deals in Portland and Seattle for Cyber Monday 2020

Today, November 30, is Cyber Monday, otherwise known as the biggest online shopping day of the year, and plenty of small and local businesses are offering some enviable discounts. It's a great opportunity to support local establishments in your neighborhood that may be struggling with decreased business due to COVID-19 and tick a few items off your holiday shopping list in one fell swoop. We've rounded up a selection of deals for your convenience—enjoy the savings!

SEATTLE

Argosy Cruises

50% off all 2021 sightseeing tours (expected to return May 28) with code CYBER20

Caffe Vita

25% off everything online and 25% all whole-bean coffee in stores



Ethan Stowell Restaurants

10% off any gift card purchase with code 10OFF

20% off any gift card purchase of $200 or more with code 20OFF

Fantagraphics

40% off "just about everything"



Frelard Tamales

Free shipping with $60 purchase



Friday Afternoon

20% off everything online



Oddfellows Cafe

15% off all merchandise online or in-person

Seattle Art Museum

25% off gift memberships with code GIFT25

Seattle Black Businesses

Free shipping on all merchandise



Skal

20% off swag and memberships



Stampede Cocktail Club/Dreamland Diner

Free patch with every purchase



Sugar and Spoon

25% off sitewide



Trophy Cupcakes

30% off everything online, including gift cards, with code FUNDAY30

Tutta Bella

$10 bonus gift card with every $50 purchase

Two pizzas, Caesar salad, and tiramisu for $40



Weimann Maclise Restaurants

20% off gift cards worth $75 or more



Whim W'Him

50% off annual memberships with code HALFOFF

PORTLAND

Artists Repertory Theatre

20% off classes

Ecliptic Brewing

25% all merchandise online or in-person with code SPACE25

Hip Chicks Do Wine

30% off a case of wine



McMenamins Edgefield Winery & Tasting Room

20% off and free shipping on orders of 12 bottles or more with code CYBERCASE



Powell's Books

20% off sitewide



Stumptown Coffee

50% off first bag for a subscription with code SAVE50



Voodoo Doughnut

20% off all merchandise from online store (excludes gift cards)



Von Ebert Brewing

Various discounts on holiday gift packs