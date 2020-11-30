Local Deals in Portland and Seattle for Cyber Monday 2020

Today, November 30, is Cyber Monday, otherwise known as the biggest online shopping day of the year, and plenty of small and local businesses are offering some enviable discounts. It's a great opportunity to support local establishments in your neighborhood that may be struggling with decreased business due to COVID-19 and tick a few items off your holiday shopping list in one fell swoop. We've rounded up a selection of deals for your convenience—enjoy the savings!
SEATTLE
Argosy Cruises
50% off all 2021 sightseeing tours (expected to return May 28) with code CYBER20
Caffe Vita
25% off everything online and 25% all whole-bean coffee in stores
Ethan Stowell Restaurants
10% off any gift card purchase with code 10OFF
20% off any gift card purchase of $200 or more with code 20OFF
Fantagraphics
40% off "just about everything"
Frelard Tamales
Free shipping with $60 purchase
Friday Afternoon
20% off everything online
Oddfellows Cafe
15% off all merchandise online or in-person
Seattle Art Museum
25% off gift memberships with code GIFT25
Seattle Black Businesses
Free shipping on all merchandise
Skal
20% off swag and memberships
Stampede Cocktail Club/Dreamland Diner
Free patch with every purchase
Sugar and Spoon
25% off sitewide
Trophy Cupcakes
30% off everything online, including gift cards, with code FUNDAY30
Tutta Bella
$10 bonus gift card with every $50 purchase
Two pizzas, Caesar salad, and tiramisu for $40
Weimann Maclise Restaurants
20% off gift cards worth $75 or more
Whim W'Him
50% off annual memberships with code HALFOFF
PORTLAND
Artists Repertory Theatre
20% off classes
Ecliptic Brewing
25% all merchandise online or in-person with code SPACE25
Hip Chicks Do Wine
30% off a case of wine
McMenamins Edgefield Winery & Tasting Room
20% off and free shipping on orders of 12 bottles or more with code CYBERCASE
Powell's Books
20% off sitewide
Stumptown Coffee
50% off first bag for a subscription with code SAVE50
Voodoo Doughnut
20% off all merchandise from online store (excludes gift cards)
Von Ebert Brewing
Various discounts on holiday gift packs