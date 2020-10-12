Six Pizza Pop-Ups To Try In Seattle

Domino's just not cutting it anymore? Good news: Several excellent indie pizza pop-ups have proliferated across Seattle, with locally sourced and naturally leavened options aplenty. Read on to discover all the cheesy goodness, from the pepperoni-cup-covered pies of Doughbaby to the exquisite wood-fired seasonal pizzas of Romeo. For more food and drink inspiration, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, our guide to where to drink fall cocktails, our guide to where to try fresh hop beers in Seattle, our guide to the 2020 football season in Seattle, and our guide to where to celebrate Oktoberfest.

Blotto Pizza

This hip pizza pop-up, which also publishes a zine full of quarantine recipes and stories under the same name, crafts naturally leavened beauties using Skagit Valley grains and locally sourced meats, cheeses, and produce. Pizzas can be pre-ordered starting at noon on Monday each week, for pick-up on Thursdays inside Capitol Hill's Broadway Alley building (home to Tacos Chukis, Kimchi Bistro, and Taneda).

Capitol Hill

Pickup, pre-orders required

Dantini Pizza

Garrett Fitzgerald's minimalist pizza spot, which specializes in 16-inch American-style pies laden with local ingredients, pops up on Sundays and Mondays at the charming neighborhood bistro Harry's Fine Foods, as well as other locations on occasion. Options include pepperoni with caramelized garlic and ricotta with lemon and black pepper, as well as rotating seasonal specials. And should you require a beverage to go with your pizza, the crew at Harry's curates weekly natural wine pairings, so you can add on a bottle with your order. (If you'd rather pick out a wine yourself, there's also a wide selection to choose from in-person at their shop.) Pre-orders go live online starting at 7 pm each Thursday, with two pizzas max per person. A limited amount of individual slices is also available.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, pre-orders required

Doughbaby

This pint-sized mobile pizza operation is run by Kala Wolfe, director of product for the single-origin coffee roaster and cafe Onda Origins in Hillman City. In addition to naturally leavened pizza, she also bakes sourdough and cookies. Her next pop-up will be this Friday, October 16, at Onda Origins, with options for a fall squash pizza, a vegan "no animals" version, pepperoni on fresh mozzarella and ricotta with a drizzle of spicy honey, and a classic margherita pizza, as well as a kale salad and Golden Wheat Bakery chocolate cheesecake. You can even customize your pie with add-ons like crisp-edged pepperoni cups and dollops of ricotta. In honor of Indigenous People's Day, a portion of the day's proceeds will be donated to Real Rent Duwamish.

Various locations

Pickup, pre-orders strongly suggested

Guerrilla Pizza Kitchen

Chef Cam Hanin's self-described "naturally leavened, naturally weird" pizza pop-up churns out blackened, bubbly pies made with Washington-grown whole grain flours and local produce, plus other sides like bean soups and salads. (Hanin was also recently tapped to oversee the food menu at the upcoming brewpub project Here Today.) Their next pop-up will be at Capitol Hill's Sugar Hill on Monday, October 26, with a special guest DJ.

Various locations

Pickup

Moon Pizza

This poetic pizza pop-up, which slings pies at Fremont's lauded Sea Wolf Bakers each Monday, takes its inspiration from the changing phases of the moon and switches out its seasonally driven menu monthly. Slices of cake from Deep Sea Sugar & Salt and wine from the Portland-based importer Petit Monde are available, too. Pre-orders go live on Thursdays for pickup each Monday.

Fremont

Pickup, pre-orders required

Pizza Romeo

Anthony Dao makes wood-fired, naturally fermented pies with local grains, farmers market veggies, and a dash of romantic flair. Past specials have included nectarine, guanciale, kale, red Walla Walla onions and pecorino, as well as porcini, potato, spinach, Taleggio, and pea flowers. The pop-up has operated out of the cozy Fremont cafe and wine shop Vif in the past and will now take up residence at Beacon Hill's Mediterranean hot spot Homer each Monday. Desserts are available as well, and you can also purchase beer, wine, cider, and other beverages at Homer.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, pre-orders required