SLAY Is Coming to the Drive-In—Get Your Tickets Now!

One of the best parts of spooky season is watching scary movies. And while that can be fun to do at home on your couch, it's even better and scarier at a movie theater where you can't press pause. That's why we're excited to announce that SLAY—the horror short film festival conjured from the same freak-genius minds that brought you HUMP! and SPLIFF—is getting the DRIVE-IN treatment this month!

We're holding a total of six limited-capacity screenings at the On the Boards parking lot, a late show and an early show each on October 24, 30, and 31 (Halloween!). As if that wasn't exciting enough, each screening will include a costume contest hosted by none other than spooky drag legend Old Witch, so you'd better go all out with fangs, blood-splattered wigs, and feather boas large enough to hide baby bats.

Tickets are $75 per car, so bring your whole quarantine pod so you'll have someone to hold on to when things start getting scary. We're limited to 23 cars per show, so grab yours before they sell out, because they will!

SLAY will also be livestreamed on October 15-17, the 24th, and the 31st, so if you miss your chance to get tickets to the drive-in (or you just can't get enough scary movies!), you should absolutely get tickets for the online version! We got so many great submissions for SLAY that we'll be streaming two different volumes online (with a discount if you get tickets to both!). At the drive-in, we'll be screening a combination of our very favorite films from both volumes.

What are you waiting for? Grab your tickets to the SLAY Drive-In here, grab your tickets to the livestream here, or check out the trailer below and start getting excited!