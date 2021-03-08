Spring & Summer 2021 CSAs to Sign Up For Now

A CSA (short for "community supported agriculture") is an excellent way to revitalize your meals at home, up your vegetable intake, learn about new types of produce, and support local farms. In exchange for a fee that helps cover production costs for the farm, you get boxes overflowing with bountiful produce from a local farm during their growing season, available for pickup or delivery. Avoiding the now-fraught hassle of going to the grocery store is just an added bonus. We've rounded up a list of these programs so you can get your fill of fresh produce. It's a good idea to sign up as soon as possible, as many of these CSAs sell out or already have waiting lists. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.



PICKUP



The Brewmaster's Taproom

Brewmaster's wins the prize for providing the only CSA box (that we know of) that comes with a cold beer. You can choose to get a full-sized or half-sized share, either weekly or biweekly, throughout the season, which runs from June 1-September 28. Add on items like spent-grain cookies, local jam, fresh-baked bread, eggs, or flower bouquets. Pickups are available on Tuesdays.

Renton



Dancing Sprouts Farm

This Orting farm grows over 200 varieties of fresh vegetables, salad greens, herbs, and fruit. Their CSA runs for 26 weeks, from late May or early June (depending on the weather) to November, and includes recipes and cooking tips to help you flex your culinary muscles. Choose between weekly or biweekly options. You can pick up your box from the farm or from locations in Seattle or Tacoma.

Orting, Seattle, Tacoma



Early Bird Farm

In addition to their gorgeous, golden-yolked pastured eggs (which have been used at restaurants like the Whale Wins), the farmers market fixture Early Bird offers a popular CSA membership for 20 weeks from mid-June to the end of October. The CSA has already sold out for the upcoming season, but you can sign up for a waiting list to be contacted if space opens up after March 15. The mix contains primarily veggies, along with some berries and other fruits, and you can swap your box out for a "trade box" if that week's offerings don't suit your tastes. Half or full shares are available, and you can add on shares for eggs or flowers. Pick up from Ballard, Capitol Hill, or Tacoma.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Tacoma



Ecolibrium Farms

Ecolibrium Farms has teamed up with the sustainable sandwich shop chain Homegrown to offer a CSA for pickup at Homegrown locations throughout the Puget Sound (as well as their own Redmond farm and a location in Northgate). The program runs from June until mid-November and usually features seven to eight items.

Seattle, Redmond, Kirkland, Mercer Island



Eight Row

David Nichols's "Pan American" restaurant has a $45 CSA box carrying a variety of produce and other products from local farms and producers, gathered by Farm Stand Local Foods—plus some specialty items from the restaurant. Pickup days are Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Green Lake



Eunomia Farms

This CSA has a 20-week farm share as well as a four-week farm share beginning on May 5, with pickup in Lake City or Woodinville. You can also pick up whole, ethically raised pastured chickens.

Lake City, Woodinville



Frisky Girl Farm

Frisky Girl's season spans late May to late October and comes in three different levels: "Veggie Appreciator" (four items a week for $400 total), "Veggie Lover" (five items a week for $500 total), or "Veggie Enthusiast" (six items a week for $600 total). They also allow you to use your balance over the course of the season to select exactly what you want from their online store. The five-acre flower and vegetable farm has plenty to choose from, including squash, tomatoes, and snap peas. This CSA is also sold out but has a waiting list available.

Central District, Leschi, Mt. Baker, North Bend, Wallingford



Garden Treasures Nursery and Local Farm

From June to October, this Arlington farm offers a small "seedling" share, a medium "taster" share, or a large "harvest" share, available for pickup at their farm. Other specialty boxes and add-ons include a one-time Thanksgiving box, a winter box share, a fruit share, and food bank donations. CSA members also get a 15% discount on farm stand purchases.

Arlington

Goose and Gander Farm

This farm's CSA has spring, summer, and fall seasons, each with 22 weeks of fresh produce, with pickup locations throughout Seattle. The spring season (signups for which begin soon) includes items such as arugula, spring onions, Swiss chard, radishes, lettuce, broccoli, and parsley. You can also add on eggs, honey, and fresh poultry.

Carnation, Seattle



Jubilee Farm

Jubilee's April-June spring season is sold out, but there are still spots available for their June-October summer season. Pick up at the farm or at various "depots." Your CSA membership also comes with the ability to "U-pick" certain items from the farm almost every week during the season.

Carnation



Little Big Farm

Starting in late May, this "salad-centric" Olympia farm builds its five-to-seven-item boxes (available in 10- or 20-week subscriptions that you can pick up from the West Seattle and Queen Anne farmers markets) around staples like baby arugula, spinach, microgreens, and head lettuce. Look forward to other summer treats like sugar snap peas, carrots, radishes, beets, and snacking cucumbers.

Seattle



Local Roots Farm

If you've eaten vegetables at L'Oursin, Homer, Spinasse, Vif, Salare, or the London Plane (to name just a few), they likely came from this family-run Snoqualmie Valley farm. Their summer CSA subscription has already filled up, but they're anticipating some spots opening up by April 1 and have a waiting list. They also have a farm stand open year-round, for those who live in Duvall.

Seattle



The London Plane

The lovely, airy London Plane has a weekly program called the Larder Share, which runs from late June to late October. Each box contains produce from Local Roots Farm, along with a curated selection of wine and a pastry.

Pioneer Square



Lowlands Farm

This CSA comes with a ton of perks to build community and help you feel closer to the farm, including a private Facebook group with recipe ideas and cooking challenges, weekly "unboxing" videos, seasonal farm tour videos, a recipe database, a newsletter, and more. Choose from a biweekly share, a weekly share, or a "flex" share that lets you put your box on hold four times during the season.

Everett, Kirkland, Mill Creek, Redmond, Seattle, Snohomish



One Leaf Farm

Rather than a traditional CSA, this farm will offer a low-commitment, week-to-week mixed veggie box available for pickup in Snohomish or Ballard starting in April.

Ballard, Snohomish



Organic Farm School

Help support new farmers' training with this Whidbey Island nonprofit's "flex CSA" model, which allows you to use your membership as a credit on the produce you want and choose your pickup time. You can also reserve pastured chickens for pickup.

Whidbey Island



Oxbow Farm

This sustainability-focused nonprofit with 240 acres of forest in Carnation has a 20-week "main season" CSA for $600, which lets you select exactly what you'd like from the Carnation farm stand or from the farm's farmers market stand.

Carnation



Skinny Kitty Farms

Starting in June, members can pick up a market-style share from the Mt. Vernon farm, where they can browse through produce and choose what they want to take home. Members also get access to U-pick orchards and a cider press.

Northgate



Persephone Farm

This Bainbridge Island farm has been offering a CSA since 1991, making it one of the longest-running programs of its kind in the country. Subscribers even get to pick out a bouquet of flowers along with their box of five to six seasonal vegetables every week. Add on whole-grain artisan bread, cheese, organic pastured eggs, or extra salad greens. The season runs from June to October.

Indianola, Bainbridge Island



River Run Farm

Sequim-based River Run Farm was cofounded by a group of friends in 2013 and offers a farm share with pickup locations all over Seattle. If you're not sure about committing to a whole season, you can sign up to try out a one-time farm share.

Seattle



The Root Connection

Started in 1987, the Root Connection is Washington's very first CSA farm and offers half or full shares starting in June. Members also get to pick items such as chard, kale, basil, collards, and mustard greens from the farm for free.

Lynnwood, Redmond, North Seattle



Seattle Tilth

The nonprofit organic gardening and urban ecology organization Tilth Alliance has its own CSA program with 15 weeks of local and sustainably grown produce for $425. The box comes with a mix of produce primarily from Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, along with a few small items from other local farms.

Rainier Beach



Skyroot Farm

The CSA program at Whidbey Island's 20-acre Skyroot Farm runs for 19 weeks, from June 16-October 20, and can be picked up from Clinton Farm or Freeland. Expect a mix of salad greens, cooking greens, root crops, herbs, and other farm abundance (think tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, peppers, eggplant, etc.)

Whidbey Island



Tonnemaker Family Farm

This Royal City farm has been offering CSA boxes for more than 10 years and features fruit, veggie, and flower bundles. Their 2021 season is set to start soon.

Seattle, Bothell, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Woodinville



Viva Farms

Viva Farms' CSA begins on June 9 and lasts through Thanksgiving. This year, they're also offering a sliding-scale pricing model for the first time ever. Boxes are delivered weekly and include a range of seasonal organic vegetables and berries from several different farms.

Seattle, Lynnwood, Mt. Vernon, Burlington, Sedro Woolley, Bellingham, Anacortes



Wildheart Farm

This new queer and trans-run market garden in Skagit Valley has a 20-week-long CSA program for $600 and offers a reduced cost share for $450 for those experiencing food insecurity.

Seattle, Everett, Mt. Vernon



DELIVERY



Kinfood

While not a traditional CSA, this women-owned business works with local farmers and producers to offer a curated produce and pantry box each week. The web store also includes items like sourdough bread, natural wine, and pastured eggs.

Seattle



Klesick Family Farm

Each of Klesick’s produce boxes includes fruit, cooking vegetables, and salad items that you can customize with add-ons. If you like a theme, opt for their "assortment" boxes for all the fixings needed for pizza, sweet or savory breakfasts, sandwiches, soups, grilling, and so on.

Seattle



New Roots Organics

This Ballard-based produce delivery service offers seasonal bins with fruits, veggies, or a mix of the two, as well as a "love to juice" bin. You can customize your orders and manage your deliveries through the web store.

Seattle, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Bothell, Kirkland, Redmond, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Newcastle, Renton, Burien, SeaTac



Pacific Coast Harvest

Pacific Coast Harvest is a year-round online delivery service that sources produce from many different farms. Customizable "locavore" boxes and"Pacific Coast" boxes are available in mini, small, medium, or large sizes. You can also shop for a wide variety of other produce in the web store and add on items like eggs, pickles, hot sauce, chocolate, coffee, and more.

Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Shoreline, Mercer Island



Salmonberry Goods

In addition to wholesome, seasonal baked goods, this farm-to-table business delivers farm boxes with a "weekly selection of the best farmers market haul." There are also fun add-on options like "an apple a day" (a Collins Family Orchards apple for every day of the week) and "kombucha habit" (a weekly subscription of four liters of kombucha), as well as meat, eggs, fresh pasta, and more.

Seattle



PICKUP OR DELIVERY



Collins Family Orchard

This Selah farm is beloved for its fruit and offers a fruit CSA with small, medium, or large sizes. The spring boxes include a mix of apples, while the summer boxes (their most popular) include cherries, peaches, apricots, plums, apples, pluots, and more. Boxes are available for pickup at locations across Seattle or for home delivery.

Seattle



Farmhouse Organics

This Poulsbo farm's CSA runs for 26 weeks, from May 4 until October 28, and comes with small, medium, or large options. You can choose to pick your box up from the farm or from four locations on Bainbridge Island, or get delivery to a location in Poulsbo or Bainbridge Island. You also get to choose what goes into your box via an email order form every week.

Bainbridge Island, Poulsbo

Sponsored

Full Circle

Promising a "regional bounty of veggies made sweeter with a little fruit," this North Bend farm offers three weekly or biweekly boxes: a mixed fruit and veggie number (their most popular option), a traditional CSA (their original box), and an organic snack pack (an assortment of "easy-to-eat" things).

Seattle



Helsing Junction Farms

Along with your standard peas and carrots, Rochester's 35-acre Helsing Junction Farms touts some more unusual offerings like bulbing fennel, escarole, French filet beans, radicchio, Italian zucchini, and 10 types of gourmet lettuce. Their 20-week CSA program (which starts in June) includes a mini, medium, and large share, as well as "healing," snack, flower, and canning shares. Pickup locations are available across Seattle and beyond, and limited delivery is available in Seattle.

Aberdeen, Bellevue, Lacey, Olympia, Renton, Rochester, Seattle, Shoreline, Tacoma, Tumwater, Westport



Hood River Organic

If you don't want to pay upfront, check out this farm's CSA, which allows you to start anytime and pay by the week with no commitment. Home delivery is available in Seattle as well as most of rural Washington, and pickup is available from the Gorge.

Seattle, Gorge



Sound Vegetables

Enrollment is now open for this Redmond farm's 2021 season, which runs from May 19 to October 13 and includes two vacation or skip weeks. Each box contains a mix of seven to 10 items, including salad mix, leafy greens, root vegetables, fruits, and herbs. Optional eggs are also available.

Kirkland, Seattle, Redmond, North King County



Spoon Full Farm

Spoon Full's CSA programs are delivered on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis, but they're pay-as-you-go, with each box coming out to about $45. Their winter box includes grass-fed beef cut how you want, plus pasture eggs as add-ons. If you want veggies, you'll have to sign up for their summer program. If your zip code is 98122, 98112, or 98102, you qualify for free home delivery. Otherwise, you can pick up your order at glassybaby in Madrona.

Seattle