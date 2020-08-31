The 33 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: August 31-September 3, 2020

Need help sorting through what's open, what's off-limits, and what you can do from home while social distancing is still in effect? We're here to guide you through our top picks in every genre—from an evening with Arundhati Roy to a Biden campaign fundraiser with the cast of Queer Eye, and from Sailgating! A Sustainable Floating Party to the SIFF film class Confronting Whiteness in Hollywood: The Color Line. In addition, check out our guides to supporting black-owned businesses and artists in Seattle, educating yourself through anti-racism resources, and donating to social justice causes. Find even more events on our complete streaming events calendar and our resistance & solidarity calendar, and check back on Friday for a roundup of the best local virtual events this weekend.

MONDAY

COMEDY

Netflix and Chill Mondays

Don't feel like watching Netflix comedy specials alone? Head to the Tacoma Comedy Club every Monday to sip drink specials and watch stand-up on their projector. You'll get a beer for a buck if you buy a burger.

Tacoma Comedy Club

READINGS & TALKS

POP+ Punk Book Club: 'Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl' Discussion

Join an online discussion of Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl, the wonderful memoir by living Pacific Northwest punk legend Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, as part of MoPOP's Pop+ Punk series.

TJ Klune: The House in the Cerulean Sea

A caseworker in charge of magical youth is tasked with sussing out whether or not a particular group of orphans are capable of causing the end of the world in TJ Klune's novel The House in the Cerulean Sea. Join him for a virtual reading with Third Place Books.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Artist Talk with Lisa Jarrett

Portland artist Lisa Jarrett, whose current exhibit House/Field/Home is currently on view at Wa Na Wari, will go live for a virtual talk on her exploration of intersectional identities.

Queer Eye Biden Fundraiser

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski are giving 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden a campaign makeover—one geared toward Latino communities in battleground states and LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities across the country. Join them for a virtual fundraiser.

FILM

Tuesdays with Scarecrow

In partnership with Humanities Washington, Scarecrow Video's new online event series aims to provide "inspirational stories, community building, and hope during challenging times." Local community organizer Dori Gillam will kick things off with a talk on age discrimination and the importance of valuing people of all generations.

READINGS & TALKS

Arundhati Roy with Nick Estes

Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy (The God of Small Things, plus nearly 20 books of nonfiction about economic inequality in the "New India" and state violence against poor people) will read from her new book of essays, Azadi: Freedom. Fascism. Fiction. She'll be joined by Nick Estes, the founder of the Native liberation group Red Nation.

Brad Balukjian in-conversation with Larry Stone: The Wax Pack

Described in press materials as "part baseball nostalgia and part road-trip travelogue," Brad Balukjian's The Wax Pack follows the author's journey tracking down players from a single pack of baseball cards from 1986 that had remained sealed for almost 30 years.

Cass Sunstein - Too Much Information

Humans love collecting information, but are certain things better left unknown? Drawing from his book Too Much Information: Understanding What You Don’t Want to Know, Cass Sunstein will join Town Hall for a talk on "how information can make us happy or miserable."

SPORTS & RECREATION

Sailgating! A Sustainable Floating Party

Dust off your sailboat, kayak, paddleboard, or other aquatic transportation vessel and tailgate social distancing-style at Sustainable Seattle's dinner party on Lake Union. Environmental experts will talk to you about watershed health, the Just Transition framework, and Dame Ellen MacArthur, a yachtswoman whose time living on her boat inspired her to dedicate her life to zero waste and the Circular Economy. Tickets include a CDC-approved picnic, a kombucha toast, a custom S2 buoy flag and towel, and a pre-show reception with live music.

Lake Union Park (South Lake Union)

TUESDAY-THURSDAY

MUSIC

Red Rocks Unpaused

This personalized concert experience will allow you to transform projections using your voice, send shout-outs to your favorite artists (like Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lil Baby, and Megan Thee Stallion), and control the light show while you watch performances livestreamed from Red Rocks, the open-air Colorado amphitheater built into a rock structure.

SPORTS & RECREATION

Wag Love Life 5K 2020

Run, walk, or hike at your own pace and enter your results virtually at this fundraiser for canine cancer research, which is inspired by a centuries-old Nepalese festival where dogs are honored and thanked for their loyalty and friendship.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Civic Cocktail: With Denise Juneau

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau, Seattle Police Department Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz (who will appear right after being sworn in as Chief), and Mothers for Police Accountability founder Rev. Harriet Walden will gather virtually for Seattle CityClub’s first Civic Cocktail of the season.

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

FILM

Confronting Whiteness in Hollywood: The Color Line

Yale University PhD candidate Randa Tawil will look at the depiction of racism and the color line in Hollywood films, from Uncle Tom's Cabin to Green Book, and what that teaches us about whiteness in America. All proceeds will benefit the Lebanese Red Cross.

MUSIC

Live on KEXP from Home: Dylan Cartlidge

Alt rapper and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Cartlidge will perform live on KEXP's YouTube channel.

READINGS & TALKS

Ainissa Ramirez: The Untold Stories of Innovation

What do clocks, steel rails, copper communication cables, photographic film, light bulbs, hard disks, scientific labware, and silicon chips have in common? According to scientists and writer Ainissa Ramirez, these pieces of technology have impacted society the most. She'll explain in this virtual Town Hall talk.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

2020 Campaign Button Challenge: Fundraiser to Get Out The Vote!

Studio jewelers across the country are teaming up with Movement Voter Project to raise funds to Get Out The Vote in swing states by making brooches in the likeness of Biden-Harris 2020 campaign buttons. Claim one for $100 or more in this virtual fundraiser.

The Burke Museum Native Plant Landscape: Learning and Listening Together

Polly Olsen of the Burke Museum, Shannon Nichol of Gustafson Guthrie Nichol, and Bridget McNassar of Oxbow Farm will discuss their roles in the development of this Burke Museum's native plant landscape.

Seattle's Tree Canopy

Seattle Times reporter Lynda Mapes will moderate this panel update on Seattle's urban tree canopy, aka the pollution-reducing, wildlife-sustaining natural structure made of leaves and branches.

Sunrise Seattle Trivia Night: Fundraiser for Sherae for State!

Join Sunrise Seattle for a Zoom trivia night to raise funds for Sherae Lascelles' campaign for state congress.

FOOD & DRINK

Reuben's Fest 2020

Reuben's Brews and the Growler Guys will treat you to two virtual tastings (ahem, "Live Craft Beer Drinker TV Variety Shows") over Zoom, complete with "multiple cameras, on-camera hosts, brewers, owners, live music, smoke machines, [and] beer talk." Order the breweries' special offerings by August 31.

MUSIC

Live on KEXP from Home: Sevana

Jamaican artist Sevana sings gorgeously over reggae beats. Tune in to her live show on KEXP's YouTube channel.

SAMA Sounds: Carmen Rizzo, Meriem Ben Amor, Kiran Ahluwalia

Join Seattle Sacred Music & Art and Seattle Theatre Group for an exploration of sacred sounds from around the globe, featuring live music every Thursday evening. This time, it's Kiran Ahluwalia (who fuses strains of African desert blues with sounds of her native India) and Pakistan-born jazz guitarist Rez Abbasi.

Strict Tempo: Visceral Anatomy, 6th Circle, Winkie, Choke Chain, DJ Mijito

Seattle DJ Vox Sinistra will host another virtual dark and synthy club night with Chicago's Visceral Anatomy, NYC's Winkie, Wisconsin's Choke Chain, and other EDM artists.

Tumbleweed Music Festival

Instead of heading to the banks of the Columbia River like previous years, check out prerecorded music and dance performances by over 60 artists, plus livestreamed workshops and shanty sings, at this Labor Day weekend festival.

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

The NotCreepy Gathering for Seattleites Who Want to Fall In Love

Nice people looking for socially distant romance with other nice people can gather at this singles' night on Zoom that promises to provide a respite from "cruise-y bar scenes and soulless dating apps." Be sure to have a notebook handy for some writing exercises.

READINGS & TALKS

David Sibley: What It's Like to Be a Bird

If one of your newfangled quarantine hobbies is birding, allow David Sibley (What It’s Like to Be a Bird) to enlighten you on such subjects as robins' sense of smell.

VISUAL ART

Melanie Biehle

Local artists Melanie Biehle shows abstract paintings that "celebrate freedom." The opening reception for her new exhibit will feature a trunk show with fashion designer Melanie Trygg of KLAD Apparel.

Atelier Drome (Pioneer Square)

Opening Thursday

Square Deal: 50 Artists for a Fair Vote

Fifty artists are standing with the Movement Voter Project, a nonprofit that supports organizations dedicated to voter equity, by showing and selling work in this virtual show. All pieces are priced starting at $100, and you won't know the name of the artist until you buy their work. Intrigue!

Wendy Thon, India - Dreaming the World

Local artist Wendy Thon shows new paintings and etchings that explore elements of myth, ritual, and daily life in India, based on her travels.

Harris Harvey Gallery (Downtown)

Opening Thursday

ALL WEEK

COMMUNITY

Burning Man Multiverse

Kick up some sand in your own backyard and tie on your dust mask; Burning Man is going virtual this year. Instead of traveling to Black Rock City, you can "touch cosmic dimensions" by entering various "multiverses" (aka virtual offerings) during Burn Week. On September 5, you’re invited to download a blueprint and create your own burnable effigy and (safely) host your own burn. For Seattleites, Burning Man is hosting an Actual Reality Trek through September 7, during which time you can download a map and marvel at art viewable from the street and sidewalk.

VISUAL ART

Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair

The Seattle Art Fair was canceled, but a bunch of local galleries—many of which are in Pioneer Square—are taking it upon themselves to keep the tradition alive while abiding by social distancing guidelines with a DIY, self-guided version featuring exciting new pieces by artists like Anthony White.

Various locations