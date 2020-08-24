The 41 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Week: August 24-27, 2020

Need help sorting through what's open, what's off-limits, and what you can do from home while social distancing is still in effect? We're here to guide you through our top picks in every genre—from a virtual Third Place Books talk with Pramila Jayapal and Rick Steves to a Fireside Chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci, and from the local food and sustainable living festival CHOMP! Summer Camp to the Virtual March on Washington commemorating MLK Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. In addition, check out our guides to supporting black-owned businesses and artists in Seattle, educating yourself through anti-racism resources, and donating to social justice causes. Find even more events on our complete streaming events calendar and our resistance & solidarity calendar, and check back on Friday for a roundup of the best local virtual events this weekend.

MONDAY

FILM

Collide-o-Scope Livestream: Big Sexy Show

The psychedelic video series Collide-o-Scope and its "mind-melting, often hilarious" mashups of video oddities will close out the summer with its sexiest, campiest show yet. Sexiest of all, a portion of sales will benefit King County Equity Now.

MUSIC

Summer on the Rooftop

Orquesta Northwest and Ballard Civic Orchestra will put on a virtual performance with Latinx guest artists from Seattle, Columbia, New York, and beyond.

Sponsored

READINGS & TALKS

Rick Perlstein: Reaganland America's Right Turn 1976-1980

MAGA hats may be relatively new, but the phrase "Make America Great Again" has been around since the Reagan administration. In this livestreamed presentation, author Rick Perlstein will use insight from his book Reaganland: America’s Right Turn to share the story of a reenergized conservative Republican base, and trace the tactics used to gain power during Reagan’s campaign full circle to Trump and the politics of today.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Suffrage Special Whistle Stop Tour

This eight-episode video series explores Washington State's role in the national women's suffrage movement, highlighting the local changemakers who led the way. Why a whistle-stop tour? The theme is based on the 1909 "Suffrage Special" train, which toted local and national suffragists across the country.

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Bad Luck

Support local Black arts space Wa Na Wari by donating your dollars during this fundraising show with local genre-benders Bad Luck, who will be playing tracks from their latest album, Four. They're matching the first $500, and the folks at Seattle Sound Repair will match the next $250.

Live on KEXP from Home: Bill Callahan

Bill Callahan has a deep, warm, gentle baritone that feels like a cozy sweater of sound curling around your consciousness, and his stripped-bare folk songwriting is acoustic-guitar-driven relaxation. You just want to snuggle up in it and take a siesta. He’s been around a real long time, formerly performing under the Smog moniker (you’ve heard "Cold Blooded Old Times"—it was tapped in the High Fidelity soundtrack), until re-assuming his given name with 2007’s Woke on a Whaleheart. This tour falls behind his new Drag City full-length and 17th studio outing overall, Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest. LEILANI POLK

PERFORMANCE

Temporary Occupancy

Created by Philadelphia immersive theater company Die-Cast, in partnership with ArtsWest, this digital immersive performance piece set in a hotel room explores "isolation during a time of isolation."

READINGS & TALKS

Let It Not Happen Again: Lessons of the Japanese American Exclusion

Did you know that Bainbridge Island was the origin point for Japanese American exclusion on Washington State during World War II? Historian Clarence Moriwaki will enlighten you on the subject and compare what happened then to what's happening in the present.

Pramila Jayapal: Use the Power You Have

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will draw from her new book, Use the Power You Have: A Brown Woman's Guide to Politics and Political Change, in this virtual conversation with Seattle travel guru Rick Steves.

Suzanne Nossel with Dinaw Mengestu - Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All

Suzanne Nossel offers a "user's guide to free speech" in her book Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All, which she'll discuss in this livestreamed conversation with Dinaw Mengestu.

Vanessa Veselka with Lidia Yuknavitch

Portland writer Vanessa Veselka’s debut, Zazen, which she wrote while driving a cab, raising her child, and waiting tables, won the 2012 PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize. She'll talk about her latest, The Great Offshore Grounds, which press materials describe as "an homage to the books that meant the most to her," with fellow Portland author Lidia Yuknavitch.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Crosscut Live: Northwest Newsmakers - A Conversation with Pramila Jayapal

Pramila Jayapal is busy this week! Crosscut reporter Melissa Santos will join the congresswoman for an online conversation about the response to COVID-19 at the federal and local levels, rising social justice movements, economic inequality, environmental justice, and more major issues.

Dead Feminists & creating Votes for Women: 100 Years & Counting

Chandler O'Leary and Jessica Spring, aka the Dead Feminists, will discuss their upcoming exhibition Votes for Women: 100 Years and Counting. You'll get a sneak peek of the show and a preview of the duo's game that teaches about voter efficacy.

In Community We Flourish: We All Count | 2020 Census

Join the Na’ah Illahee Fund's Susan Balbas and the Washington Census Alliance's Kamau Chege for a lunchtime chat on the 2020 census. The Tacoma Refugee Choir will sweeten the deal with a live performance.

Processing Current Events Through Theater

Need some help processing our reality? Bring an article on an issue you're interested in exploring to this virtual Seattle Repertory Theater workshop, where you'll learn Augusto Boal’s Theater of the Oppressed techniques meant to help you develop your own tools for social justice through performance. No theater experience is required.

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Women Take the Stage: A Concert & Rally on the Centennial of the 19th Amendment

Powerhouse voices like former pro tennis player Billie Jean King, Black Futures Lab founder Alicia Garza, and women's lib icon Gloria Steinem will speak at this celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment. To get you even more stoked to vote, musical acts like the Chicks, Indigo Girls, Kate Pierson, and Be Steadwell will perform live.

GEEK

Delta IV Heavy Rocket Launch

Stay up late to watch live as NROL-44 launches the Delta IV Heavy rocket into outer space. This is the 385th Delta launch since 1960.

MUSIC

Debbie Miller & Guayaba on Band in Seattle

Described in press materials as a cross between Sarah Silverman and Joni Mitchell, singer-songwriter Debbie Miller will warm up your dance moves before a set from local favorite Guayaba, whose latest album runs the gamut of horrorcore, bossa nova, psychedelia, and hip-hop. Half the proceeds from Guayaba's set will be donated to the Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network for this episode of the live music TV program Band in Seattle.

READINGS & TALKS

Madeline Levine: Preparing Kids to Thrive in an Uncertain World

If you're worried about your kids excelling in school and life but don't want to lead them with an iron fist, allow Dr. Madeline Levine to offer insights from her book Ready or Not: Preparing Our Kids to Thrive in an Uncertain and Rapidly Changing World, wherein she debunks the myth that good grades, high test scores, and college acceptances should "define the parenting endgame."

Zephyr Teachout: Break 'Em Up!

Zephyr Teachout provides an outline for a grassroots movement that organizes against monopoly power in communities across this country in her new book Break 'Em Up! She'll be joined in conversation with HuffPost reporter Zach Carter at this virtual Third Place Books event.

THURSDAY

COMEDY

Model Minority: An Asian Womxn Comedy Show

Stephanie Nam will host a lineup of fellow funny womxn of the Asian diaspora (Tin Lorica, Kimi Rutledge, Ann Chunharakchote) in this virtual comedy showcase.

COMMUNITY

Fireside Chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci at the Berkeley Forum

The Berkeley Forum will livestream a conversation with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will address spring semester on college campuses next year and other COVID-19-related topics.

Virtual Happy Hour: Celebrating the Great American Outdoors Act

Celebrate the Great American Outdoors Act, a big victory for Washington public lands, conservation, and wildlife that funds national park maintenance backlogs and provides funding for conservation and recreation projects at the federal, state, and local levels. You'll hear from speakers like the National Parks Conservation Association's Rob Smith on what the Act means in more detail.

Walk'n Wag

Make your way to Lake Sammamish State Park through September 20 to complete a 3K course with your dog at your own pace. If you're so inclined, you and your pup can dress up for the chance to win a photo contest.

MUSIC

Lil Uzi Vert Live

Catch Atlanta baby-faced rap punk Lil Uzi Vert live for the first time since the release of his new album Eternal Atake.

Live on KEXP from Home: Nick Hakim

Nick Hakim has an album out called Green Twins. Pitchfork thinks this music should be called soul. I’m invoking the term steeped soul. Steeped in contemplation, meditation, quite possibly a bongload or few. He likes pitches to waver, and no surprise that he hunted down an actual Mellotron to infuse that waver into his keyboard noises. I can’t quite make out his lyrics most of the time, but I’m trusting from the song titles that they’ll be worth my while and generally on a level with the sounds. Horticultural consumption should add interest, but it's not mandatory. ANDREW HAMLIN

NVCS Presents: Mirrorgloss & B-Boy Fidget

MirrorGloss's brassy vocals and punchy electronic backing earned them "Best New Band of 2014" from the Tacoma Weekly. Catch them with B-Boy Fidget on Nectar's virtual stage, knowing that a portion of donations will benefit the Tacoma Action Fund.

Tomo Nakayama & The Black Tones live on Band In Seattle

Supremely talented multi-instrumentalist Tomo Nakayama will perform live online before a closing set from punky blues duo the Black Tones on this episode of the live music TV program Band in Seattle.

PROTESTS & RESISTANCE

Virtual March on Washington

On the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his seminal "I Have a Dream" speech, take part in this virtual "commitment march" (convened by Martin Luther King III) to hear from social justice speakers and watch live performances.

READINGS & TALKS

Fight for Our Lives: Black Lives Matter Part II

Enjoy this live Hugo House reading from Natasha Marin, M'bilia Meekers, and Seattle's Luther Hughes. Proceeds will benefit Creative Justice, King County Equity Now, and Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

Ron Rash: In The Valley

Deemed "one of the greatest authors at work today" by the New York Times, Ron Rash will read from his new collection of short stories—one of which, Baptism, was chosen by Roxane Gay for inclusion in The Best American Short Stories 2018.

Suketu Mehta

Suketu Mehta traces events from his own life and ties his experiences into the collective narrative of immigrants who come to the US seeking different lives in his book This Land is Our Land: An Immigrant’s Manifesto. Join him for a virtual reading with Elliott Bay Book Company.

ALL WEEK

COMMUNITY

Bamboo Circle E-Celebration

This annual fundraiser for the Seattle Chinese Garden will move online, bringing a whole week of cultural activities like calligraphy, tea ceremonies, and live music to wherever you are.

Frolic Week

Explore Renton's Shadow Lake Nature Preserve through virtual tours and scavenger hunts for a whole week. You'll also have the chance to win prizes in a photo contest and raffle.

Hai! Japantown 2020

This annual celebration of Japanese culture in Seattle's Japantown will spread itself out to accommodate for social distancing. Stroll through the neighborhood for special deals from local businesses, check out new art installations, and grab a bite to eat.

FILM

Submit a Film to SLAY!

The team who brought you HUMP! and SPLIFF have something extra-freaky in the works: SLAY, an amateur horror film festival premiering in October that will feature short films by gore and dystopian nightmare enthusiasts just like you.

FOOD & DRINK

CHOMP! Summer Camp

The in-person farmers market is out, but this "local food and sustainable living" festival will continue with chances to learn about local food producers, see livestreamed cooking demos and farm and garden tours, and watch educational programs.

Pike-Pine Summer United

Get 10% off your bill at local bars and eateries like Amandine Bakeshop, A Pizza Mart, Bateau, and tons of other places on Capitol Hill moving into Phase 2 of reopening by mentioning The Stranger's Pike-Pine promotion.

Various locations (Capitol Hill)

PERFORMANCE

Submit to Five Minute F(*)ck!

The Savage Lovecast and HUMP! Film Festival team has a quick-and-dirty new podcast up their sleeve. Five Minute F(*)ck invites any and all sex-havers (specifically humans over the age of 18) to submit their dirtiest stories in five minutes or less. One lucky winner will be featured in the 2021 HUMP! Film Festival.

SPORTS & RECREATION

Celebrate Woodinville Summer Virtual 5k

Complete a 5K course at your convenience, in any location (even if it's a treadmill). Once you've completed the challenge, submit your results and receive a medal.