The 48 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Week: September 8-10, 2020

The last three-day weekend of summer has passed, but on the bright side, Friday will arrive one day sooner than usual. Here are the best socially distant events both online and in-person to keep you entertained until then—from an evening with science-fiction legend Margaret Atwood to PopCon 2020, and from the first installment of 600 Highwaymen's On the Boards performance A Thousand Ways to the Volunteer Park Conservatory's Fall Plant Sale. In addition, check out our guides to supporting black-owned businesses and artists in Seattle, educating yourself through anti-racism resources, and donating to social justice causes. Find even more events on our complete streaming events calendar and our resistance & solidarity calendar, and check back on Friday for a roundup of the best local virtual events this weekend.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | All Week

TUESDAY

GEEK

Star Trek Day

Trekkies can bide their time until the next season of the intergalactic series (which premieres on October 15) by joining hosts Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton on CBS for a full day of special programming and panel discussions with the show's stars and creators. This Star Trek Day marks the franchise's 54th anniversary!

MUSIC

Live on KEXP at Home: Salome MC

Iranian rapper Salome MC will grace KEXP's YouTube channel for a live afternoon set.

Sponsored

READINGS & TALKS

Author Voices: Pramila Jayapal

Listen in on a conversation with congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and former Seattle City Councilmember Nick Licata, shaped around Jayapal's new book, Use the Power You Have: A Brown Woman's Guide to Politics and Political Change.

Hetty McKinnon: Community

Australian cookbook author Hetty Mckinnon and her friend Aran Goyoaga, a fellow cookbook author, will join Book Larder for a virtual talk on the newly revised version of Mckinnon's beloved book Community.

Fredrik Backman: Anxious People

As if apartment-hunting wasn't stressful enough, a group of potential renters gets taken hostage by a failed bank robber at one very unfortunate open-house in Fredrik Backman's novel Anxious People. Join the author for a virtual reading and discussion with Third Place Books.

Jonathan Berman - Anti-Vaxxers: How to Challenge a Misinformed Movement

Drawing from his book Anti-Vaxxers: How to Challenge a Misinformed Movement, science professor Jonathan Berman will explain how the origins of today’s anti-vaccine movement stretch all the way back to the resistance to Britain’s Vaccination Act of 1853.

Nancy Pearl & Jeff Schwager: The Writer's Library

Literary legends like Donna Tartt, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Andrew Sean Greer, Laila Lalami, and Michael Chabon have share books and authors they love in The Writers Library, a collection edited by lauded Seattle librarian Nancy Pearl and playwright Jeff Schwager. Join the pair for a virtual presentation with author Laurie Frankel.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

2020 Cal Anderson Park - A Community Conversation & Vision

Cal Anderson Park saw a lot of changes in the days of CHOP, including a community garden and spiffed up bathrooms. Seattle Parks & Rec is inviting you, a community member, to give your input on things you'd like to see in the park in the future. They're hosting two livestreamed forums.

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

GEEK

Girls in Tech

Tech ladies can gather virtually for a day of panel discussions and breakout sessions structured around building community and sharpening those data, marketing, and software skills. HP's Chief Diversity Officer Lesley Slaton Brown, Twitter's Diversity Partnership Strategy VP Candi Castleberry Singleton, and Trend Micro CEO Eva Chen are among the special guests.

JAL 747, Flight 123: World's Worst Single Airplane Accident

Longtime Boeing employee John Purvis has spent the last 17 years as the head of the company's commercial airplane investigation unit, so trust he'll have plenty to say about the Japan Airlines 747SR "pressure bulkhead" accident outside Tokyo 35 years ago, which he considers one of the worst accidents in history.

MUSIC

Black Fret & NVCS Present: Chong the Nomad

Alda Andara Agustiano takes on the roles of beat maker, DJ, and composer in her work as Stranger favorite Chong the Nomad, informed by her ongoing education in composition at Cornish. She'll perform live online to kick off the Black Fret streaming series.

Live on KEXP at Home: Spencer.

Bliss out to lovelorn songs performed live by NYC R&B artist Spencer. on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Margo Price

Touted by Sean Nelson as providing a "suave voice and sticky melodies over a positively filthy groove" on her album Midwest Farmer's Daughter, country singer Margo Price will play live from Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl for pay-per-viewers.

Talk With A Friend #6

Jamaica-born, Seattle-based reggae legend Clinton Fearon (of the Boogie Brown Band) will talk with his friend Joshua Swain, lead singer of the Movement, about life and music on the internet. Tune in on Instagram Live.

Wyclef Jean: Live at the Apollo

Grammy winner and ex-Haitian presidential hopeful Wyclef Jean will showcase his primary talent (creating excellent hip-hop) live from the Apollo Theater. He'll be performing his album The Carnival in its entirety.

READINGS & TALKS

Alice Wong with Elsa Sjunneson - Disability Visibility in the Twenty-First Century

In conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, activist Alice Wong will join Town Hall and editor Elsa Sjunneson with insights from her latest anthology, Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century.

Grit City Think&Drink | A Tale of Two Plagues

UW Tacoma's Dr. Anna Groat Carmona will explain how our shift to agrarian life changed our relationship with microbial pathogens and allowed for the creation of pandemics like the one we're fighting right now.

Seattle Arts and Lectures presents: Margaret Atwood

Living science-fiction legend Margaret Atwood will grace our humble city for a conversation with the beloved Northwest author Cheryl Strayed (Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail) as part of SAL's virtual series. Tickets include a copy of Atwood's newest book The Testaments, the long-awaited sequel to The Handmaiden's Tale.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

FESTIVALS

PopCon 2020: Forever Young: Popular Music and Youth Across the Ages

At this annual pointy-headed music-nerd conference, which was started in 2002, academics, critics, artists, and hardcore fans come together to hear panels on a broad theme relating to the art form that connects them all. This year's three-block virtual event is all about the youth, who have played a major role in driving music, politics, and culture throughout history. There will also be a keynote with Alanis Morissette on Thursday.

PERFORMANCE

A Thousand Ways

In this three-part interactive virtual performance lasting an entire year, Obie Award-winning theater-makers 600 Highwaymen respond to social distancing rules that "deliver us from isolation to congregation." In the first installment, A Phone Call (Sept 9-27), you'll glean a telling portrait of the performer on the other end of a mysterious phone call.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Erin Brockovich: Our National Water Crisis and What We Can Do

If all you know of Erin Brockovich is that Julia Roberts played her in Steven Soderbergh's 2000 hit film, know that she's a real person who's made a huge impact on the fight for clean and safe water. In this talk, she'll discuss environmental threats that face communities today (and what you can do to help), drawing from her new book Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do About It.

Virtual Vintage Washington 2020

Learn about Washington's most at-risk historic sights (including the Showbox and Elks Temple) and how to protect them at this virtual fundraiser for the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation. To make things more fun, pick up ingredients for a Most Endangered Mule or Vintage Old Fashioned cocktail using provided recipes.

Women Leading in Times of Change: From the Soapbox to the Ballot Box

This online lecture with UW President Ana Mari Cauce, the National Council of Negro Women's Sarah J.E. Dean, and MoHAI's Margeret Heldring will celebrate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th amendment.

FILM

Drive-In Movie: A Most Beautiful Thing

Check out a drive-in documentary screening about the first African American high-school rowing team in the United States, based on the memoir by Arshay Cooper. The release of the film coincides with the announcement of the George Pocock Rowing Foundation's A Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Fund, which aims to "promote accessibility and inclusion at rowing programs across the country." Half the proceeds will benefit the fund.

Arena Sports (Sand Point)

Strange Storytelling Hour – Isolation w/ Emmett Montgomery

Storytellers recount peculiar tales and bizarre happenings based on their own experiences in this multi-episode series co-presented by the North Bend Film Festival. For this round, local comic and wizardly ex-Mormon Emmett Montgomery will tell tales revolving around something we can all relate to right now: isolation.

FOOD & DRINK

Washington Cider Week

Freak out about cider at approximately a billion tastings (for pickup or delivery) during a week so special, it lasts 11 days! Cideries across the state (like Tacoma's Incline and Chimacum's Finnriver) are doling out specials and food pairings that you can enjoy at home, or on your picnic blanket if you're so inclined. The biggest event of the week is the Seattle Cider Summit (Sat Sept 12) where you can choose from three tastings kits for pickup via drive-through at Downtown Spirits.

Various locations

GEEK

Astronomy at Home: Computer, Enhance!

How do computers come in handy in the study of stars? DiRAC Postdoctoral Fellow and "astrostatistician extraordinaire" Dr. Stephen Portillo will explain in this edition of Astronomy at Home.

Forever Twilight in Forks Festival

If the newest addition to Stephanie Meyer's acclaimed vampire series has you bloodthirsty for more PNW-situated supernatural fandom, look no further than this gathering on Facebook Live, Instagram, and Zoom for four days of virtual events.

Virtual Trivia: Famous Dads

Answer questions about famous dads throughout history at this virtual National Nordic Museum trivia night.

MUSIC

Grounded - The Spider Ferns & Asterhouse

BIG BLDG's cozy weekly music series will welcome Bow, Washington, duo the Spider Ferns (who create "sleek, ultra-modern pop with extremely punchy and bulbous drum-machine programming," according to Dave Segal) and Kenmore-based indie rockers Asterhouse.

Live on KEXP at Home: Dehd

Catch Chicago rock trio Dehd live on KEXP's YouTube channel.

No Place Like The Lost Church with John Vanderslice

Show some love for the Bay Area's indie music community by tuning into Facebook Live, YouTube, and/or Twitch for live sets from the likes of John Vanderslice and Tierney Tough of the Pauses.

PBJam VIRTUAL FEST 2020

Equally billing all their artists and prioritizing loud and proud jam bands, this virtual edition of Nectar's PBJam Fest will feature a ton of PNW groups who will bring the funk (as well as the jazz and bluegrass). Acts include the Unsinkable Heavies, Lucky Brown, Spare Rib & The Bluegrass Sauce, the High Seagrass, Swindler, and Yak Attack.

Pop Con 2020 Presents: Keynote With Alanis Morissette

You (you, you) oughta know that the iconic singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will appear live in a "freewheeling and candid" conversation with NPR Music's Ann Powers as part of this year's virtual PopCon. Tune in on the NPR Music YouTube Channel.

SDBC: Ancient Mahogany Gold 1 Yr Celebration

Join Seattle-based alternative soul beacon SassyBlack for an online celebration of the first anniversary of her album Ancient Mahogany Gold.

Splintered Sunlight all Jerry Garcia Band Set Live on Stage at Ardmore Music Hall

Deadheads mustn't miss this free live broadcast with the Jerry Garcia Band on YouTube.

Strict Tempo: Blood Handsome, Secret Mutilator, Neon Lies, Pleasure Policy

Seattle DJ Vox Sinistra will host another virtual dark and synthy club night with Blood Handsome, Secret Mutilator, Neon Lies, and Pleasure Policy.

Tito's Made to Order: Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen, Bun B

This episode of Tito's Vodka's online series celebrating music, food, and culture across America (proceeds from which benefit the World Central Kitchen) will feature performances by country stars Dierks Bentley and Morgan Wallen, as well as former UGK member Bun B.

PERFORMANCE

ACTLocal Playwright Series with Katie Forgette and Bob Wright

Local actor and playwright Katie Forgette will talk about her new project, Vital Vista Village, a comedy set in a break room in an upscale retirement home where everything goes wrong. Her husband, R. Hamilton Wright, will join her.



READINGS & TALKS

Aimee Nezukhumatathil and John Freeman

Settle in at home for a virtual evening of poetry and conversation with Aimee Nezukumatathil (World of Wonders) and John Freeman (The Park) at this virtual event with Elliott Bay.

Katie Hill: She Will Rise

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill shares her experience as a woman in politics combatting a fundamentally misogynist system in her book She Will Rise, published in tandem with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. She'll be joined in conversation with Pramila Jayapal for this virtual Third Place Books event.

Linnea Westerlind: Finding Nature in Seattle Parks

Linnea Westerlind is an expert on Seattle's greenspaces, having visited each and every one of the city's 400+ parks for her book Discovering Seattle Parks: A Local’s Guide. She'll share insights on the best places to reconnect with nature during this time of isolation as part of Seward Park Audubon Center's online lecture series.

Sen. Chris Murphy: The Violence Inside Us

Senator Chris Murphy tells the story of his personal transformation in the wake of the mass murder at Newtown in his book The Violence Inside Us: A Brief History of an Ongoing American Tragedy. Join him for a livestreamed talk with Town Hall.

Terese Marie Mailhot

First Nation Canadian writer Terese Marie Mailhot, author of the bestselling memoir Heart Berries, will join The Believer Magazine's Sara Ortiz for an online conversation.

ALL WEEK

COMEDY

SketchFest Seattle presents StreamFest 2020 pt. 2

Those SNL reruns aren't going anywhere—for this monthlong sketch comedy festival, turn your attention to livestreamed performances and classes with local comics on Zoom and Twitch.

SHOPPING

Friends of the Conservatory Fall Plant Sale

Need some new plant friends for your plant friends? Your favorite Victorian greenhouse is still closed to the public, but the Volunteer Park Conservatory's biggest fundraiser of the year will allow you to shop for flora and fauna online and pick them up safely. In addition to a bevy of seasonal native plants—plus some tropicals for skilled green thumbs—they'll also have new merch and hand-crafted planters by local artists.

VISUAL ART

Tacoma Art Museum Virtual Gala 2020!

The Tacoma Art Museum's virtual gala will highlight its newly expanded online programs and its work around diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility. There will also be auction items, on which you'll have a full week to bid, as well as raffles, an interactive cocktail hour, and live entertainment.