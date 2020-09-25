The 61 Best Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: September 25-27, 2020

Whether you want to stay dry at home or spend some time wandering (safely and socially distanced) around the city, this weekend is full-up with great options. We've compiled our picks below—from a Seattle Arts & Lectures talk with Claudia Rankine to Tacoma's Bite of Black Businesses outdoor market, and from Farm Aid 2020 On the Road to Seattle Center's virtual Italian Festival. For even more options, check out our guides to movies to stream this weekend, and our complete streaming events and protests & resistance calendars.

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Lupe's Situ Tacos

Do you feel like you’ve exhausted Seattle’s taco options? It’s because you have, and now you must look to Lupe Flores. Lupe is a drummer in three local Seattle bands: Wild Powwers, Tacos the Band, and LORBO. But since the pandemic started, Lupe hasn’t been able to perform. So, she’s made a unique pivot: her own taco delivery business called Lupe's Situ Tacos. Lupe’s menu is simple and her tacos taste unlike anything I've ever tried. There are two flavor options, Lebanese-style ground beef and butter—called “hushwe”—and a vegetarian option—“papas”—which are potatoes that pack a punch of flavor. The tortillas are fried and taste like crispy pillows. The meat is cooked in butter, so you can’t really argue with that. "Situ" is Arabic for grandmother, which is who her business is named after. CARO MEYERS

Holy Mountain Brewing (Interbay)

MUSEUMS

LeMay Reopening

This car-nerd paradise will reopen at limited capacity with one-way routes and sanitizing stations for masked visitors.

LeMay: America's Car Museum (Tacoma)

Museum of Glass Reopening

The Museum of Glass is one of several Tacoma Museum District spaces to reopen to the public this month, in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Protocols include "universal mask-wearing, the addition of sanitizing stations throughout the facilities, one-way routes through galleries, monitored social distancing between groups, reduced occupancy, and enhanced cleaning schedules." Currently on view is Richard Marquis: Keepers, Transparency: An LGBTQ+ Glass Art Exhibition (closing this Sunday), and exhibitions in the permanent collection.

Museum of Glass (Tacoma)

MUSIC

Den Tapes 5th Year Anniversary ReStream

Local label Den Tapes and many of its artists will celebrate five years around the sun with a livestreamed concert on VeraTV. Watch sets from the Prairie Fire, Nicolle Swims of Black Ends, Gabriel Delicious, Mike Sampson of Dusty, Beverly Crusher, Don Piano, and others.

NVCS presents: The Cumbieros

The Cumbieros—a Seattle-based band made of musicians from Chile, Brazil, and North America that combines traditional Columbian cumbia with ska and rock—will play a virtual set benefitting Casa Latina.

Philly Music Fest

The lineup of this year's Philly Music Fest will perform from the same stage they have in years past, but you, the audience, will get to watch from the comfort of your home. Friday's bands include Langhorne Slim, Mt. Joy, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Arthur Thomas and the Funkatorium, and Arnetta Johnson & Sunny.

The Royal Room Staycation Fest - Crack Sabbath

The self-proclaimed "gods of Seattle's underground grunge jazz scene," Crack Sabbath features the work of industrial and free jazz impresarios Skerik and Ron Weinstein, with help from Specswizard. Join them for a live show on Royal Room's virtual stage.

Warren Dunes 'Fishbowl' Single Release

Seattle trio Warren Dunes, composed of frontwoman Julia Massey, and brothers Dominic and Jared Cortese, make "post-modern beach music that lights up your life as much as the sun lights up the surf." Be the first to hear their new single, "Fishbowl," as well as other unreleased songs, at this virtual concert.

PERFORMANCE

American Wulver

A self-proclaimed man-wolf supposedly descended from the Old-World lupine faerie drives this solo play created and performed by Lyam White and presented by 18th & Union.

PROTESTS & RESISTANCE

The Revolution Will Not Be Televised (on KOMO) March & Rally

This march and rally from Lake Union Park to KOMO 4 headquarters will protest corporate media and demand that KOMO 4 become independent from Sinclair.

Lake Union Park (South Lake Union)

READINGS & TALKS

Laila Lalami with Viet Thanh Nguyen: Conditional Citizens

This major Town Hall event will welcome National Book Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Laila Lalami for a discussion on what it means to American, which she explores as a Moroccan immigrant in her new book Conditional Citizen. She'll be joined by fellow author Viet Thanh Nguyen, who also won a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for his 2016 book The Sympathizer.

Lan Cao & Harlan Margaret Van Cao

Following her Vietnam War-situated novel The Lotus and the Storm, author Lan Cao has collaborated with her daughter, Harlan Margaret Van Cao, on a memoir that chronicles both women's experiences in the US; one as a former refugee from Vietnam, and one as a first-generation American. The co-authors will give a joint reading with Elliott Bay.

Seattle Arts and Lectures presents: Claudia Rankine

Following her award-winning book-length poem Citizen, Claudia Rankine is out with a new collection of poetry, essays, and images that explore race in America. Hear her talk about Just Us at this online Seattle Arts & Lectures talk.

Shade x TQRS Reading

Join poets Fatimah Asghar, Golden, Dujie Tahat, Jesus Valles, and I.S. Jones for a reading presented by Shade Literary Arts and the BIPOC- and LGBTQ-focused Quarantine Reading Series.

Virtual VOW: Voices of Womxn Salon

Womxn writers, readers, and literary enthusiasts are invited to gather on Zoom for a virtual salon.

SHOPPING

Up Your Ave

Stop by the University Book Store to pick up a "passport," then explore spots along the University District's Ave for chances to win one of 10 $100 gift cards to U-District businesses.

Various locations (University District)

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

HALLOWEEN

Georgetown Morgue

This annual haunted village of doom—which takes place in an actual former morgue—hosts scares all throughout autumn. This year's rig is fashioned for self-guided tours to ensure social distancing.

Georgetown Morgue

MUSIC

16th Annual DC JazzFest

The 16th annual DC Jazz Fest will be streamed live, bringing five days of performances from big names like Marc Cary, Chuck Brown Band, Frederic Yonnet, and Dado Moroni.

63rd Monterey Jazz Festival

Check out both new and archived performances from previous Monterey Jazz Festivals at this three-day event on YouTube.

DjangoFest NW

Whidbey Island's DjangoFest bills itself as the "premier showcase of gypsy jazz music in North America." Join with other "Djangophiles" on the internet for five days of performances, workshops, and informal "djam" sessions (their parlance).

PERFORMANCE

The Race 2020

This online presentation of Sojourn Theatre’s The Race 2020 will be interactive, and aims to inspire voter registration and action and racial equity and justice at the social level. "The show blends performance, call and response, question and answer, and song into a participatory, highly improvised exploration of what America wants in a leader during a time of change," reads press materials.

READINGS & TALKS

Campfire: Improvised Ghost Stories

Unexpected Productions players will riff on your personal experiences with creepy happenings at these virtual improv shows.

National Book Festival

The Library of Congress' National Book Festival will have two days of lit events and author readings in store for child, teen, and adult bookworms. Special guests at this year's virtual event include Colson Whitehead, Sandra Cisneros, Amy Tan, John Grisham, and Jason Reynolds.

VISUAL ART

Arts at Wa Na Wari

Should you find yourself in the Central District, Wa Na Wari boasts a welcoming space jam-packed with art. For SDAF, they have extended their show which has been up since March, but that few in the community have been able to see due to the pandemic. The exhibition which spans the whole house features the video work of Elise Peterson, Jamaal Hasef's prints, and multimedia work by Lisa Jarrett. In particular, keep an eye out for Lavett Ballard's "4 Little Girls" (pictured above), a piece that references the four little girls who were murdered by white supremacists in the 1963 bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Hair is one of the best mediums—both on and off the head—that artists have to work with. I'm excited to see it in person. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Wa Na Wari (Central District)

Closing Sunday

Sensebellum

The Bellingham-based "experience" Sensebellum features interactive science-y art, 3D projection mapping, intricate lighting systems, and renderings of the natural world.

Periodic: A Pop-Up Shop (Belltown)

Opening Friday

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Jackson's Galaxy Cat Camp

Finding reasons to celebrate whenever you can means dedicating an entire weekend to kitty cats. Jackson Galaxy's Cat Camp is an "immersive experience with a summer camp-like atmosphere" that includes speakers, arts and crafts, cat-adoption opportunities, workshops, and more to nurture the feline within.

FESTIVALS

The Italian Festival

The grape-stomping contest is out for the count, but the virtual edition of this annual Italian cultural festival will bring back live music, an opera performance, cooking demos, an Italian dog show, and more from the old country.

FOOD & DRINK

Bite of Black Business

Buy food and wares from Black vendors and enjoy performances of music, poetry, and dance. There will also be a donation drive for back-to-school supplies. Wright Park (Tacoma)

Outbound Herbivore Fall Vegan Mini Market

Local vegan vendors will congregate for this socially distanced fall market. Offerings include doughnuts from Good Day Donuts, chocolates from Rain City Chocolates, cold-pressed juices and nut milks from Tartaria Juice Co., handmade soap from Fremont Soap, kale chips from Kale Love, candles from Vegan Candle Co., and hot sauces from Yeah Boy Hot Sauce.

Electric & Folding Bikes Northwest (Ballard)

Sensory Journeys: Online Cooking Class & Conversation on French-Romanian Food Connections

Watch Cafe Campagne chef/owner Daisley Gordon demo dishes like chicken and semolina dumplings and zucchini stuffed with pork, vegetables, and herbs, live from his kitchen. He'll also take part in a conversation with Irina Georgescu, author of the cookbook Carpathia, on "French culinary insights on classic Romanian dishes." Cafe Campagne's version of the dishes will be available for sale online, along with wine pairings.

GEEK

International Observe the Moon Night

On International Observe the Moon Night, the Pierce College Science Dome invites you to gaze at the big beautiful orb through a livestream of Slooh’s network of telescopes in the Canary Islands and Chile.

Seattle Indies Expo

Try out 24 up-and-coming indie games made in the Pacific Northwest every Saturday in September at the virtual edition of this annual festival.

HALLOWEEN

Maris Farms Haunted Woods

From a flashlight corn maze to a trek through the haunted Buckley woods, the farm will provide a month's worth of limited-capacity scary activities.

Maris Farms (Buckley)

MUSIC

Best of Pitchfork Music Festival

The Pitchfork team has carefully selected their favorite archived performances from past Pitchfork Music Festivals (including those by Angel Olsen, Beach House, Run the Jewels, and Wilco), and they're streaming them live on YouTube for your reminiscing pleasure.

A Celebration of High Holidays: John Zorn’s Masada

In anticipation of Yom Kippur, the holiest holiday on the Jewish calendar, join James Falzone, Wayne Horvitz, Darren Loucas, Keith Lowe, and Evan Woodle as they play a retrospective of radical Jewish composer John Zorn's work, which combines "elements of 1960's Ornette Coleman" with sacred Jewish music.

Farm Aid 2020 On the Road

Watch on AXS TV, stream on Farm Aid's YouTube channel, or listen on Sirius XM as country and folk music legends like Willie Nelson and the Boys, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Bonnie Raitt, and Brandi Carlile perform live in support of farmers across the country. "Farm Aid 2020 is going to give the whole country a chance to learn about the important work of farmers and how they’re contributing to our well-being, beyond bringing us good food," says Willie Nelson.

Nite Wave

This high-energy virtual show is an '80s jukebox, complete with hits from Duran Duran, INXS, The Cure, New Order, Depeche Mode, and more. Donations will benefit Northwest Harvest.

PERFORMANCE

The Art of Facing Fear

A diverse group of everyday people cope with isolation on day 5,555 of quarantine in this play written by Ivam Cabral and Rodolfo García Vázquez, founders of São Paulo's experimental theatre group Os Satyros. It will be performed live online in three back-to-back installments: one with an African/European cast, one with a Brazilian cast, and one with an American cast.

Round 184 w/ Zoser, Sphie, Julian Forest, poet Rio Chanae, Tiffiny Costello

Join musicians Zoser, Sphie, and Julian Forest, spoken-word artist Rio Chanae, and other local artists on YouTube and Facebook Live for this edition of The Round.

PROTESTS & RESISTANCE

March for Black Women

In the memory of Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Korryn Gaines, Oluwatoyin Salau, Tony McDade, Jayne Thompson, Atatiana Jefferson, Renisha McBride, and countless other Black womxn who have been murdered by white people, and with the upcoming election drawing near, Black Women's Blueprint invites you to this online edition of their annual march.

PUNKS IN THE PARK - A Rally for Equity

Rally to end youth detention alongside the Snohomish County Equity Alliance, then join the group in a procession to Wiggums Hollow Park where there will be petition-signing, speakers, and local musicians.

Denney Juvenile Detention Center (Everett)

RBG Vigil

Honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by reading your favorite quote of hers at this socially distant vigil.

Cafe Zippy (Everett)

Say It Loud! Songs of Protest & Uprising YouTube Premiere

The Corvid Ensemble's online concert project consists of songs, photography, and spoken-word performances responding to current acts of racial injustice in America.

Solidarity with Portland - Rally Against Fascism

This carpool organized by the Freedom Socialist Party Seattle/Puget Sound Branch will travel down south to support the counter-protest against a Proud Boy rally in Portland.

Email for location

READINGS & TALKS

Peace Adzo Medie with Sally Nuamah

Ghanaian author Peace Adzo Medie, who teaches at Bristol University, will read from her debut novel, His Only Wife, alongside Northwestern University professor, filmmaker, and author Sally Nuamah.

SHOPPING

Record Store Day 2020

Excellently divisive music-nerd holiday Record Store Day acts as an annual reminder of how Seattle is still very much a music-obsessed town. For those of you who aren't saving your pennies for specific releases, Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 as a day of celebration and discounts for vinyl enthusiasts. Depending on whom you ask, it's either a booster shot to music retailers or a headache for smaller labels that have to compete with major labels to get their releases pressed on time. Since pawing through stacks of vinyl in person is still on hold at some shops, this year's three-date event will be a little different from past events—the Record Store Day folks will release an official list on each date, and you can shop for those titles online or in-person, depending on where you go.

Various locations

SPORTS & RECREATION

Virtual Amazing Race with Seattle Parks and Recreation

Anyone between the ages of eight and 98 is eligible to compete in this virtual race where you and/or a team will compete in "high energy and interactive challenges" over the course of four hours—while maintaining social distancing, of course.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Bit Bonanza

Bandit Theater will stream 12 hours of bit shows (which the organizers define as a "short, improvised segment or show based on a strong premise or joke") on Facebook Live. You're encouraged to donate to the troupe while you watch!

COMMUNITY

National Alpaca Farm Days at La Vida Alpaca

Get up close with alpacas, the softest and fluffiest of camelids, and learn how their fiber is processed into finished products at the Tahoma Vista Fiber Mill. Stay for the alpaca-themed souvenirs.

Tahoma Vista Fiber Mill and La Vida Alpaca (Yelm)

2020 Sunflower Fields

Take advantage of two early-fall weekends where you can pick sunflowers. On September 26 & 27, you can also watch a butterfly release for an additional $10.

Stocker Farms (Snohomish)

FOOD & DRINK

Michelmasse Feast

You don't need to step through a portal to get a glimpse of life in the Middle Ages at this medieval festival and feast, which observes the medieval tradition of celebrating post-equinox holiday activities.

Camlann Medieval Village (Carnation)

U-Pick Honeycrisp Apple Experience

Everyone loves Honeycrisp apples, and now you can pick your own bushels of the superlatively crunchy, sweet apple cultivar from over 4,000 trees at the Farm at Swan's Trail.

The Farm at Swan's Trail (Snohomish)

MUSIC

Ohana Festival

Anyone from Hawaii and/or anyone who has seen Lilo & Stitch will tell you that Ohana means "family," so gather your quarantine cohort and tune in this online festival livestreamed from Dana Point, California's Doheny Beach. Headliners include Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder, and Pearl Jam, with supporting acts like My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, and Sharon Van Etten.

PERFORMANCE

A Phone Call

In A Phone Call, the first installment of Obie Award-winning theater-makers 600 Highwaymen's three-part interactive virtual performance, you'll glean a telling portrait of the performer on the other end of a mysterious phone call. Jasmyne Keimig and Chase Burns share their take on it here.

SHOPPING

Pumpkin Pop-Up

Shop for handblown glass pumpkins from Glass Eye Studio and Global Village Glass at this season-long pop-up. While you're there, settle in for a whiskey tasting, fall cocktails, and small plates at the bar.

Fremont Mischief

SUNDAY

MUSIC

35th Seattle Improvised Music Festival

Touted as the longest-running event of its kind in the United States, this annual music festival is dedicated wholly to "the music of the moment." Presented as part of Baltimore's High Zero Festival, this online edition will feature solo sets from four artists, including Baltimore vocalist Allison Clendaniel and Seattle pianist Marina Albero.

Reminiscence

Philharmonia Northwest's first show of the season is all about memory, featuring George Walker's "Lyric for Strings," for which he became the first Black American to win a Pulitzer Prize, dedicated to his grandmother after she died; Debussy's early harp piece "Danse sacrée et danse profane," which looks back to antiquity; and Tchaikovsky’s "Souvenir de Florence," in which the composer recalls his travels to Italy.

PERFORMANCE

Fall Kick Off 2020: Transition Is a Portal

As Velocity reimagines its future after COVID-19, you're invited to join them for a week of virtual watch parties of past performances and other artist-centered events. Alice Gosti and Fox Whitney have also cooked up a live artist talk lottery "that centers care and creative thinking (not production)," and creatives can look forward to resource-sharing Zoom hangouts.

READINGS & TALKS

Bruce and Ju-Chan Fulton

Korean-to-English translation power couple Bruce and Ju-Chan have collaborated on bringing Kim Soom's latest novel, One Left, which chronicles the history of Korean women forced into sexual slavery under Japanese military occupation, to English-speaking readers.

Christopher Paolini

On a distant planet that hasn't yet been colonized, a woman discovers a relic previously unseen by human eyes. Hear Christopher Paolini read from his new epic novel at this online event.

SPORTS & RECREATION

2020 Virtual Run of Hope Seattle

Share a photo of yourself running around social distance-style with the hashtag #runofhope2020 to raise funds for Seattle Children's Hospital research.