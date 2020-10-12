The 72 Best Things To Do from Home This Week: COVID-Safe Seattle Events for October 12-18, 2020

If you've been a loyal EverOut follower these last several months, you know that living through a pandemic doesn't mean there's nothing interesting to do—you just have to know where to look. In addition to everything listed on our in-person events calendar, there are also plenty of exciting virtual events happening all week long that we think you should know about. We've rounded them all up below, from the first 2020 round of Stranger Debates: Seattle's Only Candidate Forum to The Stranger's amateur horror short film festival Slay, and from a Jane Fonda Town Hall talk to the Earshot Jazz Festival. For non-virtual options, check out ways to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day, as well as our StreamLocal events hub for other upcoming virtual events! Plus, stay tuned for a roundup of the best in-person things to do around town this weekend.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

An Exclusive Tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As the Senate begins confirmation hearings to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat, this national event invites citizens to call their senators to honor the late justice's dying wish that there be no confirmation until the presidential inauguration (or "until a new president is installed," in her words). This virtual call to action will feature prominent voices in politics (like Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Stacey Abrams, and Elizabeth Warren), live music (including performances by Miley Cyrus and Phoebe Bridgers), and more appearances from cultural figures who share RBG's passion for equality (like Gloria Steinem).

*Stranger Debates: Seattle's Only Candidate Forum

Before this election cycle, State House Rep. Zack Hudgins hadn’t faced a serious challenger for over a decade. Then longtime federal prosecutor and former Amazon HR guy David Hackney came along and beat the nine-term incumbent in the August primary by 12 points. Now Hudgins is campaigning like hell to keep his seat in Olympia, which represents one of Washington’s most diversely populated districts. The race heated up last month when Hudgins’s spokesperson claimed Hackney led a “frivolous investigation” of “Bill and Hillary Clinton’s fundraising” in the 1996 campaign during his time as an attorney in George W. Bush’s Department of Justice. Hackney hit back, calling the claim “an egregious lie.” Hackney said he “did not participate in any investigations into the Clintons themselves.” As a Black man, he added, he’s “used to my life experiences being misrepresented by White men in power.” TONIGHT, a bunch of foul-mouthed Stranger reporters dressed up like maniacs will hash out this dispute while running these candidates through a gauntlet of tough questions, policy battles, fantasy character-building exercises, and a totally low-rent Zoom talent show. After all that, The Stranger will poll the audience and announce a winner.

*Virtual Indigenous Peoples' Day

The Gathered in this Place Two-Spirit Drum Group, Haida Heritage, Robert Upham, and many others will bring you an afternoon of livestreamed performances on Indigenous Peoples' Day, courtesy of Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center.

FILM

Collide-O-Scope: Something Wild

The trippy found footage mashup Collide-O-Scope will celebrate its 10th year with a Monday night filled with campy delights.

MUSIC

Stephanie Anne Johnson

See a live set from Tacoma-bred R&B/soul artist Stephanie Anne Johnson and her band the Hidogs.

READINGS & TALKS

Emily Warn

Join Portland writer David Biespiel (winner of the 2016 Oregon Book Award for General Nonfiction) as he reads from and discusses his newest memoir, A Place of Exodus: Home, Memory, and Texas. He'll be joined by Seattle poet Emily Warn.

Richard Rothstein with Michael Brown

Rothstein will read from his new book The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America and discuss its prevalence in Seattle's legal system. He'll be joined for a panel discussion by King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, Chief Seattle Club's Colleen Echohawk, and Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

*Seattle Arts & Lectures presents: Tana French

The prolific, Stephen King-approved queen of Irish crime fiction, Tana French, will join SAL virtually for a talk on her latest book, The Searcher, and her mastery of mystery.

We the Indigenous: An Indigenous Peoples’ Day Reading

Celebrate Indigenous People's Day with local Native writers and artist Laura Da’, Sasha LaPointe, Hailey Tayathy, and Arianne True at this Hugo House event hosted online by D.A. Navoti.

SEASONAL

Curator Tour: Fall Color in the Arboretum

Brew up your favorite cozy beverage and join Ray Larson, Curator of Living Collections at the Washington Park Arboretum, for a virtual tour of the UW Botanic Gardens' rare and unusual plants, as well as its native plants starting to give way to fall hues.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Seattle Interactive Conference 2020: Virtual Edition

Entrepreneurs and online business professionals in areas ranging from storytelling and branding to PR and social media will assemble for a two-day online conference to share their work and build connections.

MONDAY-FRIDAY

PERFORMANCE

Overture: A 5th Avenue Theatre Fun-A-Thon

Join the local musical theater institution, which was hit hard by COVID-19 cancellations, for a week of online events and donor opportunities that they claim will "put the 'fun' back in fundraiser."

READINGS & TALKS

*Pop-Up Magazine Fall Issue

What sounds like a really good podcast, looks like a bright, dynamic magazine, and carries the live performance magic of a stage show? That's right! Pop-Up Magazine is back with their Fall Issue. A live online show that aims to create a magazine-type experience right before your eyes, Pop-Up Magazine is the cousin of the awesome print publication California Sunday Magazine. Featured contributors include Aida Osman (Big Mouth, Betty, Keep It!), filmmakers Vanessa Carr and Josh Gleason, comedian Whitmer Thomas, New Yorker writer Rachel Syme, and many others. You’ll have to be watching to see how it all comes together. SUZETTE SMITH

MONDAY-SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Virtual Northern Lights Auktion

Bid on Nordic-themed auction items online at the National Nordic Museum's biggest fundraiser of the year.

FILM

Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals

Second only to Toronto, Seattle plays host to one of the largest South Asian-focused film festivals in the world. Things are a little different this year, and not just for the obvious COVID-related reasons—the online event will bring seven South Asian film festivals across North America together for two weeks of free online screenings and special events. We're definitely cueing up Behind the Bhangra Boys, about the Nova Scotia-residing Maritime Bhangra Group, who, when they're not delivering pizza or filling cars with gas to make a living, create joyous, viral dance videos set against the backdrop of bleak northern landscapes.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Black Candidate Forum - King County

Black King County candidates Sherae Lascelles, Kirsten Harris-Talley, Chukundi Salisbury, David Hackney, Debra Entenman, Jamila Taylor, and Jesse Johnson will talk about their campaigns at the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle's first Black candidate forum, which will be held online.

If Cars Could Talk - Tacoma Speedway, America’s Grand Board Track

The Tacoma Speedway, which operated between 1912 and 1922, looped through what is now Lakewood’s commercial core and played host to car-racing events that drew people from all over the country. Learn about it at this virtual history lesson on Zoom with LeMay: America's Car Museum.

FOOD & DRINK

Lokokitchen's Book Launch & Recipe Demo

The self-taught baker Lauren Ko, who posts mind-bending geometric pie creations to her wildly popular Instagram account @lokokitchen, will demonstrate a recipe for a "No Rings Attached" smoked salmon and tomato tart from her new cookbook PIEOMETRY: Modern Tart Art and Pie Design for the Eye and Palate. You can watch the demo either in-person at the Made In Washington store in Pike Place Market or on Facebook Live.

MUSIC

MCTUFF ft Cole Schuster and Ehssan Karimi

Move and groove to soulful funk with McTuff's Cole Schuster and Ehssan Karimi, who will supply a healthy dose of electronic organ and horns.

READINGS & TALKS

Shubhangi Swarup

Mumbai-based writer Shubhangi Swarup tells a linked series of stories in the Andaman Islands, Yangon, Kathmandu, and Ladakh in Latitudes of Longing. She'll join Elliott Bay for a virtual reading.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

GEEK

*2020 GeekWire Summit

Hundreds of leaders in tech fields around the world will gather virtually for live Q&As, talks, product demos, and a smattering of fun "parties." Usually squeezed into two days, this year's event will enjoy two whole weeks of activities with Bill Gates, venture capitalist Emily Melton, Expedia Group CEO Peter Kern, COVID-19 data expert Dr. Vin Gupta, DreamBox Learning CEO Jessie Woolley-Wilson, and many others.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Plant CSI: Cankers, Conks, and Rots

Become a Plant Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) by learning about key plant diseases and insect pests that can cause problems for native trees and shrubs.

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

MUSIC

Black Fret & NVCS present: Tomo Nakayama

Supremely talented multi-instrumentalist Tomo Nakayama will perform live online as part of the Black Fret concert series.

An Evening With Khu.Eex'

Headed up by Tlingit bassist/vocalist (and lauded glass artist) Preston Singletary, Khu.éex' (pronounced Koo-eex) are a supergroup composed largely of indigenous poets and musicians. Beginning as a chance meeting between Singletary and legendary funk keyboardist Bernie Worrell (Parliament-Funkadelic, Talking Heads), Khu.éex' combine far-out funk and jazz with spoken word and Great Native Northwest storytelling to present a contemporary interpretation of their culture to the world. Most recent EP Héen ("water" in Tlingit) deals with the importance of water to indigenous communities across the country. JASMYNE KEIMIG

READINGS & TALKS

Cristina Henríquez

Cristina Henríquez will read from her New York Times- and Washington Post-lauded novel The Book of Unknown Americans, which intersects the stories of a housewife from Pátzcuaro, Mexico, and Mayor Toro, a teenage social outcast and first-generation American whose parents immigrated to the US from Panama.

Kazim Ali & Rick Barot with Paisley Rekdal

Northwest poets Kazim Ali, Rick Barot, and Paisley Rekdal will read from their new collections online with Elliott Bay.

Launched: Kathleen Flenniken, Tiffany Midge, & Donna Miscolta

Celebrated poets Kathleen Flenniken (Post Romantic), Tiffany Midge (Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese's), and Donna Miscolta (Living Color) will link up for a virtual reading and discussion with Seattle Arts & Lectures.

Steve Davis with Chelsea Clinton: Channeling Outrage to Spark Practical Activism

Steve Davis will discuss his timely book Channeling Outrage to Spark Practical Activism alongside author, global health advocate, and spawn of Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Free Thursday Virtual Tour: Boys of '36

Explore Tacoma's historic Waterfront on this free virtual tour with Pretty Gritty Tours, who will tell the story of a group of American crew team members from the University of Washington who went up against Hitler's prized rowers in the Olympics in 1936.

One Wild World

Global wildlife experts will join the Woodland Park Zoo to talk about the intersection of animals, humans, and habitats in the global pandemic.

FOOD & DRINK

6th Annual Heirloom Apple Event

Take an online tour of the Good Shepherd Center's urban heirloom apple orchard, where you'll learn the basics of cider making and apple breeding from a team of experts.

Virtual Cooking Demo with Chef Taichi Kitamura

To commemorate the local Asian market Uwajimaya's 92nd anniversary, Sushi Kappa Tamura chef and owner Taichi Kitamura will demonstrate how to make one of his favorite meals.

MUSIC

*Freakout Live

This year would have been the eighth annual Freakout Fest, a sweet and sweaty weekend festival in Ballard hosted by Freakout Records. Because the pandemic is still in full swing, there will be no moshing or liquid light shows this year—but there will be music. Instead of Freakout Fest, the Seattle-based music label will host Freakout Live!, a free weekly music series featuring acts from Europe, Mexico, and the Pacific Northwest. Freakout's next few weeks are already planned out, including a session from fiery local trio The Grizzled Mighty going live on Thursday. Freakout Live! also plans to bring on King Khan, Smokey Brights, Shaina Shepherd, and CDMX's Carrion Kids in the weeks to come. In addition to music, hosts Skyler Locatelli and Guy Keltner of Freakout Records will interview the bands, either in-person (from a distance) or through Zoom. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Kevin Morby

"Sometimes you hear a song and you’re immediately sold on an artist. And then the rest of their music proves fantastic and you fall in love. Such is the case for me and Brooklyn-based alt-folk and indie-rock troubadour Kevin Morby," wrote former Stranger staffer Leilani Polk. Morby will spend his Thursday nights playing his catalog of albums in their entirety in anticipation of his upcoming album, Sundowner.

NVCS Presents: Remember Face

Seattle-based experimental hip-hop group Remember Face will treat you to a night of music on Nectar's virtual stage.

Shoreline Music Summit: Recording Studios

A panel of Shoreline recording studio owners, producers, and engineers will discuss the challenges they face supporting artists in a pandemic, and what the future holds for the music industry.

*Shostakovich & Haydn

Put some pep in your step with an evening of sassy, enchanting works with the Seattle Symphony, starting with Carlos Simon's An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave and moving on to Shostakovich's First Piano Concerto and Haydn's popular London Symphony.

A Virtual Concert with Heart by Heart

Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier, the bassist and drummer (respectively) for the band Heart during the 1970s and early 1980s, will stop in Seattle on their virtual tour as Heart By Heart.

PERFORMANCE

*Pacific Northwest Ballet 2020/2021 Season: Rep 1

PNB's 2020/2021 season will be a combination of works performed and recorded (safely) during the lockdown and archival videos of story ballets from pre-COVID times. The company will make up for its less-than-ideal-but-still-perfectly-satisfactory digital platform by offering interviews and other exclusive content with each online performance, which will be available for five days after they're released.

READINGS & TALKS

Khadijah Queen & Stephen Graham Jones with Mackenzie Suess

Poet Khadijah Queen and novelist Stephen Graham Jones, both of whom are based in Colorado, present an evening of "horror and haunting in poetry and fiction."

Sacred Stoops: A Lecture by Germane Barnes

Architecture scholar Germaine Barnes, whose research and design practice "investigates the connection between architecture and identity," will examine the role of the front stoop in Black American culture, contrasting its narrative with other examples of the built environment.

This Thing Called Life: Prince's Odyssey On + Off the Record

In his book This Thing Called Life: Prince's Odyssey on And Off the Record, journalist Neal Karlen recounts his decades-long relationship with the late funk legend. The author will be joined virtually by Gregr, the morning host on Seattle’s 107.7 The End.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

FILM

*Slay - Livestreamed!

From the freaks who brought you the HUMP! and SPLIFF Film Festivals comes something new, fun, and totally terrifying: SLAY! SLAY calls for filmmakers to send in homemade short horror films—eight minutes or less—capturing what scares them most. From classic ghost stories and slasher films to dystopian cults and political nightmares, SLAY dares you to show us your darkest fears. We know reality is scarier than fiction right now. Let’s purge our fears together. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

Friday Harbor Documentary Film Festival

The Friday Harbor Film Festival will spend its eighth year online, offering a weeklong program of documentaries, short films, and student-made films, as well as daily livestream Q&As with filmmakers. Some highlights include Shane Anderson's Chehalis: A Watershed Moment, about a salmon population on the brink of extinction, and Zach Carver's The Race to Alaska, about the annual 750-mile boat race through the Alaskan wilderness.

*Seattle Queer Film Festival 2020

Local shorts, indie features, and national or international releases will stoke and satisfy your appetite for gay, lesbian, bi, trans, enby, and otherwise queer-focused films, which will be available to watch for 72 hours once you hit play. This year's online event is expanding its screenings to include not just Seattle but the rest of Washington, as well as Oregon and Idaho. The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig lays out some recommendations here, including Monsoon, starring Crazy Rich Asians leading man Henry Golding.

VISUAL ART

*Refract

This extravaganza of demos and studio tours by regional glass artists will take place both online and in-person, with a nighttime exhibition viewing at Chihuly Garden & Glass (Thurs), a virtual Pilchuck auction (Fri Oct 16), virtual demos from Pike Place artists (Thurs-Sun), an evening with local artist Ben Beres at Glass Eye Studio (Sat), and tons more opportunities to be mesmerized by the heat-induced transformation of solid objects.

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Civic Enragement ft. Pet Symmetry, Diet Cig, Chris Farren, & more

With less than a month to go before the November election, this virtual concert co-hosted by King County Elections, FairVote Washington, and Civil Survival Project will encourage you to please (please!!!) cast your ballot. You'll be treated to live sets from rockers Pet Symmetry, Diet Cig, Chris Farren, Grumpster, and Amplifier for doing so.

Lawn in the Morning: Naked Giants

Tune into KEXP while you're making your morning coffee for a live set from local alt-rockers Naked Giants.

Willem de Koch's 'Nothing to Deplete'

Willem de Koch, whom you might know as the trombonist for local brass quartet the Westerlies, will premiere a set of original pieces performed by a new ensemble of local improvisers, including Ronan Delisle (guitar), Ava Lim (alto saxophone), Tony Lefaive (bass), and Evan Woodle (drums).

PERFORMANCE

Kristina Wong for Public Office: Live from Her Home!

Performance artist, comedian, and elected representative of Koreatown in Los Angeles, Kristina Wong, will take her campaign to ACT Theater's virtual stage. "This interactive, comedic performance mashes up campaign rallies, church revivals and solo theater shows to uncover the history of voting, what it means to run for local office and the impact artists can have on democracy," reads press materials.

READINGS & TALKS

*Jane Fonda & Elizabeth Lesser: The Superpower of Women — Moving the World from Me to We

Why is it that women, broadly speaking, get shit done so effectively, from leading environmental justice movements to showing up for social causes like the worldwide Women's Marches? Jane Fonda (the iconic actress and the author of What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action) and Elizabeth Lesser (the co-founder of the Omega Institute and the author of Cassandra Speaks: When Women Are the Storytellers, the Human Story Changes) will address those and other questions in this livestreamed conversation.

SEX & DATING

The NotCreepy Gathering for Seattleites Who Want to Fall In Love

Nice people looking for socially distant romance with other nice people can gather at this singles' night on Zoom that promises to provide a respite from "cruise-y bar scenes and soulless dating apps." Be sure to have a notebook handy for some writing exercises.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

*Seattle Made Week 2020

Not only do local producers and manufacturers make cool stuff, but they also create jobs and allow our region to rely less on the global economy. Seattle Made's annual celebration of local makers features a week of virtual pop-ups, meet-the-maker events, a party, a panel discussion, and vendor showcases.

MUSIC

*Earshot Jazz All Digital Festival 2020

The Earshot Jazz Festival, an annual month-long examination and celebration of the art form, includes early 30 online concerts featuring acts both local and (inter)national, old and young. This year's docket kicks off with New York City's Ravi Coltrane Quartet (Fri), with other highlights like Ahamefule J. Oluo performing music from his multidisciplinary show Susan (Sun).

*Save Our Stages Fest

The National Independent Venue Association will host this three-day concert on YouTube to garner awareness, advocacy, and donations for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, which supports vulnerable music venues affected by COVID-19 setbacks. Performers include Dave Matthews, Foo Fighters, Leon Bridges, the Lumineers, Macklemore, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, and other big names like that.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Listen to Black Women: an evening of resilience, brilliance & beauty

Persist PAC, who endorsed every Black woman running for the Washington State legislature this year, will host an online event supporting the candidates, featuring readings and performances from romance author Edwina Martin-Arnold, opera singer Ibidunni Ojikutu, and actress/singer Porscha Shaw.

*The Muse Hour with Karamo Brown

The New Yorker called three-time Emmy winner and Queer Eye "culture expert" Karamo Brown "a sympathetic talk therapist warped inside a life coach and zipped into a fast-fashion bomber jacket." He'll join Tacoma Arts Live for a virtual conversation and audience Q&A.

Tim's Tavern Fundraising Fest

Over 50 artists who have played on Tim's stage over the years will show some love for the Greenwood venue at this online benefit concert.

Virtual Wildlife Conservation Expo

Learn about ways to protect wildlife in the Northwest and beyond at this online event with conservationists hailing from everywhere from San Francisco to Nairobi to Argentina.

FESTIVALS

Diwali: Lights of India

Experience Diwali, the autumn Hindu festival that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, by seeing classical Odissi, Bharatanatyam, and Kathak dances, admiring a mandala (rangoli) decorative arrangement, getting a henna tattoo, seeing Indian vegetarian food demos, and more.

FILM

*Video Store Day Telethon

Join Scarecrow, one of the most comprehensive video libraries in the US and a cultural treasure, for an International Independent Video Store Day telethon promising a slew of deals, exclusive merch, and fun surprises on the internet.

MUSIC

Buena Vibra

Local salsa sextet Buena Vibra will return to their usual Wallingford haunt, Sea Monster Lounge, for a live set online.

READINGS & TALKS

Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi

London-born author Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi (Kintu and Let’s Tell This Story Properly) will read from her new novel, A Girl is a Body of Water, which O Magazine called a "mesmerizing feminist epic."

On the Eve of Finale: A Reading & Interview with Lovecraft Country's Matt Ruff

Matt Ruff will read from his 2016 science-fiction novel Lovecraft Country, which has been recently adapted into a fantastic series on HBO, which ends on Sunday, and will stay on for an audience Q&A at this virtual event presented by Crypticon.

*Seattle Reads: Tommy Orange

Every year, SPL puts on a Seattle Reads program, through which the entire city is invited to read and discuss a single book, and there are accompanying events and a talk from the featured author. This year, they've chosen PEN/Hemingway Award-winning author Tommy Orange's There There, which was rescheduled from May. Rich Smith called the book "completely absorbing, character-rich, kinda funny, mostly pretty sad, definitely existentially fraught, fast-paced-but-not-really-"propulsive"-until-the-end."

VISUAL ART

*In the Spirit Closing Celebration

Here's Jasmyne Keimig with some background on tonight's musical guest, Khu.éex’: "Headed up by Tlingit bassist/vocalist (and lauded glass artist) Preston Singletary, Khu.éex' (pronounced Koo-eex) are a supergroup composed largely of indigenous poets and musicians. Beginning as a chance meeting between Singletary and legendary funk keyboardist Bernie Worrell (Parliament-Funkadelic, Talking Heads), Khu.éex' combine far-out funk and jazz with spoken word and Great Native Northwest storytelling to present a contemporary interpretation of their culture to the world. Most recent EP Héen ("water" in Tlingit) deals with the importance of water to indigenous communities across the country." Join them online at this closing celebration for the In the Spirit Contemporary Native Arts Virtual Exhibition.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

*Virtual Wild Mushroom Show

The Puget Sound Mycological Society will geek out over the joys of mushrooms and the fungal kingdom with two days of lectures and virtual activities, both live and on-demand.

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Alternate Realities: Paul Taub

Flutist and retired Cornish music professor Paul Taub will give a solo concert online, courtesy of Royal Room.

READINGS & TALKS

Philip Norman: The Short, Spellbinding Life of Jimi Hendrix

Music biographer Philip Norman will share stories from his book Wild Child: The Short, Spellbinding Life of Jimi Hendrix, which features interviews with Jimi’s brother Leon, as well as Kathy Etchingham and Linda Keith, who played vital roles in the Seattle-bred guitar legend's rise.

ALL WEEK

FILM

French Cinema Now

This festival of French and Francophone cinema culture that's usually crammed (effectively) into a single week will get over three months of attention at SIFF. Nine of this year's feature films, presented on TV5MONDE, are directed by women, including emerging filmmakers like Manele Labidi, whose Arab Blues follows a woman who, after years of studying abroad in Paris, returns home to Tunis to pursue her dream of opening up her own psychotherapy practice.

Seattle Latino Film Festival

This 12th annual Seattle festival of Chicanx and Latinx cinema will feature a whole week of independent movies, filmmaker panels, workshops, and more online. The opening-night film is Renato Barbieri's Pureza, in which a mother searching for her son discovers slave labor practices on Amazonian farms.