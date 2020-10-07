The Best Movies to Stream in Seattle This Weekend: October 8-11, 2020

Governor Inslee has finally given the green light for movie theaters to operate at 25% capacity during Phase 2 of the city's reopening, but until Seattle cinemas figure out the best way to take that on (if they decide to at all), you can continue supporting them by streaming their offerings online. We've rounded up a fresh round of options for this weekend (like Jan Svankmajer's heady and spooky Faust, screening through Grand Illusion) along with some notable nationwide picks (like Charm City Kings on HBO Max and the Henry James-inspired Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix) below. For more options, check out our guide to drive-in movie theaters in the Seattle area this week, or our calendar of on-demand movies streaming through local theaters and our fall guide to online film festivals.

New & Noteworthy: Supporting Seattle Businesses

Aggie

In 2017, art collector and philanthropist Agnes "Aggie" Gund famously sold Roy Lichtenstein’s painting "Masterpiece" for $165 million—apparently one of the highest-grossing artworks ever sold—to help end mass incarceration through the Art for Justice Fund. This feature doc from her daughter, Grammy-nominated filmmaker Catherine Gund, explores Agnes's legacy and her commitment to social justice issues.

Available via SIFF

Opening Friday

Attack the Block

A scrappy group of London youth is tasked with fighting an alien invasion in this samurai sword-, car chase-, gun battle-, and shock-jumps-filled thriller. Queue it up and watch along with MoPOP.

Watch party available via MoPOP

Saturday only

Cutting Class

This film gets credit for shamelessly mashing together the slasher genre's best and worst tropes, including a popular high school damsel (Jill Schoelen), her dishy athlete boyfriend (Bradd Pitt), and a psychotic murder (Brian Wood) on the loose from a local asylum. This newly restored version is a must for your campy Halloween marathon.

Available vai Grand Illusion

Opening Friday

Everything Is Terrible!: The Great Satan!

The found footage collective Everything is Terrible! (whose noted accomplishments include the procurement of 15,000 Jerry Maguire VHS tapes and having remade The Holy Mountain out of dog footage) present this beautiful disaster of a monster movie pieced together from over 2,000 "satanic panic, religious kook, and D-horror VHS tapes."

Available via Grand Illusion

Opening Friday

Faust

Faust, which is not easy to understand, is a pleasure to watch. The film opens with Faust searching for the human soul in the guts of a corpse. Later, he is on the streets, walking about and meeting people who are as odd as he is. There is great beauty in this ugly world. Her name is Margarete, and her face appears not to have a single fault. Faust becomes more and more obsessed and makes a deal with the devil to possess the impossible. How does all this end? With the same old lesson: Never sell your soul for anything. CHARLES MUDEDE

Available via Grand Illusion

Opening Friday

Major Arcana

Winner of the Best Director prize at the 2019 Ischia Film Festival, Josh Melrod's debut feature follows a carpenter who, upon returning to his hometown of Vermont, copes with his troubled past by building a log cabin in the woods by hand. As he works, he runs into characters from his old life who force him to reconcile.

Available via Grand Illusion

Opening Friday

malni - towards the ocean, towards the shore

Spoken mostly in their native chinuk wawa, Sweetwater Sahme and Jordan Merciers contemplate their own ideas of death and rebirth in Ferndale, Washington-born director Sky Hopinka's film. It's screening online as part of Longhouse Media's Indigenous Showcase.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Opening Friday

Resisterhood

Grassroots activists around the country take the preservation of democracy and civil rights into their own hands following the 2016 election in this documentary debut from Cheryl Jacobs Crim.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Opening Friday

Virtual Moving History – Home Movie Day 2020

October's Home Movie Month and National Archives Month gives the Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound the perfect opportunity to flex their archival video-compiling skills. They'll return with a compilation of local home movies from their library and from the staff's personal collections.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Sunday only

Zombie 3

Shortly before completing the sequel to his classic 1979 chomper romper Zombie, Italian director Lucio Fulci became ill and left the Philippines-based production. Writers Claudio Fragasso and Rosella Drudi (Troll 2) and director Bruno Mattei (The Other Hell) took over, resulting in this '80s EuroCult romp. (Thanks to Grand Illusion for that history lesson.) The film follows a deadly virus stolen from a government lab and unleashed into town.

Available via Grand Illusion

Opening Friday

Seattle Film Festivals

Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals

Second only to Toronto, Seattle plays host to one of the largest South Asian-focused film festivals in the world. Things are a little different this year, and not just for the obvious COVID-related reasons—the online event will bring seven South Asian film festivals across North America together for two weeks of free online screenings and special events. We're definitely cueing up Behind the Bhangra Boys, about the Nova Scotia-residing Maritime Bhangra Group, who, when they're not delivering pizza or filling cars with gas to make a living, create joyous, viral dance videos set against the backdrop of bleak northern winters.

Available via Tasveer

French Cinema Now

This festival of French and Francophone cinema culture that's usually crammed (effectively) into a single week will get over three months of attention at SIFF. Nine of this year's feature films, presented on TV5MONDE, are directed by women, including emerging filmmakers like Manele Labidi, whose Arab Blues follows a woman who, after years of studying abroad in Paris, returns home to Tunis to pursue her dream of opening up her own psychotherapy practice.

Available via SIFF

15th Annual Hump Film Fest - Encore Presentation

Our colleagues, the creators of HUMP!, were crushed to cancel their originally planned fall tour. But after receiving enthusiastic support and permission from the filmmakers to show their films online, they knew that the show must go on! Even if we can’t watch together in movie theaters, we can still watch the 16 sexy short films, curated by Dan Savage, in the privacy and safety of our homes. Dan will introduce the show and then take you straight to the great dirty movies that showcase an amazing range of shapes, colors, sexualities, kinks, and fetishes!

Available via The Stranger

Saturday only

Seattle Latino Film Festival

This 12th annual Seattle festival of Chicanx and Latinx cinema will feature a whole week of independent movies, filmmaker panels, workshops, and more online. The opening-night film is Renato Barbieri's Pureza, in which a mother searching for her son discovers slave labor practices on Amazonian farms.

Available via SLFF

Opening Friday

Social Justice Film Festival

This film festival highlights fierce and powerful progressive movements around the world. As social justice provides the only throughline, many of the movies have little in common. But the selection skews toward limber, on-the-ground filmmaking in the midst of protests and conflicts. The ninth edition's theme is "Transform," all about the power of collective and personal transformation. Don't miss Ask for Jane, based on a true story of a group of college women who developed an underground abortion network that helped over 11,000 people get illegal abortions in Chicago between 1969 and 1973.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Ending Sunday

New & Noteworthy: Nationwide

Cats

This Tom Hooper-directed blockbuster movie version of the world's original megamusical, Cats, is surprisingly faithful to its source material. There continues to be a lot of pearl-clutching from critics and trailer-viewers around these kitties' bodies, and their lack of genitalia and buttholes, but I think these animated fur-bodies are respectfully similar to the stage musical's fur-bodies—except for one distinct, erect difference: their tails. Before you see Cats, which you should and will, I want you to take a look in the mirror and ask yourself: "What do I want from Cats?" Because I bet you will get exactly what you want. Or, perhaps, deserve. CHASE BURNS

Available via HBO Max

Starting Saturday

Charm City Kings

In Angel Manuel Soto's HBO Max original film, a young boy in Baltimore (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) is torn between joining a dirt-bike crew known as the Midnight Clique or continuing a path on the straight-and-narrow.

Available via HBO Max

DeafU

Washington, D.C.'s Gallaudet University plays host to a predominantly deaf student body whose college forays—dating, gossiping at the gym, gossiping in the dorms—drive this new Netflix reality series.

Available via Netflix

Premiering Friday

Dolly Parton: Here I am

Featuring archival footage and interviews with Nashville country queen Dolly Parton and other stars like Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, this documentary goes into detail on Dolly's most famous songs, from "I Will Always Love You" to "Jolene" to "9 to 5," and traces the singer's humble beginnings in the Rocky Mountains to her lasting role as a living icon.

Available via Netflix

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Radha Blank’s directorial debut (which she also wrote, produced alongside Lena Waithe, and stars in) follows a struggling New York playwright who, upon entering her fourth decade, decides to take up rapping. That shift comes with its own set of challenges, but the real study of the film is that of a Black theater artist trying to succeed in a field dominated by white people.

Available via Netflix

Premiering Friday

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Fans of 2018's truly terrifying The Haunting of Hill House will ease into this new anthology about a ghost-ridden manor, likewise inspired by Henry James's The Turn of the Screw.

Available via Netflix

Premiering Friday

Hubie Halloween

In an unexpected but ultimately fine move following Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler puts on a slapstick lisp and rides around town on his bicycle protecting his Salem neighbors from a Steve Buscemi werewolf and other small-town Halloween threats.

Available via Netflix

The Right Stuff

Mark Lafferty's adaptation of Philip Kaufman’s 1983 film, based on the book by Tom Wolfe and executive-produced by Leo DiCaprio, takes place at the dawn of the space program in the late 1950s, and is an earnest attempt to bring our attention, if only for the duration of the series, toward progress in a time of political and social unrest. “I’m not jingoistic in a blind way, but I do think it is troubling that we all cannot come together to solve common problems in a way that used to be the thing that this country did well—and the thing that other countries looked to us to do and whose lead they followed," Lafferty told Vanity Fair.

Available via Disney+

Schitt’s Creek

For a show whose premise could have easily jumped the shark in season 2 in the hands of another group of writers (it follows a wealthy family who loses all their money and is forced to live in a run-down motel in the middle of nowhere), we're happy to report that Schitt's Creek continues to make us laugh, cry, and text out-of-context heart emojis to our siblings up until the very last episode. The final season is streaming on Netflix for your binging pleasure.

Available via Netflix

Scream 4

David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Courtney Cox star in the fourth installment of Wes Craven's cheesy slasher series, which came out back in 2011 and sees the fated return of the Ghostface Killer.

Available via Hulu

