The Best Things To Do from Home in Seattle This Week: March 8-14, 2021

We hope you'll be able to go on some walks to take in the early-spring sun and smell a flower this week, but rest assured that there are plenty of noteworthy online events on deck for when it's time to come back inside. We've rounded up our picks below, from a conversation with Rebecca Solnit and Carrie Brownstein (a perfect way to celebrate International Women's Day) to the Savage Love Livestream, and from Price Suddarth's Pacific Northwest Ballet debut The Intermission Project to the Black Music Collective's inaugural Grammy Week Celebration in anticipation of Sunday's award show. Plus, check out our guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

MUSIC

Cascade Symphony: Virtual March Concert, 'Carmen'

Imagine the fiery costumes in Georges Bizet’s Carmen as you hear a rendition of the opera's "Suite No. 1" performed by the Cascade Symphony. They'll also be reviving Brahms's "Intermezzo in E major for piano," a Scott Joplin rag arranged for string quartet, and Weber’s "Clarinet Concerto No. 2" for this online concert.

See Also: Multi-day events

TUESDAY

FILM

Sponsored

Outlawed Festival Films

Films that leave you gutted, scandalized, and transformed are the throughline of this SIFF class with Seattle University lecturer John Trafton, who will touch on everything from Gillo Pontecorvo's The Battle of Algiers to Martin Scorsese's The Last Temptation of Christ.

TasveerTV Exclusive, Produced By Netflix: Q&A with The White Tiger Team

After watching The White Tiger on Netflix, Iranian American director Ramin Bahrani's new adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga, tune in to a Q&A with the creators, presented online by local South Asian arts organization Tasveer.

READINGS & TALKS

Adam Hochschild discusses the life of Rose Pastor Stokes

National Book Award finalist Adam Hochschild will draw from his biography Rebel Cinderella, which traces the life of Russian Jewish refugee Rose Pastor after her arrival in New York City in 1903.

Artist as Storyteller Presents: A Conversation with Butylene & One

As part of South Seattle College’s Artist as Storyteller series, Latinx drag performers Butylene and One will talk about their experience in the Seattle scene, as well as how they use drag as a form of "transgressive joy, resilience, community-making, and medicine."

Book Launch: Emily Rapp Black & Katherine Standefer

Emily Rapp Black and Katherine Standefer will join Hugo House to celebrate their new memoirs with you: Sanctuary, about the state of resilience that followed the death of the Black's first child, and Lightning Flowers, which chronicles the process of recovery for Standefer's rare diagnosis.

See Also: Multi-day events

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Virtual Silent Reading Party

After years of prompting out-the-door lines at the lovely Hotel Sorrento, the simple pleasure Christopher Frizzelle's Silent Reading Party, which invites people to read a book in a comfy chair while pianist Paul Matthew Moore plays soothing lounge music, endures on the internet, at least until the global pandemic subsides.

FILM

Scarecrow's Super Secret Women's History Month Twitch Stream

In honor of Women's History Month, Scarecrow will stream a super-secret movie on their Twitch channel. Vague hint: it's a horror movie and it's directed by a woman.

MUSIC

Inaugural Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration

In anticipation of the Grammy Awards, which, like most awards shows, don't always do an adequate job of representing BIPOC artists, the Recording Academy's newfangled Black Music Collective will host its inaugural Grammy Week event celebrating Black creators' and professionals' countless contributions to the music industry. Guests include Quincy Jones, Yolanda Adams, Freddie Gibbs, H.E.R., and many others.

READINGS & TALKS

Forsyth Harmon with E.J. Koh

Rife with summer boredom and ennui in the suburbs of Long Island, New York-based writer and illustrator Forsyth Harmon's Justine tells a coming-of-age story in words and pictures. She'll join E.J. Koh (The Magical Language of Others) for an online talk with Elliott Bay.

Julia Turshen: Virtual Author Talk: Simply Julia

Food equality advocate and cookbook author Julia Turshen will share healthy comfort-food recipes from her new book, Simply Julia, and chat with Smitten Kitchen's Deb Perelman.

See Also: Multi-day events

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Winter Birds in the Skagit Valley

Join KNKX and BirdNote for an online journey to Western Washington’s Skagit Valley to see and hear the array of migrating birds that make our region their home during the winter. We're talking trumpeter swans, snow geese, bald eagles, and peregrine falcons, baby.

FOOD & DRINK

Pi(e) Squared: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Pie and Pizza

Pregame for Pi(e) Day with Pieometry cookbook author Lauren Ko (@lolokitchen), poet and pie-maker Kate Lebo, James Beard-nominated cookbook author Kate McDermott, and Windy City Pies founder Dave Lichterman as they share their takes on what makes a good pie. Rachel Belle (Your Last Meal podcast) will host.

MUSIC

Pandora Live Countdown to the Grammy Awards

Join Grammy nominees HAIM, Brittany Howard, and Chika for a countdown to the awards show on Sunday.

PERFORMANCE

Tush

This pinnacle of rowdy, uncategorizable drag nights (normally held at Beacon Hill's Clock-Out Lounge) will now take place every month, boasting a cast of Betty Wetter, Beau Degas, Angel Baby Kill Kill Kill, and Miss Texas 1988 in March.

READINGS & TALKS

Kazim Ali & Danielle Geller

Hear poet, novelist, and essayist Kazim Ali share a haunting event that took place during his childhood in Manitoba, as written in his new book, Northern Light: Power, Land, and the Memory of Water. He'll be joined by Navajo writer Danielle Geller, whose new memoir, Dog Flowers, shares themes with Ali's work.

Sam Cohen with Lidia Yuknavitch - Sarahland

A fan-fiction-loving woman named Sarah is thrust into a string of different realities that mirror her search for identity and place in Sam Cohen's Sarahland, the topic of tonight's conversation with award-winning author Lidia Yuknavitch, hosted by Third Place Books.

VISUAL ART

Ballard Night In

Ballard's erstwhile third-Thursday art and performance walk Ballard Night Out will team up with Push/Pull to revive itself for the internet. Tune in to watch, or sign up to perform.

See Also: Multi-day events

FRIDAY

FILM

10 Things I Hate About You Virtual Tour

Feed your obsession with the Seattle-set teen classic 10 Things I Hate About You with this online tour of the locations (like Tacoma's Stadium High School) and behind-the-scenes moments.

BAZZOOKA Double-Feature

Danny Denial’s Seattle-centric "afropunk apocalyptic web series set in the year 2022," starring the Black Tones' Eva Walker, local drag duo LÜCHI, and Beverly Crusher's Cozell Wilson and featuring an all-Black soundtrack, will return to the Northwest Film Forum's virtual screen for a double-feature of episodes 3 and 4.

MUSIC

20th Annual More Music @ The Moore

More Music features young musicians collaborating and playing in a variety of styles, providing them with a program that offers mentorship by music industry folk, production and promotional support, and a chance to connect with local musicians. This iteration will look back on interviews with past music directors like Sheila E., Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, Daniel Bernard Roumain, and Michael Shrieve.

VISUAL ART

New Media Gallery Artist Talk: Rachel Lodge | Transfigurations: Carbon Flow

Artist Rachel Loge will discuss her Jack Straw visual and sonic installation Transfigurations: Carbon Flow on Facebook Live.

See Also: Multi-day events

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Online Democracy Dialogues: Legalizing Equity in the Marijuana Industry

The legalization of weed should have freed those still serving time for marijuana possession in Washington State—the vast majority of whom are Black—but it hasn't, which is made even more twisted by the fact that the now-legal industry is dominated by white men. For this MoHAI talk, Joy Hollingsworth and Commissioner Paula Sardinas will discuss the Marijuana Social Equity Program, a new House bill that will "ensure that communities disproportionately harmed by marijuana criminalization can participate in the profits."

Women Rise Up Globally Against Femicide

Radical Women Seattle will host a socialist-minded panel discussion to raise awareness of systematic violence against women in honor of International Women's Day, featuring Socialist Workers Party member Eréndira Munguía, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington founder Earth-Feather Sovereign, and others.

FILM

Scarecrow Academy presents The Art in Noir: The Lady from Shanghai

Orson Welles's The Lady from Shanghai is next up in this Scarecrow series that takes a deep look at the different approaches to the post-WWII genre.

FOOD & DRINK

Stuff That Pork

Cafe Nordo's Chef Erin Brindley will guide you through a recipe for stuffed pork loin with apples, sage, manchego cheese, and cranberries, which you'll butterfly, stuff, roll up, and roast to meaty perfection.

MUSIC

Marc Seales Trio

Notable Northwest jazz pianist and UW Jazz Studies professor Marc Seales will perform his be-bop/post be-bop specialities on the Town Hall virtual stage.

PERFORMANCE

Savage Love Livestream

The Stranger's own sex advice columnist, podcaster, pundit, and public speaker Dan Savage will answer your most intimate quandaries in a live virtual edition of Savage Love.

Seattle Dances

Nine local luminaries have been practicing dance routines with Century Ballroom pros for months, and now they'll show off what they've learned in a glitzy recital on YouTube, all to benefit local homeless communities through Plymouth Housing.

READINGS & TALKS

Kazuo Ishiguro with Ruth Ozeki

Don't miss a virtual appearance from Nobel Prize- and Man Booker Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro (The Remains of the Day, Never Let Me Go) on the occasion of his new novel, Klara and the Sun, set in a vaguely futuristic, technologically advanced world where an Artificial Friend named Klara is a human-like robot designed to be a child's companion. The author will be joined in conversation by acclaimed author and Zen Buddhist priest Ruth Ozeki.

SPORTS & RECREATION

Learn to Swing Dance with Katie & Mark Kihara of Swing It Seattle

Introduce some new movement into your life with these Saturday swing classes taught by Katie and Mark Kihara of Swing It Seattle.

See Also: Multi-day events

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Grammy Awards 2021

Taylor Swift, BTS, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, and Harry Styles are just a few stars slated to perform at the 2021 Grammys, which honors the best music of the year according to the panelists (whose system is as flawed as most other award shows, FWIW). Watch it live on GRAMMY.com or on CBS.

Ha-Yang Kim: the day is burnt, the night is calm

Cellist, composer, and improviser Ha-Yang Kim will premiere her new piece with the Seattle Modern Orchestra, presented by Town Hall, which press materials say "explores the sonic wonderland of microtuning." They recommend putting in your headphones and listening to it in solitude.

READINGS & TALKS

Rebecca Solnit with Carrie Brownstein

Six years after Rebecca Solnit added a few new words to the lexicon of sexist experience in her smash-hit essay collection Men Explain Things to Me, the longtime writer and activist is out with a new memoir about her formative years in San Francisco. In Recollections of My Nonexistence, Solnit gives the Beats the drubbing she felt she couldn't give them back in the day, tells the stories of the people and places that inspired her writings, and compares the violence women faced then to the violence they still face today. Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein will interview Solnit online, so I've got my fingers crossed for an insider's take on the overlap between the riot grrrl scene and the SF literary activist scene in the 1990s. Regardless, this is a grand council of living feminist legends that must not be missed, especially when there's so much that continues to trouble the realm. RICH SMITH

MULTI-DAY

FILM

9th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

Films by and about Asian Americans are showcased at this annual festival, which always includes diverse features and short films about the rich and varied experiences of these populations, particularly in Seattle and the Northwest. This year's festival will include nine feature films screened virtually.

(All week)

Nordic Lights Film Festival

This annual film festival, supported by the National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY), celebrates the richness of Nordic culture, featuring films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and even the Faroe Islands. This year's virtual program includes 10 features (like Dag Johan Haugerud's drama Beware of Children, about the dramatic aftermath of a tragic event in a middle-class suburb of Oslo, and Antti J. Jokinen's Helene, a biopic of the 20th-century Finnish painter Helene Schjerfbeck) and a smattering of short blocks.

(Through Saturday)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

This annual film festival, which is already primed in the art of virtual programming thanks to last year's event also getting canceled due to COVID, explores and celebrates global Jewish and Israeli life, history, complexity, culture, and filmmaking. It showcases international, independent, and award-winning Jewish-themed and Israeli cinema, and the audience votes on their favorites.

(All week)

FOOD & DRINK

Taste Washington

Billing itself as "the nation's largest single-region wine and food event," Taste Washington will get even larger this year by filling out the entire month of March (instead of its usual five days). Rather than in-person tastings, though, they'll offer weekly kits that you can enjoy at home, as well as recipes you can make on your own.

(All week)

MUSIC

Emerald City Music presents The Calidore String Quartet

The Calidore String Quartet will play two works by Robert Schumann and Dmitri Shostakovich, as performed on their latest album, Babel.

(All week)

PERFORMANCE

The Great Inconvenience

Thirty years in the future, somewhere on the West Coast, a scrappy group of historical reenactors—orphans of the country's next civil war—have formed a chosen family. When an unexpected visitor starts camping out in their dioramas, portending a new and growing danger, they’re forced to face their own histories. Holly Arsenault's play is being presented here by the Seattle Public Theater.

(All week)

The Intermission Project

For his Pacific Northwest Ballet debut, Indiana-bred soloist and choreographer Price Suddarth will present three acts (nine works in total) in one performance, available on PNB's Facebook and YouTube channels.

(All week)

Mark Morris Dance Group & Music Ensemble: Mozart Dances

Set to three energetic works by the great Austrian composer, Mark Morris's evening-length Mozart Dances, seen here in a pre-recorded performance on the Meany Center for the Arts stage, will usher you into spring.

(Friday-Sunday)

Seattle International Dance Festival Winter MiniFest

In lieu of the annual in-person festival, this two-week-long virtual event will bring dance films and live dance events to your computer screen, featuring performances from Sweden's Virpi Pahkinen Dance and a Seattle spotlight with local dancers Hope Goldman, Leah Mann, Lucie Baker, Sojung Lim, Elise Beers, and Cameo Lethem.

(All week)

Uncharted Waters

Let's hear it for university theater programs! Cornish College of the Arts, Seattle University, and the University of Washington will come together for a cross-town theatrical collaboration of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and Bodies of Water, a devised piece in response to themes in Shakespeare’s play.

(Thursday-Sunday)

UW Dance Presents: New Works from Acclaimed Dance-Makers

Performing against backdrops like Magnuson Park and on stage at Meany Center for the Performing Arts, nationally and internationally recognized choreographers like Alethea Alexander, Rujeko Dumbutshena, Alana Isiguen, Rachael Lincoln, Juliet McMains, "Majinn" Mike O'Neal, and Jennifer Salk (with guest artists Alex Dugdale and Alice Gosti) will fill out this program presented by UW Department of Dance.

(Friday-Sunday)

ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Irish Week

A pandemic can't stop the Irish Heritage Club from busting out their soda bread and green stripes for a month of St. Patrick's Day activities online and in person. This year's events include St. Patrick’s Landing (Sat) at the Wooden Boat Center in South Lake Union, a Virtual Irish Festival 90 Minute Show (Sat), the St. Patrick’s 5K Dash in Greenlake (Sat-Sun), the Matt Talbot Center St. Patricks Virtual “A Legacy of Hope” Event (Sunday), and Irish vendors selling their wares online.

(Saturday-Sunday)