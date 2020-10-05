The Best Things To Do from Home This Week: COVID-Safe Seattle Events for October 5-11, 2020

If you've been a loyal EverOut follower these last several months, you know that living through a pandemic doesn't mean there's nothing interesting to do—you just have to know where to look. In addition to everything listed on our in-person events calendar, there are also plenty of exciting virtual events happening all week long that we think you should know about. We've rounded them all up below, from an Elliott Bay Book Company reading with Shannon Lee (daughter of Bruce) to Nectar's Make Your Voice Heard Loud & Vote concerts, and from the North Bend Film Festival to the Washington Gubernatorial Debate. We'll be back on Friday with a roundup of COVID-safe stuff to do in person. You can also check out our StreamLocal events hub in the meantime for other upcoming virtual events, like Slay!

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Civic Cocktail: Judge Robert S. Lasnik, Ted Warren, and Omari Salisbury

This edition of Seattle City Club's Civic Cocktail will address the recent Supreme Court vacancy, possible future rulings, and what it all means for Washington State with Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik. After that, Converge Media's Omari Salisbury and the Associated Press' Ted Warren will pivot to the influence of journalism (well-sourced and otherwise) in shaping narratives that impact our democracy.

MUSIC

Wine Down Monday: Brandon Ridenour & Jeremy Jordan

Brandon Ridenour will make his Emerald City Music debut on the virtual stage alongside pianist Jeremy Jordan. Pour yourself some fine vino, if you're so inclined.

Sponsored

READINGS & TALKS

Deborah Tannen - Finding My Father

Renowned linguist and author Deborah Tannen pieces together her father's long life and uncovers family secrets in Finding My Father: His Century-Long Journey From World War I Warsaw and My Quest to Follow. She'll be joined virtually in conversation by PEN/Faulkner Award-winning author Joan Silber.

MONDAY-FRIDAY

MUSIC

Bellevue Jazz & Blues Music Series

The 13th annual Bellevue Jazz & Blues Festival will take the form of the inaugural #HeartofBellevue Jazz & Blues Music Series, which will allow you to get deals on takeout from local restaurants when you buy tickets to watch performances online. This year's lineup features over 60 regional artists, including the Bill Anschell Trio, Stephanie Anne Johnson, and the Kareem Kandi Trio.

MONDAY-SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

Festival Latinx: MÁS LUSS

Afro-Latinx identities are at the heart of Latinx Unidos del South Sound's virtual Festival Latinx, which promises live music and dance performances, readings, discussions, and a virtual art exhibition and resource fair.

FILM

Cinespace Virtual Film Screening

Short films about the great beyond come courtesy of filmmakers of all ages, presented online by the Museum of Flight, NASA, and the Houston Cinema Arts Society.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Breaking the Bubble: Staying Creative and Connected

New York Times technology and culture reporter Nellie Bowles will pick the brains of recipe writer Samin Nosrat of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat fame and Song Exploder host Hrishikesh Hirway, who will talk about their new podcast, Home Cooking, and how it helps people continue to find creativity in food during quarantine.

We Are Puget Sound and We VOTE!

Voting is the reason for the season this year, and We Are Puget Sound will talk about what the upcoming elections mean for the health and recovery of the Salish Sea. Join them for an online informational session with Mindy Roberts (Washington Environmental Council), Erika Lundahl (Braided River), Ralph Munro (former Secretary of State of Washington), and Oskar Zambrano (Latino Community Fund).

GEEK

Calling BS: The Art of Skepticism in a Data-Driven World

Living in an age of misinformation amidst a pandemic and a crucial upcoming national election makes it a great time to embrace the skeptic within. This online Science in the City panel will look at the danger of fake news that's "cloaked" in math, science, and statistics.

MUSIC

Black Fret & NVCS Present: Bearaxe

Led by powerful frontwoman Shaina Shepherd, soulful prog-rock four-piece Bearaxe bill themselves as "Led Zeppelin meets Lead Belly." Join them for a livestreamed show as part of the Black Fret concert series, knowing that donations will benefit Young Women Empowered.

PERFORMANCE

Why Are You Still Here? A Fundraiser

This online fundraiser for the Go Home Collective's BIPOC-only Indigenous Peoples Day rally Land Back will take the form of a livestreamed drag, comedy, poetry, and music performance from Indigenize Productions. Admission is free for BIPOC viewers!

READINGS & TALKS

Dr. Eric Alm: Low-Cost Pandemic Tracking Through Sewage

Microbiome researcher and professor Dr. Eric Alm will talk about how using sewage to trace COVID-19 cases could give cities a bang for their buck in comparison to other contact-tracing methods.

John Seibert Farnsworth & Lyanda Lynn Haupt

Northwest natural history authors John Seibert Farnsworth and Lyanda Lynn Haupt will read from their newest books (Nature Beyond Solitude: Notes from the Field and the Washington State Book Award-winning Mozart’s Starling, respectively) with Hugo House's John Seibert Farnsworth.

Author Voices: Nancy Pearl

Literary legends like Donna Tartt, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Andrew Sean Greer, Laila Lalami, and Michael Chabon have shared books and authors they love in The Writers Library, a collection by lauded Seattle librarian Nancy Pearl and playwright Jeff Schwager. Join Pearl for an online conversation with King County Library's Emily Calkins.

Shannon Lee: Be Water My Friend

The daughter of Seattle-bred martial arts legend Bruce Lee shares her father's key philosophies behind his practice in her new book Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee. Join her for a virtual reading with Elliott Bay.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Radical Diversity: Seattle

The Stranger's own Charles Mudede will join this online discussion on "liminality and safer spaces" for artists, activists, and communities in gentrified Seattle neighborhoods. His fellow panelists include Elisheba Johnson, co-founder of the Black art center Wa Na Wari, and Rana San, Artistic Director of Northwest Film Forum.

Vice Presidential Debate Preview: Presented by KUOW & UW Alumni

Tune in to KUOW's YouTube or Facebook Live to hear Paige Browning's preview of the first debate between vice-presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, which will hopefully be less of a disaster than the one between Trump and Biden that we bared through a couple of weeks ago.

Virtual Silent Reading Party

The first worldwide silent-reading party was such a huge success that we're making it weekly. Every Wednesday at 6 pm we're going to throw these parties, at least until stay-at-home is over. Attendees at the first Zoom silent-reading party included famous actors, writers, composers, artists, families, teenagers doing their homework, people staring into space listening to the music because it was just so beautiful, cats, and even one household on Orcas Island that was eating dinner and decided to broadcast the reading party as their background music. (What a brilliant idea!) It wasn't just a great party to be at. Behind the scenes, this was a roaring success as well. The Stranger brought in revenue from the reading party for the first time ever, our musician Paul Matthew Moore made ten times more on Venmo tips than he's ever made in the tip jar at the Sorrento (thank you for your generosity—he deserves it!), and hundreds of people at the party have written us emails, clamoring for more. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

Washington Gubernatorial Debate

Democratic incumbent Jay Inslee and republican candidate Loren Culp will debate live online, moderated by Chris Daniels (KING 5), Brandi Kruse (Q13 News), Essex Porter (KIRO 7), and Melissa Santos (KCTS 9/Crosscut).

READINGS & TALKS

Kelli Jo Ford Discusses: Crooked Hallelujah

Kelli Jo Ford will discuss her new novel, Crooked Hallelujah, which tells the stories of Justine―a mixed-blood Cherokee woman―and her daughter, who move from Eastern Oklahoma to Texas in the hopes of starting a new life.

Spotlight Poetry: Gabrielle Bates, Julia Guez, Luther Hughes, Dujie Tahat, and Tess Taylor

Visiting poets Julia Guez and Tess Taylor will join locals Gabrielle Bates, Luther Hughes, and Dujie Tahat (the hosts of the podcast Poet Salon) for an evening of verses online.

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Principal's Office?

The "discipline gap" in the US sees Black students suspended and expelled from school at a dramatically disproportionate rate as non-Black students, but why? Seattle Central College professor Daudi Abe will demystify the trend. (Hint: In a racist system, BIPOC students aren't given adequate tools to thrive in school).

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Black Candidate Forum - Pierce County

Black Pierce County candidates Marilyn Strickland, Melanie Morgan, and T’wina Nobles will talk about their campaigns for Washington families at the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle's first 2020 Black candidate forum, which will be held online.

One Wild World

Global wildlife experts will join the Woodland Park Zoo to talk about the intersection of animals, humans, and habitats in the global pandemic.

FOOD & DRINK

Brew Review

The Unemployment Law Office's annual beer-tasting fundraiser Brew Review will move online, feature beer (and wine) delivery options and music by Tom and Jacob from the Dip, along with other special guests. You can also enter virtual raffles and auctions to win and bid on cool stuff.

Omnivorous

Seattle bars and restaurants will come together to bring you an evening of delectable sips and bites in support of Community Roots Housing (formerly known as Capitol Hill Housing). This year's virtual event will include virtual demonstration rooms with local chefs, including a pasta class with Osteria la Spiga's Sabrina Tinsley.

GEEK

Sounding the Depths of Stars

Ever heard of starquakes? The seismic activity that occurs on magnetars can be used to sound out the interiors of stars and learn new things about the galaxy. Learn all about it from asteroseismologist Dr. Keaton Bell at this Astronomy at Home talk.

VISUAL ART

In The Spirit Artist Spotlight: Meet Dan Friday

Meet celebrated local Native artist Dan Friday, whose Owl Totem and Forager Totem are featured in this year's In the Spirit exhibition, at this virtual event.

MUSIC

Barber Violin Concerto

Samuel Barber's violin concerto will get an online revival, courtesy of Seattle Symphony's Simone Porter and conductor Shiyeon Sung. Also on the program: Korngold’s Dance in the Old Style and Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings.

Come Together: Mental Health Music Festival

Speakers from Mental Health America, the National Alliance on Mental Health Illness of New York City, and MusiCares will raise awareness of mental health at this online music festival, featuring sets from Smith & Meyers, Jason Isbell, Kiiara, American Authors, and others.

Freakout Live

This year would have been the eighth annual Freakout Fest, a sweet and sweaty weekend festival in Ballard hosted by Freakout Records. Because the pandemic is still in full swing, there will be no moshing or liquid light shows this year—but there will be music. Instead of Freakout Fest, the Seattle-based music label will host Freakout Live!, a free weekly music series featuring acts from Europe, Mexico, and the Pacific Northwest. Freakout's next few weeks are already planned out, with sessions from freaky Paris-based band Dee Dee & the Abracadabras and fiery local trio The Grizzled Mighty going live on October 8 and October 15, respectively. Freakout Live! also plans to bring on King Khan, Smokey Brights, Shaina Shepherd, and CDMX's Carrion Kids in the weeks to come. In addition to music, hosts Skyler Locatelli and Guy Keltner of Freakout Records will interview the bands, either in-person (from a distance) or through Zoom. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Grounded - Linda From Work & Peyote Ugly

BIG BLDG's cozy weekly music series will welcome trippy tunes from synth-psych trio Peyote Ugly, right after some messy indie surf-rock courtesy of Linda from Work.

Nectar and Zoom+care Present: Kuinka

Enjoy some joyous folk-pop with Kuinka on Nectar's YouTube channel, donations of up to $1,000 for which will be matched by Zoom+care for the Covington Food Bank.

Pocketgrass

Rather than a multi-day bluegrass festival IRL, Bellevue's Wintergrass will bring a pocket-sized variety show to your computer, packed with 45 minutes of "music, magic, a story, a lightning workshop and fun for everyone in the family." Tune in on YouTube.

READINGS & TALKS

Ebo Barton with Tara Hardy

Spoken-word poet Ebo Barton will read from their collection Insubordinate alongside author Tara Hardy, who lauded the poet as "the queer echo to the first whisper of revolution."

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

North Bend Film Festival: Nightstream

As fall creeps in, the hometown of Twin Peaks hosts a film festival of strange, Northwest-themed movies. Together with the Boston Underground Film Festival, the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, LA's Overlook Film Festival, and Florida's Popcorn Frights Film Festival, this year's event will take place online, kicking off with the world premiere of Run, Aneesh Chaganty's Hitchcockian new film starring Sarah Paulson.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

A Great Night In - A Benefit for ACT Theatre

ACT's Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako has curated this online fundraiser with fellow Core Company members Anne Allgood, Keiko Green, Reginald Andrè Jackson, Kirsten Potter, and Chip Sherman. Check it out to support the local theater company and to see performances by artists like Josh Castille, Shaunyce Omar, Sarah Rudinoff, and the Royal House of Noir.

MUSIC

Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints Live at the Royal Room

Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints will provide you with swing, country, and rock-inspired originals on the Royal Room's virtual stage.

Future Islands

Baltimore synth-poppers Future Islands will celebrate the release of their new album As Long As You Are with their only show of the year, livestreamed via Seattle Theater Group.

READINGS & TALKS

Brian Selfon - The Nightworkers

Brian Selfon's debut crime novel follows a Brooklyn family of money launderers whose sneaky system gets derailed when a runner ends up dead and a bag of dirty money goes missing. He'll discuss his time as an investigative analyst in NYC and read from the book with Portland-based author Katrina Carrasco.

Sean B. Carroll

Science professor and author Sean B. Carroll (author of the National Book Award finalist Remarkable Creatures) will share his latest research on the origin of humans, as outlined in his book A Series of Fortunate Events: Chance and the Making of the Planet, Life, and You.

Word Works ⎮ Adam Johnson: The Art of Listening

If you're working on or interested in research-based narratives, don't miss this free Word Works lecture with National Book Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction writer Adam Johnson.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

MUSIC

Make Your Voice Heard Loud & Vote

To encourage every young person to participate in the 2020 election, the Washington Bus, League of Women Voters, and Tok The Vote are hosting this two-day virtual voter-registration drive on Nectar's virtual stage. Tune in for live sets from King Youngblood, Naked Giants, and Tennis Pro on Friday, then log back in the next day for tunes from Jaiden Grayson and Acid Tongue, plus a few more from King Youngblood for good measure.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FILM

Seattle Latino Film Festival

This 12th annual Seattle festival of Chicanx and Latinx cinema will feature a whole week of independent movies, filmmaker panels, workshops, and more online. The opening-night film is Renato Barbieri's Pureza, in which a mother searching for her son discovers slave labor practices on Amazonian farms.

MUSIC

Marcy Stonikas in Recital

The soprano vocals of Seattle Opera star Marcy Stonikas will get the solo recital treatment.

READINGS & TALKS

Campfire: Improvised Ghost Stories

Unexpected Productions players will riff on your personal experiences with creepy happenings at these virtual improv shows.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Duwamish Tribe Virtual Gala and Native Art Auction

Duwamish Tribal members and friends will treat you to an evening of songs, dances, and other performances during an online auction featuring locally made Native art.

El Centro de la Raza's 2020 Building the Beloved Community Gala

This annual gala hosted by El Centro de la Raza, a nonprofit focused on Latino social justice, raises money to support the children, youth, families, and seniors in their programs. Join the organization on YouTube for a live auction and updates about their work during COVID-19.

One Nation - Many Stories. 30 Years of German Unity

In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of German unification, Seattle's Goethe Pop Up will host a panel discussion on the period between the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 to the signing of the Unification Treaty in 1990. Panelists include Marianne Birthler, Joyce Mushaben, and Michael Zürn.

Virtual Wildlife Conservation Expo

Learn about ways to protect wildlife in the Northwest and beyond at this online event with conservationists hailing from everywhere from San Francisco to Nairobi to Argentina.

FILM

15th Annual Hump Film Fest - Encore Presentation

Our colleagues, the creators of HUMP!, were crushed to cancel their originally planned fall tour. But after receiving enthusiastic support and permission from the filmmakers to show their films online, they knew that the show must go on! Even if we can’t watch together in movie theaters, we can still watch the 16 sexy short films, curated by Dan Savage, in the privacy and safety of our homes. Dan will introduce the show and then take you straight to the great dirty movies that showcase an amazing range of shapes, colors, sexualities, kinks, and fetishes!

MUSIC

FUNKY 2 DEATH

This online edition of Sea Monster's long-running soul and funk night will be headed up by Woogie D on drums and vox, Mark Mattrey on bass, Rocphizzle on keys, Jason Cameron on guitar, Trevor Parrish on trumpet, Jason Cressey on trombone, and Peter Daniel on sax.

READINGS & TALKS

Oliver Jeffers - What We'll Build

Author and illustrator Oliver Jeffers's new picture book What We'll Build is a sweet children's story about the bond between a father and daughter. Tickets to this virtual event get you a copy of the book.

Susan Neiman: Learning from the Germans

In Germany, the atrocities of the Holocaust are far more confronted today than slavery is in the US. What can white Americans learn from the European country's treatment of its past? Susan Neiman will share her thoughts with Town Hall, drawing from her book Learning from the Germans: Race and the Memory of Evil.

VISUAL ART

Luminata 2020

The Fremont Arts Council's annual autumnal equinox celebration filled with bright paper lanterns will move online to help ease you into the less-sunny season while staying safe at home. You're invited to share your own light art and lanterns and dress in costumes to show off online. DJ HerShe will provide live tunes.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Virtual Northern Lights Auktion

Bid on Nordic-themed auction items online at the National Nordic Museum's biggest fundraiser of the year.

FESTIVALS

Seattle Hempfest 2020

While it won't take place in Myrtle Edwards Park, this year's virtual Hempfest will still return for the third weekend in August to "[address] the role that cannabis can play in a more sustainable, just, and equitable post-COVID world."

FILM

Comedy of Horrors Film Festival

The hosts of the horror-focused podcast The BoneBat Show are taking their annual film festival, now in its 10th year, online for two evenings of "giggles and gore," plus live music and prize-winning opportunities.

MUSIC

Three Elements

Northwest Sinfonietta will open its season with an evening of lively wind and string sections, including Ibert’s Trois Pièces Brève for wind quintet and Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings. Plus, composer and Northwest Sinfonietta Principal Violist Heather Bentley's Hot Shop will premiere in a music video courtesy of the Museum of Glass.

PERFORMANCE

Overture: A 5th Avenue Theatre Fun-A-Thon

Join the local musical theater institution, which was hit hard by COVID-19 cancellations, for a week of online events and donor opportunities that they claim will "put the 'fun' back in fundraiser."

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Bikecitement!

The theme of Bike Works' annual dinner and auction, held online this year, is "The Magic of the Bicycle." Tickets include appetizers and dinner from Madres Kitchen and a selection of "magical" brews from Eleven Winery, Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery, Republic of Cider, and Onda Origins Coffee, delivered to your home. When you get your food and bevs, tune in to a silent and live auction, a dessert dash, and more.

Turkish Cultural Festival

Check out free music, cooking demos, shadow theater, and educational talks on Turkish culture on TurkFest's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

FOOD & DRINK

Sunday Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Chef Dre Neeley

Dre Neeley, the chef of the Vashon Island favorite Gravy, will teach you to make perfectly crispy, buttermilk-bubbly fried chicken at home in this online class. He'll also reveal the secrets behind his pimento and cheddar chive biscuits, cider-braised cabbage and apples, and sumac-roasted delicata squash.

MUSIC

Bach & Musical Offerings

Together with flutist Joshua Romatowski and violinist Ingrid Matthews, lauded harpsichordist Byron Schenkman will lead a program of Bach's "Musical Offering" Trio-sonata in C Minor and other works.

Kareem Kandi World Orchestra Featuring George Colligan

"Kareem Kandi is an excellent jazz saxophonist who is based in Tacoma and received his advanced education in music at Cornish College of the Arts. He performs regularly around town, and engages with free jazz, trad jazz, modern jazz, funk, and blues. To get a good idea of his talent (he has a smart, swift, agile sound), download the album See What I'm Saying or Guess Again," wrote The Stranger's Charles Mudede. Join the Kandi World Orchestra and jazz pianist George Colligan for a show livestreamed from the Museum of Glass.

Marina and the Dreamboats say Bon Voyage to a Band Member

Neo-soul group Marina & the Dreamboats take inspiration from "New Orleans street music, funk, country-western, and the stylings of Randy Newman." Tonight, they'll bid adieu to a band member, who will be revealed live.

Sevana

Jamaican artist Sevana sings gorgeously over reggae beats. Tune in to her live show on KEXP's YouTube channel.

READINGS & TALKS

Yolande Strengers and Jenny Kennedy: The Smart Wife

Are Siri, Alexa, and other femme-voiced AIs an amalgamation of our patriarchal society's ideal wife, who caters swiftly to our every whim without a word of protest? Yolande Strengers and Jenny Kennedy argue that these smart home devices could use a 2020 update that doesn't so closely resemble a 1950s housewife. Join them for a virtual Town Hall talk on their book The Smart Wife: Why Siri, Alexa, and Other Smart Home Devices Need a Feminist Reboot.

ALL WEEK

FILM

Coalition of South Asian Film Festivals

Second only to Toronto, Seattle plays host to one of the largest South Asian-focused film festivals in the world. Things are a little different this year, and not just for the obvious COVID-related reasons—the online event will bring seven South Asian film festivals across North America together for two weeks of free online screenings and special events. We're definitely cueing up Behind the Bhangra Boys, about the Nova Scotia-residing Maritime Bhangra Group, who, when they're not delivering pizza or filling cars with gas to make a living, create joyous, viral dance videos set against the backdrop of bleak northern landscapes.

French Cinema Now

This festival of French and Francophone cinema culture that's usually crammed (effectively) into a single week will get over three months of attention at SIFF. Nine of this year's feature films, presented on TV5MONDE, are directed by women, including emerging filmmakers like Manele Labidi, whose Arab Blues follows a woman who, after years of studying abroad in Paris, returns home to Tunis to pursue her dream of opening up her own psychotherapy practice.

Social Justice Film Festival

This film festival highlights fierce and powerful progressive movements around the world. As social justice provides the only throughline, many of the movies have little in common. But the selection skews toward limber, on-the-ground filmmaking in the midst of protests and conflicts. The ninth edition's theme is "Transform," all about the power of collective and personal transformation. Don't miss Ask for Jane, based on a true story of a group of college women who developed an underground abortion network that helped over 11,000 people get illegal abortions in Chicago between 1969 and 1973.

PERFORMANCE

Men in Dance

Men dancers at the highest levels of artistry from the Pacific Northwest will enliven modern, contemporary, urban, jazz, and ballet genres for the 13th year in a row. This year's virtual edition features choreography by Daniel Ojeda of Ballet Idaho, Beth Terwilleger (seen at 12 Minutes Max and the Converge Dance Festival), Elise Meiners Schwicht (SALT II Contemporary Company, Converge), Nahshon Marden (Sensible Theatre Company, the Equalux Fundraiser), Joel Hathaway (the Missouri Contemporary Ballet company), and others.

READINGS & TALKS

Novel Nights

Raise money for Seattle's most beloved writing center, Hugo House, at this virtual book club series featuring special guests with newly published books, including Erik Larson, US congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Jess Walter, Sharyn Skeeter, Neal Bascomb, and Matt Ruff.