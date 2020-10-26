The Main Stream: Collide-O-Scope Halloween!

Collide-O-Scope is back on StreamLocal with two brand new shows sure to delight and disturb in equal measure. As previously described by me on these hallowed webpages, Collide-O-Scope is “the needle drug of video collages. Each iteration is a curated cornucopia of found footage that runs the gamut of nasty to lush, thrilling to chilling, and themed according to whichever holiday season, phase of chaos, or flight of fancy the world was passing through at the time of construction.”

Envisioned, crafted, and hosted by Shane Wahlund and Michael Anderson, these iterations of Collide-O-Scope will set you up for the rest of this season. The first (Collide-O-Scope: Halloween 2020) is an all-new spread for the eeriest of holidays, Pandemic Halloween 2020, available on-demand starting tonight. In a non-mask year, this event would be happening at the Egyptian, replete with a costume contest, special hosts, and people drinking tequila out of each other’s holes. Since we can’t do that this year, Shane and Michael have packed this H’ween edition with enough freaky shit to make us feel like we aren’t missing out on a single thing. There will also still be prize drawings for all ticket holders during intermission, with this year’s treasure chest boasting goodies from Scarecrow Video, vintage film collectibles, and holiday oddities custom-made for the COS audience.

Sponsored

The second (Collide-O-Scope: Best of Halloween) is a double-punch of COS’s Best-in-Show moments from every Halloween special they’ve ever made, available on-demand starting October 30. It’s a darkly enjoyable labor of love from two men with very twisted minds, and every second of it is enough fun to make you forget the flaccid nature of an engagement-free holiday season. I highly recommend setting your couch up for a double feature—BYORed Vines.