The Mountaineering Club Re-Opens in the U-District, Cloudburst Brewing Comes to Ballard, and More Food News You Can Use This Week: August 31, 2020 Edition

With a new week comes lots of new announcements to fuel your appetite for food and booze, like the new Cloudburst Brewing location in Ballard, the Mountaineering Club rooftop bar inspired by the great Northwest outdoors, and new year-round vegan Salt and Straw flavors. Read on for those and more food-world updates, and for more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, and our guide to Seattle farmers markets.

Jump to: New Openings & Returns | New Specials | Future Openings & Specials | Closed | Other Announcements

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Bistro Shirley

Renee Erickson's French-style Laurelhurst bistro is now accepting reservations for dine-in. Their menu is as Parisian cafe-like as ever, with options like tomato gazpacho, prawn confit, chicken liver mousse, Lyonnaise-style sausage, and cheese and charcuterie plates, plus end-of-summer cocktails like "La Plage" with spiced rum, falernum, pineapple, lime, and bitters.

Chihuly Garden & Glass

Seattle Center's newly reopened glass museum, which is allowing limited-capacity timed visits, is serving stone-fired Neopolitan pizza in its outdoor art plaza, with toppings like scamorza, heirloom tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, and chimichurri. Diners can also watch live glass demonstrations as they eat, Eater reports.

Cloudburst Brewing

The wildly popular brewery Cloudburst Brewing has opened a new beer garden and taproom in Ballard. The location is kid-friendly before 6 pm to accommodate families and is looking to host a permanent food truck.

Halal Guys

Anyone who's ever enjoyed street cart chicken drizzled with creamy white sauce in New York is probably familiar with the Halal Guys, a Middle Eastern street food favorite that was propelled into ubiquity after the owners pivoted their hot dog cart chain into an American halal cart chain in 1990. The chain, which opened its first Seattle location in Pioneer Square in 2017, has opened a location in South Lake Union, in the same building as Facebook.

Mountaineering Club

This Northwest-themed rooftop bar at the University District's Graduate Hotel (formerly Hotel Deca) offers a view of Mount Rainier and the Space Needle, locally inspired plates, and a cocktail menu designed by Jabriel Donohue (who previously spent time at Dino's Tomato Pie), with regional ingredients and novelties like hot drinks served in Thermoses. They officially reopened on Friday, August 28 with a late-summer menu of Hama Hama oysters, zucchini sandwiches, and s'mores (which you get to roast yourself!).

Othello Café Streets

Following the lead of the Patio, Columbia City got its second outdoor dining rig on August 29. Right by the Othello Light Rail Station, a stretch of 42nd Avenue South will serve as an expanded seating area for restaurants like Huong Duong for three more Saturdays this summer.

Roquette

As of August 26, the romantic Belltown bar is open for limited dine-in service on a reservation-only basis.

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

The local pizza chain's D'Asporto food truck returned to Tacoma's Northshore QFC parking lot this week! Call ahead for pickup or stop by for takeout.

NEW SPECIALS

Baerlic Brewing Co.

Portland's Baerlic Beer Co. announced a not-so-secret beer club, a monthly "beta" IPA subscription that gets you a case of unreleased brews and an additional special prize every four weeks. You can pick it up in person if you happen to be in Stumptown, but they deliver, too.

Eden Hill Provisions

Eden Hill Provisions announced its Crockett Street Dining Plaza last week! Enjoy some socially distant outdoor dining every day (except Thursday, when the Queen Anne Farmers Market takes over).

Salt and Straw

If you don't do dairy (or turkey cracklings or pig's blood, to cite two of the Portland-based creamery's past fall flavors) and feel left out of Salt & Straw's menu, their new pack is for you. The 100% plant-based flavors, now available year-round and online only, include Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter Wild Berry Crumble, Bourbon & Caramelized Honeycomb, and Strawberry & Coconut Water Sherbet.

FUTURE OPENINGS & SPECIALS

Ba Sa

From September 7-4, Trinh and Thai Nguyen's modern Vietnamese restaurant on Bainbridge Island will serve up some special Viet-Cajun dishes like catfish banh mi, smothered catfish with crawfish étouffée and rice, and a shrimp, crab, and crawfish boil for its first birthday celebration.

CLOSED

Hana

After 30 years in Broadway Alley, this Japanese standby has closed its doors for good. Eater has more.

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Light in the Attic Record Shop

On the heels of Record Store Day, Seattle Center's Light in the Attic will return for in-person shopping by appointment on Tuesday, September 1. Book an appointment here.

Tavolàta

The Capitol Hill and Belltown locations of Ethan Stowell's Italian mini-chain have changed their hours. They'll now be open Wednesday-Sunday from 4-9 pm and Friday-Saturday from 4-10 pm.