The Top 10 Washington Cider Week 2020 Events You Need to Know About

It'll take more than a pandemic to staunch the enthusiasm of Pacific Northwest cider lovers. Though Washington Cider Week may not be exactly the same this year, local cidermakers and other establishments have come up with creative ways to safely fill your fermented apple juice quotient, including exclusive specials and releases, virtual events, farm tours, and more. The virtual Cider Summit festival is already sold out, but don't fret: we've rounded up some of the top events so you don't miss a thing. You can also check out the full schedule of events on our Washington Cider Week calendar.
SEPTEMBER 8-20
Republic of Cider Meal Pairing with BB6
Tiffany Ran's Taiwanese pop-up BB6 (BaBaLio) has a whole spread of craveable Taiwanese-inspired snacks, like soy-braised peanuts, drunken chicken, and cold celery salad, to complement refreshing brews from the Republic of Cider, which has released its "Monkey King" series of flavors inspired by Taiwanese winter melon tea.
Pickup
SEPTEMBER 10-20
Heirloom Tomato Pizza + Cider Pairings at Zeek's Pizza
Before the fleeting tomato season vanishes, inhale some melty slices of pizza from Zeek's loaded with heirloom tomatoes and local ingredients, and wash them down with Snowdrift Cider Co.'s Solidarity cider, Tieton's Apricot and Rambling Route ciders, and Double Mountain's perry (pear cider).
Pickup or delivery
To-Go Tasting Kits at Incline Cider
Grab a cider tasting kit with a variety of flavors, ranging from marionberry to lemongrass, with four special taster glasses included—$3 of each purchase will help feed the homeless. Should you require some nourishment to go with your cider, Dat Creole Soul Food Truck will be onsite slinging Louisiana-style cuisine on select days.
Pickup
SEPTEMBER 11
Mulleady's Irish Pub Cider Boxes with Finnriver
Mulleady's Irish Pub has put together a weekend cider box full of hearty, fall-friendly fare, including classic brats from Jack Mountain Meats, pork smoked in-house at Mulleady's, Loghouse cheese from Vashon Island, and a baguette from Grand Central Bakery, paired with three Finnriver ciders.
Pickup
SEPTEMBER 12-15
Nashi Orchards Tours
Get a glimpse of Vashon's gorgeous Nashi Orchards. If you can't make the trip to Vashon, a virtual tour will also be available.
In-person or virtual event
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
DIY Cider-Making Class
Try your hand at cider-making with this approachable live-streamed class, which requires minimal equipment and works with whatever you have on hand. Dave Selden, home cider-maker and founder of Portland's 33 Books Co., will share his wisdom.
Virtual event
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Seventh Annual Alpenfire Cider Dinner - COVID Edition
Watershed Pub & Kitchen will host a socially distanced version of their annual cider pairing dinner on their patio, with heritage cider from Alpenfire and five gluten-free food pairings.
In-person event
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Taste and Cook with Bad Granny and the Chefs from Karma Wines
A cider master from the Chelan-based brand Bad Granny and the chefs of Kramer Wines will chat about how to make food and cider pairings that sing. A sampling of their heritage and fruit ciders will be available for purchase online, along with recipes.
Virtual event
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Cheese & Cider for All, Round 2
Cheesemonger Nikki Panos will lead a live-streamed "educational sensory experience" on how to create harmonious cheese and cider pairings. Take a trip to your local grocer to stock up on cheese, crackers or bread, and other accompaniments, then join the interactive class on Zoom.
Virtual event
SEPTEMBER 19-20
Finnriver Farm & Cidery Virtual Tours
Join idyllic Finnriver Farm for some live virtual sessions with founders and cidermakers, and check out a video tour of the barn and orchard. A food and cider pairing package with carrot jam, spiced fall butter, local bread, and ciders will be available from the farm's kitchen.
Virtual event
