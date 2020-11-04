There Will Be a "Count Every Vote" Rally in Occidental Square Tonight

Seattle Indivisible, the EDM (Every Day March), Seattle 350, and other organizations are planning a Count Every Vote-Protect Every Person event tonight at 5 pm in Occidental Square.

The Facebook event says, "Tonight, on the streets of Seattle, we will stand together with a unified message: We, the American People, insist that you Count Every Vote, and we will stand in solidarity to protect our communities against any and all threats from militia, white supremacists or governmental forces while you do."

This event was originally scheduled as a "rapid response" event to be triggered at some point between November 4-7, but it's now officially scheduled for tonight.

The organizers also write, "Dress for rain, bring your signs, masks (required), a commitment to non-violence, a bottle of water and your marching shoes."

There will also be a virtual event and events in South Seattle, Poulsbo, and Snohomish County—the locations are TBD or private, but you can RSVP to receive more details.