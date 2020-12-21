Show Me

These Seattle Restaurants and Bars Have E-Gift Cards for Your Last-Minute Shopping Needs

December 21, 2020
Give the gift of pizza when you buy a digital Mioposto gift card. (Mioposto)

If the holidays snuck up on you and have left you scrambling on the gift-giving front, we totally get it—and we're here to help. Below, we've rounded up a list of Seattle restaurants and bars that offer digital gift cards, meaning you can buy them and email them immediately to your loved ones, without having to wait for a physical gift card to be sent in the mail. They'll end up with a sweet gift (not to mention some delicious takeout, or a nice meal on a patio), and you'll be supporting local establishments in the process, which is always important, especially in 2020. Read on for a full list, or check out our complete gift card directory, which includes places that offer physical gift cards. Happy holidays!

Addo
Purchase gift cards here

Aslan Brewing Company 
Purchase gift cards here

Blazing Bagels 
Purchase gift cards here

Bottlehouse 
Purchase gift cards here

Buddha Bruddah 
Purchase gift cards here

Cactus 
Purchase gift cards here

Cafe Juanita 
Purchase gift cards here

Casco Antiguo 
Purchase gift cards here

Cupcake Royale 
Purchase gift cards here

Cure Cocktail
Purchase gift cards here

The Dane 
Purchase gift cards here

Din Tai Fung 
Purchase gift cards here

Eden Hill 
Purchase gift cards here

Eight Row
Purchase gift cards here

Ethan Stowell Restaurants (Ballard/Frelard Pizza, Goldfinch Tavern, How to Cook a Wolf, Mkt., Red Cow, Rione XIII, Staple & Fancy, Tavolàta)
Purchase gift cards here

Eve Fremont 
Purchase gift cards here

Fat Shack 
Purchase gift cards here

Frankie & Jo's 
Purchase gift cards here

Grand Central Baking Company 
Purchase gift cards here

Heavy Restaurant Group (Pablo y Pablo, Barrio, Lot No. 3, Meet the Moon, The Commons, Fiasco, Purple Cafe & Wine Bar
Purchase gift cards here

Hello Robin 
Purchase gift cards here

Heritage Distilling Company
Purchase gift cards here

Homer 
Purchase gift cards here

Hood Famous 
Purchase gift cards here

Jack's BBQ 
Purchase gift cards here

JaK's Grill 
Purchase gift cards here

Joule 
Purchase gift cards here

JuneBaby 
Purchase gift cards here

Kamonegi 
Purchase gift cards here

Lady Yum
Purchase gift cards here

Little Big Burger 
Purchase gift cards here

*Locust Cider 
Purchase gift cards here
Promotion: Through 12/25, use code LOCUST40 for 40% off gift cards of $20 or more

Lunchbox Lab 
Purchase gift cards here

Mainstay Provisions
Purchase gift cards here

Mamnoon 
Purchase gift cards here

Maximilien 
Purchase gift cards here

*The Metropolitan Grill 
Purchase gift cards here
Promotion: Receive $100 for every $500 you spend on gift cards

Mezcaleria Oaxaca 
Purchase gift cards here

Mioposto 
Purchase gift cards here

Mr. West 
Purchase gift cards here

Noi Thai Cuisine 
Purchase gift cards here

Nutty Squirrel Gelato 
Purchase gift cards here

Olmstead 
Purchase gift cards here

Opus Co. 
Purchase gift cards here

Perihelion Brewery
Purchase gift cards here

Pho Bac Sup Shop 
Purchase gift cards here

The Pink Door 
Purchase gift cards here

Plenty of Clouds 
Purchase gift cards here

*Ray's Boathouse
Purchase gift cards here
Promotion: Through 12/23 at noon, get an additional $20 for every $100 spent on gift cards

Renee Erickson Restaurants (BateauWalrus and the Carpenter, The Whale WinsWillmott's GhostWestward)
Purchase gift cards here

Salt & Straw 
Purchase gift cards here

Sawyer 
Purchase gift cards here

Serafina 
Purchase gift cards here

Stateside 
Purchase gift cards here

Sushi Kashiba 
Purchase gift cards here

Taylor Shellfish 
Purchase gift cards here

Terra Plata 
Purchase gift cards here

Tom Douglas Restaurants (Serious Pie, Seatown Market
Purchase gift cards here

*Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
Purchase gift cards here
Promotion: Recieve a $10 bonus card for every $50 spent on gift cards

The Velvet Elk
Purchase gift cards here

Weimann Maclise Restaurants (Sabine, Poquitos, Macleod's Fish & Chips, Rhein Haus)
Purchase gift cards here