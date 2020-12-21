These Seattle Restaurants and Bars Have E-Gift Cards for Your Last-Minute Shopping Needs

If the holidays snuck up on you and have left you scrambling on the gift-giving front, we totally get it—and we're here to help. Below, we've rounded up a list of Seattle restaurants and bars that offer digital gift cards, meaning you can buy them and email them immediately to your loved ones, without having to wait for a physical gift card to be sent in the mail. They'll end up with a sweet gift (not to mention some delicious takeout, or a nice meal on a patio), and you'll be supporting local establishments in the process, which is always important, especially in 2020. Read on for a full list, or check out our complete gift card directory, which includes places that offer physical gift cards. Happy holidays!

Addo

Purchase gift cards here

Aslan Brewing Company

Purchase gift cards here

Blazing Bagels

Purchase gift cards here



Bottlehouse

Purchase gift cards here



Buddha Bruddah

Purchase gift cards here

Cactus

Purchase gift cards here

Cafe Juanita

Purchase gift cards here

Casco Antiguo

Purchase gift cards here

Cupcake Royale

Purchase gift cards here

Cure Cocktail

Purchase gift cards here

The Dane

Purchase gift cards here

Din Tai Fung

Purchase gift cards here

Eden Hill

Purchase gift cards here

Eight Row

Purchase gift cards here

Ethan Stowell Restaurants (Ballard/Frelard Pizza, Goldfinch Tavern, How to Cook a Wolf, Mkt., Red Cow, Rione XIII, Staple & Fancy, Tavolàta)

Purchase gift cards here

Eve Fremont

Purchase gift cards here

Fat Shack

Purchase gift cards here

Frankie & Jo's

Purchase gift cards here

Grand Central Baking Company

Purchase gift cards here

Heavy Restaurant Group (Pablo y Pablo, Barrio, Lot No. 3, Meet the Moon, The Commons, Fiasco, Purple Cafe & Wine Bar)

Purchase gift cards here

Hello Robin

Purchase gift cards here

Heritage Distilling Company

Purchase gift cards here

Homer

Purchase gift cards here

Hood Famous

Purchase gift cards here

Jack's BBQ

Purchase gift cards here

JaK's Grill

Purchase gift cards here

Joule

Purchase gift cards here

JuneBaby

Purchase gift cards here

Kamonegi

Purchase gift cards here

Lady Yum

Purchase gift cards here



Little Big Burger

Purchase gift cards here

*Locust Cider

Purchase gift cards here

Promotion: Through 12/25, use code LOCUST40 for 40% off gift cards of $20 or more



Lunchbox Lab

Purchase gift cards here

Mainstay Provisions

Purchase gift cards here

Mamnoon

Purchase gift cards here

Maximilien

Purchase gift cards here

*The Metropolitan Grill

Purchase gift cards here

Promotion: Receive $100 for every $500 you spend on gift cards

Mezcaleria Oaxaca

Purchase gift cards here

Mioposto

Purchase gift cards here

Mr. West

Purchase gift cards here

Noi Thai Cuisine

Purchase gift cards here

Nutty Squirrel Gelato

Purchase gift cards here

Olmstead

Purchase gift cards here

Opus Co.

Purchase gift cards here

Perihelion Brewery

Purchase gift cards here

Pho Bac Sup Shop

Purchase gift cards here

The Pink Door

Purchase gift cards here

Plenty of Clouds

Purchase gift cards here

*Ray's Boathouse

Purchase gift cards here

Promotion: Through 12/23 at noon, get an additional $20 for every $100 spent on gift cards

Renee Erickson Restaurants (Bateau, Walrus and the Carpenter, The Whale Wins, Willmott's Ghost, Westward)

Purchase gift cards here

Salt & Straw

Purchase gift cards here

Sawyer

Purchase gift cards here

Serafina

Purchase gift cards here

Stateside

Purchase gift cards here

Sushi Kashiba

Purchase gift cards here

Taylor Shellfish

Purchase gift cards here

Terra Plata

Purchase gift cards here

Tom Douglas Restaurants (Serious Pie, Seatown Market)

Purchase gift cards here

*Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

Purchase gift cards here

Promotion: Recieve a $10 bonus card for every $50 spent on gift cards

The Velvet Elk

Purchase gift cards here

Weimann Maclise Restaurants (Sabine, Poquitos, Macleod's Fish & Chips, Rhein Haus)

Purchase gift cards here