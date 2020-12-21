These Seattle Restaurants and Bars Have E-Gift Cards for Your Last-Minute Shopping Needs

If the holidays snuck up on you and have left you scrambling on the gift-giving front, we totally get it—and we're here to help. Below, we've rounded up a list of Seattle restaurants and bars that offer digital gift cards, meaning you can buy them and email them immediately to your loved ones, without having to wait for a physical gift card to be sent in the mail. They'll end up with a sweet gift (not to mention some delicious takeout, or a nice meal on a patio), and you'll be supporting local establishments in the process, which is always important, especially in 2020. Read on for a full list, or check out our complete gift card directory, which includes places that offer physical gift cards. Happy holidays!
Aslan Brewing Company
Blazing Bagels
Bottlehouse
Buddha Bruddah
Cactus
Cafe Juanita
Casco Antiguo
Cupcake Royale
Cure Cocktail
The Dane
Din Tai Fung
Eden Hill
Eight Row
Ethan Stowell Restaurants (Ballard/Frelard Pizza, Goldfinch Tavern, How to Cook a Wolf, Mkt., Red Cow, Rione XIII, Staple & Fancy, Tavolàta)
Eve Fremont
Fat Shack
Frankie & Jo's
Grand Central Baking Company
Heavy Restaurant Group (Pablo y Pablo, Barrio, Lot No. 3, Meet the Moon, The Commons, Fiasco, Purple Cafe & Wine Bar)
Hello Robin
Heritage Distilling Company
Homer
Hood Famous
Jack's BBQ
JaK's Grill
Joule
JuneBaby
Kamonegi
Lady Yum
Little Big Burger
*Locust Cider
Promotion: Through 12/25, use code LOCUST40 for 40% off gift cards of $20 or more
Lunchbox Lab
Mainstay Provisions
Mamnoon
Maximilien
*The Metropolitan Grill
Promotion: Receive $100 for every $500 you spend on gift cards
Mezcaleria Oaxaca
Mioposto
Mr. West
Noi Thai Cuisine
Nutty Squirrel Gelato
Olmstead
Opus Co.
Perihelion Brewery
Pho Bac Sup Shop
The Pink Door
Plenty of Clouds
*Ray's Boathouse
Promotion: Through 12/23 at noon, get an additional $20 for every $100 spent on gift cards
Renee Erickson Restaurants (Bateau, Walrus and the Carpenter, The Whale Wins, Willmott's Ghost, Westward)
Salt & Straw
Sawyer
Serafina
Stateside
Sushi Kashiba
Taylor Shellfish
Terra Plata
Tom Douglas Restaurants (Serious Pie, Seatown Market)
*Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria
Promotion: Recieve a $10 bonus card for every $50 spent on gift cards
The Velvet Elk
Weimann Maclise Restaurants (Sabine, Poquitos, Macleod's Fish & Chips, Rhein Haus)
