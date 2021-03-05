This Week in Seattle Food News: Big Little News Hits Capitol Hill, Little Neon Taco Closes, and Jamie Foxx Buys Brown Sugar Bourbon

This week, the Seattle restaurant scene welcomes the return of some beloved institutions, including Local 360, Vito's, Cafe Presse, Le Pichet, and Ray's Cafe. Plus, the newsstand and bottle shop Big Little News hits Capitol Hill, Monica Dimas's restaurant Little Neon Taco has closed for good, and actor and musician Jamie Foxx has purchased Heritage Distilling's Brown Sugar Bourbon brand. Read on for all that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Aki Kushiyaki

The team behind Arashi Ramen is opening this swanky Japanese kushiyaki destination, which was originally slated to open in summer 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic, in Madison Valley today. The restaurant provides a 13-course omakase experience centered around skewers with deluxe ingredients like wagyu beef and sous vide duck breast.

Madison Valley

Limited indoor seating



Big Little News

Pop some champagne! This newsstand and bottle shop had its grand opening in the former space of the vintage store No Parking on Pike in Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The store stocks magazines, newspapers, tabloids, beer, champagne, wine, gifts, puzzles, and various other sundries. According to their email newsletter, the shop will also soon stock subscription boxes and gift bundles.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Cafe Presse and Le Pichet

Jim Drohman's classic French bistros both reopen today for limited indoor dining, outdoor dining, and takeout and delivery, according to their websites.

Capitol Hill, downtown

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Local 360

Belltown's farm-to-table favorite Local 360, famed for sourcing the majority of its ingredients from within a 360-mile radius, has returned with a new chef. The restaurant was previously one of the first to close indefinitely due to the pandemic in March 2020 and faced an uncertain fate.

Belltown

Pickup or limited indoor dining



Ray's Cafe

According to a press release, the waterfront seafood staple Ray's Cafe re-opened for limited indoor service, outdoor dining with a covered and heated patio, and takeout on Wednesday. The restaurant's popular happy hour is also returning. The cafe's sibling Ray's Boathouse remains closed.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Vito's

First Hill's moody, sexy cocktail lounge posted on Instagram last week that it was getting ready to reopen its doors in early March. The old-school Italian bar previously posted in January that it was working on building an outdoor patio space.

First Hill

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

FUTURE OPENINGS

DeLille Cellars

The Woodinville winery DeLille Cellars is getting ready to open a lounge in the former space of Teatro Zinzanni's restaurant Wheelhouse next door sometime this spring or summer.

Woodinville

CLOSURES

Little Neon Taco

Chef Monica Dimas announced on Instagram this week that her First Hill restaurant Little Neon Taco closed permanently after service on Sunday, February 28. Dimas originally started Neon Taco as a window slinging tacos and nachos inside the boozy-slushie emporium Nacho Borracho, then later opened the pint-sized brick-and-mortar Little Neon Taco (her first full-fledged restaurant) in 2018. The restaurant suffered from decreased sales due to COVID-19. All is not lost, however—Little Neon Taco will migrate to the trendy wine bar La Dive for a temporary pop-up residency from March 11-27. After that, Dimas is considering the idea of a ghost kitchen and hopes to find a new permanent location or another space to share long-term, like she did with Neon Taco inside Nacho Borracho.

First Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Salare chefs launch new sandwich pop-up

Salare chefs Kayla von Michalofski and Spencer Kuhlman have launched the pop-up Sandwich Sandwich, which serves jalapeño popper-inspired grilled cheeses, a banh mi sandwich version of nem mi (a popular Vietnamese fermented pork dish), and deep-fried kimchi potatoes, plus the Dutch confection stroopwafel (a wafer sandwich with caramel) for dessert. The pop-up debuts at Taurus Ox on Monday, March 15. Orders are available now from their website.



The Neighbor Lady secures new location

The comfortably divey hangout the Neighbor Lady, which closed last year, has locked down a new home in the Central District's upcoming Midtown Square development, across the street from its original location. The bar was previously ousted due to issues with its landlord, Uncle Ike's owner Ian Eisenberg. Like the old location, the bar will offer vegetarian-friendly bar fare. The new spot will also have copious outdoor seating.



Actor and musician Jamie Foxx has purchased Heritage Distilling's Brown Sugar Bourbon

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx announced on Instagram this week that he has acquired the popular BSB (Brown Sugar Bourbon) brand from Seattle-based Heritage Distilling. According to Rolling Stone, the Django Unchained star first tried the liquor at a party and will be involved in helping re-launch the brand and overseeing its art direction.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SMASH & Dash

Several Snohomish breweries, including Spada Farmhouse Brewery, Haywire Brewing Co., Audacity Brewing, Snotown Brewery, and Sound to Summit Brewing, will create the same beer, but each with their own choice of hop. Grab a stamp card at any participating location, then taste all five beers and compare and contrast the differences. If you fill out your stamp card, you'll get the chance to be entered in a drawing for a basket of brewery swag.

Snohomish, Friday-Sunday



Virtual Author Talk: My Shanghai by Betty Liu

Author and blogger Betty Liu will discuss her new cookbook My Shanghai, a love letter to the Chinese city, with local food writer Hsiao-Ching Chou.

Book Larder, March 11, 5-6 pm



Field to Table

Lumen Field will be transformed into an open-air dining room catered by local chefs and restaurateurs, seating two to six people (from the same household) per table. The dining spaces are covered and heated, but you're invited to bring blankets.

Lumen Field, Wednesday-Sunday through March 18



Puffy Jacket Pop-Up Dining Series

This new pop-up series from Columbia Hospitality is making the best of winter al fresco dining by encouraging local diners to bundle up in their most voluminous outerwear for outdoor meals with cozy cocktails at 12 different venues in Washington and Oregon. The menus are inspired by the Pacific Northwest—for example, Copperleaf will serve a seafood beach boil alongside a 2bar Spirits whiskey flight, while Hearth will feature foraged ingredients like mushrooms, oysters, and lamb and a pine whiskey sour playfully named the "Socks and Sandals."

Various locations, Friday-Saturday through March 27

Taste Washington

Billing itself as "the nation's largest single-region wine and food event," Taste Washington will get even larger this year by filling out the entire month of March (instead of its usual five days). Rather than in-person tastings, though, they'll offer weekly kits that you can enjoy at home, as well as recipes you can make on your own.

Various locations, March 5-31



Everett Restaurant Month

Restaurants across Everett, like Anthony's and Jetty Bar & Grille, will be offering bargain three-course prix-fixe meals for $30, exclusive "unicorn" specials, and affordable value menus with $1, $5, and $10 options.

Everett, March 5-31



SPECIALS

Cupcake Royale

Seattle's original cupcake bakery is getting ready for St. Patrick's Day with cupcakes bedecked with four-leaf clover sprinkles and adorned with lucky charms like rainbows and horseshoes. They'll be available for pre-order through March 18.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based creamery has revealed its trio of March flavors: mint cookie crunch, lemon chia seed (made with the Instagram-trendy women-owned olive oil brand Brightland), and rhubarb yuzu yogurt.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, and University District

Pickup or delivery



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

For Women's History Month, Molly Moon Neitzel's local ice cream parlor chain is paying tribute to four women from the nonprofit Mary's Place with special ice creams inspired by them. The four seasonal flavors include a vanilla orchid ice cream made with butterfly pea powder for Mary's Place founder Rev. Dr. Jean Kim, a milk chocolate toffee flavor for intake line manager Sherry Tillman, a vegan candy bar flavor for former Mary's Place guest Tanya Rinker, and raspberry oat bar for shelter and services manager Tanita Horton.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery

Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcakery and party supply good store is selling mesmerizingly shimmery green cocktail and mocktail kits for St. Patrick's Day, with a choice of True Colours Cava or the non-alcoholic beverage Töst. They're also offering Thin Mint cupcakes in honor of Girl Scout cookie season.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery