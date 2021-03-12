This Week in Seattle Food News: Camp Canlis, A SeaTac Shot Bar, and a Pizza Twitter War with New Jersey

This week, New Jersey's Twitter account picks a fight with Breezy Town Pizza, Canlis reveals its new "summer camp," and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport gets the nation's first walk-up airport shots bar. Plus, the popular Vietnamese coffee shop Coffeeholic House plans to expand to Greenwood, and the Dane says farewell. Read on for all that and more food-world updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Casa Caffè

The recently opened Italian cultural center Casa Italiana is hosting the grand opening of its new cafe, featuring locally roasted espresso from Caffe D'Arte and pastries and treats from Belle Epicurean and Honey and Harmony, on Saturday. The first 200 customers will receive a free cannoli.

Burien

Pickup



Koo Hoo Thai Street

Named for the Thai word for "buddy" or "partner," this Thai restaurant opened in the former space of Brunswick & Hunt in Ballard last week and serves staples like crispy garlic chicken, crab fried rice, nam khao tod, and papaya salad.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Shot Bar

Air travel is not back on the menu for most people just yet. Regardless, a new pop-up bar at Rel’Lish Burger Lounge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport offers a unique option for travelers looking to get inebriated as efficiently as possible before heading aboard a plane: they serve shots and nothing else. Guests can choose from among Brown Sugar Bourbon, Fireball, Hornitos Cristalino tequila, Ketel One flavored vodkas, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, and other chilled liquors and knock them back out of tiny red plastic Solo cups.

SeaTac

Walk-up counter



URL

This trendy-looking spot promising "delicious food from fresh local-based ingredients, coffee with the best beans, stylish furniture, [and an] inviting atmosphere" is soft-opening on Saturday and will be offering 10% off drinks all week.

First Hill

Pickup or limited indoor seating



Yonder Bar

The well-received local cidery Yonder Bar, which closed its small Phinney garage cider bar on February 15 to avoid fines for violating small business regulations, is now open for retail again, though possibly not for long. New legislation has been introduced to relax restrictions on small food and drink businesses run out of homes or garages, so the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections gave Yonder the go-ahead to reopen while waiting for the bill to pass—if it doesn't, they'll have to close again.

Phinney

Pickup

FUTURE OPENINGS

Coffeeholic House

Over the last year, Seattle has experienced a wave of new Vietnamese coffee shops, like Phin, Sip House, Hello Em, and Coffeeholic House, which opened its first location in Columbia City just before the pandemic. Now, Coffeeholic is planning a second location in Greenwood. The new cafe will be twice the size of the original and feature a brunch and breakfast menu in addition to pastries and coffee.

Greenwood

CLOSURES

The Dane

Ballard's hygge Scandinavian-inspired coffee shop and bar will soon be no more: The cafe announced in a social media post this week that it plans to close permanently on April 4, likely because of the pandemic.

Ballard

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Canlis reveals plans for "Camp Canlis"

Seattle's premier fine-dining establishment Canlis is at it again. This morning, the adaptable, branding-savvy restaurant unveiled its plans for Camp Canlis, the latest (and hopefully final) in a line of pandemic-borne concepts that have included a burger drive-thru, a bagel shack, "Canlis Community College," and a winter yurt village. Camp Canlis will feature a treehouse hanging from the restaurant's roof with a single table that a party can dine in with upscale service sponsored by Dom Perignon, a revamped version of their yurt village with a summer-friendly camp theme, a "Canlis Canteen" in their lower parking lot with a barbecue menu by new chef de cuisine Celeste Peralez as well as beer and bourbon cocktails, and camp-inspired care packages with local goods that you can send to a friend you miss. For a taste, they're also currently offering a BBQ menu fo preorder this week as part of their Canlis Family Meal takeout program. Reservations for the treehouse and yurts will go live on Monday, while reservations for the canteen and care packages, which begin on May 3, will go live on April 14. The yurt village will continue to be an American Express cardholder exclusive, but the other offerings are open to the public.



Workers file health and safety complaints against Dick's Drive-In

Workers from Dick's Drive-In have accused the local burger chain of a number of health and safety violations. The Stranger's Matt Baume writes, "The complaints, all of which were filed in the last week, detail some fairly unpleasant conditions: Employees exposed to COVID were encouraged to come to work before getting test results, some workers claim; there was a heater running in a puddle of water; there was mold in the freezer; the gloves workers wear melted onto skin when exposed to heat, which sent at least one person to the emergency room."



Chef Jason Stratton is the new chef at Mezzanotte

Not long after taking over the kitchen at Standard Brewing in December, local chef Jason Stratton, known for his time on Top Chef and for previously heading the Capitol Hill restaurants Spinasse and Artusi, has migrated to the Italian restaurant Mezzanotte in Georgetown, which restaurateur Marcus Lalario opened last summer. The restaurant is still on winter hiatus, but Stratton will cook up luxurious Italian dishes like spaghetti with duck and anchovy ragù and tajarin with salsiccia di Bra sausage and sage once it reopens.



New Jersey Twitter account roasts Breezy Town Pizza

An unlikely feud between New Jersey and Breezy Town Pizza—Windy City Pie owner Dave Lichterman's sourdough deep-dish spinoff inside the Clock-Out Lounge—was sparked earlier this week when the Garden State's notoriously snarky official Twitter account responded to a photo of the shop's pizza, writing, "This is not pizza this is a cry for help." (The pizza was originally identified as Windy City Pie, which the original tweet's author later corrected.) This prompted hordes of Twitter users to pile on, lambasting the darkened crust and the grease on the pizza in the photo and creating memes about the situation. New Jersey's tweet has since been retweeted over 6,000 times and liked over 55,000 times. Breezy Town then clapped back with an Instagram post reading, "Hey Jersey, we saw you trying to gatekeep pizza, so we made this riff on carbonara sure to upset all the Italian grandmothers." The special, which is no longer available, was titled "Gates Open, Peas Come In" and featured mozzarella and Wisconsin brick cheese, white sauce, bacon, butter, white wine, green peas, shaved prosciutto, parmesan, pecorino romano, and black pepper.

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Tio Baby's Bar Food x Expat Supper Club Pop-Up

Former Westward and How to Cook a Wolf chef Will Gordon will debut his new pop-up Tio Baby's, serving dishes like bacon cheeseburger dumplings with umami ketchup and banh mi-Seattle dog mashups. He's teaming up with the popular pop-up Expat Supper Club, which will serve dishes like Sichuan chicken wings and papaya salad.

Rose Temple, Friday, 4-9 pm

Oma Bap Pop-Up

The Korean fast-casual chain Oma Bap will be offering spicy gochujang Korean fried chicken or sweet garlic fried chicken, both accompanied by mochi doughnut balls, for one day only.

Capitol Hill, Saturday



Field to Table

Lumen Field will be transformed into an open-air dining room catered by local chefs and restaurateurs, seating two to six people (from the same household) per table. The dining spaces are covered and heated, but you're invited to bring blankets.

Lumen Field, Wednesday-Sunday through March 18



Puffy Jacket Pop-Up Dining Series

This new pop-up series from Columbia Hospitality is making the best of winter al fresco dining by encouraging local diners to bundle up in their most voluminous outerwear for outdoor meals with cozy cocktails at 12 different venues in Washington and Oregon. The menus are inspired by the Pacific Northwest—for example, Copperleaf will serve a seafood beach boil alongside a 2bar Spirits whiskey flight, while Hearth will feature foraged ingredients like mushrooms, oysters, and lamb and a pine whiskey sour playfully named the "Socks and Sandals."

Various locations, Friday-Saturday through March 27

Taste Washington

Billing itself as "the nation's largest single-region wine and food event," Taste Washington will get even larger this year by filling out the entire month of March (instead of its usual five days). Rather than in-person tastings, though, they'll offer weekly kits that you can enjoy at home, as well as recipes you can make on your own.

Various locations, March 5-31



Everett Restaurant Month

Restaurants across Everett, like Anthony's and Jetty Bar & Grille, will be offering bargain three-course prix-fixe meals for $30, exclusive "unicorn" specials, and affordable value menus with $1, $5, and $10 options.

Everett, March 5-31

SPECIALS

Don't Yell At Me

The trendy Taiwanese bubble tea shop has introduced a new flavor in their sea salt cheese milk foam series, topped with crushed Oreos.

University District

Pickup or delivery



Eden Hill

Maximillian Petty's acclaimed Queen Anne restaurant is baking up house-made huckleberry pop tarts with whipped ricotta, blood orange icing, and sprinkles.

Queen Anne

Pickup or delivery



Miri's at Golden Gardens

Miri's Golden Gardens beach shack is also taking advantage of huckleberry season with freshly baked huckleberry scones.

Ballard

Pickup



Musang and Oma Bap

Melissa Miranda's acclaimed Filipinx restaurant Musang and the Korean fast-casual chain Oma Bap are teaming up with a Hawaiian-based sweets business called Custard and Things to offer "plutos," their trademark hybrid dessert combining a flan with a puto (Filipinx steamed rice cakes).

Beacon Hill, Capitol Hill

Pickup or delivery



Trophy Cupcakes

The cupcake bakery and party supply store is offering the "St. Patrick's Day" dozen, featuring chocolate vanilla cupcakes with shamrocks, "Pot o' Gold" vanilla cupcakes, and chocolate Guinness Stout cupcakes with Irish cream buttercream.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery