Two New Places to Eat Tacos and More Seattle Food News You Can Use This Week: September 4, 2020 Edition

Prepare for tortilla-wrapped bliss: Two welcome new additions to Seattle's taco scene have arrived this week, including the revival of JarrBar owner Bryan Jarr's quirky pop-up Tako Truk and the opening of the new Columbia City taqueria Taco City. Plus, Sweet Alchemy launches a new line of ice cream flavors focused on fighting for racial justice. Read on for details about all of that and more of this week’s food news, and for more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, our list of food and drink specials to try for Labor Day weekend, and our guide to Seattle farmers markets.

NEW OPENINGS & RETURNS

Americana

This popular Capitol Hill bistro serving "comfort food with a gourmet twist" closed in July, but has been saved from a dismal fate by longtime chef Jose Mendoza and his daughter Cynthia, who have purchased the restaurant and reopened it. They are keeping the same menu, with dishes like chicken fried steak and maple glazed pork belly.

Bounty Kitchen

The former space of the Capitol Hill bistro Tallulah's, which closed unexpectedly last year after months of payroll issues, has been filled by Bounty Kitchen, a health-minded neighborhood cafe with locations in South Lake Union and Queen Anne. Expect wholesome dishes like grain bowls and avocado toast.

Carnal

Carnivores rejoice: Eater Seattle reports that Carnal, a Brooklyn-based pop-up known for its hefty ribs and other meaty offerings, has opened a restaurant in Bellingham. Their notorious slow-cooked beef short ribs with bone marrow (which one Eater writer described as "Flintstone-sized") are on the menu, as are wood-grilled chicken thighs, smoky piña coladas made with wood-roasted pineapple, and charred peaches.

Fremont Sunday Market

If you missed meandering through the Fremont Sunday Market's array of retail and food vendors, you'll soon be able to do so again: The market is reopening this Sunday, September 6.

The Fry Guys

This new takeout-only kitchen in Sodo gives crispy potatoes their rightful place in the spotlight, serving both regular and crinkle-cut fries loaded with various toppings, including buffalo chicken and jalapeño cheddar bacon.

Taco City Taqueria

This recently opened Columbia City taqueria serves up street tacos, burritos, protein bowls, and quesadillas.

Tako Truck

JarrBar owner Bryan Jarr's 2009 pop-up Tako Truck, known for its whimsical tacos like the "coco piggy" (coconut braised pork belly with habanero) and the "tako" (braised octopus), has been revived as of Thursday, September 3. This time around, Jarr is partnering up with Place Pigalle chef and owner Lluvia Walker.

NEW SPECIALS

Sweet Alchemy Ice Cream Co.

The local ice cream shop Sweet Alchemy, which has locations in Ballard, Capitol Hill, and U-District, is teaming up with The Intentionalist, a diversity-conscious online guide to small local businesses, to create an exclusive new series of ice cream flavors that will raise funds for racial justice-focused nonprofits. The flavors feature uplifting names and ingredients sourced from several local BIPOC-owned establishments: "Brew the Right Thing" is a coffee flavor made with Fulcrum Coffee Roasters coffee and a coconut caramel swirl from Jerk Shack, "History in the Baking" is a chocolate flavor with a ganache swirl and Salvadorean Bakery cookies, and "Vegan Do This Together" is a vegan lemon coconut flavor with jam from Off the Rez and vegan pie crust from Pot Pie Factory.

FUTURE OPENINGS & SPECIALS

Lady Yum

The macaron maven's September flavor of the month is a peanut butter chocolate chip.



Lowrider Baking Company

If your nostalgic childhood memories lie with a certain toaster pastry, look no further than Lowrider Baking's homage to the Pop-Tart in stuffed strawberry cookie form, complete with icing and neon confetti sprinkles.



Marmite

Bruce Naftaly's charming French-inspired restaurant in Chophouse Row is serving battered and fried squash blossoms filled with clams, sea beans, fromage blanc, and crème fraîche with a sage vinaigrette. They've also got a grilled local albacore tuna filet and a roasted pork tenderloin with a plum, shiso, and garlic sauce.

Silverlake Ramen

This Los Angeles-based ramen restaurant will open a new outpost inside Kirkland's Village at Totem Lake shopping center this fall.

CLOSED

El Diablo Coffee Co.

Beloved for its Cuban-style coffee, this longtime Queen Anne fixture is closing its doors permanently after 20 years of business. An announcement states, "Our decision did not come easy, nor quickly, and we are very sad to say goodbye to the community staple atop Queen Anne. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to provide a safe environment for our employees & guests, and afford to remain open." The message also notes that punch cards and gift cards purchased at El Diablo will be honored at the cafe's parent roaster Cloud City Coffee, where many of El Diablo's former employees now work.

Serious Pie and Biscuits

Tom Douglas has chosen not to renew the lease for the Westlake location of his pizza restaurant, which has been temporarily closed since March, so it is now permanently shuttered. The spot's biscuits and mochi doughnuts will be available at his new Serious TakeOut location in Ballard. Serious Pie's downtown location also recently re-opened.

OTHER NEWS

Seattle Times food critic Tan Vinh took on the arduous task of trying over 100 banh mis from around the Seattle area and proclaimed the the roast pork at Huong Xua Deli in White Center the best banh mi in the Puget Sound region.

Back-to-school may be a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't find a takeout banh mi for five bucks. The Stranger staff has put together a helpful list of spots near Seattle's colleges where broke and new-to-town students can find easy and reliable eats.