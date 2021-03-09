Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2021 in Seattle

St. Patrick's Day is next Wednesday, March 17, but festivities start as early as this weekend. Whether you want to crank up Irish folk tunes and feast on sausage and soda bread at home or slip into some green joggers and go for a socially distanced run, you've got options. Read on for ways to celebrate online and in-person in Seattle this year, from preordering Savor Seattle's Iconic Market Box to witnessing a livestream of the annual St. Patrick's Landing in South Lake Union.

Jump to: Virtual | Pickup & Delivery | In-Person

IN-PERSON

St. Patrick's Day Dash 2021

For the 37th year, support community-run nonprofits by wearing green on green on green and running in the St. Patrick's Day Dash. This year's race is spread across two days to help ensure limited crowds.

Green Lake Park (March 13-14)

Sponsored

Kirkland Shamrock Adventure Run

Instead of its usual locale in Marina Park, this annual St. Patrick's Day race invites you to run or walk at your own pace in search of themed prizes on a course that starts at Kirkland Urban's Urban Plaza Way.

Kirkland Urban (Sat March 13)

Shawn O'Donnell's St. Patrick's Day Festival

Each location of Shawn O'Donnell's will bring back its family-meal platters (from March 12-16 only) and St. Patrick's Day decorations for festive indoor and outdoor dining that's "a wee bit toned down." On St. Patrick’s Day proper, they'll also offer drive-through and pickup options for food and drink specials. Take note of their daily rotating St. Patrick's Day savings, too (like $13 Guinness beef stew on March 13, $15 off bills over $40 on March 15, and so on).

Various locations (through March 17)

PICKUP & DELIVERY

Iconic Market Box - St. Patrick's Day

If you'd prefer to reserve your St. Patrick's Day energy for sprightly jigs instead of cooking an Irish feast from scratch, turn to Savor Seattle's market box for an array of hearty provisions from Pike Place and other local vendors. Opt for the "classic" box for a small produce haul from Frank's and two cupcakes from Cupcake Royale (a Pot o' Gold and a Grasshopper), or go all out with "the works" box for even more produce (like green cabbage, brussels sprouts, and Granny Smith apples), twice as many cupcakes, a pound of Irish-style knockers from Uli's Famous Sausage, soda bread mix from Kells, Beecher's cheese, quince marmalade from Girl Meets Dirt, coffee beans from Middle Fork Roasters, and more. Local delivery is available on Tuesday and Friday.

(March 16-19)

Mulleady's St. Patrick's Day Meat Box

St. Paddy's carnivores will delight in this meaty box of treats assembled by the Magnolia Irish pub. It comes with a pound of corned beef from Rain Shadow Meats, a loaf of Irish soda bread, a pound of sausage from Beast and Cleaver, Irish whiskey caramels from Sweet Nothings and More, lamb shank, Guinness and Jameson swag, and a special surprise. You can pick up your loot from the pub on St. Patrick's Day.

(Wed March 17)

The Pantry: Irish Stew

Cook a nourishing, stick-to-your-ribs lamb or beef stew accompanied by Irish soda bread and a cauliflower cheese bake with the guidance of a Zoom class taught by the Pantry's Laura Pyles. You can choose to either shop for your own ingredients or get them delivered in a four-serving kit.

(Mon March 15)

The Pantry to Go: The Irish Countryside

Transport yourself to a quaint Irish country kitchen with Renee Beaudoin's rustic Irish supper, which comes with two servings of fully prepared, heat-at-home dishes like corned lamb with crispy roasted potatoes (which can be made vegetarian by subbing the lamb with roasted hen of the woods mushrooms), forager’s soup with leeks and wild greens, black pepper buttermilk soda bread, watercress salad, and Guinness stout cake for dessert. Wine pairings are available for an extra $17.

(Wed March 17)

VIRTUAL

Baking with Miss Bekka: Irish Soda Bread

Make Irish soda bread muffins, a delightfully tangy take on the Irish loaf, using Deb Perelman's Smitten Kitchen recipe. While you bake, you'll get to hear stories about St. Patrick's Day from King County Library staff.

(Thurs March 11)

Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day Livestream: Still Locked Down

Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys will jig-shred live from Boston on St. Patrick's Day.

(Wed March 17)

Irish Week

A pandemic can't stop the Irish Heritage Club from busting out their soda bread and green stripes for a month of St. Patrick's Day activities online and in person. This year's events include St. Patrick’s Landing (Sat March 13) streamed live from the Wooden Boat Center in South Lake Union, a Virtual Irish Festival 90 Minute Show (March 13 & 17), the St. Patrick’s 5K Dash in Green Lake (March 13-14), the Matt Talbot Center's "A Legacy of Hope" event (Sun March 14), and Irish vendors selling their wares online.

Various locations and online (March 13-17)

St. Patrick's Festival Ireland

SPF TV is livestreaming a host of musical performances (like a concert with Pillow Queens, Gemma Dunleavy, and Adam Mohamed), storytelling events (like a review of Ireland's "dodgy history"), art events (like a risograph showcase with Damn Fine Print) and virtual parade activities for a whole week, straight from Dublin.

(March 12-17)