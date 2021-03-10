Weekend Watch List: The Inheritance, Women's History Month Picks, and More

If you're looking to continue celebrating Women's History Month through film, there's plenty to choose from in this week's lineup of new streaming options, from Three Dollar Bill Cinema's Women's Queer-Story Month shorts to Mark Cousins's documentary Women Make Film on Criterion Channel. Beyond that, you've got Ephraim Asili's The Inheritance and Zoe Wittock's Jumbo to add to your queue, plus one-off options like Danny Denial's post-apocalyptic Afropunk web series Bazzooka and in-theater screenings like the 2021 award-show favorite The Father. See all our picks below, and see even more options on our on-demand calendar.

Newly Streaming: Local Connection

Bazzooka Double-Feature

Returning to their filmmaking roots after establishing themself as an "alt-gloom" indie rocker, Danny Denial directs this Seattle-centric "Afropunk apocalyptic web series set in the year 2022" that features an all-Black soundtrack and stars the Black Tones' Eva Walker, local drag duo LÜCHI, and Beverly Crusher's Cozell Wilson. Whether or not you caught the premiere of the first two episodes a couple weeks back, don't miss this one-night-only screening of the next two installments, which boast appearances from even more special guests like Maya Marie, King Youngblood‘s Cameron Lavi-Jones, and Andrea Hays. A live Q&A and merch giveaway will round out the night.

Northwest Film Forum

Friday only

The Inheritance

Set almost entirely in a West Philadelphia house where a community of young Black artists and activists form a collective, Ephraim Asili's debut feature comes after his decade-long study of the many facets of the African diaspora and his own place within it. While most of the film is a scripted drama, it also weaves in documentary footage of the Philly liberation group MOVE, which was subject to a notorious police bombing in 1985.

Northwest Film Forum & Grand Cinema

Starting Friday

Jumbo

In Zoe Wittock's debut film, which premiered at Sundance this year, a young woman who works at an amusement park experiences inanimate objects as beings with personalities and hearts—including the park's giant new carousel attraction, Jumbo, for which she develops a human-like affinity.

Grand Illusion

Staring Friday

Movies at MoPOP: Anaconda

For the latest in MoPOP's "So Bad It’s Good" watch-along series, the museum's own Kasi Gaarenstroom invites you to join her for a remote viewing of her all-time favorite flop, the first installment of the Anaconda franchise, which stars J-Lo, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight as three people trying to capture and destroy a giant, man-eating snake. You're more than encouraged to sound off in the live chat with your heckling.

MoPOP

Saturday only

Museum Town

Meryl Streep narrates this documentary about a museum that's transformed a small Massachusetts town from a desolate post-industrial city into a thriving art community.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

Saturday Morning Confusion

A wacky assortment of children's entertainment of the home-video variety is compiled into a phantasmagoric swirl of cartoons, sock puppets, semi-celebrities, rappers, wrestlers, all-kid rock bands, and stop-motion clips, originally commissioned for the 2012 Olympia Film Festival using tapes from Scarecrow Video.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

Scarecrow Academy presents The Art in Noir: The Lady from Shanghai

Orson Welles's The Lady from Shanghai is next up in this Scarecrow series that takes a deep look at the different approaches to the post-WWII genre.

Scarecrow Video

Saturday only

Sister Spit Tour 2021

This women-focused poetry tour, which began in San Francisco in the '90s as a "girls only" open mic and morphed into an inclusive poetry roadshow at the end of the decade, will come to the Northwest Film Forum's virtual screening room for a 24th-anniversary compilation of video readings, this time highlighting queer and trans poets.

Northwest Film Forum

Saturday only

Twisted Flicks: Wizards of the Lost Kingdom

This online edition of the series where Jet City improvisers add their own dialogue, music, and sound effects to incredibly cheesy B-movies—using audience suggestions—will turn to the 1985 kids' fantasy Wizards of the Lost Kingdom.

Jet City Improv

Saturday only

Virtual Moving History – Feminists in Hard Hats

Clips from World War II to the mid-aughts comprise this Women's History Month edition of the Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound's archival video series.

Northwest Film Forum

Sunday only

Women's Queer-Story Month

Three Dollar Bill Cinema presents an International Women's Day program of uplifting short films centering queer and trans women, femmes, and non-binary stories, from Fatimah Asghar's "Got Game," set at a video game-inspired kink party, to Alyssa Lerner's "Break In," in which a woman accidentally sends a piece of erotic fiction about her crush to her crush.

Three Dollar Bill Cinema

Film Festivals

9th Annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival

Films by and about Asian Americans are showcased at this annual festival, which always includes diverse features and short films about the rich and varied experiences of these populations, particularly in Seattle and the Northwest. This year's festival will include nine feature films screened virtually.

Northwest Film Forum

Thursday-Sunday

Nordic Lights Film Festival

This annual film festival, supported by the National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY), celebrates the richness of Nordic culture, featuring films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and even the Faroe Islands. This year's virtual program includes 10 features (like Dag Johan Haugerud's Beware of Children, about the dramatic aftermath of a tragic event in a middle-class suburb of Oslo, and Antti J. Jokinen's Helene, a biopic of the 20th-century Finnish painter Helene Schjerfbeck) and a smattering of short blocks.

Thursday-Saturday

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

This annual film festival, which is already primed in the art of virtual programming thanks to last year's event also getting canceled due to COVID, explores and celebrates global Jewish and Israeli life, history, complexity, culture, and filmmaking. It showcases international, independent, and award-winning Jewish-themed and Israeli cinema, and the audience votes on their favorites.

Newly Streaming: Nationwide

Bombay Rose

A Muslim refugee falls in love with a Hindi girl escaping an arranged marriage and the pair plan to run away together, Bollywood-style, in this hand-painted animation from Gitanjali Rao (not to be confused with the child-prodigy inventor of the same name).

Netflix

Genera+ion

Euphoria is no longer HBO's only show about Zoomer teens. Produced by Lena Dunham and starring newcomers Chase Sui Wonders, Justice Smith, Uly Schlesinger, and Haley Sanchez, Genera+ion follows a group of high-schoolers as they explore love and sexuality in their conservative town.

HBO Max

Waffles + Mochi

The Muppets meet Mister Rogers' Neighborhood meet everything else that is good in the world in this new kids' show about food and culture hosted by Michelle Obama. Waffles and Mochi are puppets!

Netflix

Women Make Film

The 14-hour documentary series Women Make Film, from director Mark Cousins, explores the art of moviemaking and storytelling—through history and across the globe—entirely through the work of women filmmakers.

Criterion Channel

In-Person Screenings

NEW THIS WEEK

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Sacha Baron Cohen is back as a Kazakhstanian reporter in the latest iteration of his mockumentary comedy film series Borat, this time tackling COVID, the presidential election, and a creepy, headline-making scene involving Rudy Giuliani and an underage girl.

AMC Pacific Place 11 & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue (starting Friday)

The Father

Praised by the New York Times as "stupendously effective and profoundly upsetting," Florian Zeller's drama stars Anthony Hopkins as a man who moves in with his daughter (Olivia Coleman) when his dementia renders him incapable of caring for himself.

Various theaters

Frozen II

It starts out with Young Elsa and Young Anna, and, I don’t know, this is just my opinion, but I didn’t think that part was very necessary, necessarily? I thought the story was good. I thought the parts were well thought out and they had some depth to them, if you know what I mean? Like some parts were really sad, and some parts could be interpreted in a lot of different ways. Also, you know how in the first Frozen, there’s like this main song that you know is the main song? In this one, there’s like three or four different songs that could be that main song. There were songs that like Elsa and Anna and Kristoff sang that could qualify for that position. I thought they were fine. SIMON HAM, AGE 12

Discover Burien Drive-In (Saturday only)

Long Weekend

A saccharine-but-maybe-not-cringingly-so romantic dramedy from debut director Steven Basilone stars Finn Wittrock and Zoë Chao as a hapless writer and a happy-go-lucky time-traveler, respectively, who fall in love. "Wittrock and Chao’s chemistry is undeniable, floating the film on their endearing charm," according to Variety.

AMC theaters & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue

STILL PLAYING

Boogie

AMC theaters and Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue

Chaos Walking

Various theaters

Dara from Jasenovac

AMC Pacific Place 11

Nomadland

Ark Lodge (starting Friday) and AMC

Raya and the Last Dragon

Various theaters (also streaming on Disney+)

Tom and Jerry

Various theaters (also streaming on HBO Max)

A Writer's Odyssey

Pacific Place 11 & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue