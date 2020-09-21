Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest 2020 in Seattle

Social distancing measures are still firmly in place, but that doesn't mean you have to forgo German beers and brats or let your lederhosen languish in the back of your closet this Oktoberfest season. We've rounded up events and special releases, from Ounces' West Seattle celebration to festbiers from Reuben's Brews, so you can celebrate safely and in style. For more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, and our guide to where to drink fresh hop beer in Seattle right now.

EVENTS



Ounces

Ounces has found a way to make Oktoberfest work in 2020, so you can still enjoy a wide selection of Oktoberfest beer on tap, peruse steins for sale, nosh on Bavarian fare like pretzels and brats, rock your lederhosen, and listen to the dulcet tones of oompah music. Enter an Instagram costume contest for a shot at winning a $50 gift card.

West Seattle

In-person, Fri Sept 25

Sponsored

Treffpunkt

Immerse yourself in a Bavarian atmosphere at this temporary outdoor rooftop pop-up. On the menu: traditional brats, pretzels with beer cheese, beer chili, and beers from Paulaner Brewery.

Fremont

In-person or pickup, Sept 25-Oct 31

BEERS & SPECIALS

Aslan Brewing Co.

Aslan's "Das Boot" beer is the brewery's take on the modern festbier. According to them, it "feels like autumn and prepares you for cooler evenings."

Bellingham and Fremont

In-person or pickup

Little Radio

This laidback neighborhood eatery is paying tribute to the season with a limited-time seasonal menu that includes kartoffelpuffer (potatoes stuffed with sausage and sharp cheddar), a würst board, giant salty pretzels, pretzel brats, schnitzel, spaetzle and cheese, and sweet pretzels with a pumpkin pie filling dip. There's also lots of German beer (of course) and a commemorative dimpled glass.

Tacoma

In-person or pickup

Future Primitive Brewing Company

Future Primitive calls their festbier, which is brewed with 100% imported German malt and aged for over 12 weeks in the brewery's lagering tanks, "as authentic as it gets without going to Germany." It's available on tap or in four-packs.

White Center

In-person or pickup

Fremont Brewing

The local favorite has released its seasonal Festbier, available at the brewery's Urban Beer Garden on tap or in appropriately festive cans.

Fremont

In-person or pickup



Prost!

Though their Oktoberfest celebration has already passed, the German beerhall will be serving Oktoberfest biers for a few more weeks, so there's still plenty of time to raise a stein.

Phinney Ridge and West Seattle

In-person or pickup

Reuben's Brews

In lieu of their usual Oktoberfest festivities, the Ballard brewer is celebrating "Crowler-Toberfest," with a special lineup of seasonal crowlers, including their Marzen and two specials infused versions of their Festbier: "Fest Kaffee," a version infused with Kuma Coffee, and "Festbier with Hallertau Mittelfruh," a dry-hopped keg of the Festbier with a classic German noble hop. All the offerings and the regular Festbier are also available on tap for drinking onsite at the Reuben's taproom.

Ballard

In-person or pickup