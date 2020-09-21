Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest 2020 in Seattle

Social distancing measures are still firmly in place, but that doesn't mean you have to forgo German beers and brats or let your lederhosen languish in the back of your closet this Oktoberfest season. We've rounded up events and special releases, from Ounces' West Seattle celebration to festbiers from Reuben's Brews, so you can celebrate safely and in style. For more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, and our guide to where to drink fresh hop beer in Seattle right now.
EVENTS
Ounces
Ounces has found a way to make Oktoberfest work in 2020, so you can still enjoy a wide selection of Oktoberfest beer on tap, peruse steins for sale, nosh on Bavarian fare like pretzels and brats, rock your lederhosen, and listen to the dulcet tones of oompah music. Enter an Instagram costume contest for a shot at winning a $50 gift card.
West Seattle
In-person, Fri Sept 25
Treffpunkt
Immerse yourself in a Bavarian atmosphere at this temporary outdoor rooftop pop-up. On the menu: traditional brats, pretzels with beer cheese, beer chili, and beers from Paulaner Brewery.
Fremont
In-person or pickup, Sept 25-Oct 31
BEERS & SPECIALS
Aslan Brewing Co.
Aslan's "Das Boot" beer is the brewery's take on the modern festbier. According to them, it "feels like autumn and prepares you for cooler evenings."
Bellingham and Fremont
In-person or pickup
Little Radio
This laidback neighborhood eatery is paying tribute to the season with a limited-time seasonal menu that includes kartoffelpuffer (potatoes stuffed with sausage and sharp cheddar), a würst board, giant salty pretzels, pretzel brats, schnitzel, spaetzle and cheese, and sweet pretzels with a pumpkin pie filling dip. There's also lots of German beer (of course) and a commemorative dimpled glass.
Tacoma
In-person or pickup
Future Primitive Brewing Company
Future Primitive calls their festbier, which is brewed with 100% imported German malt and aged for over 12 weeks in the brewery's lagering tanks, "as authentic as it gets without going to Germany." It's available on tap or in four-packs.
White Center
In-person or pickup
Fremont Brewing
The local favorite has released its seasonal Festbier, available at the brewery's Urban Beer Garden on tap or in appropriately festive cans.
Fremont
In-person or pickup
Prost!
Though their Oktoberfest celebration has already passed, the German beerhall will be serving Oktoberfest biers for a few more weeks, so there's still plenty of time to raise a stein.
Phinney Ridge and West Seattle
In-person or pickup
Reuben's Brews
In lieu of their usual Oktoberfest festivities, the Ballard brewer is celebrating "Crowler-Toberfest," with a special lineup of seasonal crowlers, including their Marzen and two specials infused versions of their Festbier: "Fest Kaffee," a version infused with Kuma Coffee, and "Festbier with Hallertau Mittelfruh," a dry-hopped keg of the Festbier with a classic German noble hop. All the offerings and the regular Festbier are also available on tap for drinking onsite at the Reuben's taproom.
Ballard
In-person or pickup