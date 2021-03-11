Where to Celebrate Pi(e) Day 2021 In Seattle

March 14 is Pi Day, the endearingly nerdy holiday where we honor everyone's favorite mathematical constant (π) with plenty of flaky, golden pies and cheesy pizzas. We've rounded up a list of places offering specials for the occasion, plus a few pop-ups and virtual events, so you can celebrate safely and in style. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

PIE SPECIALS

A La Mode Pies

"Seattle's premier pie bakery" is taking pre-orders for pies in flavors like Blue Hawaiian, cookies and cream, French apple, grasshopper, key lime, marionberry hazelnut, Mexican chocolate mousse, peanut butter mousse, sour cherry, strawberry rhubarb, toasted coconut cream, and white chocolate banana cream at both of its locations. Due to a high volume of orders, delivery is not available on Pi Day.

Phinney Ridge, West Seattle

Pickup



Macrina Bakery

On Saturday and Sunday, the local bakery chain will offer a selection of adorably diminutive mini pies and tartlets, such as cherry hand pies, coconut cream tartlets, "very berry" tartlets, and chocolate banana cream tartlets. Pre-orders must be placed by noon two days before pickup. Full-sized pies are also available for order online or over the phone.

Various locations

Pickup



Pagliacci Pizza

Are your pie cravings of the cheesy pizza persuasion? Purchase any 11-inch pizza, and the pizza purveyors at Pagliacci will throw in a second 11-inch one for just $3.14 on Pi Day.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Sugar Bakery

This bakeshop is selling coconut cream pies, pumpkin pies, and blueberry pies for Pi Day, now available online for pre-orders.

Various locations

First Hill, Queen Anne



Marination and Super Six

As per tradition, the Marination restaurants and their Columbia City sister restaurant Super Six will sell their coveted coconut cream pies with sesame brittle and lilikoi caramel at all locations for one day only on Pi Day. Whole pies are available for pre-order online for pickup at Super Six. Bonus: You can either keep the pie tin it comes in or return it in exchange for a free malasada.

West Seattle, Westlake/South Lake Union, Columbia City

Pickup



Serious TakeOut

Tom Douglas's Dahlia Bakery is world-renowned for its dreamy triple coconut cream pie, so it makes perfect sense that his Serious TakeOut venture has plenty of specials ideal for celebrating Pi Day. In addition to that famous coconut cream pie, they'll also have Dutch cherry pie, Dutch apple pie, chess pie, chocolate peanut butter pie, strawberry rhubarb pie, and pumpkin pie, all available whole or by the slice. (Strawberry rhubarb and triple coconut cream pies will also be available at Serious Pie's downtown location and at Seatown Market and Fishfry.) If you're jonesing for something more savory, they'll also have pizza from Serious Pie and Serious TakeOut and flaky chicken pot pies with rosemary gravy at Seatown Market and Fishfry.

Ballard

Pickup

PI DAY EVENTS

Atlas Obscura's The Secret Arts: Pie Art

Local baker and Pieometry author Lauren Ko, known for the mind-bending geometric pie designs on her popular Instagram @lokokitchen, will demonstrate how to recreate her dazzling creations at home.

Thursday, March 11, 4-5 pm



Pi(e) Squared: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Pie and Pizza

Pregame for Pi(e) Day with Lauren Ko, poet and pie-maker Kate Lebo, James Beard-nominated cookbook author Kate McDermott, and Windy City Pies founder Dave Lichterman as they share their takes on what makes a good pie. Rachel Belle (Your Last Meal podcast) will host.

Thursday, March 11, 5:30-6:30 pm



Gray Seas Pie Pop-Up

This pop-up, launched by baker Gracie Santos as a way to cope with stress during quarantine, will sling handmade pies at West Seattle's recently opened Detroit-style pizza shop Moto on Pi Day. She'll have a Girl Scout cookie-inspired Tagalong pie as well as an exclusive blueberry, goat cheese, and basil pie, both available for pre-order.

Sunday, March 14, 1-3 pm



PieCurious Pop-Up

Pastry chef Elizabeth Dippong's pie pop-up PieCurious will visit Porkchop & Co in Ballard for the day. The menu includes apple pie, chocolate pecan rye, strawberry rhubarb with ginger-cardamom crumb, passionfruit meringue, and butterscotch banana.

Sunday, March 14, 9 am-2 pm