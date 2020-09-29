Where to Find Food and Drink Specials in Seattle for the First 2020 Presidential Debate

The first presidential debate is tonight. Whether you want to watch in a socially distanced bar or restaurant with a cocktail and snacks, or in the comfort of your own home with thematically on-point cupcakes, ice cream, and beer, we've got options for you. Read on to learn where you can see the debate in Seattle and pick up food and drink specials. Looking for a primer before you dive into the debate? Check out KUOW and the UW Alumni Association's Presidential Debate Preview. For more food and drink inspiration, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, our guide to where to try fresh hop beers in Seattle, and our guide to where to celebrate Oktoberfest.

Barking Dog Alehouse

Take in the debate with sound on starting at 6 pm at this Greenwood neighborhood joint.

Greenwood

In-person

Big Mario's Pizza

You can stress-inhale cheesy, New York-style slices while watching the debate at all Big Mario's locations. They recommend showing up a little before the debate begins at 6 to grab a spot.

Capitol Hill, Fremont, and Queen Anne

In-person

Big Time Brewery and Alehouse

The longtime college bar is showing the debate with sound on starting at 6 pm, and will be "clapping and booing as necessary."

University District

In-person

Pickup or delivery

Corvus and Co.

Corvus and Co.

Capitol Hill

In-person Corvus and Co. welcomes onlookers to bring popcorn to munch on and to hurl expletives at the candidates while watching the debate on their big screen starting at 6 pm for a "cathartic and therapeutic" experience. Seating is limited.

Hopvine Pub

Olmstead

In-person The laidback pub will be showing the debate with sound on from 6-7:30 pm. They recommend showing up early, as seating is limited.The bright, lively neighborhood spot is showing the debate with socially distant seating starting at 6 pm, so you can grab a craft cocktail in one of their flamboyant gold owl goblets and settle in. Play along with their presidential debate bingo game for a chance to win a $50 gift card. Their sports bar will also have all-day happy hour.

Want to watch the debate with a side of enchiladas and a margarita? The festive Mexican restaurant will be showing the debate tonight on their patio.

Capitol Hill

In-person

Molly Moon's Ice Cream

Various locations Founder Molly Moon Neitzel was once the executive director of Music for America, a national political nonprofit that worked with bands to register their fans to vote, so it's no surprise her passion for civic engagement still shines through at her local ice cream chain. Molly Moon's new presidential candidate flavor is " Joe Pie-den Kamà la mode ," an apple pie flavor with chunks of pie crust and swirls of chai-spiced caramel. All proceeds from the flavor will be donated to When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that is "on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting."

Pickup

Rooftop Brewing Company

Pickup If you'd like an on-theme beer to sip while you watch Trump and Biden square off, pick up a four-pack of Rooftop Brewing's ImPeachMint IPA , made with Yakima hops and real peach. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.

Rose Temple

In-person The funky Capitol Hill cocktail lounge invites you to "get ready to feel really uncomfortable" and watch the debate with volume on starting at 5 pm, with a libation at your side.