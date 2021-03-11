Your Guide to a Socially Distanced Weekend in Seattle: More Museum Reopenings, Pi Day, and Other In-Person Things To Do

The weather people say this week's sunny forecast will likely stick around for most of the weekend, just as clocks spring forward for Daylight Savings Time on Sunday. Unless you have a strict spring cleaning regimen planned, read on for our latest batch of picks for activities and IRL events, from a new slate of museums back from hibernation (like the Museum of Museums and Wa Na Wari) to places to celebrate Pi Day, and from women-owned stores to shop from for Women's History Month (like Lucky Vintage and the online-only bookstore Sistah Sc-Fi) to a DIY gardening kit to try out from the Works. As always, even with looser restrictions under Phase 3 beginning March 22 (allowing for outdoor activities like Mariners Games, tickets for which go on sale on March 25), be sure to stay safe and mask up. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.

Jump to: Arts | Food & Drink | Shopping | Other Picks & Happenings

ARTS

Visit the newest slate of reopened museums. Joining the likes of the Seattle Art Museum, the Frye Art Museum, the Henry Art Gallery, and the Bellevue Arts Museum, three more institutions are welcoming back visitors for reduced capacity as of this week, including the Central District Black arts space Wa Na Wari, allowing 45-minute visits for mask-wearing parties of four or fewer, who can see Zahyr Lauren's show Where Beauty Reigns: ​Visual Meditations before it closes on Sunday. Also officially opening after a very long delay is Greg Lundgren's Museum of Museums, which is allowing 30-minute staggered entry for those who reserve tickets online, reports The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig, who recommends you check out Brian Sanchez and Neon Saltwater's "vibe-y immersive installation" Energy Drink on the top floor. While it's not a museum per se, it's worth noting that the Seattle Japanese Garden is also back open from Friday-Sunday (reserve your ticket here). And finally, Capitol Hill residents will be happy to know that their neighborhood library branch will also resume business this Monday, curbside-style. For more details on places allowing IRL visits, check out our complete in-person guide.

Speaking of Capitol Hill, a new outdoor art installation is up on 12th and Pike, and you have until next Friday to see it. A joint project of the University of Washington's photomedia program and Peruvian-born artist Rafael Soldi, Capitol Hill Seattle reports that the project—viewable from the outside of the HyBrid Space building—features a series of projections centering social justice-related topics, from Duwamish land reclamation to Seattle policing concerns. If you haven't passed by it already, you're just a couple blocks away from another outdoor installation, Heliogram.01, which runs on a loop on 10th and Pine from sundown to dawn.

Other notable weekend events:

Wilfred Padua

Former Stranger writer Dave Segal has described Wilfred Padua as "Seattle's funniest middle-school teacher by some distance." But let's not damn with faint praise (no disrespect to middle-school teachers): Padua has also had a lot of success in the POC-centered showcase Minority Retort and has performed previously at Bumbershoot, Bridgetown, Boring Time, and other festivals. See him for a two-night stint at Laughs.

Laughs Comedy Club, University District (Friday-Saturday)

600 Highwaymen Part Two: An Encounter

In the long-awaited second installment of 600 Highwaymen's interactive virtual performance A Thousand Ways, you and a stranger meet on opposite ends of a table, separated by a pane of glass. Using a script and props, you'll connect with the other person through simple gestures.

On the Boards, Queen Anne (Friday-Sunday)

Anastacia-Reneé: (Don’t be Absurd) Alice in Parts

This multidisciplinary exhibition sees Alice Metropolis, a character that appears frequently in former Seattle Civic Poet Anastacia-Reneé’s writing and video work, creating a spiritual sanctuary dedicated to the Lorde (read: Black feminist icon Audre Lorde) as a means of finding strength in an unjust world.

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (Friday-Sunday)

Canned

A group ode to canned sardines welcomes this food-themed gallery back from hibernation.

FoodArt Collection, Capitol Hill (Sunday)

Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle

Last featured at the Seattle Art Museum in The Migration Series (1940-41), works by the great 20th-century Black narrative artist Jacob Lawrence will return in another central exhibition highlighting 30 12-by-16-inch panels that "interpret and express the democratic debates that defined early America and still resonate today."

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (Friday-Sunday)

Make Believe

Throughout the month, the gallery will be transformed into a live film set featuring three site-specific designs by local artists and filmmakers Theresa Wingert and Jana Brevick, all about the tension between satisfaction and dissatisfaction. Anyone can take part in the film by following the artists' prompts on social media and uploading an audio or video file remotely with the provided QR code.

SOIL, Pioneer Square (Friday-Sunday)

Museum of Glass + Thea Foss Walking Tour

Join knowledgeable staff guides every Saturday for tours of the Museum of Glass, the Chihuly Bridge of Glass, and the Thea Foss Waterway.

Museum of Glass, Tacoma (Saturday)

Parable of Gravity

Seattle-based artist Casey Curran postulates about an idealistic future on Earth through large sculptures, including one in the likeness of a suspended aluminum asteroid, inspired by Galileo’s mission to Jupiter, as well as an otherworldly kinetic garden. The show is viewable by appointment only.

MadArt, South Lake Union (Friday-Sunday)

Portraits?

From the meticulous (Hui Zhang's "Study Hard Every Day, China Dream") to the abstract (Jim Westergard's "The Prisoners"), the gallery's broad collection of portraits capture subjects' hidden truths. See them all online or make an appointment to view them in person.

Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square (Friday-Saturday)

Sara Genn: Shelter in Place

Created during the lockdown in her California home, Sara Genn's new collection—geometric color fields created without tape or projection—take a sculptural approach to painting.

Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union (Friday-Saturday)

Sheltered: Artists Respond to COVID-19

Find inspiration and solace in Pacific Northwest artist responses to the pandemic.

Schack Art Center, Everett (Friday-Sunday)

Transfigurations: Carbon Flow

While carbon is invisible, it can be found in nearly all life forms, including the human body. Rachel Loge's visual and sonic installation explores "the transmutation of carbon through natural, human, and industrial forms" through sounds and hand-drawn animation. The opening celebration will be held on Facebook Live, but you can see the show in person by making an appointment.

Jack Straw New Media Gallery, University District (Friday)

TREE OF LIFE | New Work by Marcio Diaz and Chin Yuen

Marcio Díaz (known for his "Bubblism" paintings of pastoral scenes) and Chin Yuen (who has lived all over the world and thus pays particular attention to language in her work) show colorful paintings that reveal the universal in the abstract.

ArtXchange, Pioneer Square (Friday-Saturday)

Yellow No. 5

Tariqa Waters' multi-disciplinary exhibition is a collaboration with regional artists exploring the "grab-and-go nature" of material goods and how they enable our codependent relationship with consumerism.

Bellevue Arts Museum (Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Greet the arrival of spring and increased sunlight with a picnic. Pack up your cottagecore wicker basket and unfurl your red checkered gingham blanket: It's picnic season! The days are blessedly getting longer and the weather is getting warmer, and it's the perfect excuse to head outdoors for a socially distanced meal al fresco. Fried chicken is a picnic classic, and you can't do better than the combos at certified Oprah favorite Ezell's Chicken—don't forget the mac and cheese and sweet potato pie. Or head to the Black women-owned neighborhood bistro Joyce's Market and Cafe for all the makings of a prime spread with charcuterie, cheese, and fruit. Capitol Hill's sandwich shop Slab Sandwiches and Pie also has plenty of sandwiches, chocolate chip cookies, bottles of rosé, and other provisions perfect for your moveable feast. For more ideas, many places featured in our roundup from this past summer still apply, like the Pike Place Italian grocer DeLauranti Food & Wine and Miri's at Golden Gardens.



Learn about Irish whiskey to get ready for St. Patrick's Day. St. Patrick's Day is almost here. If green beer isn't your thing, why not brush up on your knowledge of whiskey from the Emerald Isle? A few Seattle spots are offering classes and specials to help you learn more about the super-smooth spirit. On Saturday, Slane Irish Whiskey advocacy manager Luke Faughnan will chat about Irish whiskey with Herb & Bitter Public House on Instagram live. While you tune in, make yourself a drink with the bar's cocktail kit for an updated Irish coffee called "Breakfast in the Castle," featuring Slane Irish Whiskey and Herb & Bitter's blend of Amaro Dell'Erborista, cardamom and white pepper honey syrup, and cream. Bartender Erik Hakkinen of the romantic French bar Roquette in Belltown is also teaching a livestreamed class on cocktails made with Jameson whiskey next Wednesday, with a cocktail kit that includes everything you need to whip up three different drinks—order by noon on Monday, March 15. Downtown Spirits is also selling West Cork Distillers Black Cask Irish Whiskey if you're looking to branch out.

Celebrate Pi Day. Sunday, March 14 is Pi Day, the endearingly nerdy holiday where we honor everyone's favorite mathematical constant (π) with plenty of flaky, golden pies and cheesy pizzas. We've rounded up a list of places offering specials for the occasion, plus a few pop-ups and virtual events, so you can celebrate safely and in style.



Sign up for a CSA. A CSA (short for "community supported agriculture") is an excellent way to revitalize your meals at home, up your vegetable intake, learn about new types of produce, and support local farms. In exchange for a fee that helps cover production costs for the farm, you get boxes overflowing with bountiful produce from a local farm during their growing season, available for pickup or delivery. Avoiding the now-fraught hassle of going to the grocery store is just an added bonus. We've collected a list of these programs so you can get your fill of fresh produce.

Other notable weekend events:

Casa Caffè Opening

The recently opened Italian cultural center Casa Italiana is unveiling its new cafe, featuring locally roasted espresso from Caffe D'Arte and pastries and treats from Belle Epicurean and Honey and Harmony. The first 200 customers will receive a free cannoli.

Casa Caffè, Burien (Saturday)

The Dinner Detective Interactive Mystery Show

Enjoy a meal, but know that a killer is in the room, and they may just be hidden at your table. Dinner theatre gets an extra interactive boost at this murder mystery event with a prize package for best detective. This 25%-capacity event will feature touchless clues that you can access via your phone. Don't forget a mask.

Crown Plaza Hotel, Downtown (Saturday)

Everett Restaurant Month

Restaurants across Everett, like Anthony's and Jetty Bar & Grille, will be offering bargain three-course prix-fixe meals for $30, exclusive "unicorn" specials, and affordable value menus with $1, $5, and $10 options.

Various locations, Everett (Friday-Sunday)

Hawaiian Pop-Up Brunch

"Godfather of poke" Sam Choy's restaurant Poke To The Max will debut a new monthly brunch pop-up at their Hillman City location, offering classic brunch dishes with a special Hawaiian twist.

Sam Choy’s Poke to the Max, Hillman City (Saturday)

Little Neon Taco @ La Dive

Chef Monica Dimas's recently closed First Hill restaurant Little Neon Taco will migrate to the trendy wine bar La Dive for a temporary pop-up residency.

La Dive, Capitol Hill (Friday-Sunday)

Puffy Jacket Pop-Up Dining Series

This new pop-up series from Columbia Hospitality is making the best of winter al fresco dining by encouraging local diners to bundle up in their most voluminous outerwear for outdoor meals with cozy cocktails at 12 different venues in Washington and Oregon. The menus are inspired by the Pacific Northwest—for example, Copperleaf will serve a seafood beach boil alongside a 2bar Spirits whiskey flight, while Hearth will feature foraged ingredients like mushrooms, oysters, and lamb and a pine whiskey sour playfully named the "Socks and Sandals."

Various locations (Friday-Saturday)

Taste Washington

Billing itself as "the nation's largest single-region wine and food event," Taste Washington will get even larger this year by filling out the entire month of March (instead of its usual five days). Rather than in-person tastings, though, they'll offer weekly kits that you can enjoy at home, as well as recipes you can make on your own.

Online (Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Support your local women-owned business. In addition to a bevy of women-owned restaurants, cafes, and bars, Seattle is also home to a slew of other establishments owned by women that sell things you want and need! As we close out the second week of Women's History Month, expand your network of places to shop for cool commodities, be it a new book, a snazzy pair of pants, or an arsenal of fancy smells. For the former, the online-only bookstore Sistah Sci-Fi bills itself as a "cauldron of all things Afrofuturism," selling a curated selection of novels, graphic novels, and audiobooks by BIPOC authors. For in-person book shopping, head to Columbia City's recently reopened Life Enrichment Bookstore—which was also the first Black-owned bookstore in the Pacific Northwest—or Capitol Hill's Oh Hello Again, whose inventory is organized by category. For some vintage gems that you can shop for online or in person, check out Pretty Parlor, Two Big Blondes, and Lucky Vintage. And for your miscellaneous knick-knacks and delightful sundries, check out the funky gift and craft boutique Monster, the apothecary SugarPill, and Virago Gallery, which is having a 15% sale this month on its jewelry and bath things.

While you're out, swing by a sidewalk sale at the Works, which also happens to be women-owned. They'll be getting rid of a bunch of their best-sellers this Saturday from 10 am-3 pm, from a canvas planter bag to an Estrella hand-poured soy candle to a stamp press from Handmade Sushi, to make room for a (secret) "huge collaboration." On their online shop, they're also celebrating springtime with a new gourmet garden DIY kit for your indoor and outdoor veggie-growing needs, which comes with five varieties of seeds, a "foolproof garden plan" from their edible-garden experts, their favorite shears, engraved garden markers, and a wooden ruler, as well as an accompanying video to guide you.

OTHER PICKS & HAPPENINGS

Keep track of Seattle's spring blooms. As you may have noticed from your recent walks around your neighborhood, cherry blossom season is juuuust getting underway. Like they do every year, UW has set up a live cam where you can watch the famous cherry trees in the quad go from their current sparsely flowered state to their final fluffy pink form. The Seattle Department of Transportation also keeps an interactive map of all the city's trees, so you can chart out a tour of your favorite tree species in town, be it cherry and plum, maple, apple, or dogwood.

Consider dusting off your bowling shoes. In accordance with Phase 2 guidelines, local bowling alleys are now operating at limited capacity with reduced amenities. Capitol Hill's 21+ Garage, which on a normal weekend in The Before would have been bustling, is taking precautions to keep things as COVID-safe as they can, including sanitizing lane stations, bowling balls, and shoes between parties, spacing out arcade games, and allowing no more than six people per lane. The all-ages spot West Seattle Bowl is also back, cutting back to two people per lane. But if you don't trust the power of commercial disinfectant to kill the finger germs of previous patrons, we won't blame you if you want to sit this one out until vaccines are more widely distributed. That said, if you want to pump yourself up for whenever you do decide to reunite with America's second-favorite pastime, check out this short film shot in a Minneapolis bowling alley by drone operator Jay Christensen that's garnered praise from Hollywood directors like Lee Unkrich (Coco), then keep that cinematic bowling wave going with a viewing of The Big Lebowski, aka the best bowling movie ever made. (That's just our opinion, man.) If that's not enough, you could really dedicate yourself to the cause and rewatch the Disney Channel Original Movie Alley Cats Strike, which is similar to the former in many ways, but without the sexual innuendos or white Russians or men in bathrobes.

Admire Washington's bounty on a scenic drive. If you're a resident of Washington State, which, if you're reading this, you almost certainly are, congratulations: you live in the best place in the whole nation, according to the returns of an annual US News ranking that takes in factors like natural beauty, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and opportunity. Regardless of whether or not you agree with all of those, you can't argue with the natural beauty bit. As a reminder to yourself and an excuse to get out of your house, get in your car and head somewhere where the region's bounties are on full display, like Mount Rainier National Park, the San Juan Islands, or Skagit Valley. If you don't have wheels, check out our favorite places to go for a walk nearby.

Other notable weekend events:

Kirkland Shamrock Adventure Run

Instead of its usual locale in Marina Park, this annual St. Patrick's Day race invites you to run or walk at your own pace in search of themed prizes on a course that starts at Kirkland Urban's Urban Plaza Way.

Kirkland Urban (Saturday)

St. Patrick's Day Dash 2021

For the 37th year, support community-run nonprofits by wearing green on green on green and running in the St. Patrick's Day Dash. This year's race is spread across two days to help ensure limited crowds.

Green Lake (Saturday-Sunday)