Your Guide to a Socially Distanced Weekend in Seattle: Museum Reopenings, a Balloon Festival, Women's History Month, and More

The rain is coming back this weekend, but so are other things that are not rain, like art museums and National Frozen Food Day. Read on for our full roundup of ways to spend the weekend in a COVID-safe manner, from booking timed visits to the Seattle Art Museum, the Henry Art Gallery, and the Wing Luke Museum to Taste Washington, and from the Winthrop Balloon Roundup to celebrating International Women's Day early with books, movies, music, and treats. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and our complete, ever-evolving guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.

Jump to: Arts | Food & Drink | Women's History Month

ARTS

Support local Asian American Pacific Islander communities. According to a study compiled by California State University's Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, racist violence against Asian Americans has increased by nearly 150% in major cities across the US in recent weeks. In light of that injustice—and on the heels of last month's Japanese American Day of Remembrance—there are many things you can do to support the local AAPI community here in Seattle, from donating to local causes to shopping from AAPI-owned businesses to participating in arts and culture happenings. This weekend brings two major events in the latter category: the return of the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, which is allowing reserved, timed visits starting Friday, and the Seattle Asian American Film Festival, whose mostly virtual program (there single drive-in screening is sold out) is a perfect accompaniment to the rainy forecast. While you're settling in for a marathon, pick up some takeout snacks, cocktails, and meals from bars like Sushi J, Itsumono, Bobae, Macadons, and Phnom Penh Noodle House, who are teaming up with the festival to offer specials for the occasion. Looking for more ways to show up as an ally? The Seattle Chinatown-International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda), which helps provide affordable housing and small-business assistance in the neighborhood, is accepting donations. Beyond Seattle, other worthy causes include the Asian Pacific Fund's COVID Recovery Fund, the Asian Mental Health Collective, and the Center for Asian Pacific American Women. You can also report an anti-Asian hate crime to the aforementioned California State University's Stop AAPI Hate forum.

See art in the flesh. In addition to the Wing Luke, the Seattle Art Museum and the Henry Art Gallery are also joining the list of museums that have returned from hibernation, as they’re reopening to the public on Friday (Saturday in the Henry's case) under Governor Inslee's Healthy Washington—Roadmap to Recovery plan. At SAM, those who reserve timed tickets online will get to see three new exhibitions: Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle (the museum's second major show highlighting the great 20th-century Black narrative artist), Inked! Northwest Coast Silkscreen Prints from The Colwell Collection (which surveys the first four decades of local Indigenous print production), and Northwest Modernist: Four Japanese Americans (featuring work by Kenjiro Nomura, Kamekichi Tokita, Paul Horiuchi, and George Tsutakawa). At the Henry, which boasts six new exhibitions, timed ticket reservations are encouraged but not required. If you're inspired by NASA's recent Rover landing on Mars and want to see some spacecraft, the Museum of Flight also swooped back this week at reduced capacity. But if you're understandably still squeamish at indoor activities, you can get your art fix outside the Capitol Hill Link station, where, as The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig reports, a new public art installation is quietly blooming as part of the AIDS Memorial Pathway (AMP) project. The soothing kinetic light-art installation Heliogram.01 is also still up and running on a loop from sundown to dawn on 10th and Pine.

Visit a new Capitol Hill newsstand. Taking the place of the vintage store No Parking on 11th and Pine, Big Little News is not your average newsstand on the corner. Instead of gossip rags and corporate potato chips (not to say there isn't a time and place for both), you'll find a selection of specialty magazines, coffee table books, zines, beer, wine, champagne, stationery, and sundries. They're open from 11 am-7 pm daily.

Other notable weekend events:

Sponsored

600 Highwaymen Part Two: An Encounter

In the long-awaited second installment of 600 Highwaymen's interactive virtual performance A Thousand Ways, you and a stranger meet on opposite ends of a table, separated by a pane of glass. Using a script and props, you'll connect with the other person through simple gestures.

On the Boards, Queen Anne (Friday-Sunday)

Comedian Caitlin Peluffo

Brooklyn-based comedian Caitlin Peluffo will come to Seattle for a two-day stand-up stint at Laughs, which is now open at 25% capacity.

Laughs Comedy Club, University District (Friday-Saturday)

Make Believe

Throughout the month, the gallery will be transformed into a live film set featuring three site-specific designs by local artists and filmmakers Theresa Wingert and Jana Brevick, all about the tension between satisfaction and dissatisfaction. Anyone can take part in the film by following the artists' prompts on social media and uploading an audio or video file remotely with the provided QR code.

SOIL, Pioneer Square (Friday-Sunday)

Museum of Glass + Thea Foss Walking Tour

Join knowledgeable staff guides every Saturday for tours of the Museum of Glass, the Chihuly Bridge of Glass, and the Thea Foss Waterway.

Museum of Glass, Tacoma (Saturday)

Parable of Gravity

Seattle-based artist Casey Curran postulates about an idealistic future on Earth through large sculptures, including one in the likeness of a suspended aluminum asteroid, inspired by Galileo’s mission to Jupiter, as well as an otherworldly kinetic garden. The show is viewable by appointment only.

MadArt, South Lake Union (Friday-Sunday)

Portraits?

From the meticulous (Hui Zhang's "Study Hard Every Day, China Dream") to the abstract (Jim Westergard's "The Prisoners"), the gallery's broad collection of portraits capture subjects' hidden truths. See them all online or make an appointment to view them in person.

Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square (Friday-Saturday)

Sara Genn: Shelter in Place

Created during the lockdown in her California home, Sara Genn's new collection—geometric color fields created without tape or projection—take a sculptural approach to painting.

Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union (Friday-Saturday)

Sheltered: Artists Respond to COVID-19

Find inspiration and solace in Pacific Northwest artist responses to the pandemic.

Schack Art Center, Everett (Friday-Sunday)

Transfigurations: Carbon Flow

While carbon is invisible, it can be found in nearly all life forms, including the human body. Rachel Loge's visual and sonic installation explores "the transmutation of carbon through natural, human, and industrial forms" through sounds and hand-drawn animation. The opening celebration will be held on Facebook Live, but you can see the show in person by making an appointment.

Jack Straw New Media Gallery, University District (Friday)

TREE OF LIFE | New Work by Marcio Diaz and Chin Yuen

Marcio Díaz (known for his "Bubblism" paintings of pastoral scenes) and Chin Yuen (who has lived all over the world and thus pays particular attention to language in her work) show colorful paintings that reveal the universal in the abstract.

ArtXchange, Pioneer Square (Friday-Saturday)

Yellow No. 5

Tariqa Waters' multi-disciplinary exhibition is a collaboration with regional artists exploring the "grab-and-go nature" of material goods and how they enable our codependent relationship with consumerism.

Bellevue Arts Museum (Friday-Sunday)

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

Go all out for International Women's Day. A highlight of Women's History Month is International Women's Day (Mon March 8), which focuses on the present-day movers and shakers carrying the ongoing women's rights movement. If you have to work on Monday, celebrate the occasion this weekend instead with help from Seattle artists and businesses, starting with some new tunes by locals whose music you can purchase and download online, like soulful cosmonaut SassyBlack, longtime MC Gifted Gab, pop bopper Archie, and R&B/soul crooner Stephanie Anne Johnson. Once your music library is looking fresh and you've fished out your headphones, head on a brief outing in pursuit of a reading-list upgrade. Elliott Bay and Third Place Books have both singled out some noteworthy books by and about women here and here, or you can peruse the feminist collection from the recently opened bookstore Oh Hello Again, which happens to be woman-owned. New tome(s) in hand, swing by a woman-owned sweets purveyor like Nuflours (Capitol Hill), the Flour Box (Hillman City), Hood Famous (Ballard, Chinatown-International District), or Pettirosso (Capitol Hill) to snack on at home. If noshing while reading proves too difficult, save your books for later and tuck into your treats over a movie that spotlights women's stories, like the French Oscar submission Two of Us currently streaming on-demand via SIFF and Grand Cinema, or an unstreamable film directed by a woman, like Ayoka Chenzira's Alma's Rainbow. To wind it all down at the end of the day, sign up for an online class with woman-owned yoga studio the Grinning Yogi.

Check out a women-owned restaurant. While you can, and should, support women-owned restaurants every day of the year, this month is an especially good time to do it. We've compiled a list of restaurants, cafes, and bars in Seattle that are owned by women (at least partially—some are co-owned by men). We've updated our list for 2021 so you can find places to get takeout (like Kamonegi), places with outdoor seating (like Oddfellows, which reopens after a winter hiatus on March 4), new and buzzy places (like Communion and Musang), and more.



Grab some booze from women-owned businesses. Don't forget some libations from women-owned businesses, such as the award-winning craft brewery Stoup Brewing or the craft distillery Heritage Distilling Co., to pair with your food. Seattle's women-owned amaro distillery Fast Penny Spirits is making waves in the spirits world for its high-quality "Amaricano" amaros, which are delicious on their own or in a cocktail—if you'd like to try them out, the (also women-owned) restaurant Super Six is highlighting them in several drink specials on International Women's Day to raise money for the Refugee Women's Alliance and is selling bottles of their Amaricano. Mutsuko Soma's creative sake bar Hannyatou is also showcasing sake brewed by women for the the month.

FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate National Frozen Food Day (and Month). March is National Frozen Food Month, and Saturday, March 6, is National Frozen Food Day (who knew?). While frozen food may conjure thoughts of plastic-wrapped TV dinners and other microwave meals, Seattle is currently undergoing something of a frozen-food renaissance: Many local restaurants are offering everything from pizza to dumplings to lasagna in frozen form, so you can conveniently stash them away in your freezer for those nights you don't feel like cooking. To help you build your own stockpile of no-fuss meals, we've rounded up a list of places offering these options, from Southern meals at Edouardo Jordan's vaunted Junebaby to pizza at the trendy wine bar La Dive.



Try condiments and hot sauces from local businesses for National Sauce Month. Could your home cooking use a little zip? March is also National Sauce Month, a welcome reminder to stock up on some condiments and hot sauces to zhuzh up your food. Luckily, many local businesses are crafting their own hot sauces and other condiments these days. Check out "Kumquat May" and "Barbarino" hot sauces from Nacho Mama's, fermented hot sauce from Addo, and Whiskey Bonnet Barbecue Sauce from Pike Place Market Atrium Kitchen chef Traci Calderon and Ras Peynado of Herban Farm NW.



Check out Taste Washington. This year, Taste Washington, the annual four-day food and drink extravaganza billing itself as "the nation's largest single-region wine and food event," obviously can't happen as usual in person. So, they're adapting the event into a new pandemic-friendly format with takeout menus and wine pairings from restaurants all over Seattle and extending the festivities to last all month long. This week's featured restaurants include Goldfinch Tavern, Joule, Aerlume, Gravy, Local Tide, and Serious Pie. They'll also be sharing weekly recipes and wine pairings in partnership with Whole Foods.

Other notable weekend events:

Everett Restaurant Month

Restaurants across Everett, like Anthony's and Jetty Bar & Grille, will be offering bargain three-course prix-fixe meals for $30, exclusive "unicorn" specials, and affordable value menus with $1, $5, and $10 options.

Various locations, Everett (Friday-Sunday)

Field to Table

Lumen Field will be transformed into an open-air dining room catered by local chefs and restaurateurs, seating two to six people (from the same household) per table. The dining spaces are covered and heated, but you're invited to bring blankets. This weekend's chefs are Trey Lamont (Saturday) and Liz Kenyon (Sunday).

Lumen Field, Sodo (Saturday-Sunday)

Puffy Jacket Pop-Up Dining Series

This new pop-up series from Columbia Hospitality is making the best of winter al fresco dining by encouraging local diners to bundle up in their most voluminous outerwear for outdoor meals with cozy cocktails at 12 different venues in Washington and Oregon. The menus are inspired by the Pacific Northwest—for example, Copperleaf will serve a seafood beach boil alongside a 2bar Spirits whiskey flight, while Hearth will feature foraged ingredients like mushrooms, oysters, and lamb and a pine whiskey sour playfully named the "Socks and Sandals."

Various locations (Friday-Saturday)

SMASH & Dash

Several Snohomish breweries, including Spada Farmhouse Brewery, Haywire Brewing Co., Audacity Brewing, Snotown Brewery, and Sound to Summit Brewing, will create the same beer, but each with their own choice of hop. Grab a stamp card at any participating location, then taste all five beers and compare and contrast the differences. If you fill out your stamp card, you'll get the chance to be entered in a drawing for a basket of brewery swag.

Haywire Brewing Co., Snohomish (Friday-Sunday)

OTHER PICKS & HAPPENINGS

Fremont Sunday Market Opening Day 2021

Shop from over 40 curbside vendors at the socially distant return of this outdoor market after its winter hibernation. Masks and temperature checks are required, pets need to be left at home, and no more than three people per household are allowed to shop at one time.

Fremont Sunday Market (Sunday)

Pickin' at the Barn: Spring Pickin'

Pretend you're in a Hallmark movie or perhaps Gilmore Girls by shopping at a barn market for vintage and antique gems, home and garden goods, and more.

Wanderlust Pickins, Monroe (Friday-Saturday)

Winthrop Balloon Roundup

Make a brief escape from the perils of Earth by floating over Methow Valley and the old frontier town of Winthrop in a rainbow-hued hot air balloon. Or, stay on land and watch the balloons float overhead from anywhere in town.

Winthrop (Friday-Sunday)