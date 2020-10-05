Your Guide to Fall 2020 Cocktails To Try in Seattle

As blue skies and sunny days give way to a crisp chill in the air and changing foliage, summer drinks like spritzes and frosé are retired in favor of warming fall beverages, featuring whiskey, spices, pumpkin, cider, and other autumnal ingredients. We've gathered a selection of fall-appropriate cocktails to try, from The Dane's cozy "Autumn Sweater" to Navy Strength's spooky horror-flick-inspired October lineup. Whether you're looking for a drink to enjoy in person at a socially distanced bar or a cocktail kit to assemble at home, you'll find options here. For more food and drink inspiration, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, our guide to where to try fresh hop beers in Seattle, our guide to the 2020 football season in Seattle, and our guide to where to celebrate Oktoberfest.

Ben Paris

The downtown cocktail bar's answer to the PSL is the PSW: Pumpkin Spiced Whiskey, a cocktail with Japanese whiskey, spiced syrup, pumpkin puree, almond milk, and a toasted pumpkin spice marshmallow.

Downtown

In-person

The Dane

A recipe for instant hygge: throw on some voluminous knitwear and cozy up with the Scandinavian cafe's Autumn Sweater cocktail, which features apple cider and bourbon with spices and whipped cream.

Ballard

In-person

Sponsored

Kin Len Thai Night Bites

If you appreciate a little dramatic flair with your autumnal sips, try Kin Len's "A Prayer Before Dawn," which features a freshly torched cinnamon stick as a garnish.

Fremont

In-person



Little Tin

Get a little witchy with Little Tin's October cocktail "Death Becomes Her": whiskey, Italian amaro, Italian espresso liqueur, lavender bitters, boozy amaro cherries, and a house "mother tincture" consisting of hawthorne, lavender, and lemon balm. Pairs well with casting hexes and swaying to "Rhiannon" in a fringed shawl.

Ballard

In-person

Navy Strength

The call is coming from inside the house! As a spooky-season tradition, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength temporarily transforms into a “fully immersive haunting experience" called Nightmare on Wall Street each October, with libations inspired by classic and modern horror flicks. This year, they're bringing the spine-chilling immersive experience home to you with weekly cocktail kits for you to take home, make, and enjoy while watching the film they're based on, complete with popcorn, snacks, and your very own keepsake zombie glass. This year's lineup includes drinks inspired by Mandy, It Follows, and more.

Belltown

Pickup

The Pine Box

The Capitol Hill watering hole's "Fall Awake" cocktail features pumpkin, coffee liqueur, vodka, cream, and freshly grated cinnamon.

Capitol Hill

In-person

Salare

Edouardo Jordan's acclaimed restaurant has a new cocktail called the "Working and Singing": coconut fat-washed Uncle Nearest whiskey, Cardamaro Vino Amaro, Amontillado Sherry & Scrappy's Lime Bitters. According to the restaurant, the libation "drinks like an Old Fashioned with the coconut tempering the heat of the whiskey, while the sherry highlights the nutty and chocolate notes." It's available in a 4 oz jar for a single serving or an 8 oz jar for 2 servings, and comes in limited-edition Mason jars from Uncle Nearest.

Ravenna

Pickup

Rob Roy

Hit the books with the Belltown cocktail den's "Smartest Man Alive," a Mensa-worthy beverage described as "proudly herbaceous with bitter gentian, but refreshing & quick," made with Suze (a bitter French aperitif), rye whiskey, lemon, and salted honey.

Belltown

Pickup

Rose Temple

The trendy Capitol Hill cocktail lounge has added some new seasonal drinks for fall, like a boozy Thai iced tea with a tropical twist.

Capitol Hill

In-person



Union Saloon

Just like the Kim Carnes song goes, you won't have to think twice about the "Bette Davis Eyes" on the cozy Wallingford neighborhood bar Union Saloon's fall cocktail menu: gin, Ancho Reyes, lemon, and watermelon shrub with a rosemary sprig garnish.

Wallingford

In-person



The Walrus and the Carpenter

Manhattans are always a great choice for fall, but Renee Erickson's chic oyster bar puts a new spin on the classic whiskey cocktail with the "Madrona": rye whiskey, Valdespino Quina, Amaro Lucano, Bigallet China-China, and orange bitters.

Ballard

In-person