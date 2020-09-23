Your Guide to Seattle Drive-In Movies & Events: Fall 2020 Edition

As we move into fall, drive-in movies, the darlings of summer 2020, are also making the jump into the new season, staking their claim as one of the safest ways to get out and do something while still maintaining social distancing. Below, we've rounded up all the places to see a movie in your car in the coming months, from traditional drive-in theaters playing tried-and-true standbys (like Shrek at the Wheel-In Motor Movie) to places to catch Halloween classics (like Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Skyline Drive-In Theatre) to artsier newcomers (like the On the Boards Drive-In). Plus, we've included some other noteworthy drive-in-style entertainment coming up this season, like an Edouardo Jordan pop-up at Dick's Drive-In and the Stalker Farms Drive-Thru Haunted House. Don't have a car? Check out our guide to the best Pacific Northwest and nationwide film festivals available to stream from your couch.

Jump to: Movies | Food & Drink | Other Entertainment

MOVIES

IN SEATTLE

Carpool Cinema

Scarecrow Video is co-hosting drive-in movies at the Phinney Center parking lot. Load up on snacks and enjoy screenings of some of the best recent cinema that centers black artists, including the Jackie Robinson biopic 42 (featuring the late, great Chadwick Boseman) and Jordan Peele's Get Out.

Phinney ($20)

Lineup: 42 (Sept 24–25) & Get Out (Oct 2–3)

Paseo Drive-In Movies

The Caribbean restaurant's Sodo location will screen classic films outdoors for you to watch while enjoying a tasty sandwich and a tiki cocktail. Come early to get a spot to watch from the patio, or park and order takeout to your car. The ticket price includes $30 to spend inside the restaurant and concessions booth.

Sodo ($40)

Lineup: Ghostbusters & Jurassic Park (Sept 24), Horton Hears a Who! & Black Panther (Sept 25), Ghost & Pan's Labyrinth (Sept 26), Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl & Jaws (Oct 1), The Nightmare Before Christmas & Halloween (Oct 2), Alice in Wonderland & The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Oct 3)

On the Boards Drive-In

On the Boards' parking lot will transform into a temporary drive-in theater to fill the arts-performance-shaped hole in your life with a special program of variety acts and reflections on creativity. If you don't have a car, you can also bring your own chairs and park up in the "seated audience area," but make sure to bring a radio or phone with FM capabilities. The Sitting Room will provide Mexican food if you get hungry.

Queen Anne ($20-$50)

Lineup: Wu Tsang: Wildness & Shape of a Right Statement (Oct 1), Animation Evening (Oct 2), Acting Stranger (Oct 3), Sci-Fi Horror Night (Oct 4)

EAST OF SEATTLE

Vasa Park Drive-In

Bellevue's Vasa Park Resort has your nostalgic throwbacks on deck. For Halloween, they'll screen spooky classics and dress up "Charlie the park pup" (who pulled off a very dapper rom-com look this summer) in his "spookiest costume" (count us excited). If that's not enough, they'll also have seasonal treats at the concessions stand.

Bellevue (donation)

Lineup: Hocus Pocus (Oct 9) & TBD (Oct 10)

NORTH OF SEATTLE

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Ninety miles north of Seattle, this outdoor theater and go-kart destination screens family-friendly double features on weekends. Admission is first-come, first-served, and they're asking that guests wear a mask when visiting the snack bar or arcade. Outside food is not permitted.

Oak Harbor ($7)

Lineup : Growing Veterans Variety Show (Sept 25), Kane Brown Concert (Sept 26), Raiders of the Lost Arc & Transformers (Sept 27–28), more TBD

Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In

This traditional Port Townsend drive-in is celebrating its 68th anniversary this year! Switch to the FM Dolby Digital Stereo in your car and catch classic films starting at dusk. In keeping with COVID regulations, they're reducing their capacity by 25% and charging a lower-than-usual carload price, which can be purchased online in advance. They also have pizza, hamburgers, nachos, and other snacks available for purchase onsite.

Port Townsend ($15)

Lineup : Bill & Ted Face the Music & School of Rock (Sept 18–24), Shrek & Back to the Future Part II (Sept 25–Oct 1), more TBD

SOUTH OF SEATTLE

Discover Burien Drive-In

Every Friday, catch new and old flicks at Burien's outdoor parking lot cinema, including two weeks of spooky movies leading up to Halloween. Reservations are required—$50 VIP tickets come with reserved parking and a reusable picnic snack pack, or choose $25 general admission tickets and plan to get there early to snag a good spot.

Burien ($25/$50)

Lineup: The Fate of the Furious (Sept 25), Trolls (Oct 2), Monster's Inc (Oct 9), Ghostbusters (Oct 16), Hocus Pocus & It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown (Oct 23), Beetlejuice (Oct 24), Scream (Oct 30), The Sixth Sense (Oct 31), Night of the Living Dead (Oct 31, late show)

Night Light Drive-In

If you're not ready for fall just yet, take a day trip to Vashon for the last weekend of their summer drive-in movie series. They'll screen some colder-weather classics to help you get over the seasonal hump. Just make sure to purchase your tickets and concessions in advance.

Vashon ($20)

Lineup : The Nightmare Before Christmas (Sept 24 & 26), Ghostbusters 1984 (Sept 25 & 27)

Rodeo Drive-In

For a treat at the end of your road trip to Bremerton, stop by this long-running outdoor theater (which opened in 1949) for double feature screenings of both classics and hard-to-find new movies that should have come out in theaters this year, if not for COVID. They have plenty of concessions, like hot dogs, corn dogs, pizza dogs (?), Philly cheesesteaks, and candy for sale onsite. As for tickets, you can buy them online.

Bremerton ($10)

Lineup : Fast & Furious 7, Shortcut, Duel & Guest House (Sept 25–29), more TBD

Skyline Drive-In Theatre

Stake your claim on Friday-Wednesday double-feature screenings of classic films at this Shelton theater, established in 1964, by reserving a spot online. If you don't have an FM receiver in your car (sound is broadcast on 89.1 FM), you can borrow one from the snack bar. In response to COVID-19, they're limiting capacity to 150 vehicles per showing and asking that cars park at least 10 feet away from each other.

Shelton ($5)

Lineup : Rocky Horror Picture Show (Sept 25–27), Kane Brown Concert (Sept 26), more TBD

FOOD & DRINK

The Classics Remix: Chef Edouardo Jordan & Dick's Drive-In Pop-Up

How's this for a high-low pairing: For a pop-up series sponsored by the restaurant booking platform Resy, Edouardo Jordan, the James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of the acclaimed JuneBaby and Salare, will take over the Queen Anne location of the much-beloved local classic Dick's Drive-In. Jordan will create a takeout package inspired by Dick's staples with a touch of his signature Southern sensibilities: a pimento cheese deluxe burger, classic hand-cut fries with a Cajun dipping sauce, and a spiced sweet potato cookie milkshake.

Queen Anne ($17.50)

Oct 16–18, on sale Sept 24 at 10 am

Fair Food-To-Go

Missing your favorite nostalgic carnival treats? Fear not—you can still purchase classic fair staples like funnel cake, caramel apples, elephant ears, turkey legs, cotton candy, and more on the Washington State Fair fairgrounds at this drive-thru event.

Puyallup

Fri–Sun through Oct 4

OTHER ENTERTAINMENT

Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru

Drive through a prehistoric tour of 80 life-sized dinos, including a T-Rex, a Brachiosaurus, and a Triceratops, without fear of being eaten.

Puyallup ($45/$59)

Oct 15–Nov 1

Stalker Farms: Drive-Thru Haunted Attractions

Ghouls of Snohomish are back in the habit of lurking in ye olde haunted corn trails. Rather than completing the maze on foot, you'll at least get to cower in the safety of your car as the lot of them jump out at you at this drive-in edition. Be sure to book your spot online first.

Snohomish ($120)

Oct 3–31