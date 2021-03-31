Show Me
We're Hiring an Associate Editor in Portland!

We're looking for someone with copyediting skills and knowledge of the Portland arts and restaurant scene.
EverOut is a new and growing website devoted to things to do in the Pacific Northwest, brought to you by the Portland Mercury and The Stranger. We’re looking for a part-time editor to join our team and help us expand our coverage of Portland!

We’re in search of a smart, detail-oriented, energetic person who can provide copyediting, social media, and research support for EverOut’s editorial team. Though the job is remote, we’re looking to hire someone who’s based in Portland and in the know about the latest arts, entertainment, and restaurant happenings in the city. Experience at a publication or in another fast-paced, deadline-driven environment where accuracy is key is preferred.

Responsibilities include:

  • Copyedit 10-15 articles about things to do in Seattle and Portland per week
  • Keep the EverOut Portland and EverOut Seattle homepages fresh and up-to-date using our custom backend web system
  • Search an established list of web-based sources for upcoming events to add to EverOut’s calendar listings
  • Attend weekly meetings and occasionally pitch and write short blurbs or articles about things to do in Portland
  • Create and schedule weekly email newsletter campaigns using Mailchimp
  • Post articles to social media as needed
  • Enter events and locations into EverOut’s web system as needed

Skills and Experience

  • Exceptional grammar and style skills
  • Strong writing skills
  • Familiarity with the Portland restaurant and arts scene
  • Basic HTML knowledge
  • Social media savvy—experience with newer platforms like TikTok a plus 
  • Comfort with behind-the-scenes work
  • Excellent attention to detail and organization
  • Ability to multi-task and stay on top of deadlines
  • A proactive, fast-learning, and self-motivated team player
  • Experience with databases and Mailchimp a plus

Note: We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet all the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, please apply! We especially encourage people of color, members of the LGTBQ+ community, and women to apply.

This is a part-time, remote position with the potential to expand into a full-time position in the future. Ideally, applicants would be available to work 20-30 hours per week during EverOut's working hours (Monday-Friday, 9:30 am-5:30 pm), though there is some flexibility.

If you’re interested, please send a resume and cover letter to hello@everout.com. In your cover letter, please tell us about three of your favorite restaurants in Portland and three of your favorite local artists, musicians, or performers. 

