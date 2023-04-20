EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
💨 4/20
🌎 Earth Day
🎧 Record Store Day
🌷 Spring
🌦 April Events
✏️ We're Hiring!
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Alicia Keys, Sting, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Erykah Badu and More Event Updates for April 20
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
April 20, 2023
Like
Share
Alicia Keys' upcoming tour will offer fans a 360-degree experience.
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys will unlock her R&B discography on her Keys to the Summer tour this July. Fellow neo-soul icon Erykah Badu has announced her first local show in over a decade. Plus, Sting will travel across fields of gold to Seattle on his My Songs tour this fall, and elder millennial Iliza will process emotions on her Hard Feelings tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 21

MUSIC

Alicia Keys: Keys to the Summer Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun July 30)
On sale at 9 am

Baby Rose & Q: Through The Soul Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Tues June 13)

Bebel Gilberto Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 11)

Charles Wesley Godwin Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs July 20)

CupcakKe Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Aug 5)

Extreme: Thicker Than Blood Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Tues Aug 29)

Flogging Molly Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Aug 27)

Greta Van Fleet: Starcatcher World Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Aug 4)

Herbie Hancock Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 16)

Max & Iggor Cavalera Add to a List
The Crocodile (Tues Oct 10)

Sting: My Songs Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 27)

Weval Add to a List
Neumos (Wed Sept 20)

COMEDY

Iliza: Hard Feelings Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 18)

Nate Bargatze Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Oct 14-15)

Ross Mathews: I Gotchu, Girl! Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun July 30)

PERFORMANCE 

Los Amantes Perfectos Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Aug 10) 

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Erykah Badu: Unfollow Me Tour with Yasiin Bey Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Fri June 23)

COMEDY

Jacqueline Novak Add to a List
The Crocodile (Tues May 30)

GEEK & GAMING

Stranger Things: The Experience Add to a List
1750 Occidental Ave (Opening in May)

PODCASTS

Girls Gotta Eat Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 28)

Normal Gossip Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Weds Aug 2)

PERFORMANCE

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Add to a List *matinee added*
Paramount Theatre (Sun Nov 19)

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Anthony Jeselnik Add to a List
Moved to Paramount Theatre from Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 1)

Aunty Donna Add to a List
Moved to Moore Theatre from Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)

Ziwe: In Conversation Add to a List
Rescheduled to Oct 22 at Neptune Theatre from Apr 15 at Moore Theatre

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Rep has announced its 2023/24 season Add to a List of theatrical programming, including productions of classics like Little Women Add to a List and The Tempest Add to a List alongside Sanctuary City Add to a List , a pre-DACA tale.

Comedy / Bar, an “intimate, speakeasy-like” new stand-up comedy venue, will open on May 6 in Capitol Hill. Conceived by Seattle comedy veteran Dane Hesseldahl, the venue will aim to showcase funny talent six nights a week, with open mics, trivia, bingo, karaoke, and workshops on the schedule.

Tickets for spring tours of Tacoma’s haunted hotel-turned-high school are on sale. (If the campus seems familiar, you’re right—it was a shooting location for ‘90s teen romcom 10 Things I Hate About You.)

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Alicia Keys, Sting, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Erykah Badu and More Event Updates for April 20
How to Celebrate 4/20 2023 in Seattle
SPLIFF, Munchie Moon's Ice Cream, and More Ideas for April 20
Our Five Favorite Record Stores in Seattle
Plus What They're Doing for Record Store Day 2023 on April 22
The Top 70 Events in Seattle This Week: Apr 17–23, 2023
Muse, Seattle Erotic Art Festival, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 14–16, 2023
Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival, Cutie Fest, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Bagels in Beacon Hill, Pork Burgers in Georgetown, and the Return of Palace Kitchen
April 14, 2023 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!