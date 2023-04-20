Ticket Alert: Alicia Keys, Sting, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Erykah Badu and More Event Updates for April 20

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 21

MUSIC

Alicia Keys: Keys to the Summer Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun July 30)

On sale at 9 am

Baby Rose & Q: Through The Soul Tour

Neumos (Tues June 13)

Bebel Gilberto

Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 11)

Charles Wesley Godwin

The Showbox (Thurs July 20)

CupcakKe

The Showbox (Sat Aug 5)

Extreme: Thicker Than Blood Tour

The Showbox (Tues Aug 29)

Flogging Molly

Showbox SoDo (Sun Aug 27)

Greta Van Fleet: Starcatcher World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Aug 4)

Herbie Hancock

Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 16)

Max & Iggor Cavalera

The Crocodile (Tues Oct 10)

Sting: My Songs

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 27)

Weval

Neumos (Wed Sept 20)

COMEDY

Iliza: Hard Feelings Tour

Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 18)

Nate Bargatze

Paramount Theatre (Oct 14-15)

Ross Mathews: I Gotchu, Girl!

Neptune Theatre (Sun July 30)

PERFORMANCE

Los Amantes Perfectos

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Aug 10)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Erykah Badu: Unfollow Me Tour with Yasiin Bey

WaMu Theater (Fri June 23)

COMEDY

Jacqueline Novak

The Crocodile (Tues May 30)

GEEK & GAMING

Stranger Things: The Experience

1750 Occidental Ave (Opening in May)

PODCASTS

Girls Gotta Eat

Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 28)

Normal Gossip

Moore Theatre (Weds Aug 2)

PERFORMANCE

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet *matinee added*

Paramount Theatre (Sun Nov 19)

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Anthony Jeselnik

Moved to Paramount Theatre from Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 1)

Aunty Donna

Moved to Moore Theatre from Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)

Ziwe: In Conversation

Rescheduled to Oct 22 at Neptune Theatre from Apr 15 at Moore Theatre

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Rep has announced its 2023/24 season of theatrical programming, including productions of classics like Little Women and The Tempest alongside Sanctuary City , a pre-DACA tale.

Comedy / Bar, an “intimate, speakeasy-like” new stand-up comedy venue, will open on May 6 in Capitol Hill. Conceived by Seattle comedy veteran Dane Hesseldahl, the venue will aim to showcase funny talent six nights a week, with open mics, trivia, bingo, karaoke, and workshops on the schedule.

Tickets for spring tours of Tacoma’s haunted hotel-turned-high school are on sale. (If the campus seems familiar, you’re right—it was a shooting location for ‘90s teen romcom 10 Things I Hate About You.)