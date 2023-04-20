Ticket Alert: Alicia Keys, Sting, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 21
MUSIC
Alicia Keys: Keys to the Summer Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun July 30)
On sale at 9 am
Baby Rose & Q: Through The Soul Tour
Neumos (Tues June 13)
Bebel Gilberto
Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 11)
Charles Wesley Godwin
The Showbox (Thurs July 20)
CupcakKe
The Showbox (Sat Aug 5)
Extreme: Thicker Than Blood Tour
The Showbox (Tues Aug 29)
Flogging Molly
Showbox SoDo (Sun Aug 27)
Greta Van Fleet: Starcatcher World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Aug 4)
Herbie Hancock
Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 16)
Max & Iggor Cavalera
The Crocodile (Tues Oct 10)
Sting: My Songs
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 27)
Weval
Neumos (Wed Sept 20)
COMEDY
Iliza: Hard Feelings Tour
Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 18)
Nate Bargatze
Paramount Theatre (Oct 14-15)
Ross Mathews: I Gotchu, Girl!
Neptune Theatre (Sun July 30)
PERFORMANCE
Los Amantes Perfectos
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Aug 10)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Erykah Badu: Unfollow Me Tour with Yasiin Bey
WaMu Theater (Fri June 23)
COMEDY
Jacqueline Novak
The Crocodile (Tues May 30)
GEEK & GAMING
Stranger Things: The Experience
1750 Occidental Ave (Opening in May)
PODCASTS
Girls Gotta Eat
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 28)
Normal Gossip
Moore Theatre (Weds Aug 2)
PERFORMANCE
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
*matinee added*
Paramount Theatre (Sun Nov 19)
EVENT UPDATES
COMEDY
Anthony Jeselnik
Moved to Paramount Theatre from Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 1)
Aunty Donna
Moved to Moore Theatre from Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)
Ziwe: In Conversation
Rescheduled to Oct 22 at Neptune Theatre from Apr 15 at Moore Theatre
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Seattle Rep has announced its 2023/24 season of theatrical programming, including productions of classics like Little Women and The Tempest alongside Sanctuary City, a pre-DACA tale.
Comedy / Bar, an “intimate, speakeasy-like” new stand-up comedy venue, will open on May 6 in Capitol Hill. Conceived by Seattle comedy veteran Dane Hesseldahl, the venue will aim to showcase funny talent six nights a week, with open mics, trivia, bingo, karaoke, and workshops on the schedule.
Tickets for spring tours of Tacoma's haunted hotel-turned-high school are on sale. (If the campus seems familiar, you're right—it was a shooting location for '90s teen romcom 10 Things I Hate About You.)