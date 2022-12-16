This Week in Seattle Food News: The Gemini Room Opens, A New Banchan Shop Is Here, and Altstadt Says Goodbye

NEW OPENINGS

Etta's Big Mountain BBQ

Etta's, Tom Douglas's classic Pike Place seafood spot named in honor of the restaurateur's daughter Loretta, has reopened as a casual barbecue joint, with a newly revamped interior inspired by a "cozy mountain lodge," according to a press release. The spot offers local craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails, as well as food like burnt end brisket nachos, smoked coho salmon, applewood-roasted pork ribs, and Douglas's famous triple coconut cream pie.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, dine-in



Gemini Room

Co-owners Tanner McLaughlin, Jackie Proctor, and loana Andrei launch Gemini Room, a splashy new '70s-inspired lounge, in the former space of the beloved Cafe Pettirosso today. The trio is backed by Joey Burgess and Murf Hall, the married couple who owns Queer/Bar , Elliott Bay Book Company , The Cuff , Big Little News , Grim's , and the Oddfellows Cafe . By day, the spot serves coffee and items like breakfast burritos, grain bowls, and fig and brie toast; at night, it shifts into a bar with retro craft cocktails and snacks like macaroni bites and pickled deviled eggs.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Heard Coffee and Hoot Beerdega

According to a press release, the coffee shop Heard Coffee and the European-inspired neighborhood shop Hoot Beerdega are now open inside RailSpur, a new "transformative micro-district" in Pioneer Square. The two businesses share space with Cassette Club, a bicycle store. Beerdega offers over 50 different types of beer cans and bottles along with beer and cider on tap, plus hot dogs and pretzels, while Heard Coffee serves a menu of espresso drinks made with Anchorhead Coffee Co. beans.

Pioneer Square

Pickup, dine-in



Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe

Sara Upshaw, who runs the local food blog Kimchi Halfie and published the cookbook Korean Barbecue at Home in late 2021, can now add "restaurant owner" to her resumé: Her highly anticipated brick-and-mortar store Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe opened its doors on Wednesday. The counter-service neighborhood shop sells house-made banchan items (all gluten-free and 50% vegan), as well as pantry items and beverages. Sadly, you might have to wait a bit until you can visit: The business posted on Instagram this afternoon that they had to close their doors immediately due to "an unforeseen miscommunication from the city" and will reopen but are not sure when.

Pioneer Square

Pickup, dine-in



Secret Fort

Keisuke Kobayashi soft opens this new yakitori concept next door to his Japanese restaurant Yoroshiku today. Limited seating is available. (Pro tip: Be sure to hit up Indigo Cow , his Hokkaido milk soft serve shop next door, for dessert.)

Wallingford

Dine-in

FUTURE OPENINGS

Mr. West

The all-day cafe Mr. West, which operates locations downtown and in University Village, plans to open a third location in Madrona next week.

Madrona



Piroshki on Pike Motorworks

Aly Anderson, the owner of the downtown spot Piroshki on 3rd, will expand with a location in Capitol Hill's Pike Motorworks in 2023.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

Altstadt

Owners Lex Petras and Meg Coombes announced via Instagram this week that their cozy German bierhalle and brathaus in Pioneer Square will close in early January after nine years of business. The space will remain under Petras and Coombes' management and will reopen in March as an entirely new concept, which has not yet been announced.

Pioneer Square



Ronette's Psychedelic Sock Hop

The owners of Ronette's Psychedelic Sock Hop, Fremont's trippy '60s fever dream of a bar, announced this week via Instagram that it will close permanently after service on Monday, December 19. The post read, "We each have other things in our lives that we need to focus on and have decided Ronette’s is not going to be a long term project for us right now." If you'd like to pay your respects, the bar will host farewell events today and Saturday in addition to karaoke on Monday.

Fremont



Speckled & Drake

Due to the loss of its lease, Capitol Hill's duck-themed hangout Speckled & Drake will close its doors after a decade-long run after service on Sunday, December 18, which happens to be the business's 10-year anniversary. Those who wish to say goodbye can do so at a special "Good Night and Good Duck" farewell party on Sunday, which will feature drink specials and French dip sandwiches from the local butcher Harvest and Slaughter.

Capitol Hill

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY

Festivus at Obec

Celebrate the Seinfeldian holiday "for the rest of us" with Obec. You'll get to participate in all the requisite traditions, including snacks, feats of strength (in the form of thumb-wrestling or arm-wrestling matches with bartenders and games of Rock'em Sock'em Robots), and (of course) airing of grievances on the Festivus pole. Complete all three elements to be entered in a drawing for a chance to win prizes.

Obec Brewing



FRIDAY-SUNDAY

9th Annual Dark Beer Fest at Flying Lion Brewing

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this four-day event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews." Plus, in case you need another reason to drag yourself out of bed, a limited supply of free donuts will be available each morning.

Flying Lion Brewing, 10 am-11:45 pm

SUNDAY

Free Kids Cookie & Ornament Decorating

Kids are invited to frost their own cookie masterpieces and craft their own ornaments at this free Christmas event. Hot cocoa will be in plentiful supply, and Kris Kringle himself just might make an appearance.

The Stonehouse Cafe



Shpilkis at Dingfelder's

Help Dingfelder's Deli fête their newly renovated interior with live tunes from Seattle's own "brassy, freaky klezmer brass band" Shpilkis. You'll also get to nosh on latkes.

Dingfelder's Delicatessen, 11:30 am-1:30 pm



WEDNESDAY

Tuy 7 Ways Dinner

Inspired by the Vietnamese tradition of "bò bảy món" (beef served seven different ways), sibling chefs Trinh and Thai Nguyen will create a seven-course feast highlighting tuy xuong (bone marrow). Dishes include oxtail pho soup dumplings, lamb paté chaud, wagyu beef wraps, and Basque cheesecake.

Ba Sa, 6 pm

THURSDAY

Drinks & Dreidels with Comedian Simon Kaufman

Grab your dreidels for this boozy Chanukah bash with comedian Simon Kaufman, whose unique brand of stoic social commentary "is like an orator standing in the forum of ancient Rome." (It's funnier than it sounds.) Attendees can chow down on latkes and donuts, sip on hot cocktails, and take part in a celebratory menorah lighting.

Eastside Torah Center - Chabad, 8 pm

THROUGH DECEMBER 25

Miracle on Second

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.” Sibling bar Vinnie's Wine Shop will also host the surf-themed pop-up Sippin' Santa .

Rob Roy, 4 pm - 12 am

SPECIALS

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based ice cream shop is here with the ultimate holiday treat: four-packs of ginger molasses cookie and oatnog ice cream sandwiches. Better yet, they're throwing in an optional add-on of two pints of the shop's Miyoko’s Butter Toffee & Chocolate flavor, made in partnership with Miyoko’s Creamery. The limited-time special must be pre-ordered online by December 18 and picked up on December 23.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, University Village

Pickup



Sol Liquor Lounge

It's time: Sol Liquor will sell its coveted aged eggnog from December 17-25 (5 pm-2 am) this year. A limited supply of take-home bottles will be available each day, while individual orders can also be enjoyed in house or to-go (with purchase of food).

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in