Ticket Alert: Dita Von Teese, Weyes Blood, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
MUSIC
Built To Spill
The Showbox (Sat Nov 26)
INZO: Earth Magic Tour
Neumos (Feb 25, 2023)
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Neptune Theatre (Apr 8, 2023)
Johnnyswim
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 15)
The Manic Street Preachers + The London Suede
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 5)
Nick Hakim
Neumos (Feb 11, 2023)
Super Diamond
The Showbox (Jan 27, 2023)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Ghost of Christmas Eve
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 26)
Weyes Blood: In Holy Flux Tour
The Showbox (Mar 22, 2023)
YUNGBLUD
Paramount Theatre (Apr 28, 2023)
PERFORMANCE
Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix
Paramount Theatre (Jan 7, 2023)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Boo! Seattle
*single-day passes available now*
WaMu Theater (Oct 28-29)
Dry Cleaning
Neptune Theatre (Jan 18, 2023)
Grupo Firme
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 25)
Modest Mouse: The Lonesome Crowded West Tour
*third show added*
The Showbox (Nov 21-23)
PERFORMANCE
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Erickson Theatre (Feb 7-25, 2023)
READINGS & TALKS
Phil Rosenthal: Somebody Feed Phil—The Book
Town Hall Seattle (Tues Oct 25)
Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories
Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 7)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Dave Matthews Band
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 4)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
ARTE NOIR, a new arts center in Midtown Square dedicated to uplifting Black arts and culture, opens its doors this weekend. They're partnering with Wa Na Wari's Walk the Block Art Festival for their grand opening on Saturday, which will include live music, sweet treats, and giveaways.
Coriolis Dance and Yaw Theater have announced the Wielding Forms Dance Festival, a new co-production between the two dance companies that will take place in January 2023. The fresh festival takes a contemporary approach and focuses on elements of audience interaction and chance in four new performances.