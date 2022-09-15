Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🥮 Mooncakes
💃🏽 Hispanic Heritage Month
🎵 Live Music
🍜 Food & Drink
⭐️ Stranger Reviews
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Dita Von Teese, Weyes Blood, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Event Updates for Sept 8
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
September 15, 2022
Like
Share
Dita Von Teese's all-new revue will feature a revamped version of her iconic martini glass routine.
Queen of burlesque Dita Von Teese will wow audiences on her Glamonatrix tour. Ethereal folk troubadour Weyes Blood has announced her forthcoming album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, with a spring tour to follow. Plus, wizards of winter Trans-Siberian Orchestra will summon your holiday spirit on their Ghost of Christmas Eve tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

MUSIC

Built To Spill Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Nov 26)

INZO: Earth Magic Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Feb 25, 2023)

Joanne Shaw Taylor Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 8, 2023)

Johnnyswim Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 15)

The Manic Street Preachers + The London Suede Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 5)

Nick Hakim Add to a List
Neumos (Feb 11, 2023)

Super Diamond Add to a List
The Showbox (Jan 27, 2023)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Ghost of Christmas Eve Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 26)

Weyes Blood: In Holy Flux Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Mar 22, 2023)

YUNGBLUD Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 28, 2023)

PERFORMANCE

Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 7, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Boo! Seattle Add to a List *single-day passes available now*
WaMu Theater (Oct 28-29)

Dry Cleaning Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 18, 2023)

Grupo Firme Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 25)

Modest Mouse: The Lonesome Crowded West Tour Add to a List *third show added*
The Showbox (Nov 21-23)

PERFORMANCE

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window Add to a List
Erickson Theatre (Feb 7-25, 2023)

READINGS & TALKS

Phil Rosenthal: Somebody Feed Phil—The Book Add to a List
Town Hall Seattle (Tues Oct 25)

Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 7)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 4)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

ARTE NOIR, a new arts center in Midtown Square dedicated to uplifting Black arts and culture, opens its doors this weekend. They’re partnering with Wa Na Wari’s Walk the Block Art Festival Add to a List for their grand opening on Saturday, which will include live music, sweet treats, and giveaways.

Coriolis Dance and Yaw Theater have announced the Wielding Forms Dance Festival Add to a List , a new co-production between the two dance companies that will take place in January 2023. The fresh festival takes a contemporary approach and focuses on elements of audience interaction and chance in four new performances.

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Dita Von Teese, Weyes Blood, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Event Updates for Sept 8
The Pastry Project Launches Line of Bake-at-Home Cookies
The New Take &amp; Bakery Sells Frozen Cookie Dough with Plans to Expand to Biscuits, Scones, and More
Your Guide to Beer in Seattle: Fall 2022 Edition
Fresh Hops, Oktoberfest, and More
Ten of the Best Almost-Free Things You Can Do in Seattle Year-Round
Plus a Bunch of Other Ideas if 10 Isn't Enough
Here Are the Most Relaxing Games Showcased at PAX 2022
Calm Down and Play a Cute Cat Puzzle
Humaira Abid Confronts the World
The Stranger&rsquo;s Artist of the Week

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!