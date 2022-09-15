Ticket Alert: Dita Von Teese, Weyes Blood, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

MUSIC

Built To Spill

The Showbox (Sat Nov 26)

INZO: Earth Magic Tour

Neumos (Feb 25, 2023)

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Neptune Theatre (Apr 8, 2023)

Johnnyswim

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 15)

The Manic Street Preachers + The London Suede

Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 5)

Nick Hakim

Neumos (Feb 11, 2023)

Super Diamond

The Showbox (Jan 27, 2023)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Ghost of Christmas Eve

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 26)

Weyes Blood: In Holy Flux Tour

The Showbox (Mar 22, 2023)

YUNGBLUD

Paramount Theatre (Apr 28, 2023)

PERFORMANCE

Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix

Paramount Theatre (Jan 7, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Boo! Seattle *single-day passes available now*

WaMu Theater (Oct 28-29)

Dry Cleaning

Neptune Theatre (Jan 18, 2023)

Grupo Firme

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 25)

Modest Mouse: The Lonesome Crowded West Tour *third show added*

The Showbox (Nov 21-23)

PERFORMANCE

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Erickson Theatre (Feb 7-25, 2023)

READINGS & TALKS

Phil Rosenthal: Somebody Feed Phil—The Book

Town Hall Seattle (Tues Oct 25)

Pop-Up Magazine: Love Stories

Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 7)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 4)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

ARTE NOIR, a new arts center in Midtown Square dedicated to uplifting Black arts and culture, opens its doors this weekend. They’re partnering with Wa Na Wari’s Walk the Block Art Festival for their grand opening on Saturday, which will include live music, sweet treats, and giveaways.

Coriolis Dance and Yaw Theater have announced the Wielding Forms Dance Festival , a new co-production between the two dance companies that will take place in January 2023. The fresh festival takes a contemporary approach and focuses on elements of audience interaction and chance in four new performances.