Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: A Cheese-Centric Restaurant, Kimbap, and Pizza

May 10, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
May 10, 2024
|
Like
The fromage-focused Cheese Room opens in the former Machiavelli space next Wednesday. (Cheese Room)
Stock up on Lactaid, because you're going to want to snag some creamy offerings from the Cheese Room on Capitol Hill and Strega Pizzeria in Ballard. Plus, read about a new food court and find out where Top Pot Doughnuts plans to open a new location this summer. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS 

Broadway Food Court List
Capitol Hill Seattle reports that Fox News's least favorite comedy club Comedy/Bar List is now utilizing its space as a food court by day, serving dishes from four different nearby restaurants: Cali burritos and adobado tacos from TJ's Street Tacos, maze ramen and Mongolian beef stew from Star Fusion Sushi List , lemongrass beef dumplings and "Hangry Buddha" vegan dumplings from Big Dumpling Energy List inside Corvus & Co. List , and quesabirria and al pastor tacos from Noches En Oaxaca, in addition to jojos, burgers, and fried chicken sandwiches from Comedy/Bar itself.
Capitol Hill

Cheese Room List
Many mourned when the iconic red sauce restaurant Machiavelli List closed its Capitol Hill location after 36 years of business. What's next for the historic space? Heong Soon Park and Scott Han, the team behind the nearby spot Meet Korean BBQ List , plan to soft open a new concept called the Cheese Room next Wednesday, May 15. Fromage fans can look forward to menu items like Camembert-stuffed Dungeness crab ravioli and grilled cheese with fresh house-made ricotta.
Capitol Hill

KAS List
Downtown office workers have a new lunch option: This Korean fast-casual spot serving kimbap, sushi, rice bowls, and dosirak (lunchboxes) opened at the beginning of the month.
Downtown

Strega Pizzeria List
This quaint Italian spot opened in the former El Borracho List space in Ballard at the end of April, with a menu of pizza, house-made pasta, sandwiches, and more.
Ballard

FUTURE OPENINGS 

Top Pot Doughnuts List
The famed local doughnut chain announced last week that it plans to open a new location in the West Seattle Junction this summer—its first opening in five years. In addition to the usual Top Pot favorites, the upcoming outpost will offer new menu additions like Vietnamese-inspired cold brew and bite-sized "pot holes."
West Seattle

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Spring Showers, May Flowers Maker's Market at Layers Green Lake Remind List
Procrastinated and finding yourself in need of a Mother's Day gift? It's not too late! Head to this maker's market and peruse handmade wares ranging from candles to jewelry to cakes. As you shop, sip beverages like white sangria, strawberry lemonade, and spicy micheladas and snack on Oregon Bay shrimp cakes, mortadella, burrata, smashed fingerling potatoes, and other savory delights.
Layers Green Lake, 5-8 pm

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Laina's Ice Cream Social Remind List
Happy ice cream season to all who celebrate! The small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop Laina's Ice Cream is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers unique flavors such as sweet corn, ube, and lilikoi. Throughout the spring and summer, they'll make the most of the warm weather with ice cream socials, featuring limited-time flavors and discounts on pints and single servings. It's right by Rainier Beach, so secure your scoops and then enjoy them while gazing out over the waterfront.
The Stonehouse Cafe, 1-3 pm

Spring Family Fair Remind List
The "Seattle Bubbleman" will share his floaty, glimmering, ephemeral creations at this all-ages, family-friendly event, which will also offer face painting, arts and crafts, balloon art, cotton candy, and pizza by the slice. Parents can enjoy cold beers while their offspring run amok.
Ounces, 2-5 pm

Edmonds Spring Fest Remind List
If you're looking for a way to escape the tourists (and locals) flocking to the Seattle waterfront this weekend, I suggest popping up north for this annual spring fest within walking distance of Edmonds’ scenic waterfront. Hosted by Urban Craft Uprising, the Edmonds Spring Fest will offer goods from local vendors and last-minute Mother's Day gifts ranging from ceramics to hot sauce. Keep your energy up with bites and drinks from food trucks and local chefs, I'm already looking forward to pan dulce from Cafecito. SHANNON LUBETICH
Frances Anderson Center, 10 am-5 pm

TUESDAY, MAY 14

Author Talk: Koreaworld, Deuki Hong & Matt Rodbard Remind List
With their new cookbook Koreaworld, chef Deuki Hong and journalist Matt Rodbard delve into the thrilling world of modern Korean cuisine, including "sweet-spicy barbecue, creative rice and seafood dishes, flavor-bombed stews, and KPOP-fueled street food," telling stories through interviews with chefs and home cooks as well as splashy photography. Dig into craveable, complex dishes like giant short ribs, samgyetang roast chicken, pineapple kimchi fried rice, and cold broccoli salad with ssamjang mayo. Hong and Rodbard will be joined in conversation by Sara Upshaw of OHSUN Banchan, followed by a Q&A and signing.
Book Larder, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

Milk Drunk List
The Homer List sibling dubbed its new soft serve flavor duo "PB&J's bougie cousin," featuring "nutty buddy" and vegan strawberry prickly pear.
Beacon Hill

Sea Wolf Bakers List
The acclaimed bakery is currently capturing some of spring's best flavors with its seasonal croissants: a sweet version with rhubarb, ginger, and peppercorn and a savory one with asparagus, ricotta, lemon, and garlic.
Fremont

Xóm List
This recently opened Vietnamese restaurant on Capitol Hill released a new spring and summer cocktail lineup on Wednesday. The selection includes options like pink sangria, a lemongrass margarita, and a lychee tropical mojito.
Capitol Hill

