Ticket Alert: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sofi Tukker, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 10
MUSIC
$NOT: Get Busy Or Die 2024
Showbox SoDo (Wed Aug 21)
Aaron Frazer
Neumos (Wed Sept 11)
Ana Gabriel
WaMu Theater (Fri Nov 1)
Atarashii Gakko!
Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 27)
Choir!Choir!Choir! - "Hallelujah": An EPIC Sing-Along
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 17)
Dark Tranquillity / Amorphis
El Corazón (Sun Sept 22)
Duster
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 15)
Falling In Reverse - The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination
White River Amphitheatre (Thurs Aug 22)
Fontaines D.C.
Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 20)
John Moreland
Neumos (Thurs Sept 12)
Johnny Marr & James
Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 21)
Junior H: Sad Boyz Mania Tour 2024
Accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Oct 5)
KISW Halloween Hullabaloo starring Godsmack
Accesso ShoWare Center (Sun Oct 13)
The Movement - Ways of the World 5th Anniversary Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 4)
Nick Mulvey - First Mind 10th Anniversary Tour 2024
The Crocodile (Thurs Sept 19)
One Step Closer
Neumos (Mon July 8)
Oteil & Friends
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 5)
On sale at noon
Racoma
Neumos (Thurs July 25)
Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners
Neumos (Sat Nov 23)
RY X
St. Mark's Cathedral (Sat Oct 19)
Sinéad Harnett
Neumos (Sat Aug 24)
The Sisters of Mercy
Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 16)
Sofi Tukker - The Bread Tour
WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 30)
Straight No Chaser: Top Shelf Tour
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 24)
Tinzo + Jojo
Neumos (Fri Aug 30)
Wand
Madame Lou’s (Wed Sept 18)
Whethan
Neumos (Sat July 13)
COMEDY
David Cross – The End of The Beginning of The End
The Showbox (Wed Sept 11)
Eugene Mirman: An Evening of Whimsy and Mild Grievances
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 6)
PERFORMANCE
Wheel Of Fortune Live!
Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 17)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Everything Always - John Summit & Dom Dolla
Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 13)
Jordy Searcy
Madame Lou’s (Thurs Sept 5)
Jubilee Love Festival
Jefferson County Fairgrounds (Aug 23–24)
Madilyn Mei
Madame Lou’s (Tues July 16)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 11)
South Sound Block Party 2024
Port of Olympia (Aug 23–24)
Single-day passes
TARBOO
Quilcene Lantern (July 4–6)
Single- and three-day passes
Tomo Nakayama
Town Hall (Fri June 7)
PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
Pier Party
Pier 62 (Fri July 26)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Peter Cat Recording Co.
Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 5)
On sale Thurs May 16
COMEDY
ShxtsNGigs - Daddy's Home Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sun July 21)
Second show newly added; on sale Mon May 13
EVENT UPDATES
PERFORMANCE
Scrambling the Goose
12th Avenue Arts (May 10–17)
Shows added
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The new Olympic Peninsula venue Quilcene Lantern Like List will open this June with the inaugural TARBOO Remind Like List festival, featuring headliners Kate Davis and Pure Bathing Culture. Single- and three-day passes are available at an early-bird rate until June 1. Camping and parking passes will be sold on-site.
Ryan Granger, frontman of local rock trio the Grizzled Mighty, is bringing a new music venue to Pioneer Square. The “rock and roll clubhouse” Baba Yaga Like List is set to be an all-day social hub with live music several days a week. Peep their Instagram for future announcements.
Seattle Children’s Theatre has unveiled its 2024-25 season of programming, which includes performances of Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical Remind Like List , Havana Hop Remind Like List , and The Snow Queen Remind Like List .