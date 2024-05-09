EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sofi Tukker, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, John Summit & Dom Dolla and More Event Updates for May 9

by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
May 9, 2024



Sophie Ellis-Bextor is going to have Seattle hitting the dance floor.

(Sophie Ellis-Bextor via Facebook)
Nu-disco phenom Sophie Ellis-Bextor will embark on her first-ever headlining North American tour following the resurgence of her early-aughts bop “Murder on the Dancefloor.” Genre-defying electronic duo Sofi Tukker has announced the Bread tour, supporting their upcoming album of the same name. Plus, EDM DJs John Summit and Dom Dolla will bring their collaborative project Everything Always to the Gorge this summer. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 10

MUSIC

$NOT: Get Busy Or Die 2024 Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Aug 21)

Aaron Frazer Remind List
Neumos (Wed Sept 11)

Ana Gabriel Remind List
WaMu Theater (Fri Nov 1)

Atarashii Gakko! Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 27)

Choir!Choir!Choir! - "Hallelujah": An EPIC Sing-Along Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 17)

Dark Tranquillity / Amorphis Remind List
El Corazón (Sun Sept 22)

Duster Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 15)

Falling In Reverse - The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Thurs Aug 22)

Fontaines D.C. Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 20) 

John Moreland Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Sept 12)

Johnny Marr & James Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 21)

Junior H: Sad Boyz Mania Tour 2024 Remind List
Accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Oct 5) 

KISW Halloween Hullabaloo starring Godsmack Remind List
Accesso ShoWare Center (Sun Oct 13) 

The Movement - Ways of the World 5th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 4) 

Nick Mulvey - First Mind 10th Anniversary Tour 2024 Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Sept 19) 

One Step Closer Remind List
Neumos (Mon July 8) 

Oteil & Friends Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 5)
On sale at noon

Racoma Remind List
Neumos (Thurs July 25)

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners Remind List
Neumos (Sat Nov 23) 

RY X Remind List
St. Mark's Cathedral (Sat Oct 19)

Sinéad Harnett Remind List
Neumos (Sat Aug 24)

The Sisters of Mercy Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 16)

Sofi Tukker - The Bread Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 30)

Straight No Chaser: Top Shelf Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 24)

Tinzo + Jojo Remind List
Neumos (Fri Aug 30)

Wand Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Wed Sept 18)

Whethan Remind List
Neumos (Sat July 13)

COMEDY

David Cross – The End of The Beginning of The End Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Sept 11)

Eugene Mirman: An Evening of Whimsy and Mild Grievances Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 6)

PERFORMANCE

Wheel Of Fortune Live! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 17)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Everything Always - John Summit & Dom Dolla Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 13)

Jordy Searcy Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Thurs Sept 5)

Jubilee Love Festival Remind List
Jefferson County Fairgrounds (Aug 23–24)

Madilyn Mei Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Tues July 16)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 11)

South Sound Block Party 2024 Remind List
Port of Olympia (Aug 23–24)
Single-day passes

TARBOO
 Remind List Quilcene Lantern (July 4–6)
Single- and three-day passes

Tomo Nakayama Remind List
Town Hall (Fri June 7)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Pier Party Remind List
Pier 62 (Fri July 26)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Peter Cat Recording Co. Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 5)
On sale Thurs May 16

COMEDY

ShxtsNGigs - Daddy's Home Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun July 21)
Second show newly added; on sale Mon May 13

EVENT UPDATES

PERFORMANCE

Scrambling the Goose Remind List
12th Avenue Arts (May 10–17)
Shows added

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The new Olympic Peninsula venue Quilcene Lantern List will open this June with the inaugural TARBOO Remind List festival, featuring headliners Kate Davis and Pure Bathing Culture. Single- and three-day passes are available at an early-bird rate until June 1. Camping and parking passes will be sold on-site.

Ryan Granger, frontman of local rock trio the Grizzled Mighty, is bringing a new music venue to Pioneer Square. The “rock and roll clubhouse” Baba Yaga List is set to be an all-day social hub with live music several days a week. Peep their Instagram for future announcements.

Seattle Children’s Theatre has unveiled its 2024-25 season of programming, which includes performances of Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical Remind List , Havana Hop Remind List , and The Snow Queen Remind List .

