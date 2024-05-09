Ticket Alert: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sofi Tukker, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, John Summit & Dom Dolla and More Event Updates for May 9



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 10

MUSIC

$NOT: Get Busy Or Die 2024

Showbox SoDo (Wed Aug 21)

Aaron Frazer

Neumos (Wed Sept 11)

Ana Gabriel

WaMu Theater (Fri Nov 1)

Atarashii Gakko!

Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 27)

Choir!Choir!Choir! - "Hallelujah": An EPIC Sing-Along

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 17)

Dark Tranquillity / Amorphis

El Corazón (Sun Sept 22)

Duster

Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 15)

Falling In Reverse - The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination

White River Amphitheatre (Thurs Aug 22)

Fontaines D.C.

Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 20)

John Moreland

Neumos (Thurs Sept 12)

Johnny Marr & James

Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 21)

Junior H: Sad Boyz Mania Tour 2024

Accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Oct 5)

KISW Halloween Hullabaloo starring Godsmack

Accesso ShoWare Center (Sun Oct 13)

The Movement - Ways of the World 5th Anniversary Tour

Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 4)

Nick Mulvey - First Mind 10th Anniversary Tour 2024

The Crocodile (Thurs Sept 19)

One Step Closer

Neumos (Mon July 8)

Oteil & Friends

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 5)

On sale at noon

Racoma

Neumos (Thurs July 25)

Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

Neumos (Sat Nov 23)

RY X

St. Mark's Cathedral (Sat Oct 19)

Sinéad Harnett

Neumos (Sat Aug 24)

The Sisters of Mercy

Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 16)

Sofi Tukker - The Bread Tour

WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 30)

Straight No Chaser: Top Shelf Tour

Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 24)

Tinzo + Jojo

Neumos (Fri Aug 30)

Wand

Madame Lou’s (Wed Sept 18)

Whethan

Neumos (Sat July 13)

COMEDY

David Cross – The End of The Beginning of The End

The Showbox (Wed Sept 11)

Eugene Mirman: An Evening of Whimsy and Mild Grievances

Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 6)

PERFORMANCE

Wheel Of Fortune Live!

Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 17)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Everything Always - John Summit & Dom Dolla

Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 13)

Jordy Searcy

Madame Lou’s (Thurs Sept 5)

Jubilee Love Festival

Jefferson County Fairgrounds (Aug 23–24)

Madilyn Mei

Madame Lou’s (Tues July 16)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 11)

South Sound Block Party 2024

Port of Olympia (Aug 23–24)

Single-day passes

TARBOO

Quilcene Lantern (July 4–6)

Single- and three-day passes

Tomo Nakayama

Town Hall (Fri June 7)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Pier Party

Pier 62 (Fri July 26)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Peter Cat Recording Co.

Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 5)

On sale Thurs May 16

COMEDY

ShxtsNGigs - Daddy's Home Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun July 21)

Second show newly added; on sale Mon May 13

EVENT UPDATES

PERFORMANCE

Scrambling the Goose

12th Avenue Arts (May 10–17)

Shows added

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The new Olympic Peninsula venue Quilcene Lantern will open this June with the inaugural TARBOO festival, featuring headliners Kate Davis and Pure Bathing Culture. Single- and three-day passes are available at an early-bird rate until June 1. Camping and parking passes will be sold on-site.

Ryan Granger, frontman of local rock trio the Grizzled Mighty, is bringing a new music venue to Pioneer Square. The “rock and roll clubhouse” Baba Yaga is set to be an all-day social hub with live music several days a week. Peep their Instagram for future announcements.

Seattle Children’s Theatre has unveiled its 2024-25 season of programming, which includes performances of Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical , Havana Hop , and The Snow Queen .