Where to Celebrate Mother's Day 2024 in Seattle

Your mother figure deserves only the best, so we've hand-picked the finest ways to honor her. Whether you want to bestow brunch and cocktails from Mioposto upon her or head to the 16th Annual Flower Festival , you're sure to find a festive option here.

FOOD & DRINK

Citizen

Procrastinators, rejoice: No reservations are necessary for basking on Citizen's sunny, dog-friendly patio, and they'll have a special "Mom's mimosa" and photo ops available. Simply order with a QR code to summon brunch staples to your table.

Uptown



Dahlia Bakery

For the mom whose love language is laminated pastry, Tom Douglas's Dahlia Bakery is offering a package with a mini traditional croissant, pain au chocolat with sea salt, almond croissant, and a cinnamon sugar cruffin. In addition, they have other holiday-ready offerings like loaded baked potato quiches and their famed triple coconut cream pie (of which my own mom is a pretty big fan!).

Belltown



La Parisienne

Wish ta chère mère a happy Mother's Day with the family-owned French bakery's special "L'amour" cake, which combines vanilla cream puffs with a crispy layer, pistachios, fresh berries, and a chocolate heart reading "Bonne fête maman."

Belltown



Le Panier

Named for the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, the elegant meringue-based dessert pavlova is a perpetual showstopper. Prepare to confirm your status as the favorite child by treating your mom to a gorgeous flower-shaped one with mango, passionfruit, and fresh mint from Le Panier, available this weekend only while supplies last.

Pike Place Market



Macrina Bakery

The ever-dependable bakery chain has you covered with Mother's Day-themed sugar cookies as well as a giftable box of assorted cookies (pistachio shortbread, cherry shortbread, and chocolate pecan cookies). They also have a wide selection of brunch dishes and other baked goods.

Various locations



Mioposto

Another reservation-free option for those inclined to dilly-dallying: The pizzeria chain Mioposto is accepting walk-ins only for brunch and will serve a special "Mama Mia" cocktail with a house-made raspberry apple kiwi shrub and rosé.

Various locations



Oddfellows Cafe

Capitol Hill's continually bustling cafe is all booked up for brunch, but they're offering a Mother's Day supper with two entrées; a bottle of wine or champagne or two cocktails; and dessert, all for $50.

Capitol Hill



Petit Pierre Bakery

Lavish your mom with treats from this charming bakery, including sweet and savory breakfast pastry packs, elegant tarts, chocolate truffles, quiches, gift baskets, and more.

Greenwood, Magnolia



Temple Pastries

If your mom prefers butter over bouquets, why not treat her to some beautiful roses she can eat? The bakeshop Temple Pastries, known for its exquisite sourdough baked goods, is offering stunning hazelnut crisp roses with whipped white chocolate ganache in extremely limited quantities beginning on Saturday. Pre-orders are not available, so be sure to get there early if you have your heart set on one.

Central District

EVENTS

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Washington State Toy Show

When I think about things moms get jazzed about for Mother's Day, I'll be honest: A big-ass toy show is not the first, second, or third thing that comes to mind. But the gargantuan Washington State Toy Show, which falls on Mother's Day weekend this year, is billed as "the mother of all toy shows," so it sounds like they're leaning into the holiday this year. The expo flaunts hundreds of vendors hawking vintage and modern action figures, LEGOs, video games, comic books, and other collectibles. If your mom is a nerd, she'll love it! If not, she'll probably smile politely. Buy her lunch afterward. LINDSAY COSTELLO

Washington State Fair Events Center, 9 am-4 pm

Edmonds Spring Fest

If you're looking for a way to escape the tourists (and locals) flocking to the Seattle waterfront this weekend, I suggest popping up north for this annual spring fest within walking distance of Edmonds’ scenic waterfront. Hosted by Urban Craft Uprising, the Edmonds Spring Fest will offer goods from local vendors and last-minute Mother's Day gifts ranging from ceramics to hot sauce. Keep your energy up with bites and drinks from food trucks and local chefs—I'm already looking forward to pan dulce from Cafecito. SHANNON LUBETICH

Frances Anderson Center, The Bowl of Edmonds, 10 am-5 pm

MAY 11-12

16th Annual Flower Festival

A Mother's Day weekend tradition for 16 years running, the Flower Festival fills Pike Place with delightful blooms from over 30 local flower farms. Don't forget the allergy meds if you're pollen-intolerant; we promise the sights and smells of tulips, daffodils, irises, peonies, and more will be worth it. Pick up a bouquet or two for mom, mother figures in your life, and yourself! Even better, bring your loved ones to pick them out with you and explore one of Seattle's best tourist destinations (that even us locals love). SL

Pike Place Market, 11 am-4 pm

BonsaiFEST!

Have you ever looked at a tree and been like, "This is great and all, but what if it were smaller?" If so, bonsai are your best bet. Pacific Bonsai Museum’s annual BonsaiFEST! will bring together bonsai fans and the bonsai-curious for a day of celebration of the artsy trees again this year. The event boasts live bonsai care demonstrations, docent-led tours of the bonsai collection, a nature-lover's merch shop, and an audio tour option. Bring your mom, who almost certainly enjoys cool, small things and avant-garde botanicals. LC

Pacific Bonsai Museum, 10 am-4 pm

Mother's Day Weekend at the Rhody Garden

Y'all, DID YOU KNOW that the rhododendron is our state flower?? If you’re new to Washington State, well, ya better learn it. (It is also West Virginia’s state flower, but ours is the PACIFIC rhododendron and WV’s is just regular.) Anyway, Federal Way has a whole garden full of these suckers and it’s peak bloom time right now, so you and Mama are invited to look at them, explore the garden’s 13 different botanical features, have a bring-your-own-food picnic on the patio, and snap a photo at its rhododendron-themed selfie station. Don’t touch the rhodies, though. They’re kinda sticky. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR MEG VAN HUYGEN

Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, 10 AM-4 PM

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Mother’s Day Matinee with Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra

Who said Mother's Day ends after brunch? Keep the love flowing by treating your mom to a matinée concert from the masterful Seattle Women's Jazz Orchestra. Vocalist Dee Daniels will accompany them for a dynamic blues- and gospel-infused program emphasizing women's contribution to jazz. AUDREY VANN

Benaroya Hall, Downtown, 2 pm