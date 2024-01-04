EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Sports

Where to Watch the Huskies in the CFP National Championship

Big Mario's, Redhook Brewlab, and More Watch Parties
by Janey Wong and Shannon Lubetich
January 4, 2024
|
Like
The Huskies are gunning for the natty title after their Sugar Bowl win. (Washington Husky Football via Facebook)

Look, we’ll level with you—we’re not college football fans, or fans of football at all for that matter. But one thing we love is a big, city-uniting event, and a surefire way to get us there is if there’s food. On Monday, January 8, the Huskies will play the top-seeded University of Michigan in the CFP National Championship, and we’ve rounded up a list of bars and restaurants around town to watch the big game. If you didn’t have the funds or flexibility to get to Houston, head to one of these watch parties to cheer on the team with fellow Husky fans. Thirty-two years ago, UW beat Michigan to win the title—can we do it again? Washington has a 14-0 record this season, so we have high hopes. Go Dawgs!

Kickoff is at 4:30 pm PT.

National Championship Viewing Party Remind List
Tickets for the team’s official viewing party are unfortunately sold out, but you can try your luck snagging one through a third party.
Alaska Airlines Arena, University District

Big Mario's National Championship Watch Party Remind List
The New York-style pizza chainlet’s Northlake tavern will have Washington apple Jell-O shots on deck during the game. Attendees who purchase food will receive raffle tickets which will be drawn at the end of each quarter—prizes include gift cards and Big Mario’s merch.
Big Mario’s, Northlake

CFP Championship Party Remind List
The SLU spot that Stranger arts editor Bethany Jean Clement once said “might be your new favorite restaurant” will play the game on two huge projection screens at FULL VOLUME and offer food and drink specials. Sounds like optimal game viewing conditions to us. 
Re:Public, South Lake Union

College Football Championship Watch Party at Chuck's Remind List
Come to watch the game; stay for the build-your-own walking taco bar (available while supplies last).
Chuck’s Hop Shop, Central District

College Football National Championship Game Remind List
The alehouse will be open an hour before kickoff (3:30 pm). While the kitchen will be closed, a nacho bar, hot dogs, and some appetizers will be available. Guests are also welcome to bring food to contribute to a potluck spread. 
Barking Dog Alehouse, Phinney Ridge

Huskies Championship Game Patio Party Remind List
The UW versus Michigan face-off will be shown on an 80-inch screen within the cantina’s covered and heated patio. 
Little Water Cantina, Eastlake

Huskies Championship Watch Party Remind List
This long-running Husky bar was packed with fans alternating between holding their breath and cheering loudly for the Sugar Bowl, a win that secured UW a spot in the national title game against top-seeded Michigan. It's sure to be even more tense and packed with people for the championship game.
Duchess Tavern, Ravenna

Huskies v Wolverines Watch Party Remind List
Feel free to post up at Whisky West all day as the bar will be slinging food and drink specials all day long. You’ll get multiple angles of the championship as every TV in the place will be tuned to the game. The bar also promises contests and prizes. 
Whisky West, West Seattle

National Championship Watch Party Remind List
Limited reservations are still available at LTD, but the bar and grill is also holding some first-come, first-serve seats, so get there early (doors open at 3 pm)!
LTD Bar and Grill, Fremont

Official Huskies National Championship Watch Party at Redhook Remind List
The brewery will open its doors at 3 pm for its ticketed ($25 pre-sale, $30 at the door) watch party. Tickets are inclusive of a tailgate-themed buffet from Kobo Pizza, a live set by DJ Harlo, access to purchase exclusive UW merch, and an all-day “UW happy hour.”
Redhook Brewlab, Capitol Hill

UW National Championship Watch Party Remind List
As the Capitol Hill watering hole gleefully points out: “DOGS IN THE NATTY”! Stop by for some shareable cocktails, Bok a Bok fried chicken, and vibes.
The Runaway, Capitol Hill

UW vs Michigan Championship Game Watch Party Remind List
Pair some beers from Ounces’ extensive tap list with Isidro’s Authentic Mexican Food, which will be on-site for the watch party. Doors open at 4 pm.
Ounces, North Delridge

UW vs Michigan Championship Game Watch Party Remind List
House a western bacon smashburger, the hall’s January burger of the month, at its watch party. You’re a winner, baby.
Queen Anne Beerhall, Uptown

Washington Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines Championship Watch Party Remind List
Enjoy all-day happy hour (3 pm-9 pm) as you cheer on the Huskies in the final college football game of the season.
Stilos Kitchen & Bar, Greenwood

