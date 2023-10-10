EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
10 Fall Cocktails to Try in Seattle Right Now

Espresso Martinis, Cinnamon Whiskey, and More
by Julianne Bell
October 10, 2023
|
Like
Cozy up with Korochka Tavern's "Grow a Pear," which features house-made pear liqueur. (Korochka Tavern)
As we enter peak autumn, summer drinks like spritzes and frosé are retired in favor of warming cocktails, featuring whiskey, spices, pumpkin, pear, coffee, and other seasonal ingredients. We've gathered a bevy of fall-appropriate beverages to try here. For more ideas, check out our guide to everything we want to eat and drink in October and our food and drink guide.

The "Munchkin Land Swizzle" at Baker's List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baker’s - Sunset Hill, Seattle (@bakers.seattle)

The pumpkin spice espresso martini at The George List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The George Seattle (@thegeorgeseattle)

The "Grow a Pear" at Korochka Tavern List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Korochka Tavern (@korochka.tavern)

The frozen espresso martini at La Dive List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by la dive (@ladiveseattle)

The "Chai Maka Maka" at Little Tin List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LITTLE TIN (@littletinballard)

The "Cozy Night Owl" at McMenamins Six Arms Pub List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by McMenamins Six Arms (@mcmenaminssixarms)

The "Sweater Weather" at Mioposto

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mioposto Pizzerias (@mioposto)

The "Telekinetic Energy" at Navy Strength List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Navy Strength Bar (@navystrengthseattle)

The Twin Peaks-inspired "Yukon Gold Sucker Punch" at The Sitting Room List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The_Sitting_Room (@the.sitting.room)

The "Passive Aggressive" at Skål Beer Hall List

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Skål Beer Hall (@skalbeerhall)

