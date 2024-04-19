EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food News

This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Asian Spot Arrives on Alki, Din Tai Fung's Bellevue Location Reopens, and Araya's Says Goodbye

April 19, 2024 Edition
by Julianne Bell
April 19, 2024
Alki Pho & Bar owner Lynda Nguyen's latest project is Lotus on the Beach. (Lotus on the Beach)
In this week's edition of food news, Din Tai Fung reopens its Bellevue location, Lotus on the Beach slings pho tacos and sizzling steak on Alki, and the Madison Valley location of beloved vegan staple Araya's Place bids adieu. Plus, Hello Robin and Molly Moon's Ice Cream celebrate 4/20 this weekend, and Coffeeholic House and Petit Pierre Bakery team up. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

NEW OPENINGS 

Din Tai Fung List
DTF (as I like to call it affectionately) is back and bigger than ever: The popular Taiwanese chain known for its succulent soup dumplings reopened its Lincoln Square location on the building's ground floor in a space twice the size of the original. The original space will soon be replaced by Wagyu House, a restaurant serving wagyu hot pot and Japanese barbecue.
Bellevue

Lotus on the Beach List
Alki Pho & Bar List owner Lynda Nguyen soft opened this new Asian fusion spot "inspired by the serene beauty of the beach and the vibrant flavors of our community" in the former Pegasus Pizza List space last Sunday. The menu features dishes like sizzling steak cubes, pho-inspired tacos, garlic butter wings, and ube cocktails.
Alki

Seoul Bowl List
The local Korean fast-casual chain Seoul Bowl opened a location in Alderwood Mall earlier this month. Guests can choose from customizable Korean barbecue bowls, Korean fried chicken, sandwiches, burritos, and more.
Lynnwood

CLOSURES

Araya's Place List
It's the end of an era: The vegan mainstay Araya's Place closed its Madison Valley location last month and has been replaced by Hanuman Thai Cafe List .
Madison Valley

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Planted Expo Remind List
Founded in Canada, this expo invites everyone from hardcore vegans to the herbicurious to learn about living a more plant-based lifestyle. Hear from speakers like vegan bodybuilder Nimai Delgado (I'm hoping to learn new ways of responding to the age-old "where do you get your protein" question) and sample foods from dozens of vendors, including Bainbridge Island-based Cakes for Breakfast, Portland's Cultured Kindness (mmm cashew cheese), and Hippie Snacks (think granola and crisps) from Vancouver. With Earth Day around the corner, there's no better time to make choices that help our dying planet (yes, that heatwave in early spring was nice, but also terrifying). SHANNON LUBETICH
Seattle Convention Center, Pike Pine Retail Core, 10 am-5 pm

SUNDAY

Coffeeholic x Petit Pierre Bakery Pop-Up Remind List
The popular coffee shop Coffeeholic and the bakery Petit Pierre are joining forces for this pop-up. I'm obsessed with Coffeeholic's "Tropical Vine" coffee (coconut milk, natural pandan flavor, phin-dripped coffee, and toothsome pandan jelly), so I'm particularly thrilled to hear that Petit Pierre plans to offer a version of its hit "petit supreme" cream-filled croissant inspired by the drink, with coconut pandan cream, whipped coffee ganache, and coconut and ube cookie topping. They'll also take some cues from Coffeeholic's creamy black sesame beverages to create a black sesame kouign-amann with black sesame paste, toasted sesame, and caramelized sugar.
Coffeeholic House, Greenwood, 10 am-1 pm or until sold out

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Author Talk: Alexandra Stafford, Pizza Night Remind List
Ditch your delivery habit and create a fun new weeknight ritual to look forward to with food writer and Alexandra's Kitchen blogger Alexandra Stafford's latest release, Pizza Night: Deliciously Doable Recipes for Pizza and Salad. The book contains exactly 52 seasonal pizzas, each with their own salad pairing, so you'll be set for a year of weekly home pizza nights, a prospect I find delightful. From Detroit-style pizza to winter white pizza with garlic and herbs, Alexandra will guide you through the intricacies of making produce-laden pies that will impress your friends and family. Alexandra will join Book Larder for an author talk, Q&A, and book signing.
Book Larder, Fremont, 6:30-8 pm

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Author Talk: Health Nut, Jess Damuck Remind List
Recipe developer and food stylist Jess Damuck worked for Martha Stewart in various capacities for over a decade—including a stint as her personal chef, during which time she'd craft her signature "three-hour salads" for the legendary home and cooking mogul herself. Her 2022 debut cookbook Salad Freak detailed how to craft these leafy masterpieces. With her latest release Health Nut, Damuck's set her sights on updating traditional "hippie health food" like smoothies, stir-fries, and grain bowls, adding a modern twist to these granola-core staples. This results in nourishing, well-rounded dishes like brothy white beans with parmesan and pesto, or crispy rice and salmon bowls with quick pickles and greens. She'll visit Book Larder to chat about her fresh approach to wholesome cuisine.
Book Larder, Fremont, 6:30-8 pm

SPECIALS

The Flora Bakehouse List
The Cafe Flora List sibling is celebrating Earth Day (April 22) early this weekend with two special items that evoke nature: a nostalgic dirt cup soft serve sundae (chocolate pudding, vanilla soft serve, chocolate cookie crumble, gummy worms, and a white chocolate-covered strawberry "carrot") and a "Mother Earth Matcha" drink (vanilla matcha with lavender cold foam).
Beacon Hill

Hello Robin
In celebration of 4/20, the bakery is baking up its cookies studded with pieces of Flamin' Hot Cheetos at both locations on Saturday, because why not?
Capitol Hill, University Village

Molly Moon's Ice Cream
Molly Moon's is also getting in on the 4/20 festivities with their annual salty-sweet "Munchie Moon's" flavor (cookie dough, pretzel crunch, chocolate chips, and hot fudge swirls) available at the University Village, Redmond, Columbia City, and Edmonds scoop shops while supplies last.
Various locations

