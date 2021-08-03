Show Me
Food & Drink

10 Things We Want to Eat and Drink in Seattle This Week

Alfajores, Mozzarella Sticks, and More
by Julianne Bell
August 3, 2021
Try some artisanal alfajores from Oso Negro Baking Co. this week. (Oso Negro Baking Co.)

If you're anything like us, you're constantly spotting enticing dishes from local restaurants in your Instagram feed and making a mental note to try them ASAP. We've gathered 10 of the most FOMO-inducing specials we've laid eyes on this week, from handmade alfajores at Oso Negro Baking Co. to salchipapas from Ekéko. Read on for more fodder for your local food bucket list. For additional inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

Burrata with cherry tomatoes from Bruciato

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Pizzeria Bruciato (@pizzeriabruciato)

Mozzarella sticks with marinara from Milk Drunk

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by milk drunk (@themilkdrunk)


Stuffed strawberry Pop Tart cookie from Lowrider Cookie Company

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Lowrider Cookie Company (@lowridercookiecompany)


Mango soft serve from Spice Waala

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Spice Waala (@spicewaala)

Salchipapas from Ekéko

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by GARZÓN • LATINX STREET FOOD (@garzonpnw)

Alfajores from Oso Negro Baking Co.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Oso Negro Baking Co. (@osonegrobakingco)

Mango cream malasadas from Super Six

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Super Six (@supersixseattle)


Taylor Shellfish smoked oyster dip burger for Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Lil Woody’s (@lilwoodys)


The "Barbie Dream House" (bubblegum vodka, orange bitters, and lemon) in a color-changing cup (that you get to keep!) from Bait Shop

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Bait Shop Bar (@baitshopseattle)


Soft serve ice cream and taiyaki from Matcha Man

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Matcha Man Ice Cream & Taiyaki (@matchamansea)

