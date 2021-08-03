10 Things We Want to Eat and Drink in Seattle This Week

If you're anything like us, you're constantly spotting enticing dishes from local restaurants in your Instagram feed and making a mental note to try them ASAP. We've gathered 10 of the most FOMO-inducing specials we've laid eyes on this week, from handmade alfajores at Oso Negro Baking Co. to salchipapas from Ekéko. Read on for more fodder for your local food bucket list. For additional inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.
Burrata with cherry tomatoes from Bruciato
Mozzarella sticks with marinara from Milk Drunk
Stuffed strawberry Pop Tart cookie from Lowrider Cookie Company
Mango soft serve from Spice Waala
Salchipapas from Ekéko
Alfajores from Oso Negro Baking Co.
Mango cream malasadas from Super Six
Taylor Shellfish smoked oyster dip burger for Li'l Woody's Seafood Month
The "Barbie Dream House" (bubblegum vodka, orange bitters, and lemon) in a color-changing cup (that you get to keep!) from Bait Shop
Soft serve ice cream and taiyaki from Matcha Man
