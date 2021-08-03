10 Things We Want to Eat and Drink in Seattle This Week

If you're anything like us, you're constantly spotting enticing dishes from local restaurants in your Instagram feed and making a mental note to try them ASAP. We've gathered 10 of the most FOMO-inducing specials we've laid eyes on this week, from handmade alfajores at Oso Negro Baking Co. to salchipapas from Ekéko. Read on for more fodder for your local food bucket list. For additional inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.



Burrata with cherry tomatoes from Bruciato

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizzeria Bruciato (@pizzeriabruciato)

Mozzarella sticks with marinara from Milk Drunk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by milk drunk (@themilkdrunk)



Stuffed strawberry Pop Tart cookie from Lowrider Cookie Company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lowrider Cookie Company (@lowridercookiecompany)



Mango soft serve from Spice Waala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice Waala (@spicewaala)

Salchipapas from Ekéko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GARZÓN • LATINX STREET FOOD (@garzonpnw)

Alfajores from Oso Negro Baking Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oso Negro Baking Co. (@osonegrobakingco)

Mango cream malasadas from Super Six

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Super Six (@supersixseattle)



Taylor Shellfish smoked oyster dip burger for Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Woody’s (@lilwoodys)



The "Barbie Dream House" (bubblegum vodka, orange bitters, and lemon) in a color-changing cup (that you get to keep!) from Bait Shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bait Shop Bar (@baitshopseattle)



Soft serve ice cream and taiyaki from Matcha Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matcha Man Ice Cream & Taiyaki (@matchamansea)