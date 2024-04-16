Ticket Alert: Future, Jon Batiste, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event News and Updates for April 18

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 19

MUSIC

Alejandro Escovedo

The Crocodile (Sat July 27)

The Aristocrats: The Duck Tour 2024

Neumos (Thurs Aug 22)

On sale at noon

Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert

Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 9)

Boy & Bear

The Crocodile (Tues Sept 3)

Esperanza Spalding

Benaroya Hall (Sun Aug 4)

The Fab Four: USA Meets The Beatles!

Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 14)

Fu Manchu

The Crocodile (Thurs Aug 22)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Trust You Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Sept 6)

In This Moment: Kiss Of Death Part 2

Moore Theatre (Sun Aug 25)

Jon Batiste: Uneasy Tour

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed June 5)

The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Sun Sept 8)

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show

Tractor Tavern (Fri Oct 4)

Summer Salt - Driving Back to Hawaii Fall Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 5)

Underoath - They're Only Chasing Safety 20th Anniversary Tour

Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 15)

Whitey Morgan & The 78's

Showbox SoDo (Sat June 15)

COMEDY

Hannah Gadsby: Woof!

Moore Theatre (Fri June 7)

Late show added

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

WaMu Theater (Fri Aug 23)

Lewis Black: Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour

McCaw Hall (Sat Nov 16)

On sale at 11 am

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

AZ 'Truth Be Told' Album Release Party

Madame Lou’s (Sun July 28)

Ben Platt: The Honeymind Tour

Benaroya Hall (Sat July 27)

Cola

Madame Lou’s (Thurs Oct 17)

Don Omar "Back to Reggaeton" Tour

WaMu Theater (Sat Aug 10)

GSoul

The Crocodile (Fri June 28)

Mumiy Troll

Neumos (Sun Oct 13)

COMEDY

Chloe Troast

The Crocodile (Sat Aug 24)

FOOD & DRINK

Taste Edmonds 2024

Civic Center Playfield (Aug 9–11)

SPORTS

Seattle Storm 2024 Home Games

Climate Pledge Arena (May 14–Sept 17)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)

On sale Fri Apr 26; presale registration open through Thurs Apr 25

Maggie Rogers: The Don't Forget Me Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)

On sale Fri Apr 26

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Novo Amor

Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 1)

Moved from Neptune Theatre

Starset

Showbox SoDo (Tues Apr 23)

Moved from The Showbox

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The local food and sustainable living festival CHOMP! will return to Marymoor Park on Saturday, August 17. The full music lineup and festival programming will be announced soon.

Producers behind Bumbershoot have partnered with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe to transform a former downtown Bed Bath & Beyond into Cannonball Arts, a contemporary art space. The 66,000-square-foot venue plans to open in spring 2025 and will showcase art exhibits, concerts, fashion shows, and more.

ACT Contemporary Theater has announced its 2024-25 season , and subscriptions are on sale now. Productions include POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive and Mrs. Loman is Leaving .

Meany Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2024-25 season of musical and artistic performances, including Pilobolus's re:CREATION , Hamid Rahmanian’s Song of the North , and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo .