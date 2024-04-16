EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Future, Jon Batiste, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event News and Updates for April 18
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
April 16, 2024
Future & Metro Boomin have trust issues.
Rap’s auto-tune auteur Future is coming to Seattle with Metro Boomin to support their second collaborative album, We Still Don't Trust You. Fresh off the Coachella mainstage with Lana Del Rey, Jon Batiste has announced a local stop on his Uneasy tour. Plus, corny dad joker Kevin Hart will attempt maturity on his Acting My Age tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 19

MUSIC

Alejandro Escovedo Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat July 27)

The Aristocrats: The Duck Tour 2024 Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Aug 22)
On sale at noon

Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 9)

Boy & Bear Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues Sept 3)

Esperanza Spalding Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Sun Aug 4)

The Fab Four: USA Meets The Beatles! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 14)

Fu Manchu Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Aug 22)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Trust You Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Sept 6)

In This Moment: Kiss Of Death Part 2 Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Aug 25)

Jon Batiste: Uneasy Tour Remind List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed June 5)

The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sun Sept 8)

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Fri Oct 4)

Summer Salt - Driving Back to Hawaii Fall Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 5)

Underoath - They're Only Chasing Safety 20th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 15)

Whitey Morgan & The 78's Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat June 15)

COMEDY

Hannah Gadsby: Woof! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri June 7)
Late show added

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Remind List
WaMu Theater (Fri Aug 23)

Lewis Black: Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour Remind List
McCaw Hall (Sat Nov 16)
On sale at 11 am

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

AZ 'Truth Be Told' Album Release Party Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Sun July 28)

Ben Platt: The Honeymind Tour Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Sat July 27)

Cola Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Thurs Oct 17)

Don Omar "Back to Reggaeton" Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sat Aug 10)

GSoul Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri June 28)

Mumiy Troll Remind List
Neumos (Sun Oct 13)

COMEDY

Chloe Troast Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Aug 24)

FOOD & DRINK

Taste Edmonds 2024 Remind List
Civic Center Playfield (Aug 9–11)

SPORTS

Seattle Storm 2024 Home Games Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 14–Sept 17)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)
On sale Fri Apr 26; presale registration open through Thurs Apr 25

Maggie Rogers: The Don't Forget Me Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)
On sale Fri Apr 26

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Novo Amor Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 1)
Moved from Neptune Theatre

Starset Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Apr 23)
Moved from The Showbox

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The local food and sustainable living festival CHOMP! Remind List will return to Marymoor Park on Saturday, August 17. The full music lineup and festival programming will be announced soon.

Producers behind Bumbershoot have partnered with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe to transform a former downtown Bed Bath & Beyond into Cannonball Arts, a contemporary art space. The 66,000-square-foot venue plans to open in spring 2025 and will showcase art exhibits, concerts, fashion shows, and more.

ACT Contemporary Theater has announced its 2024-25 season Remind List , and subscriptions are on sale now. Productions include POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive Remind List and Mrs. Loman is Leaving Remind List . 

Meany Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2024-25 season of musical and artistic performances, including Pilobolus's re:CREATION Remind List , Hamid Rahmanian’s Song of the North Remind List , and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Remind List .

