Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 19
MUSIC
Alejandro Escovedo
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sat July 27)
The Aristocrats: The Duck Tour 2024
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Thurs Aug 22)
On sale at noon
Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 9)
Boy & Bear
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Tues Sept 3)
Esperanza Spalding
Remind
Like
List
Benaroya Hall (Sun Aug 4)
The Fab Four: USA Meets The Beatles!
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 14)
Fu Manchu
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Thurs Aug 22)
Future & Metro Boomin - We Trust You Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Sept 6)
In This Moment: Kiss Of Death Part 2
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sun Aug 25)
Jon Batiste: Uneasy Tour
Remind
Like
List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed June 5)
The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour
Remind
Like
List
White River Amphitheatre (Sun Sept 8)
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show
Remind
Like
List
Tractor Tavern (Fri Oct 4)
Summer Salt - Driving Back to Hawaii Fall Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 5)
Underoath - They're Only Chasing Safety 20th Anniversary Tour
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 15)
Whitey Morgan & The 78's
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Sat June 15)
COMEDY
Hannah Gadsby: Woof!
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Fri June 7)
Late show added
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Fri Aug 23)
Lewis Black: Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour
Remind
Like
List
McCaw Hall (Sat Nov 16)
On sale at 11 am
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
AZ 'Truth Be Told' Album Release Party
Remind
Like
List
Madame Lou’s (Sun July 28)
Ben Platt: The Honeymind Tour
Remind
Like
List
Benaroya Hall (Sat July 27)
Cola
Remind
Like
List
Madame Lou’s (Thurs Oct 17)
Don Omar "Back to Reggaeton" Tour
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Sat Aug 10)
GSoul
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Fri June 28)
Mumiy Troll
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Sun Oct 13)
COMEDY
Chloe Troast
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sat Aug 24)
FOOD & DRINK
Taste Edmonds 2024
Remind
Like
List
Civic Center Playfield (Aug 9–11)
SPORTS
Seattle Storm 2024 Home Games
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 14–Sept 17)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)
On sale Fri Apr 26; presale registration open through Thurs Apr 25
Maggie Rogers: The Don't Forget Me Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)
On sale Fri Apr 26
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Novo Amor
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 1)
Moved from Neptune Theatre
Starset
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Apr 23)
Moved from The Showbox
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The local food and sustainable living festival CHOMP! Remind Like List will return to Marymoor Park on Saturday, August 17. The full music lineup and festival programming will be announced soon.
Producers behind Bumbershoot have partnered with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe to transform a former downtown Bed Bath & Beyond into Cannonball Arts, a contemporary art space. The 66,000-square-foot venue plans to open in spring 2025 and will showcase art exhibits, concerts, fashion shows, and more.
ACT Contemporary Theater has announced its 2024-25 season Remind Like List , and subscriptions are on sale now. Productions include POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive Remind Like List and Mrs. Loman is Leaving Remind Like List .
Meany Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2024-25 season of musical and artistic performances, including Pilobolus's re:CREATION Remind Like List , Hamid Rahmanian’s Song of the North Remind Like List , and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Remind Like List .