75 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 15-17, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

FRIDAY

FILM

Eraserhead

In heaven, everything is fine. David Lynch's debut feature cemented the director as an unmatched force in enigmatic, haunting cinema, inspiring endless contemplation over the last 45 years. This 4K digital restoration only enhances the gloomy beauty of Eraserhead's black-and-white photography.

(Grand Illusion, University District, free)

MUSIC

Asterhouse, Of The Heavy Sun, and Sam Cobra

Local alt-rock trio Asterhouse will worm their way into your heart with their sometimes dark, confessional jams that blossomed out of an early obsession with Jim Morrison. They will be joined by psych-rockers Of The Heavy Sun and Sam Cobra.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Claudine Magbag with Madii, Ava Dasar, and Charles Zaid

Local rising star Claudine Magbag will fill your Friday night with her airy vocals and soulful electro-pop beats after performances from kindred singer-songwriters Madii, Ava Dasar, and Charles Zaid.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $13-$15)

Country Lips

Tap your boots to honky tonk jams from Seattle locals Country Lips, who will play two consecutive nights at this buzzing country music venue.

(Little Red Hen, Green Lake, $8)

Elvis Batchild, Dream Logic, and Long Shorts

Drawing inspiration from classic rock and blues, local five-piece Elvis Batchild will electrify the stage with their funky rhythms and psychedelic grooves. Psych-rockers Dream Logic and dream-pop quartet Long Shorts will get the ball rolling.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Foul Blooded, Vanilla Abstract, and Rabbit With A Number

Inspired by the tradition of PNW rock, three-piece jammers Foul Blooded guarantee a "high octane performance" infused with metal, blues, and funk. They'll be joined by indie-folk quartet Vanilla Abstract and alt-pop singer-songwriter Rabbit With A Number.

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10)

Kinski and Diminished Men

Lauded by Dave Segal as "instigators of punky instrumentals that tear through heads in a brutal blur," Seattle rock band Kinski will play a headline set with jazz-rock aficionados Diminished Men.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $10)

Mr. Dinkles, Queen Chimera, Teen Vamp Army, and Haley Graves

The teens of power-punk duo Mr. Dinkles will add a dose of good angsty energy to your weekend with a high-energy set full of infectious melodies and noisy riffs alongside authentic Seattle grunge rockers Queen Chimera, local punks Teen Vamp Army, and pop-punk singer-songwriter Haley Graves.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $15)

Pink Noise - A Dance Night with Swervewon, Qreepz, Mary Jane, and Catch24

Let local experimental DJs Swervewon, Qreepz, Mary Jane, and Catch24 soundtrack your Friday night for an out-of-this-world dance party.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

Randy Norris & Jeff Nicely

Start your weekend off right with some soulful blues from veteran guitar/harmonica duo Randy Norris & Jeff Nicely.

(McMenamins Anderson School, Bothell, free)

Sheila Kay’s Dream Music Release Party

With over 20 years of a professional singing career under her belt, Sheila “Kay” Blackwell's vocals are always relaxed and effortless in her smooth R&B slow jams. Join her in celebrating her latest release, Dream Music.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

Spoon Benders, Monsterwatch, and Help

Thrash along to punk tunes with a psychedelic twist from Portland-based quartet Spoon Benders with support from punky garagesters Monsterwatch and like-minded rockers Help.

(Substation, Fremont, $15)

Stereo Creeps, Jack & The Dull Boy, and Skullbot

Get wild with this energetic lineup of real-deal metal and hard rock featuring Seattle heavy rockers Stereo Creeps, progressive metalheads Jack & The Dull Boy, and experimental noisemakers Skullbot.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

The Drolls with Mopsey and The Riffbrokers

Seattle-based pop-punk band The Drolls will play fresh off the heels of their new album That Puget Sound. Joining them will be local rock group Mopsey and powerpop outfit The Riffbrokers.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

The Rhapsody Songsters Live at Pier 62

Soak up the springtime weather at this outdoor waterfront concert with students of The Rhapsody Project, a program that teaches American roots music through programs that promote "empathy, equity, and the exploration of personal and cultural heritage."

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

This / That: EMUH, Unknown ?layer, and Late Checkout

Get down to a selection of house jams new and old from DJs EMUH, Unknown ?layer, and Late Checkout.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Uncountable: Jami Attenberg, Deesha Philyaw, E. Lily Yu, & Nic Masangkay

Over the last few years, everyone's sense of time has shifted in one way or another. This season's Hugo Literary Series considers these recent transitions through riffs on variations of time. For this session, writers Jami Attenberg, Deesha Philyaw, E. Lily Yu, and Nic Masangkay will expand on the prompt of "uncountable," considering the notion of time flashing ahead or away.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

SATURDAY

FILM

Bronco Bullfrog

The defiant, freewheeling Bronco Bullfrog embodies kitchen sink realism, a British cultural movement that centered narratives of angry working-class Britons. Unruly teen Del and his pals commit petty crimes for fast cash, planning to link up with Bronco Bullfrog for a bigger robbery. But when Del falls in love with lovely Irene, they begin to plan a big escape.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.48)

The Boxer from Shantung

When Ma Yung Chen (played by real-life boxer Chen Kuan-tai) lands in Shanghai, he's quickly enveloped in the city's criminal underworld, and he'll have to use his superior fighting skills to survive the bloodbath. The Boxer from Shantung influenced a generation of gangster films in '80s Hong Kong.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

The Lure

This twisty, feral fairytale by Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska centers two mermaid sisters pulled ashore by the allure of glamorous nightclubs, music, and performance. When one of the sisters falls in love with a human, their lives on land unravel into a chaotic, grimy game of survival.

(Grand Illusion, University District, free)

EASTER

Beer Garden Easter Egg Hunt

At this event, kids can traipse through the beer garden hunting high and low for 1,500 hidden Easter eggs while their parents kick back with a cold beer. Paparepas Venezuelan will also be onsite to sling food from 2-8 pm.

(Ounces, North Delridge, free)

40th Annual Snohomish Easter Parade

The bunnies are hopping, the birds are tweeting, and somewhere in Snohomish, a parade float is being decked out in fake flowers. The city's 40th annual Easter parade will return for the first time since 2019. Get out your hot glue, too—an epic Easter bonnet contest will immediately follow the parade.

(Downtown Snohomish, free)

OUTDOORS

Fins and Feathers

At this outdoor event, participants will learn to recognize and locate marine life and birds of Puget Sound. Head to Pocket Beach on a guided walk for a close-up peek at Seattle's waterfront wildlife, or stay at Pier 62 for birdwatching and artifact sharing.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

Free Boating Day 2022

The Center for Wooden Boats invites you to kick off sailing season by taking out a courtesy rowboat, kayak, or canoe. They will also offer free sailing checkouts, introductory sailing lessons, and other boat rides. No reservations are necessary to take advantage of this hands-on experience on the water.

(Center for Wooden Boats, South Lake Union, free)

National Park Free Days

Get outside to your nearest national park today; entrance is free of charge in honor of the first day of National Park Week.

(Various locations, free)

MUSIC

Alfredo Ghosts, Rat Queen, and Oh My Eyes

A high-energy rock band with an "extraterrestrial sound," Alfredo Ghosts will fill you up with starchy jams that find their ground in freaky '70s-inspired glam alongside self-styled "poser punk" trio Rat Queen and psych-rock surfers Oh My Eyes.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $12)

Chris King and the Gutterballs with The Cold Burrito Brothers

Californian Chris King and his band the Gutterballs imbue their brand of indie rock with some smokey soul from the Central Coast and a high-energy vintage sensibility. The trio will play after an opening set from The Cold Burrito Brothers.

(Blue Moon Tavern, University District, $15)

Christopher Icasiano with somesurprises and Morgan Henderson

Redmond-based composer Christopher Icasiano will celebrate the release of his new album, Provinces, which explores "the complexity of cultural identity and community as a second-generation immigrant in Seattle," through improvisational percussion-centered songs that build with the addition of field recordings and keyboards. Dreamy local electro-folk quartet somesurprises will get the tunes flowing alongside multi-instrumentalist Morgan Henderson, known for his work with Fleet Foxes and The Cave Singers.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $12)

Dub Lounge International and Lion of Judah Band

Chill out for the weekend with Seattle's own Dub Lounge International who will cue up some dub jams ranging from original dancehall to classic standards. Like-minded collective Lion of Judah Band will get things started with all the reggae grooves that your heart desires.

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10)

Gag, Spy, Punitive Damage, Peace Test, Fashion Change, and Victim To None

If you're looking for something fast and loud this weekend, Olympia hardcore band Gag, who Vice dubbed "America's new hardcore heroes," are here to help you out. The evening of hardcore from across the country will get started with Denver’s Punitive Damage, Rhode Island punks Peace Test, Bainbridge Island thrashers Fashion Change, and Utah-based quintet Victim To None.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $12-$15)

Golden Ruins with Clothing Optional and Half Tail

Enjoy some good ol' rock 'n' roll sounds with local classic rock-inspired outfit Golden Ruins, garage-y indie rock quartet Clothing Optional, and eclectic rockers Half Tail.

(Drunky Two Shoes BBQ White Center, Highline, $10)

Horse & Tiger (Members of True Loves)

Improvisational duo Horse & Tiger, consisting of bassist Bryant Moore and drummer David Mcgraw, will be joined by some of the funkiest Seattle musicians for an evening of instrumental soul, Afrobeat, and jazz grooves.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

Larry Murante

A masterful singer-songwriter out of West Seattle, Larry Murante will soundtrack your Saturday night with some country-folk serenades.

(Sunset Hill Community Club, Ballard, $12)

Museum of Light with A Collective Subconscious and Medicine Bows

Post-rock trio Museum of Light will hit the stage just ahead of the release of their debut album, Horizon, with support from instrumental rockers A Collective Subconscious and noise-punk outfit Medicine Bows.

(Bar House, Fremont, $10-$12)

Penny Blackbelt, Tennis Pro, and Upset the Children

Seattle five-piece Penny Blackbelt will bring their surf-punk tunes to the stage after sets from seasoned rockers Tennis Pro and kindred locals Upset The Children.

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Randy Weeks & The Silent Treatment

Expect soul to meet swampy blues-rock in this live set from Seattle's Randy Weeks, whose approach has been lauded by country crooner Lucinda Williams as "very hip."

(Darrell's Tavern, Richmond Highlands, $10)

Rick Preston, Lyssa, Jon Lemmon and Copeland

Dance your cares away to some smooth and soulful grooves supplied by DJs Rick Preston, Lyssa, Jon Lemmon, and Copeland.

(Monkey Loft, SoDo, $10-$15)

Robert Stewart, Ball Bag, Low Wires, and Scorn Dog

A full night of hard-hitting rock may be in your future with longtime Seattle singer-songwriter Robert Stewart, Wenatchee-born punks Ball Bag, grungy alt-rockers Low Wires, and fast-playing punk trio Scorn Dog.

(Slim's Last Chance Chili Shack and Watering Hole, Georgetown, $10)

Simple Minded Symphony, The Replicators, and Rug

Simple Minded Symphony will play some rockin' reggae-infused pop-punk after ska-punk jammers The Replicators and pop-rock six-piece Rug.

(The Funhouse, Belltown, $10)

Tempers

Not to be mistaken for New York's Tempers (which I did, nonetheless), Seattle's the Tempers sound like a 21st-century version of Lene Lovich's cheeky, goth-inflected, new-wave disco flamboyancy. Their music whisks you away to a decadent European bat cave and makes you feel about 38 percent more glamorous than you actually are while listening to it. DAVE SEGAL

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

The Blues Illusions

The Blues Illusions will jam some of their original country blues tunes while you grab a beer or CBD beverage at this new center dedicated to all things cannabis.

(Cannabis City Cultural Center, SoDo, Free)

The Fun Police, Chaotic Noise Marching Corps, and Cockaphonix

Reggae fusion group The Fun Police will have you movin' and groovin' along with "renegade marching band" Chaotic Noise Marching Corps and jazzy saloon punk instrumentalists Cockaphonix.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $8)

Universal Peoples

Local disco wizards Universal Peoples will turn the High Dive stage into a discotheque out of the '70s with some funky booty-shaking covers and originals.

(High Dive, Fremont, $10-$15)

Without A Doubt (No Doubt Tribute), The Stronks (Strokes Tribute), and The Fairies (Pixies Tribute)

No Doubt tribute group Without A Doubt will bring you back to the days when Gwen Stefani was actually cool and ska-revival was alive and well. The Strokes tribute group The Stronks will chime in with some turn-of-the-millennium indie rock along with Pixies cover band The Fairies.

(Substation, Fremont, $10-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Ceremony Presents: Best of '80s and Beyond

Fluff your hair and put in your shoulder pads because DJ Evan Blackstone will be spinning your favorite '80s bangers all night long.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)

Dave Segal's Birthday Party

Join in on celebrating journalist, DJ, and former Stranger music editor/current contributor Dave Segal's birthday with eclectic sets from DJs Maxwell Edison, Mike Nipper, Marvelette, Jermaine, and Dr. Troy.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, free)

DRAG

Campaign Wrap Party and Variety Show

This dragtastic celebration marks the conclusion of Intiman Theatre's #SharetheLove fundraising campaign. DJ Alfonso Tan will get the party started, and Aleksa Manila will host a sickening variety show featuring Whispurr Watershadow, Nabilah Ahmed, Rowan Ruthless, and more.

(Intiman Theatre, Uptown, Free)

Noir: An All-Black Show with Guests

Founded by Londyn Bradshaw and produced/hosted by Skarlet Dior Black, the drag show NOIR spotlights the best in Pacific Northwest queer Black talent. This edition of the sickening showcase includes Dion Dior Black, Issa Man, and Macy Marcs, plus special guests Diamond Lil and Lola Meraz.(Timbre Room, Belltown, $11.33)

Pattaya Hart

Pattaya Hart, Miss Gay America 2020-21, has become a dominating force in the pageant scene, winning prestigious talent competitions across the nation. We hope she shares some of her mad skills as an aerialist and choreographer in this special showcase.

(The Comeback, SoDo, $15)

READINGS & TALKS

Andie Powers Book Launch

Local author Andie Powers's debut book I Am Quiet: A Story for the Introvert in All of Us shares the relatable story of a shy kid whose expansive inner world is bursting with imagination. (We're tearing up already.) She'll read from the book and sign copies at this event.

(University Book Store, Northeast Seattle, free)

VISUAL ART

Simone Bailey, Berlynn Beam, Chase Keetly and Lauren Williams

Celebrate Wa Na Wari's latest art show (and snag some complimentary champagne and cake) at this opening. Exhibiting artists Simone Bailey, Lauren Williams, Berlynn Beam, and Chase Keetly will be present, and the art center will screen films from the Seattle Black Film Festival .

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, Free)

Trailer Blaze Artists Reception

Short Run has become a strong force in uplifting Seattle's art and comics community. Their Trailer Blaze comics residency will resume this year, gathering 14 women artists in Seaview for uninterrupted artwork development. At this meet-and-greet with the resident artists, you'll find their books for sale, as well as the recently-released Trailer Blaze anthology.

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown, free)

SUNDAY

EASTER

Bunnies and Sundaes

Delight in the unbeatable combination of adorable real-life bunnies from 24 Carrot Parties and gelato sundaes from Nutty Squirrel, topped with robin's egg candies, marshmallow Peeps, and cookie crumbles. Afterwards, cap off the event with a community Easter egg hunt.

(Nutty Squirrel Gelato, Southeast Magnolia, $12)

Easter Bonnet Contest

Grab your hottest glue guns and your Sunday best—this Easter bonnet contest, hosted by glamazon Deeva Devereaux, will be judged based on creativity and execution, with final votes cast by a discerning audience. A "bonnet parade" will follow the contest, and proceeds from Easter eggs available for sale will benefit the JC/Graytop Memorial Scholarship Fund, one of the oldest LGBT scholarships in the country.

(Cc Attle's, Capitol Hill, free)

Food Truck Round-Up | Easter Brunch

Spend your Easter perusing food from a variety of vehicular vendors, browsing over 125 local shops, and listening to tunes from DJ Swervewon.

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

Sexy Jesus Competition

If this isn't festive, I don't know what is: the Sexy Jesus Competition invites participants to adorn their heavenly bodies with holy garb for their chance to be crowned Capitol Hill's Sexiest Jesus. If that's not your thing, join the congregation for treats, prizes, boozy Easter eggs, and something called a "White Claw Shotgun Baptism booth."

(The Woods, Capitol Hill, free)

COMEDY

Inside Story: Adventures in Storytelling

Share a secret and watch improvisers act it out. In between these acts, storytellers will regale you with true-to-life experiences inspired by their "topic bowl" selection. "It's The Moth meets Whose Line Is It Anyway," say the organizers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $10)

The Crocodile Presents: Good Comedy

It's all in the name, folks: Bo Johnson and Chris Mejia present a showcase of reliably good comedians at this monthly stand-up showcase.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

Off the Top: Improvised Comedy Slideshows

For this open mic, over a dozen comedians will perform stand-up sets using improvised PowerPoint presentations.

(ComedySportz Seattle, Fremont, $0-$15)

FILM

Jean Cocteau’s Beauty and the Beast

Jean Cocteau’s relentlessly moody, eerie adaptation of this classic fairytale is nothing short of divine. We know the story—a lovely young woman slowly thaws the cold heart of a feral creature—but Cocteau's take lends a hypnotic, dreamy enchantment to the fantasy tale.

(Grand Illusion, University District, free)

MUSIC

Breaks and Swells with Haley Graves

Summed up as "soulful, classy, expressive, and percussive" by former Stranger writer Amber Cortes, local neo-soul rockers Breaks and Swells will take the stage with songs from their latest release, Entomology, after a set from pop-punk singer-songwriter Haley Graves.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $15)

Forester

California electro-indie duo Forester will continue their mission to "transport the listener to wide open spaces" through their blending of acoustic and electronic instruments.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $13)

Olivia Kaplan

Olivia Kaplan will support her debut album, Nothing Turns to Nothing, a delightfully slow, deliberate, and smooth collection of indie-folk that will delight fans of Big Thief, Faye Webster, or Sharon Van Etten.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $10-$12)

Pesach Serenade: A Musical Celebration of Passover

Mark the third night of Passover with an evening of music brought to you by Chava Mirel and Duende Libre, who will play a set of thematic jazz and blues alongside I Am What I Am, a project led by Seattle musicians who will play composer John Zorn’s repertoire of radical Jewish music.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

Silver City 6

Classic rock tribute group Silver City 6 will ignite the stage with an energetic performance of your favorite classic hits.

(Spanish Ballroom, Tacoma, free)

Thycups with August V.M.

Squeeze one last DJ night into your weekend with some danceable mixes from local DJ/producers Thycups and August V.M.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $10-$12)

PERFORMANCE

Cabaret of Evil

This variety show is anything but evil—a range of spooky entertainers will perform to raise funds for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women of Washington.

(Substation, Fremont, Pay-what-you-can)

Leather and Lace Easter Drag Cabaret

He is risen! This drag cabaret celebrates Easter with performances by Old Witch, Bobbi Jo Blessings, Dion Dior Black, and extra-special guests. You might need to repent after the "sexy Easter egg hunt" they've got planned.

(Southgate Roller Rink, Highline, free)

SHOPPING

Market of the Beast

Local vendors will shell out goods to add to your collection of occult wares and obscure oddities, from pins and prints to taxidermy and apothecary items.

(Unicorn, Capitol Hill, $1 suggested donation)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Maddy Smith

Comedienne and proud viral TikToker Maddy Smith is all about girl power. She challenges the male-dominated stand-up scene with fire sets throughout NYC, and delivers witty banter via her podcast That Time of the Week.

(Laughs Comedy Club, Totem Lake, $15, Friday-Saturday)

EASTER

Auburn's Peter Cotton Trail

Can you find the elusive bunny hopping within Auburn's parks and trails? If so, you might win a prize at this family- and senior-friendly event.

(Auburn Downtown Association, free, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

The Girl and the Spider

When her roommate Lisa decides to move out, Mara reflects on the chasms that her absence will create, and secrets emerge around an ever-expanding cast of characters. This poetic, contemplative film by the Zürcher brothers is the second in a trilogy that delves into the pain in human relationships.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Friday-Sunday)

Troll 2

Don't you hate when the ghost of your dead grandfather has to warn you about the plant-munching goblins terrorizing your family's vacation destination? Me too. For this Hecklevision screening of the so-bad-it's-good masterpiece Troll 2, you can submit your wisecracks via phone—they'll land right on the big screen.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $13, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Boren Banner Series: Sadie Wechsler

Seattle-born, Portland-based photographer Sadie Wechsler has developed a new work that was inspired by the ecological history of First Hill. The artist consulted the Burke Museum and members of the Duwamish Tribe to get an accurate representation of the "plant communities" that were present in the area circa 1850, before white settlers transformed the land through logging, leveling, and urban development.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday; closing)

SHOPPING

Pop-Up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. This week, you'll find garden-tested shade and part-shade loving perennials from the nursery Growing Girls.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way, free, Saturday-Sunday)