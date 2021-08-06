Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 6-8, 2021

This weekend brings all sorts of ways to get a dose of Seattle arts and culture without ponying up all your cash, ranging from not one but two drive-in plays with Dacha Theatre to Mance Engine's The Gifts of Distraction and other gallery openings coinciding with the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair, and from the In the Spirit Arts Market & Northwest Native Festival to SIFF's cINeDIGENOUS Summer Film & Drive-In Series. As always, you can also scroll through our top picks for the week, the best movies to watch online and in theaters, and the best things to do all month long.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

From Hiroshima to Hope

This ceremony will honor war victims on the anniversary of the 1945 U.S. nuclear attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki by floating candle-lit lanterns down the lake "to guide the spirits of ancestors back to the other world."

Green Lake Park (free)

MUSIC

Dreamspeak, The I.R.S. (REM Tribute) & Common Law Cabin at the Funhouse

Proudly declaring themselves a "prototypical jam band of the 1980's," Seattle's Dreamscape will lead off a night of rock from a few decades back with support from R.E.M. tribute band I.R.S. and Common Law Cabin.

The Funhouse, Belltown ($8)

Jim O'Halloran Trio

Whether you considered this Afro-Caribbean jazz trio's casual concerts a weekday tradition in pre-pandemic times or you've never seen them before, get yourself to Columbia City for tasty Ethiopian food and live tunes.

Kezira Cafe, Rainier Valley (free)

Swindler, The High Seagrass

Fusing jazz, soul, funk, and blues into a sonic monstrosity, Swindler will soundtrack the Nectar stage at its grand opening, along with a set by local bluegrass band The High Seagrass.

Nectar, Fremont ($10)

PERFORMANCE

Dacha Theatre's Dears in Headlights

Live acting takes on the drive-in-movie format with Dacha Theatre's love letter to classic cinema, which combines "pastiche, clowning, vignettes, and physical theatre" for a lively outdoor viewing experience, with or without cars.

Various locations (pay what you can)

Dacha Theatre's Star Play

The same deal goes for this play. Billed as a "wondrous, galaxy-sized adventure for all ages," it follows Pleione, the seventh brightest Pleiades sister, as she charts a course through the Milky Way to save the red giant Betelgeuse from going supernova.

Various locations (pay what you can)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY FILM cINeDIGENOUS Summer Film & Drive-In Series

Together with U.S.-based Indigenous rights nonprofit Nia Tero, SIFF presents two weekends of free drive-in screenings centering Indigenous-made films from around the world.

Various locations (free) Movies at the Mural

Stretch out on the lawn and enjoy new and old film favorites like The Farewell (Friday), Strictly Ballroom (Saturday), and more.

Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle Center (free) PERFORMANCE Theatre22 Presents: Alice in Wonderland

Starting in present-day Seattle, Julie Beckman's adaptation of Alice in Wonderland follows its curious heroine as she hops down the proverbial rabbit hole into a blur of space and time. "Expanding on the iconic characters, the script combines a powerhouse cast, imaginative visuals, and a handful of puppets with a bit of edgy blues, 60's rock, and a splash of Mardi Gras," writes Theatre 22. "Add a twist of TikTok and a drag queen facing off with a narcissistic dictator and you'll find a perfect summer cocktail."

Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill (free) VISUAL ART Contemporary Northwest Print Invitational 2021

There are bound to be many treasures at this showcase of contemporary fine art prints and works on paper at Davidson and Seattle Print Arts' invitational fair, featuring pieces by 67 artists.

Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square (free; opening) In here

Have you ever noticed how a room gradually takes on different characteristics as you spend more time in it? This group show explores our subjective experiences of spaces with work by Molly Magai, Tessa O’Brien, Emil Robinson, Gail Spaien, and Jay Stern.

Studio e, Pioneer Square (free; opening) Mance Engine: Gifts of Distraction

It's natural to want to scrape hidden meanings from works of art, but this series challenges the viewer to take the sculptural curiosities, assemblages, modified ready-mades, and collages at face value.

BONFIRE, Pioneer Square (free; opening) Northwest Artists: Mid-20th Century

Works by Paul Horiuchi, Helmi Dagmar Juvonen, and others comprise a sampling of art from the era of the Northwest School.

Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square (free; opening) Seoul Kim: Hand-Colored Etchings

Seoul Kim's playful yet dark prints explore our attachment to objects and the paradoxical feelings of emptiness that can come with surrounding ourselves with stuff.

Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square (free; opening) FRIDAY-SUNDAY COMMUNITY Green Lake and Wallingford Improvement Party

Thanks to your tax dollars through the Levy to Move Seattle initiative, the Seattle Department of Transportation has rolled out some sweet improvements in Green Lake and Wallingford. Head to their week-long opening event to be the first to enjoy new bike paths (they'll even have an inaugural bike ride/run/stroll along the new two-lane paths going from the Woodland Park Zoo to Green Lake Way North), freshly paved walking paths, and shiny new traffic stops (less recreational, but exciting nonetheless).

Various locations (free) PERFORMANCE GreenStage's Shakespeare in the Park

Laying out a spread of one's favorite snacks and swatting away gnats as players belt familiar verses of iambic pentameter across a park lawn never gets old. GreenStage's free Shakespeare in the Park series returns this year with productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night, and The Tempest.

Various locations (free)

VISUAL ART

In the Backspace: Holding Pattern by Forest Perrine

Forrest Perrine makes his SOIL member debut is a "waiting room dedicated to the people and things that help us in the waiting," as the gallery puts it. "The fleeting eye contact and head nod in an otherwise empty elevator, radio pledge drives on a crawling highway, a magazine article detailing famous people making sexy mistakes, a podcast of unsolved murder while cleaning dried teriyaki sauce, Bad Boys 2 seen at 10,000 feet in the middle seat, the meal dropped off by a friend when your body can’t swing it, the nurse spending a little extra time sitting to make sure the meds are working."

SOIL, Pioneer Square (free; opening)

Mineral Dive

Through biomorphic sculptures, site-specific murals, and pencil drawings, respectively, Colleen RJC Bratton, Amie Cunat, and Drew Miller invent lively forms using imagery "once removed from its sources." In addition to the large works on display, the artists have also collaborated on a zine and posters to flip through.

SOIL, Pioneer Square (free; opening)

Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair

Over 40 galleries are coming together for the second iteration of the Seattle Deconstructed Art Fair, which will take place across the city all month long. You can filter your experience by venue, or you can check out SDAA-hosted events, like an opening reception for Mance Engine's Gifts of Distraction at Bonfire Gallery (Wed Aug 4), a Summer Exhibition Celebration at CoCA (Thurs Aug 5), and a Make Your Own Icarus workshop at AMcE Creative Arts (Sat Aug 7).

Various locations (free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Just a Phase: A QT/POC Comedy Show

For this edition of the local stand-up showcase that features local up-and-comers who are traditionally underrepresented in comedy, enjoy sets from Monisa Brown, Andy Iwancio, Lucy Tollefson, J. Jones, Stephanie Nam, and host Aaron Mack.

Big Time Brewery & Taphouse (pay what you can)

Skylark Comedy Night

Join host Reid Clark for a night of stand-up comedy with Kate Carlson Carlsen, Travis Sherer, Bernice Jing Ye, Amy Phillips, Kyle Kordsmeier, Janice Fox, Robb Constantine, and Steven Mays.

Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle ($10+)

COMMUNITY

Duwamish River Festival

Learn about the Duwamish River and how to protect it at this Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition-sponsored event. There will also be interactive booths, boat tours, live music, entertainment, and free food.

South Park Plaza (free)

Umoja Day of Unity Parade & March

The organizers of Umoja Fest, an annual celebration of Black diaspora culture in the Northwest, will celebrate with a march and parade from the Central District to Jimi Hendrix Park. They promise drill and dance teams, speakers, kids' activities, and more all-ages fun.

23rd & Union, Central District (free)

FILM

Black Summer Camp

Join Sankofa Film Society every Saturday for outdoor screenings of movies centering the Black American experience, including tonight's Daughters of the Dust. “Some of these films are campy, some of these films are silly, some of these films pack a punch, but all of these films are about the Black experience,” writes Sankofa co-founder Karen Toering. “We just picked the films we love. The films we know that afterwards—or even during—folks will want to talk about.” They have a popcorn machine, but viewers are welcome to bring takeout from nearby restaurants.

El Centro de la Raza, Beacon Hill (free)

MUSIC

Glass Beaches, City Of Pines, Tim Mechling

Bluesy indie-folk outfit Glass Beaches will headline after rockers City Of Pines and Tim Mechling.

Tim's Tavern, Greenwood ($10)

Jazz About Town, presented by Jazz Night School

Rainier Valley's all-ages Jazz Night School will treat denizens of Columbia City to donation-based performances outside of neighborhood businesses.

