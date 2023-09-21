EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍻 September Events
🍁 Fall
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides > Classes & Workshops Guide
Classes

Head Back to School for One of These Adult Classes and Workshops in Seattle

Learn How to Make Cocktails, Weld, Ballroom Dance, and More
by Meg van Huygen
September 21, 2023
More from Our Classes & Workshops Guide
|
Like
Want to dance but afraid you'll break your ankle if you try? Century Ballroom is here for you. (Century Ballroom via Facebook)

Did you know that you can technically keep learning things after you’ve left school? That's right, your dusty old brain is still capable of acquiring new skills even long into adulthood. You’re in the right place to do it, too: Seattle’s rife with fun classes and workshops geared toward adults, from cooking romantic to speaking Icelandic. Maybe you’ve always wanted to learn some crunchy ancient-seeming skill, like how to weld, or how to repair your favorite holey sweater? You can! All kinds of skills are out there in the city, waiting to be learned by you, and there’s no time like back-to-school season to give ‘em a try.

Dance classes at Century Ballroom List

You walk by this place all the time. Next time you’re at Molly Moon’s or the Elliott Bay Book Company, look up—on the floor above is a gorgeous dance hall where folks are cutting it up seven nights a week. Live swing and salsa bands aren’t uncommon here either, and the shows all fucking rule. Anyway, suppose you’d like to join the party but think you'll break your ankle if you try? Century Ballroom saw ya coming! Dance classes are held Sunday through Thursday, in styles including but not limited to lindy hop, country, bachata, tango, hip-hop, collegiate shag, Latin hustle, and West Coast swing. If you break your ankle after this, it’s on you.
(Century Ballroom, Capitol Hill, $80 for four classes or $25 per class, often with free admittance to that evening’s dance) 

Coffee nerd classes at Watson’s Counter List

From its new location on the opposite side of Ballard, Watson’s Counter has quickly developed a rep for its creative soft-serve flavors and fabulous K-style brunch fare, including Korean fried chicken and waffles and its iconic Fruity Pebble french toast. But owner James Lim is a hardcore barista at heart, with his own line of high-level beans roasted on site, and he’s offering Coffee 101 and Coffee 102 classes every few months. The next pair of courses happen consecutively on the same day (Oct 14), and you must take 101 in order to qualify for 102. The first class covers coffee mythbusting, tasting techniques, variable manipulation, and a general Q&A, which will prep students to get some real science dropped on their asses in 102, e.g., physics of extraction theory. These workshops are just two in a six-part series, so if you’re into it, you can graduate to learning about bean origins, varietals of the coffee plant, and palate training, among other delicious details. You also get a bag of coffee!  
(Watson’s Counter, Ballard, $120 per course) 

 

Welding for beginners and non-beginners at Hazard Factory List

A while back, my boyfriend signed us up for Welding for Noobs at Hazard Factory, couching it as a date night. He LOVED it, and I was absolutely terrified of burning myself the entire time. However! It was immensely educational and I do recommend it. In an old warehouse in South Park, Hazard Factory offers welding classes at all levels, as well as an informal site tour and AMA workshop, a class that’s enigmatically titled Make a Thing, and a course on automotive sheet metal welding for repair, all of which sound fascinating. Per the course description, “No one can help you learn welding faster than we can,” and I can corroborate that. There is so very much I didn’t know that I didn’t know about welding, beyond the fact that I’m severely pyrophobic. So, please don’t be deterred by my rank wussiness—everyone else in the class was super into it, as I’m sure you will be, and I just love that this place exists.
(Hazard Factory, South Park, $20–$400)

Multitudinous cooking classes at PCC Community Markets List

All of the PCC supermarket locations offer cooking classes all year round, and there are dozens of them! Some meet online and others meet in person, and there’s tons of variety, such as classes designed especially for kids and plenty of veggie and vegan courses. This is the cutest date idea—and accordingly, there’s even a Date Night class, where you’ll learn how to stuff dates (get it?) with walnuts in some kind of specific way and make a saffron crème fraîche to drown them in, then pan-sear a duck breast and serve it in a red wine reduction. (Excuse me, re-duck-tion.) Any of these classes would be cute as hell, though, either solo or in company. Hand-shaped pasta class! NYC-style pizza class! Kawaii bento box class! Afghan dumpling class! Collect them all!
(All PCC locations and online, $30–$90)

Textile (and other kinds of) art classes at Monster, like darning and dyeing List

Most people seem to be aware of Monster, a wacky gift shop/art gallery in Ballard, but not the fact that they host scads of cool artsy classes all the time. So, hear this: In addition to a monthly drop-in craft social night, there's a whole group of classes held at Monster, taught by local Seattle artists! So many, all the time! Lots are focused on textile art, such as macrame and crochet, and it’s not that those aren’t all cool and special, but I think the most important skills taught here are ones focused on mending and upcycling. IDK about y’all, but about 80 percent of my wardrobe is thrifted, and I’m woefully uneducated about, say, repairing a hole in my otherwise fabulous Goodwill sweater or dyeing over a bleach stain correctly. They're not skills that Americans are generally taught in school anymore, and I think they're so ecologically (and financially!) valuable to a community. Monster will also teach you how to embroider flowers on the pocket of your jeans or a li’l strawberry on your dinner napkins, which is also a good way to give your things new life. Repairing things keeps them out of landfills, so let's learn how.
(Monster, Ballard, $5–$180) 

 

Scando language, weaving, and woodcarving classes at the Swedish Club List

Man, the Swedish Club is the local cultural center that’s doing the most, with genealogy classes, obscure skill workshops, lectures, documentary nights, live bands, lavish dinners, and hella more rad events happening year-round in their swanky midcentury HQ. Hard not to talk about the fika coffee parties and Swedish pancake breakfasts, but since I‘m supposed to be talking about classes here, how about a weaving class? You can learn to make fabric on a four-harness loom, Old World-style, from yarn to cloth. Or a traditional Scandinavian woodcarving class, replete with knife-sharpening lessons? The Swedish Club hosts an assortment of Scandinavian language classes, too, held in the library. Most events are open to non-members—and are, in fact, an effective way to recruit them. (You don’t have to be Swedish to join.) Honestly, once you set foot inside this spectacular venue and glimpse that sweeping view of Lake Union, it sells itself.
(The Swedish Club, Westlake, various costs)

 

Cocktail classes at the Smith Tower List

I already told y’all back in March, but let it be said again: The whole Smith Tower is teeming with fun-teresting events, such as historic walking tours, free movie nights in the Orcas Room, concerts on the 22nd-floor lookout, and tours of their tongue-in-cheek rumrunning-themed museum on the ground floor. Perhaps funnest among them is the monthly cocktail class, held on first Thursdays. For $125, you get a two-hour workshop on how to make three different classic cocktails, which includes all the tools and ingredients and garnishes, along with a welcome glass of champers, a gigantolor fruit-’n’-charcuterie spread for the group to share, and an unforgettable sunset view of Elliott Bay. Plus you get to skulk around in the hallowed hallways of this iconic Neoclassical skyscraper, as admittance to the building starts three hours before the class does. Hanging out at the Smith Tower at least once is required coursework to qualify for Seattleite status, so you may as well get four drinks included in the ticket price when you do it.
(Smith Tower, Downtown, $125)
(Nancy Colton)

Wine by the class at Miller’s in Carnation List

If you’re feeling like a drive through the countryside, it’s hard to beat the picture-perfect Snoqualmie Valley, with lazy rivers, trestle bridges, and rustic barns straight out of a Monet. And since you’re already out there, we must recommend visiting the village of Carnation, where wine bar/venue Miller’s is hosting regular musical events, drag shows, and wine workshops out of a beautifully restored century-old general store. For the next wine class on September 24th, “Sipping Sicily, Miller’s co-owner and wine consultant Nancy Colton and sommelier Willow Scrivener will educate sippers on the mosaic terroir, sea wind, and volcanic soil of the Mt. Etna region—and how these elements affect the indigenous grapes of Sicily. (This class was so popular in September that they're adding a second date in October—stay tuned!) Past workshops have focused on rosé, valpolicella, and green wines, and there's an upcoming class about Riesling in the works. These events tend to fill up fast, but thanks to their, ahem, bubbly enthusiasm for wine, Colton and Scrivener tend to schedule new ones almost as quickly.
(Miller’s, Carnation, $60)

Pioneer-era human survival skills at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum List

Down in Tacoma's Port Defiance Park, the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum teaches classes on stuff like tinsmithing, leatherwork, wool-felting, candle-making, and other survival skills that we as humans should all know but which capitalism has made scarce. Next up, on November 4th, students can learn to make a cyser—that’s a mix of cider and mead—and the essentials of cider fermentation. If you’re not able to travel to Tacoma, they also have a bunch of educational videos on YouTube. Also, FYI, this museum is cool as hell, comprising the remnants of the handmade log village built by the British army starting in 1843 (including the oldest building in Washington State), and it’s got a great little gift shop full of fascinating books and wooden toys and historical tools. Did you forget that the British used to run Tacoma? I definitely did.
(Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, Tacoma, $70)

 

All kinds of miscellany at the Seattle Public Libraries

All year long, SPL’s various locations throughout the city host all kinds of totally free classes, covering such subjects as how to safely view the two upcoming solar eclipses this fall and winter and Social Security 101. For creative types, there are classes on things like how to write the story of your life, as well as drop-in writing circles hosted by Hugo House. There's a class that teaches folks the marketing skills and tools needed to start their own businesses (held off-site at West Seattle Coworking), and they hold occasional virtual consultations with lawyers on topics like intellectual property and corporate law. They’ll even help you with your taxes. Aside from that, you can also access LinkedIn Learning, Microsoft Imagine Academy, and other resources online for free with a library card. Don’t sleep on the library!
(Various locations, free)

You Might Also Like

The Top 40 Events in Seattle This Week: Sept 25–Oct 1, 2023
Great Pumpkin Beer Festival, Rina Sawayama, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 22–24, 2023
Luminata, Italian Festival, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
Ticket Alert: Portugal. The Man, Chelsea Wolfe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Colin Jost and More Event Updates for September 21
Head Back to School for One of These Adult Classes and Workshops in Seattle
Learn How to Make Cocktails, Weld, Ballroom Dance, and More
The Top 36 Events in Seattle This Week: Sept 18–24, 2023
Arctic Monkeys, Fremont Oktoberfest, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 15–17, 2023
R-Day, Renegade Craft Fair, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me