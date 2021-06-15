Tell Us Something Good, Cookie Couture

For a special Pride Month installment of our "Tell Us Something Good" celebrity recommendation series, we talked with iconic local drag queen Cookie Couture, who will be hosting the virtual Tush Pride event next Thursday, June 24. She told us about her favorite fish and chips spot in town, the best HBO shows to binge, and her vision for the future of drag in Seattle. Get to know her more below, then go get tickets for Tush!

This interview was conducted over email and has been edited for clarity and concision.

How would you introduce yourself to our readers? Can you tell us a little about Tush Pride and any other projects or events you might have in the works?

If you'd asked me that question in 2019, I’d say that I’m a drag queen and events producer, but now I’d introduce myself as a more multifaceted Seattle drag creative. I’ll book the show, design the flyer, host it, create my audio tracks, perform in it, and DJ the after-show accompanied by party visuals created by me. I’m a one-woman drag party good time experience.

Tush has done a really amazing job of temporarily making the transition from an in-person gig to virtual show, in that it highlights an eclectic and diverse cast of drag and burlesque entertainers who are all so creatively different and exciting. This was always the case with the live shows at Clock-Out Lounge (Ed. note: Live shows resume here on Sept 10!) and it still comes through with the music videos and digital numbers created for Digi-Tush. Betty Wetter got into a bad bike accident a couple weeks ago so I’m stepping in to host in her absence, but expect her big smile and temporary teeth to make an appearance during the livestream!

I’ve got a bunch of projects in the works, follow me on Instagram @cookiecouturequeen to keep up to date!

How has COVID changed you as an artist, if at all? Do you think there will be significant differences in the Seattle drag scene once things are fully open again?

For me, I’ve loved creating digital performances for shows. My Tush video will be the first time I’ve collaborated with a cinematographer and editor—otherwise, I create all my online content by myself. I enrolled in film school in 2004 and had to drop out because I couldn’t afford it, so the last year and a half has been really fun and satisfying to dive back into that creative side of my brain that I had stuffed away.

I’ve always found the drag community in Seattle to be kind and accepting, and I think that the shared trauma of 2020 up until this point of us all coming back will solidify that bond that we all have as drag artists.

What are your favorite Seattle restaurants or bars right now? What do you order there?

I about cried when the West Seattle Fish House re-opened recently after almost a full year of being completely closed. Best fish and chips I’ve ever had! Now I’m anxiously awaiting New Luck Toy to come back so I can satisfyingly my never-ending craving for their honey prawns.

What are your favorite local businesses or shops, aside from restaurants?

Don’t let the beauty fool you—I’m a butch queen at heart and spend a few days a week at the Boxing Gym Westside punching bags and sweating buckets. Best workouts I’ve ever had and great vibes from everyone there all around.

What are the best movies or TV shows you’ve seen lately?

A friend introduced me to the HBO Max ballroom competition reality show Legendary back at the beginning of quarantine when the first season aired, and I was hooked instantly. I have the mobility of a dump truck, but I love watching people dance and I find the artists’ stories incredibly inspiring. The second season is out and even better and highly recommended. Also, stream Veneno!

What music or podcasts do you have on repeat?

Shameless plug: I’ll be releasing new episodes of my Queen4Queen podcast, which spotlights a different local drag performer and their stories each week, later this year. Get caught up wherever fine podcasts are procured! Otherwise, I love listening to drag podcasts while I’m getting ready. My current fave is Ebony and Irony, a current-events and comedy pod hosted by Monét X Change and Lady Bunny.

What have you been reading lately?

I’m a big comic book and manga reader and I recently finished Osamu Tezuka’s “Phoenix” saga. Every book was incredible and worth the read!

What other Seattle artists or celebrities should people know about?

CarLarans, one of this month’s featured performers, is a singing showstopper based right here in Seattle. And bonus: he’s a total babe! He’s also the father of the Royal House of Noir with amazing local drag duo Lüchi and he has a new EP out just in time for our show.

Do you have favorite outdoor spots or activities?

Nothing beats a beachside sunset moment at Lincoln Park. Did I mention I’m a West End girl? Come see the beautiful sights of West Seattle!

What are you most looking forward to as things start to open up more?

I’m excited to support the performer friends and community I haven’t seen in a literal year and shower them with my dollar bills! I’m a drag queen who loves drag and I’ve missed everyone so much!

Anything else you’d like to recommend?

Support your local drag faves by following them on socials, sharing and commenting on their content you love, and tipping them when you have the means to do so. Drag is coming back with a vengeance, divas!