Ten Road Trip-Worthy Labor Day Weekend 2022 Festivals in the Seattle Area

Evergreen State Fair 2022

Since its beginnings in the 1800s as the Snohomish County Fair, the Evergreen State Fair (not to be confused with the larger Washington State Fair ) has been a home for livestock and agricultural exhibits. Now, it still has those things, but there's also monster truck and NASCAR races, a rodeo, food stands, carnival games, and other modern fair trappings.

(Daily through Sept 5 - closed Aug 31, Evergreen State Fairgrounds, Monroe, $14–$18)

Olympia Harbor Days Festival 2022

See the "World's Largest Vintage Tugboat Races," tour steamships, learn harbor history, let your kids play on rides, and enjoy food and beer at this free, family-friendly maritime heritage festival. Of course, there's also live music and food vendors—"All in all," they say, "here are over 250 things to do and see."

(Sept 2–4, Percival Landing Park, Downtown Olympia, free)

Washington State Fair 2022

Before the end of summer comes the beginning of the annual Washington State Fair in Puyallup, which brings family-friendly activities like rides and games, carnival food, free music and performances, baby animals, cultural events, produce contests, a rodeo, live concerts, and much more. Don't miss the Grandstand concert series , with headliners including Lindsey Stirling and Shaggy and TLC .

(Sept 2–25, Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup)

Bremerton Blackberry Festival 2022

Stroll along the boardwalk sampling blackberry-themed treats and drinks (blackberry wine, anyone?) made just in time for peak blackberry season, all while local bands play live.

(Sept 3–5, Bremerton Boardwalk, free)

Pig Out in the Park 2022

"You'll never eat it all!" taunts the motto of this deliciously hedonistic festival with 50 food booths, 250 menu items to choose from, 35 market booths, and four adult beverage gardens. Plus, enjoy free concerts (112!) with local, regional, and national artists. Best part? Admission is free!

(Aug 31–Sept 5, Riverfront Park, Downtown Spokane, free)

99.9 KISW Presents: Pain In The Grass 2022

KISW's Pain in the Grass festival will take over Auburn for three days of rock and punk warfare thanks to iconic headliners such as PNW grunge heroes Alice in Chains, hard rock veteran Sammy Hagar, alt-metal favorites Incubus, reggae rock relics Sublime With Rome, and post-grunge outfit Breaking Benjamin.

(Sept 2–4, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, $29 - $300)

FarmJam Festival 2022

"Real farm, real people, real music" is the slogan of this indie festival put on by farmer Greg Knight and his wife Zara Knight—you won't find any corporate sponsors here, but you can camp out for the weekend and enjoy live music from bands like Jessie Leigh, Jeff Crosby, and the Scooter Brown Band. There will also be food and craft vendors, including a farmers market.

(Sept 2–4, Colville, $35–$225)

North Cascades Bluegrass Festival 2022

Have a "grand ole' time" in Bellingham with three full days of bluegrass shows—with headliners Rebekah Speer, the Special Consensus, and the Kody Norris Show—plus an open mic night, a beer and cider garden, food and craft vendors, and music workshops to boot. Get a camping pass to really make a weekend of it.

(Sept 2–4, Deming Log Show Fairgrounds, Bellingham, $40–$150)

Oak Harbor Music Festival 2022

Labor Day weekend brings three days of (free!) live music to Whidbey Island's Oak Harbor, featuring over 30 bands across genres (like Ayron Jones, Leroy Bell & His Only Friends, and Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints), plus food and craft vendors.

(Sept 2–4, Downtown Oak Harbor, free)

Tumbleweed Music Festival

Head to the banks of the Columbia River for three days of live acoustic music on six stages, plus singing and dancing workshops and vendors.

(Sept 2–4, Howard Amon Park, Richland, free)