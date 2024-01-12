The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This MLK Day Weekend: Jan 12–15, 2024



A winter weather advisory is in effect from Friday through Sunday. Check venues' socials for the latest updates and travel with caution.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

White Center Food Bank Grand Opening Party

The nearly 50-year-old community org White Center Food Bank is celebrating the grand opening of its new home in the heart of the neighborhood. Bring the kids and enjoy delicious food and drinks from local spots Gõ and El Catrín while listening to speakers and music. Hot tip: Stay tuned for future events at this space as the nonprofit plans to offer an abundance of community programming. SL

(White Center Food Bank, White Center, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Sid Samberg

In Seattle, we are lucky to have so many large symphony concerts throughout the year. In my opinion, however, nothing beats a solo piano recital. These concerts are typically small and intimate, which means you’re often close enough to see the musician's hands at work—as a non-piano player myself, it looks like magic. Chicago-based composer/pianist Sid Samberg will swing through the Chapel with his original works for solo piano, which explore meditations on dreams, close relationships, and the global climate crisis. AV

(Good Shepherd Center/Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5–$20 donation at the door)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Theater Presents: Star Clash

Virgos vs. Aquarians. Taurus vs. Pisceans. The sky's the limit in this cage match-style improv show because teams will be determined by their astrological signs, which sounds like the most delightful disaster imaginable. If you're into astrology, Star Clash is a dream come true, and if you're not, fine, whatever, just don't ruin the fun for everyone by rattling on about astrology being "fake." We don't care! Moving on!! The show will aim to determine which zodiac sign is best at improv, and I'm betting on Leos taking the prize—they're typically the luminaries of the stage, right? LC

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, $15)

FILM

Fallen Leaves

Set in Helsinki, Finnish filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki's Golden Globe-nommed film Fallen Leaves "opens in a fluorescent hell-on-earth and ends with a vision of something like paradise," according to the New York Times. I'm listening!! The deadpan tragicomic flick with "springtime in its heart" (The Guardian) follows a grocery store shelf stocker and an alcoholic who form an odd-couple bond; look out for the incisive political commentary, too. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $8-$11)

Saturday Secret Matinees 2024

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series has your name written allll over it. Grand Illusion will continue a longstanding tradition with its 16th season of matinee classics screened alongside a secret feature film every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. The series takes a trip across the pond this weekend for "Forgotten British Sci-Fi," which promises cinematic "lost gems" from the region. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $8-$11 tickets, $66 series pass)

FOOD & DRINK

Soup Club: In Person

I gotta focus, I'm shifting into soup mode. Cookbook author and "soup lady" Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling cozy, soul-soothing goodness inspired by her cookbook, Soup Club. (She's also currently running a Kickstarter campaign for the follow-up, Seconds: More Plant-Based, No-Broth Soup and Stew Recipes from One Soup Cook to Another, which will be printed at the local woman-owned print shop Girlie Press and stocked exclusively at Book Larder.) All proceeds benefit the National Brain Tumor Society, the largest nonprofit organization in the country dedicated to the brain tumor community. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Clinton Fearon: A Birthday Celebration

Stranger senior writer Charles Mudede writes, "A former member of the classic Jamaican reggae band the Gladiators, Clinton Fearon is the only real roots rocker in the Pacific Northwest. His first Seattle band, the Defenders, was beloved by all black immigrants, who were moved by his sense of authority, his command of important issues, and his determination that Africa would one day rise again and destroy monolithic Babylon. The Defenders' 'Chant Down Babylon' even became a local hit." The reggae legend will celebrate his 73nd birthday amongst friends, fans, KEXP DJ Kid Hops, and a few surprise guests. AV

(Nectar, Fremont, $10-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Disco Dust: All Vinyl Disco Night

Pull up in your sparkliest attire for a retro dance party complete with feel-good disco classics and edits from DJs Matt Sharp, Théque Support, and drummer Andy Ammo. Plus, with an entirely analog setup, this soirée will surely transport you to the '70s with all the snaps, crackles, and pops of vinyl. AV

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown, $10-$20)

T4T: All Trans & Non-Binary Drag Show

This by-trans, for-trans drag show hosted by Bee’Uh BombChelle promises a glam evening of drag delicacies. Performers include artsy divas and crowd faves like Siren St. James, Mona Real, the impeccably named queen Edith Pilaf, and It Girl Solana Solstice. LC

(Timbre Room, Downtown, $15-$20)

SUNDAY

FILM

Dietrich & Von Sternberg: Dress for The Image

I'm taking notes from Marlene Dietrich, who once said, "I dress for the image. Not for myself, not for the public, not for fashion, not for men." As Hollywood director Josef von Sternberg sought out the next screen siren, his working relationship with Dietrich became the stuff of legend: The pair made bliss, beauty, and opulence come to life on screen in six Paramount-produced films throughout the '30s. Dietrich did it all—she was a "sultry chanteuse, a cunning spy, and the hedonistic Catherine the Great," for starters—and von Sternberg's chiaroscuro lighting captured it all. Dress for the image and head to the Beacon for screenings of all six of the films, starting with Morocco this week. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

FOOD & DRINK

Winter Feast Food Truck Festival

Snap up some street food at this hibernal festival presented by Mobile Food Rodeo, with vendors like Off the Rez, Bobaholic, Kathmandu Momocha, Kottu, Outsider BBQ, and Birrieria Pepe El Toro. In between bites, hunt for vintage treasures at the Fremont Sunday Market. JB

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont)

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP Presents: 24th Annual Expansions MLK Unity Party

Join KEXP for the 24th annual Expansions MLK Unity Party in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy. The show will start with a live broadcast of Sunday Soul with DJ Supreme La Rock, followed by a special edition of Expansions brought to you by DJ Riz Rollins, Brit Hansen, Kid Hops, Alex, and Sharlese. If you're not able to make the in-person celebration, be sure to tune in throughout the day for a special holiday broadcast. AV

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $12)

MLK DAY

MLK Celebration: Seeding The Dream

The Kitsap Equity, Race, and Community Engagement Coalition, the Living Arts Cultural Heritage Project, and Living Life Leadership have teamed up to present this "youth-led and youth-developed" Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration, which is a worthy reason to head to Bainbridge Island this weekend. Visitors can expect poetry and dance performances, oratory presentations, and live music, all in support of "modern-day dreams of social justice." LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free)

PERFORMANCE

Mourning Sickness Presents: Showgirls—The Annual Screening

Seattle showgirl Monday Mourning will dust off her "Versayce" for her annual screening of Showgirls, so don your campiest eleganza and show up to celebrate all things Nomi Malone. You probably already know the plot of the film, but if not, prepare to thrill your eyeballs with the glitzy underbelly of Las Vegas clubs courtesy of Paul Verhoeven, aka the guy who made Robocop. The screening promises pre-show drag entertainment that'll leave you "looking camp right in the eye." LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $13-$18)

WINTER

Pier 62 Fire Pit

We know the waterfront hardly sounds appealing in winter weather, but the Friends of Waterfront Seattle are lighting a fire right before dusk on every Sunday this month for folks to gather ‘round. Go for a nice little walk and enjoy sunset views of Rainier and the Olympics (on a clear day) or simply soak up the cozy campfire vibes. The fires are weather-dependent, so if it's pouring rain or (god forbid) snowing, they might skip that weekend. SL

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

MONDAY

LIVE MUSIC

South Hudson Music Project Presents: Painting the Town Red, A MLK Day tribute to Billie Holiday

Powerhouse vocalist Johnaye Kendrick will celebrate MLK Day alongside the South Hudson Music Project as they pay tribute to "The Lady in Satin" Billie Holiday by performing her legendary jazz hits. While Holiday was not a traditional activist, she became a large part of the Civil Rights movement by being the first to record "Strange Fruit," a haunting protest anthem against racism. While the song made her a target of the FBI upon its release, the song is now heralded as a great American standard with Time magazinenaming it the "Best Song of the Century." AV

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, Donations encouraged)

MLK DAY

2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

United Way of King County works side-by-side with communities in need to build an equitable future for everyone, a mission that’s aligned with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s doctrine. Lend a hand at any of the numerous volunteer opportunities available throughout the city—if you don't see something that aligns with your strengths, stay tuned; they'll be adding more projects as MLK Day approaches. SL

(Various locations, free)

King Day 2024

The Northwest African American Museum's annual MLK Day program promises arts and crafts activities for kids and families, vendors, film screenings, and remarks from local leaders and motivational speakers. During the celebration, NAAM will debut a new exhibit entitled "Interrupting Privilege." This immersive mixed-media experience hosted by The Center for Communication, Difference, and Equity will give attendees a chance to listen to recorded dialogues and learn about how to interrupt privilege in their own lives. SL

(Northwest African American Museum, Central District)

MLK Health Fair

Learn how to improve health outcomes, build community, and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at this MLK Day health fair, which will return to an in-person format this year with informative health booths on preventative care, mental health, and fitness. (Remember those goals you set for the new year?) LC

(Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads, free)

Seattle MLK Jr Coalition MLK Day 2024

The Seattle MLK Jr Coalition hosts their 41st annual region-wide Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration with workshops, a rally, and a march on Monday, January 15. The theme this year is “MLK Jr.’s Dream Unfinished,” celebrating the work that's been done while acknowledging that there's still a lot more to do and a long way to go on the path to achieving racial justice and equality. SL

(Garfield High School, Central District, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Free Entrance Days in the National Parks

Monday is MLK Jr. Day, which brings the first free national park entrance day of the year! Pack up the car (and maybe your snow boots), and head to the majestic Mount Rainier; Olympic National Park, which is only a scenic ferry ride away; or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and Fort Vancouver down by the Oregon border. I find a certain kind of comfort in trudging through the damp forest and listening to the rain—all that life always makes me feel alive—so don’t let the colder weather put you off from going outside. SL

(Various locations, free)

Kraken Skate & Watch Party

Join your fellow fans to cheer on the Kraken from their practice facility with community skate and watch parties. Channel your inner Gourde and take a spin around the ice under a live broadcast of the game on a 32-foot screen. Don't worry if gliding around on ice wearing tiny blades on your feet freaks you out; fans are also welcome to watch from the bleachers. SL

(Kraken Community Iceplex, Northgate, $14.97)

Washington State Parks Free Days

On a typical day, it costs $10 for a one-day pass or $30 for an annual pass to visit one of our many gorgeous state parks. If your budget is looking a little tight after the holiday season, take advantage of the second entry fee-free day this month on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (sorry if you missed the one on New Year's Day, we're sure you were doing important things like recovering from a hangover and/or the entirety of 2023). The closest parks to Seattle proper are Bridle Trails in Kirkland and Saint Edward State Park on the northern shores of Lake Washington; both are about a 30-minute drive. SL

(Various locations, free)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Honored to Tell

The first cohort to graduate from the Seattle Black Spatial Histories Institute will share their oral history and "Black memory work" in this culminating exhibition, which was inspired by interviews with Black longshore workers, barbers, dancers, educators, and beauticians. I'm stoked to see Ricky Reyes, Eboni Wyatt, and Sierra Parsons's Making.Wavs zine and immersive reading room, Ariel Paine's barbershop installation, and Brenetta Ward's quilted scrolls. LC

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, free, Tuesday–Sunday)

FILM

All of Us Strangers

The bisexual lighting is hard at work in All of Us Strangers, a film that stars Andrew Scott (the hot priest on Fleabag) and Paul Mescal in cute sweaters. The film follows two Londoners living in the same near-empty tower block, where they find each other, do ketamine, and vibe before memories of past traumas begin to interrupt their romance. The film is based on the eerie, hypnotic 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Monday)

Documentaries of Distinction

Grand Illusion's latest series of documentary screenings centers a high-brow selection of flicks you may have missed, like 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen's Occupied City; director Luke Lorentzen’s A Still Small Voice, which follows a chaplain's year-long hospital residency; and Nicole Newnham's The Disappearance of Shere Hite, which tracks the life of the female orgasm researcher and writer. The series starts this week with Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, which won the Directing Award for World Cinema: Documentary at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $8-$11, Friday-Sunday)

Magnetic Madness: The Citizen Kanes of S.O.V.

S.O.V., short for "shot on video," is also perhaps the most honest movie-making medium. The Beacon deems these works "trashterpieces," which feels accurate in the best way, and the theater's new series Magnetic Madness: The Citizen Kanes of S.O.V. will screen four of 'em. Among the trashterpieces is gross-out flick Hallucinations, which features a "giant penis monster," and '89 hoser horror Things. The series will continue this weekend with Blonde Death, which was shot for a mere $2,000. Let's go! LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, Friday-Saturday)

Mean Girls (2024)

Tina Fey will continue trying to make "fetch" happen in this musical "twist on a modern classic," a phrase that makes me feel irreparably old. Pack it up, fellow millennials—our journey to cultural obsolescence is complete, I guess. ANYWAY! Regina George is wearing black leather, and Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, and Jon Hamm have cameos as various adults in Cady Heron's teenage world. Will this newfangled version create the same fanatical chokehold on teen society that the original Mean Girls did? Honestly, I don't think so. But you'll have fun regardless. LC

(SIFF Cinema Downtown, Belltown, $14.50-$19.50, Friday-Monday)

Poor Things

Real Lanthimos heads know that he doesn't direct anything without dystopic, black comedy underpinnings and plotlines that make audiences ponder why they're on the planet at all. He is weird, as directors should be, and you're either in or you're out. This time around, he's adapted a '92 Scottish novel for the screen, painting the picture of a young woman (played by Emma Stone, who is raven-haired and looks charmingly bananas) brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist (played by my famous dad, Willem Dafoe). Best part? Poor Things "saved" my other dad, Mark Ruffalo, from "depressed dad typecasting." Praise be. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Monday)

2023 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

No need to head to Park City to experience the independent magic of Sundance—this curated collection of seven short films from the 2023 festival (including two festival award-winning flicks) feels like the real thing. Sundance's short film program often foretells later success, with past featured directors including Jay and Mark Duplass, Damien Chazelle, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Todd Haynes, Lynne Ramsay, and Taika Waititi, so who knows—you might bear witness to future greatness. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Black & Boujee

Aiming to redefine stereotypes and notions of luxury in Black culture, the group exhibition Black & Boujee challenges the Eurocentric conception of opulence, centers Afrocentric aesthetics, and will likely expand your perceptions on all things expensive. The show is a great reason to visit Bainbridge Island—it'll showcase works by Black artists and designers working in painting, sculpture, and other mediums to investigate the "complexity of navigating luxury in a society shaped by racial inequalities." LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free, Saturday-Monday)

Ghosts of Belltown

Base Camp Studios 2, an expansion on the Base Camp Studios art collective and gallery in Belltown, will debut its first pay-what-you-can installation, Ghosts of Belltown. The art experience employs anamorphic techniques, Pac-Man-inspired pieces, and a low-lit, exploratory path to reflect on the Belltown neighborhood and its past residents. The installation also ponders some intriguing questions: How might vacant buildings "serve the communities where they are located," and what can emerge when artists and makers "see a space anew?" LC

(Base Camp Studios 2, Belltown, $15 suggested donation, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Overburden: Katie Miller

Inspired by a recent residency in Joshua Tree National Park, which is home to delightful "Don't Die Today" signage and over 300 historic mines, Katie Miller's solo exhibition Overburden blends kiln-fired glass, photographic weavings, and hand-cut paper to think about the sociological influence of historic and modern mining and mineral extraction practices. A quick peek at Miller's Instagram reveals ultra-detailed compositions that remind me of the Joshua tree's spiky leaf growth. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Saturday)

Stranger Fruit: Work by Jon Henry

For his series Stranger Fruits, New York-based photographer Jon Henry composed powerful portraits of Black mothers holding their sons. The mothers and children range in age, and the settings are both indistinguishable and recognizable—among them public parks, backyards, a Target parking lot, and Montgomery Alabama’s capitol building where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his “How Long, Not Long” speech in March 1965. In his statement about the series, Henry writes, “The mothers in the photographs have not lost their sons, but understand the reality that this could happen to their family.” It could happen any minute, anywhere. According to gun violence nonprofit Everytown, “Black, Indigenous, and Latinx people experience higher rates of gun homicides overall and fatal shootings by police than white peers” and Black people are 12 times more likely to die by gun homicide than white people. Stranger Fruits will make you feel those statistics in your bones. Henry will host an artist talk and reception at the gallery on Thursday, January 18, from 6-9 pm, where limited copies of his Stranger Fruit book will be available. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Monday)

WINTER

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval

The canonical holidays may be over, but winter's still here, and we recommend brightening up the darkness in Washington’s very own Bavarian town. Leavenworth's Winter Karneval honors an ancient German tradition called Fasching, which brings about the "exorcism of winter." Over half a million lights will brighten the streets where you can check out demos of ice carving, fire dancing, and fireworks over Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend. Don't forget the traditional foods—fresh pretzels, hot bratwurst, and warm donuts (krapfen) will be on offer. SL

(Leavenworth, Saturday-Sunday)