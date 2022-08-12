The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 12-14, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

FRIDAY

FESTIVALS

Seattle Latinx Pride Festival 2022

Show 'em you were born this way at this Latinx-centered festival, complete with musical performances, dancing, food vendors, community resources, and a photo booth.

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill, free)

FILM

August Movie Nights

Summer-loving cinephiles, August is truly your month—outdoor movie screenings are popping up all over the city, so you can watch a film and catch an evening breeze at the same time. Head to Freeway Park on Friday nights in August for screenings of kid-friendly faves and funny classics; the series of free flicks continues on the 12th with Spider Man: No Way Home, and there'll be free popcorn, too.

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Agent Orange

Jump around to classic punk anthems like "Bloodstains" and "Everything Turns Grey" from Southern California-grown hardcore outfit Agent Orange, led by founding member Mike Palm. They will be joined by fellow thrashers Decent Criminal, Millhous, The Subjunctives, Red Reaction, No Buffer, Fully Crazed, Twin Void, Trash Day, and Frankenstein TNT.

(El Corazón, Eastlake, $15)

Downtown Summer Sounds

Downtown Seattle's summer tradition will continue with more than 30 live performances filling Westlake Park, Occidental Square, Harbor Steps, and more downtown hotspots with dazzling local music. This weekend brings a live set from swing-blues troubadour Joel Astley.

(Bell Street Park, Downtown, free)

Slumberland Records Presents: Papercuts, The Umbrellas, The Reds, and Pinks & Purples

Oakland-based independent label Slumberland Records, which has released recordings from indie pop favorites like Stereolab and Velocity Girl, will host an evening of indie, jangle pop, and DIY sounds from their roster courtesy of Papercuts, The Umbrellas, and The Reds, Pinks & Purples.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $15)

Smokey Brights with Haunted Summer

Fresh off the heels of their recently released single “Ocean Shores,” the Seattle-based quartet Smokey Brights will bring crackly and warm guitar-driven rock out to the Sunset Tavern. Dark and dreamy electro-pop outfit Haunted Summer will come along for the ride.

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Doja Dance

Take a ride to Planet Her with a Doja Cat-themed dance party. DJ RAZBERRYBERETTA will play nothing but hits from our favorite unpredictable pop star, so don't be afraid to get into it (yuh).

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $10-$15)

Seattle Bike Disco #23

Disco lives, and it’s on a bike! The monthly mobile party gathers at Red Square for a mix of rolling and dancing. From there, they’ll head out on a low-impact tour of the surrounding neighborhoods. These are always easy, all-riders-welcome, nobody-left-behind affairs, keeping the speed low and the distance a manageable 8 to 15 miles. Though they can last up to 6 hours, there’s no requirement that you stay for the entire thing or even show up on time. Bring a costume (optional) and decorate your bike and your helmet however you like. And if the mood strikes you, please do take the disco theme to heart and bring your finest 1970s look. Bright colors, flashing lights, and good vibes only. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(The University of Washington's Red Square, Northeast Seattle, free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Minority Retort presents: Mateen Stewart

Detroit native Mateen Stewart, who has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and recently competed on NBC’s The Weakest Link, will head to Seattle to share some jokes (will we get an update on his ghost mom?) He'll be joined by funny faves Lynette Manning, Narin Vann, Anthony Robinson, and Dewa Dorje.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $15-$20)

FILM

C-ID Summer Cinema

Head to Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District (C-ID) to cool off with free movies every Saturday evening in August. Live performances before each screening set this series apart from the rest, and a lineup of multicultural flicks like American-Filipino musical drama Yellow Rose, zany Vietnamese sci-fi Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy, and Vale Ni Yaloyalo: A Celebration of NH/PI Short Films offer a change of pace from typical classic film fare.

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free)

Movies at the Mural

Stretch out on the lawn and enjoy classics like The Princess Bride and Labyrinth, preceded by film shorts by Cornish students. Amazon Prime Video is the presenting sponsor of this very Seattle experience, set underneath the Space Needle. This week, they'll screen '94 drag comedy The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

Nosferatu the Vampyre

Modern master Werner Herzog has never been one to set his sights low, so his ambitious tribute to Murnau's 1922 horror classic Nosferatu (which Herzog calls "the greatest German film") pulled out all the stops, with an apocalyptic, spectacularly creepy vibe. Herzog's Nosferatu stars Klaus Kinski and Isabelle Adjani, a perfectly gothic casting for a film that also features 11,000 rats. Now that's cinema.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Outdoor Movie Festival

Sit back and enjoy old-school cinema faves in a family- and dog-friendly setting at Broadview Tap House's Outdoor Movie Festival. With six weeks of Saturday night screenings, the free festival continues on August 13 with Wes Anderson's stop-motion comedy Fantastic Mr. Fox.

(Broadview Tap House, Broadview, free)

FOOD & DRINK

BBQ Wines

Sample five wines to enliven your next backyard cookout. You'll get to taste five wines, including Blanc de Costis Bordeaux Blanc, Dozoe Albarino, Cave Robert & Marcel Saumur Rosé and Rouge, and Benegas Juan Malbec.

(Esquin Wine Merchants, SoDo, free)

Rooftop 10th Anniversary Block Party

Help Rooftop Brewing commemorate a decade of business at this parking lot bash, which will feature live music and even a dunk tank. You'll also get to try the brewery's new Lager X release.

(Rooftop Brewing Company, North Queen Anne)

LIVE MUSIC

An Evening with Alice Sandahl and Tomo Nakayama

Singer-songwriter Alice Sandahl (of the beloved PNW psych-rock trio La Luz) will give a sneak preview of her forthcoming debut solo album, Bright and Blue. The album explores loss, grief, and hope through keyboard-driven tunes, and is described as "Nina Simone meeting Harry Nilsson in a smoky bar." Critically acclaimed folk-pop artist Tomo Nakayama will get the evening started.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

Free Summer Concert Series at The Locks

From June through September, enjoy live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more in the scenic gardens by the Ballard Locks. GOLD Hits Band and Emerald City Sax Quartet will supply the tunes this weekend.

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free)

KEXP Presents: The Shivas, Beverly Crusher, and Appaloosa

Catch Portland four-piece The Shivas as they support their new album, Feels So Good // Feels So Bad, with some '60s-inspired garage rock that Stranger writer Dave Segal called "easy-rolling, reverb-laden rock tunes that adhere to traditional psych- and garage-rock moves with the devotion of an Ugly Things magazine writer." Plus, don't miss opening sets from rock 'n' roll Trekkies Beverly Crusher and glam punk quartet Appaloosa.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

Restless Planet Records: Summer Series on the Patio

The sun is finally shining at the Kremwerk complex, and to celebrate they’re teaming up with "all things dance" label Restless Planet Records for a series of outdoor concerts and dance parties on their patio. This week, prepare for an evening of "masquerade, champagne, and other surprises," with funk, house, and EDM bangers from DJsNKL CTY and Alfonso Tan.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $12-$15)

PERFORMANCE

ArtHaus: Clown Car

Seattle's favorite live drag battle runs the gamut from glitz to gooey and grotesque, all in pursuit of gaggy glamour and the coveted Art Haus inheritance. This time around, though, they're trading in their glitter and goo for squirting flowers, suspenders, and big-ass shoes. Leo Mane, Ivori Chapel, Scary-Ann, and a gaggle of other drag divas will squeeze into the clown car (aka Kremwerk) this Saturday. Get ready for nose-honking eleganza.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $12.47)

READINGS & TALKS

Jim Woodring Book Signing and Art Show

Even if you haven't heard Jim Woodring's name before, you might be familiar with Frank, a famous character developed as part of the cartoonist's dreamy, anthropomorphic world. Catch up with the iconic artist at this celebration of his new graphic novel, One Beautiful Spring Day; there'll be refreshments on site, plus prints and books for sale (you can get 'em signed by Woodring himself).

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown, free)

PERFORMANCE

Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation: King Lear in the Forest by G^2

King Lear In The Forest was created by duoship G^2 as part of a two-week residency at The Center at West Park in New York City. The performance explores identity and psyche within a metaphoric forest, which acts as a stand-in for mysterious territories of the mind. (If you've been digging all the Shakespearean outdoor theater this summer, check out this performance for a surreal, experimental take on the Bard.)

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

SHOPPING

Beacon Arts Street Fair

This open-air gathering encourages community connection with live music, entertainment, art, a public market, and a garden share. For July’s fair, Beacon Arts has teamed up with Building Black Wealth to center Black vendors, so stop by to grab botanical goodies from Black-owned holistic business Full Harvest and fresh artisan bread from Moon Village Bakery.

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill, free)

Sensory Market

Big fan of tasting, touching, smelling, seeing, and hearing? Stop by this new summer market offering up a feast for the senses. Visitors will find vintage goodies, visual art, skincare products, perfume, artisanal foods, and more. Members of Side Rail, a Georgetown creative collective of artisans and businesses, will open their studios for sales and conversations, and free fan design sessions will help you cool off after all that shopping.

(Side Rail Collective, Georgetown, free)

VISUAL ART

Bringing Music and Art Together

For this month’s Georgetown Art Attack, Seattle Drum School is joining the festivities with a series of music-related visual works and performances. Don't miss the participatory painting and drawing sessions with OrionthePainter, Nathan Choller, and Rane Fox. Czon De Luna, Nicco, Kristy Smith, and Exactly Different Jazz Consortium will provide eclectic, yet chill musical vibes for the evening.

(Seattle Drum School Georgetown, Georgetown, By donation)

Very Out In The Open House

Equinox Studios, a nearly 100,000 square foot industrial space that's home to over 125 local artists' studios, will throw open its (gigantic) doors for this open house and block party, with 50+ artists sharing (and selling!) their work alongside musical performers, dancers, poets, and hula-hoopers. Hungry visitors will find food trucks, popsicles, and a beer garden on site.

(Equinox Studios, Georgetown, free)

SUNDAY

FILM

My Night at Maud's

Although My Night at Maud's is set during a snowy Christmas, Eric Rohmer's films always feel a little summery to us—languid, scenic, and flagrantly French. The French New Wave icon's black-and-white flick is rife with long conversations about philosophy and life, centering on a love triangle that crescendos in one snowbound night.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Our Bodies Our Doctors

Just in time for the SCOTUS overturn of Roe v. Wade, Portland documentarian Jan Haaken's Our Bodies Our Doctors fights abortion stigma with a close look at the process from doctors' viewpoints. The film might not be for the squeamish—it describes procedures in clear language, no sugarcoating here—but one in three women in the US have had an abortion, so it offers valuable information. Listen up!

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14)

OUTdoor Cinema: The Birdcage

Throw on your flip-flops and spread out a beach towel for this screening of The Birdcage, presented by Three Dollar Bill Cinema as part of their ongoing OUTdoor Cinema programming. Arrive early for the fun pre-show, then buckle in for the '96 flick, which stars Robin Williams as a fabulous Miami drag club owner.

(Alki Beach, Alki, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Forest for the Trees 5

House music will see daylight at this free waterfront dance party with DJs Ramiro, Jon Lemmon, Dane Garfield Wilson, Reverend Dollars, and others. But first, get stretched out for all the dance moves you’re about to bust out with a yoga class from Yo Yo Yoga, a Seattle-based collective that advocates for wellness events in the music industry.

(Myrtle Edwards Park, free)

Wimps with Tissue

The much-beloved Seattle trio Wimps will bring their infectious blend of slacker-rock and pop-punk to Seward Park, with songs like "Procrastination" and "Quitter," for an outdoor show accompanied by indie rock two-piece Tissue.

(Seward Park Amphitheater, Seward Park, free)

PERFORMANCE

Othello Park International Festival

Did you know that Rainier Valley is home to speakers of over 59 different languages? This annual festival celebrates the neighborhood's diversity with a day of multi-cultural dance performances, food vendors, live music, and art in Othello Park.

(Othello Park, Brighton, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Urban Book Expo

The "Black and brown literary get down" returns, showcasing authors of color like BeeLyn Naihiwet, Tyrah Majors, and Winta Yohannes alongside creative vendors and delicious food options. Bring a tote for all your book purchases, and don't miss the groovy performance by singer-songwriter JusMoni.

(El Centro de la Raza, North Beacon Hill, free)

SHOPPING

Capitol Hill Garage Sale Day

Hey everybody! Come get some STUFF! You like STUFF, don’t you? Sure, everyone likes STUFF. Capitol Hill Garage Sale Day is a perfect time to find just the right stuff for your collection–or, if you have overdone it on acquisitions in the past, to prune things back and maybe make a few bucks. Dozens of neighbors will gather in the park and in 20-ish other locations across the Hill on Sunday, August 14, to peddle wares and make chit-chat. Yes, there will be music. Snacks and drinks will be available at the nearby farmers market. No, you can’t just leave whatever doesn’t sell, but fortunately there are plenty of thrift shops nearby that will take your items. See you at the STUFF PARTY! STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

BIPOC

Collective Daydreaming Activation with The Nap Ministry

A different, much more chill world is possible! Specifically for people in the African diaspora, this afternoon of collective rest conceives of daydreaming and imagination as forms of collective liberation. Tricia Hersey, founder of The Nap Ministry, will lead a deep examination of daydreaming, guiding participants in slow rest and decompression from the grind.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Hai! Japantown

Celebrate Japantown all week long at this buzzy summer festival, where local shops, galleries, restaurants, and cultural organizations show extra spirit with live performances, food and drink specials, and more. On Saturday afternoon, don't miss Wing Luke Museum's marketplace pop-up, plus a performance by singer-songwriter Tomo Nakayama at the Kubota Building and a Japanese American Remembrance Trail tour.

(Chiyo's Garden, Chinatown-International District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Madaraka Festival

Madaraka is your one-stop shop for feasting your eyes on African fashion, your ears on music from local artists, and literally feasting on African cuisine. Proceeds from the festival go to One Vibe Africa, which runs programs for youth in Kisumu, Kenya.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Inaugural Hedgebrook Screenwriters Showcase

This showcase spotlights the screenwriter alumnae of Hedgebrook, a nonprofit organization supporting visionary women-identifying writers with retreats, public programs, and more. Watch films from these talented folks at home from August 1-12 (We're stoked for Little Con Lili, the tale of a precocious, junk-food-loving ten-year-old by Gabriela Garcia Medina), or join them for a closing ceremony at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts on August 13.

(Virtual and Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, $5-$25, Friday-Saturday)

Seasonal Staff Picks: Thief (In Memory of James Caan)

This special screening of Thief pays tribute to late actor James Caan, who was beloved for his depictions of rough-around-the-edges tough guys. Set to an experimental synth soundtrack by Tangerine Dream, Michael Mann's '81 neo-noir flick follows Caan as Frank, a diamond thief on the lookout for one final score before settling down. Of course, a life of crime is never that simple—Frank cozies up to the wrong crowd, leading to a sinister showdown.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$13, Friday-Sunday)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Finally, the role Nicolas Cage was born to play—himself. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a meta action romp that sees the actor tangle up with the CIA and a dangerous crime ring. The criminal? Nic's new best friend, played by Pedro Pascal. (Hey, you can't help who you love.)

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Wainestock

This year, local pop wizard Joe Waine will host his free annual two-day music fest at Volunteer Park's snazzy new amphitheater. Anticipate plenty of psych-pop, indie-rock, and other dreamy sounds from PNW indie favorites like Scott Yoder, Generifus, Mason Lynass, Flying Fish Cove, and more.

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill, $10-25 sliding scale, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Wars Outdoors: Return of the Jedi in the Park

Sci-fi nerds and outdoor theater aficionados Hello Earth have brought Star Trek episodes to the stage for over 10 years, and they've recently added Star Wars to their dramatic repertoire. Don't miss this rendition of Return of the Jedi, part of their Wars Outdoors August programming—you might know what happens already (is ol' Darth really Luke's father?) but that won't make this free, family-friendly take on the film any less fun.

(Dr. Blanche Lavizzo Park, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

AUGMENT Seattle 2022 International Showcase: The New Nature

Starting this weekend, this series of augmented reality and light installations encourage dialogue around the impact of COVID-19, digital safe spaces, nature, and collaboration. Presented by Future Arts and conceived by Berlin-based artist Nadine Kolodziey, AUGMENT will be set in urban spaces throughout Seattle; bring your smartphone along (with Instagram installed) to activate each artwork.

(Various locations, free, Friday-Sunday)

Bainbridge Island Summer Studio Tour

Hop on the ferry for some artsy inspiration and sweet seaside vibes this weekend—across Bainbridge Island, 38 artists will set up their studios for open tours, sales, and discussions. Everything from watercolors and wearables to metal sculptures and pottery will be on display, so you might find a cool new piece to spruce up your living space. (We're fans of Lori Barrett's mixed media works and Erin DeLargy's funky jewelry.)

(Bainbridge Island, Winslow, free, Friday-Sunday)

Chloë Bass: Soft Services

Conceptual artist Chloë Bass works in performance, installation, text, and social practice, looking closely at intimacy and alienation in wide-reaching art projects. Commissioned by the Henry, Bass has created a series of 14 engraved stone benches in Volunteer Park, plus two sculptures installed outside the Henry itself. The benches include silhouetted imagery in light-responsive pigment, which shifts the quality of the image throughout the day. Stop by to take a seat, and read more about the project's relation to AIDS activism here.

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Sunday; opening)